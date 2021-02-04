Pinterest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

“Q4 capped a remarkable year of growth for Pinterest. Continued product innovation, execution and an earlier and longer holiday season helped us deliver 76% year-over-year revenue growth,” said Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, Pinterest. “As we start 2021, we'll be building on this momentum by continuing to invest in the success of our advertisers as well as a first-class Pinner experience around the globe.”

“We welcomed over 100 million additional monthly active users to Pinterest in 2020, more than any other year in our history, and now we reach more than 450 million monthly active users around the world. I’m proud of our company and the inspiration we’ve been able to bring to so many lives during a trying year,” said Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest. “As we look to the future, our focus will continue to be delivering more inspiring and shoppable content and helping advertisers realize the value and positivity of our platform.”

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended December 31, % Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 705,617 $ 399,898 76 % $ 1,692,658 $ 1,142,761 48 % Net income (loss) $ 207,841 $ (35,718) 682 % $ (128,323) $ (1,361,371) 91 % Non-GAAP net income (loss)* $ 294,312 $ 76,866 283 % $ 283,210 $ 17,905 1,482 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 299,182 $ 77,308 287 % $ 305,004 $ 16,706 1,726 % Adjusted EBITDA margin* 42 % 19 % 18 % 1 %

∗ For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "―About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Other Highlights

The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and average revenue per user ("ARPU") based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended December 31, % Change 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue - Global $ 706 $ 400 76 % $ 1,693 $ 1,143 48 % Revenue - United States $ 582 $ 350 67 % $ 1,425 $ 1,026 39 % Revenue - International $ 123 $ 50 145 % $ 268 $ 117 129 % MAUs - Global 459 335 37 % 459 335 37 % MAUs - United States 98 88 11 % 98 88 11 % MAUs - International 361 247 46 % 361 247 46 % ARPU - Global $ 1.57 $ 1.22 29 % $ 4.26 $ 3.81 12 % ARPU - United States $ 5.94 $ 4.00 49 % $ 15.34 $ 12.07 27 % ARPU - International $ 0.35 $ 0.21 67 % $ 0.88 $ 0.54 62 %

Guidance

We continue to navigate uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Our current expectation is that Q1 revenue will grow in the low-70% range year over year.

We intend to provide further detail on our outlook during the conference call.

Our strategic priorities for 2021 include content, the Pinner experience, advertiser success and shopping. We plan to invest in these in the coming year. We expect R&D efforts to continue to focus on Pinner product, ad product and measurement investments. We intend to grow our headcount further, in particular to support our international expansion efforts. We also intend to scale our comprehension and brand marketing efforts in 2021. We think these investments will support long-term growth and continue to build the foundations for a scaled business over time.

Webcast and conference call information

A live audio webcast of our fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release call will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com. The call begins today at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET). We have also posted to our investor relations website a letter to shareholders. This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, letter to shareholders and slide presentation are also available. A recording of the webcast will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com for 90 days.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements about our future operational and financial performance. Words such as "believe," "project," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: uncertainty regarding the duration and scope of the coronavirus referred to as COVID-19 pandemic; actions governments and businesses take in response to the pandemic, including actions that could affect levels of advertising activity; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the scope and impact of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on our planned investments, operations, expenses, revenue, cash flow, liquidity and users; our ability to attract and retain Pinners and engagement levels; our ability to provide useful and relevant content; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; compromises in security; our financial performance and fluctuations in operating results; our dependency on internet search engines’ methodologies and policies; discontinuation, disruptions or outages in authentication by third-party login providers; changes by third-party login providers that restrict our access or ability to identify users; competition; our ability to scale our business and revenue model; our reliance on advertising revenue and our ability to attract and retain advertisers and effectively measure advertising campaigns; our ability to effectively manage growth and expand and monetize our platform internationally; our lack of operating history and ability to attain and sustain profitability; decisions that reduce short-term revenue or profitability or do not produce expected long-term benefits; risks associated with government actions, laws and regulations that could restrict access to our products or impair our business; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, data and other regulatory concerns; our ability to protect our intellectual property; real or perceived inaccuracies in metrics related to our business; disruption, degradation or interference with the hosting services we use and infrastructure; our ability to attract and retain personnel; and the dual class structure of our common stock and its effect of concentrating voting control with stockholders who held our capital stock prior to the completion of our initial public offering. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this release and in the earnings materials is as of February 4, 2021. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense and other income (expense), net, provision for income taxes and, for the third quarter of 2020, a one-time payment for the termination of a future lease contract. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative) and non-GAAP net income exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and, for the third quarter of 2020, a one-time payment for the termination of a future lease contract. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by subtracting non-GAAP costs and expenses from revenue. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses they exclude. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist potential investors in seeing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share rather than net income (loss), net margin, total costs and expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, respectively, the nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets, although these assets may have to be replaced in the future, and share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense and an important part of our compensation strategy.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

