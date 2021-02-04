Domo Named a Multiple-Category Winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2020 Technology Innovation Awards

This is Domo’s fourth consecutive year as a multiple-category winner in the Technology Innovation Awards. For the 2020 Awards, Domo is recognized for its leadership in four Dresner market studies including the 2020 Big Data Market Study, Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, 2020 Cloud Computing and BI Market Study and Self-Service BI Market Study .

Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, today announced it has been named a winner in the Dresner Advisory Services 2020 Technology Innovation Awards. The awards, which recognize the top-ranked vendors nine thematic market studies in Dresner’s Wisdom of Crowds series of research, are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on various technical capabilities related to the business intelligence (BI) and analytics markets.

“BI leverage is critical in helping customers move in faster, bigger and bolder ways,” said Josh James, founder and CEO, Domo. “We are honored by this Wisdom of the Crowds recognition because it demonstrates the unique power of Domo’s modern BI platform in giving individuals, teams and organizations the real-time insights and flexibility required to successfully adapt in today’s rapidly changing world.”

“The economic crisis caused by COVID-19 has highlighted the importance analytics and the value they provide to businesses. Our annual thematic studies provide a thorough examination of the business intelligence and analytics markets and identify the leading providers with the most innovative and comprehensive solutions,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We congratulate Domo for being named a multiple-category winner in our 2020 Technology Innovation Awards.”

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas.

Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Domo

Domo is the Business Cloud, empowering organizations of all sizes with BI leverage at cloud scale, in record time. With Domo, BI-critical processes that took weeks, months or more can now be done on-the-fly, in minutes or seconds, at unbelievable scale. For more information about how Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) helps its customers go fast, go big and go bold, visit www.domo.com.

