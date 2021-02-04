 

Gilead Sciences Announces 4.4 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2021 Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:02  |  52   |   |   

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase of 4.4% in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2021. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Gilead Sciences Inc!
Short
Basispreis 69,04€
Hebel 14,89
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 60,70€
Hebel 13,08
Ask 0,49
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gilead Sciences Announces 4.4 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2021 Dividend Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared an increase of 4.4% in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2021. The increase will result in a quarterly …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:01 Uhr
Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
17:37 Uhr
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) fester, Biotest (BIO3) im Plus; Sarepta Therapeutics (AB3A) fest
03.02.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und BioFrontera (B8F) im Plus, Morphosys (MOR) leichter
02.02.21
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
02.02.21
Gilead and the Human Rights Campaign Will Work Together to Combat HIV Epidemic and Promote Transgender Justice
01.02.21
Biotech Report: BioFrontera (B8F) und 4SC (VSC) gesucht; MorphoSys (MOR) sacken ab
01.02.21
Gilead Sciences and Gritstone Announce Collaboration Utilizing Gritstone’s Vaccine Platform Technology for HIV Cure
29.01.21
Biotech Report: Biontech und BioFrontera gesucht; Biogen klettern nach FDA-Ankündigung deutlich
29.01.21
Mit diesem ETF auf Moderna und den Biotechnologie-Sektor setzen
28.01.21
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) erneut fest, US-Sektor dreht nach oben

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22:37 Uhr
170
Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, February
20.01.21
3.570
GILEAD SCIENCES 885823
11.11.20
18
Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
01.11.20
2
ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank senkt fairen Wert für Gilead Sciences - Weiter 'Kaufen'
25.06.20
2
ROUNDUP: EU-Behörde empfiehlt Einsatz von Remdesivir gegen Corona-Erkrankung