Limitation of key metrics and other data

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our MAUs and ARPU, are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define a monthly active user as an authenticated Pinterest user who visits our website, opens our mobile application or interacts with Pinterest through one of our browser or site extensions, such as the Save button, at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement. We present MAUs based on the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period. We define ARPU as our total revenue in a given geography during a period divided by the average of the number of MAUs in that geography during the period. We calculate average MAUs based on the average between the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period and the last day prior to the beginning of the current period. We calculate ARPU by geography based on our estimate of the geography in which revenue-generating activities occur. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that MAUs and ARPU best reflect our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 669,230 $ 649,666 Marketable securities 1,091,076 1,063,679 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,811 and $2,851 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 563,733 316,367 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,502 37,522 Total current assets 2,357,541 2,067,234 Property and equipment, net 69,375 91,992 Operating lease right-of-use assets 155,916 188,251 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 13,562 14,576 Restricted cash 9,110 25,339 Other assets 3,955 5,925 Total assets $ 2,609,459 $ 2,393,317 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 49,491 $ 34,334 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 155,340 141,823 Total current liabilities 204,831 176,157 Operating lease liabilities 139,321 173,392 Other liabilities 22,936 20,063 Total liabilities 367,088 369,612 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 6,666,667 shares authorized, 530,140 and 360,850 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,333,333 shares authorized, 96,232 and 209,054 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 4,574,934 4,229,778 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,480 647 Accumulated deficit (2,335,049) (2,206,726) Total stockholders’ equity 2,242,371 2,023,705 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,609,459 $ 2,393,317

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 705,617 $ 399,898 $ 1,692,658 $ 1,142,761 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 129,023 96,274 449,358 358,903 Research and development 163,710 165,033 606,194 1,207,059 Sales and marketing 120,766 127,537 442,807 611,590 General and administrative 86,969 54,241 336,803 354,075 Total costs and expenses 500,468 443,085 1,835,162 2,531,627 Income (loss) from operations 205,149 (43,187) (142,504) (1,388,866) Interest income 1,854 8,141 16,119 30,164 Interest expense and other income (expense), net 1,509 (133) (635) (2,137) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 208,512 (35,179) (127,020) (1,360,839) Provision for income taxes 671 539 1,303 532 Net income (loss) $ 207,841 $ (35,718) $ (128,323) $ (1,361,371) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.06) $ (0.22) $ (3.24) Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.06) $ (0.22) $ (3.24) Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 618,214 562,396 596,264 420,473 Diluted 689,194 562,396 596,264 420,473

PINTEREST, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating activities Net loss $ (128,323) $ (1,361,371) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 36,988 27,791 Share-based compensation 321,020 1,377,781 Other 11,080 (3,990) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (253,173) (94,224) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,128 7,161 Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,898 32,378 Accounts payable 15,721 11,636 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 23,647 31,890 Operating lease liabilities (44,160) (28,395) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,826 657 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (17,401) (33,783) Purchases of marketable securities (1,216,260) (1,075,875) Sales of marketable securities 265,422 162,198 Maturities of marketable securities 920,300 360,959 Other investing activities 316 — Net cash used in investing activities (47,623) (586,501) Financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions — 1,573,200 Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net 78,282 41,344 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on release of restricted stock units (56,894) (475,015) Payment of deferred offering costs and other financing activities (1,750) (11,331) Net cash provided by financing activities 19,638 1,128,198 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 327 99 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,168 542,453 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 677,743 135,290 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 678,911 $ 677,743 Supplemental cash flow information Accrued property and equipment $ 820 $ 4,772 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 15,089 $ 76,387 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 669,230 $ 649,666 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 571 2,738 Restricted cash 9,110 25,339 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 678,911 $ 677,743

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Share-based compensation by function: Cost of revenue $ 1,816 $ 2,018 $ 7,865 $ 31,758 Research and development 62,097 73,030 218,718 867,191 Sales and marketing 11,842 15,915 35,645 239,315 General and administrative 10,464 21,237 58,792 239,517 Total share-based compensation $ 86,219 $ 112,200 $ 321,020 $ 1,377,781 Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function: Cost of revenue $ 94 $ 94 $ 377 $ 329 General and administrative 158 290 636 1,166 Total amortization of acquired intangible assets $ 252 $ 384 $ 1,013 $ 1,495 Reconciliation of total costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses: Total costs and expenses $ 500,468 $ 443,085 $ 1,835,162 $ 2,531,627 Share-based compensation (86,219) (112,200) (321,020) (1,377,781) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (252) (384) (1,013) (1,495) Termination of future lease contract — — (89,500) — Total non-GAAP costs and expenses $ 413,997 $ 330,501 $ 1,423,629 $ 1,152,351 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 207,841 $ (35,718) $ (128,323) $ (1,361,371) Depreciation and amortization 7,814 8,295 36,988 27,791 Share-based compensation 86,219 112,200 321,020 1,377,781 Interest income (1,854) (8,141) (16,119) (30,164) Interest expense and other (income) expense, net (1,509) 133 635 2,137 Provision for income taxes 671 539 1,303 532 Termination of future lease contract — — 89,500 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 299,182 $ 77,308 $ 305,004 $ 16,706

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income: Net income (loss) $ 207,841 $ (35,718) $ (128,323) $ (1,361,371) Share-based compensation 86,219 112,200 321,020 1,377,781 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 252 384 1,013 1,495 Termination of future lease contract — — 89,500 — Non-GAAP net income $ 294,312 $ 76,866 $ 283,210 $ 17,905 Non-GAAP net income $ 294,312 $ 76,866 $ 283,210 $ 17,905 Less: non-GAAP net income allocated to participating securities(1) — — — (17,905) Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 294,312 $ 76,866 $ 283,210 $ — Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic 618,214 562,396 596,264 420,473 Diluted 689,194 562,396 596,264 420,473 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.06) $ (0.22) $ (3.24) Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.06) $ (0.22) $ (3.24) Basic weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders 618,214 562,396 596,264 420,473 Weighted-average dilutive securities(2) 70,980 77,165 72,701 — Diluted weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share 689,194 639,561 668,965 420,473 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.43 $ 0.12 $ 0.42 $ —

(1) Represents assumed noncumulative dividends on undistributed earnings that, if declared, would have been distributed to holders of our redeemable convertible preferred stock. (2) Gives effect to potential common stock instruments such as stock options, unvested restricted stock units and unvested restricted stock awards.

