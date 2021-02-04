Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at two upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 2021 Oncology Days

Conference Dates: February 11-12, 2021

Presentation Date: Thursday, February 11, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 a.m. PST

10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Conference Dates: February 22-26, 2021

Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Presentation Time: 3:00 p.m. EST / 12:00 p.m. PST

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. Replays will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event and will be available for at least 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 20 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

