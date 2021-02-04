 

Pinterest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

  • Q4 revenue grew 76% year over year to $706 million. 2020 revenue grew 48% year over year to $1,693 million.
  • Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) grew 37% year over year to 459 million.
  • GAAP net income (loss) was $208 million and $(128) million for Q4 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $299 million and $305 million for Q4 and 2020, respectively.

“We welcomed over 100 million additional monthly active users to Pinterest in 2020, more than any other year in our history, and now we reach more than 450 million monthly active users around the world. I’m proud of our company and the inspiration we’ve been able to bring to so many lives during a trying year,” said Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, Pinterest. “As we look to the future, our focus will continue to be delivering more inspiring and shoppable content and helping advertisers realize the value and positivity of our platform.”

“Q4 capped a remarkable year of growth for Pinterest. Continued product innovation, execution and an earlier and longer holiday season helped us deliver 76% year-over-year revenue growth,” said Todd Morgenfeld, CFO and Head of Business Operations, Pinterest. “As we start 2021, we'll be building on this momentum by continuing to invest in the success of our advertisers as well as a first-class Pinner experience around the globe.”

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited):

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

% Change

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Revenue

$

705,617

 

 

$

399,898

 

 

76

%

 

$

1,692,658

 

 

$

1,142,761

 

 

48

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

207,841

 

 

$

(35,718)

 

 

682

%

 

$

(128,323)

 

 

$

(1,361,371)

 

 

91

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income (loss)*

$

294,312

 

 

$

76,866

 

 

283

%

 

$

283,210

 

 

$

17,905

 

 

1,482

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA*

$

299,182

 

 

$

77,308

 

 

287

%

 

$

305,004

 

 

$

16,706

 

 

1,726

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin*

42

%

 

19

%

 

 

 

18

%

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see "―About non-GAAP financial measures" and the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

Q4 and Full Year 2020 Other Highlights

The following table sets forth our revenue, MAUs and average revenue per user ("ARPU") based on the geographic location of our users (in millions, except ARPU and percentages, unaudited):

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

% Change

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

% Change

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Revenue - Global

$

706

 

 

$

400

 

 

76

%

 

$

1,693

 

 

$

1,143

 

 

48

%

Revenue - United States

$

582

 

 

$

350

 

 

67

%

 

$

1,425

 

 

$

1,026

 

 

39

%

Revenue - International

$

123

 

 

$

50

 

 

145

%

 

$

268

 

 

$

117

 

 

129

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

MAUs - Global

459

 

 

335

 

 

37

%

 

459

 

 

335

 

 

37

%

MAUs - United States

98

 

 

88

 

 

11

%

 

98

 

 

88

 

 

11

%

MAUs - International

361

 

 

247

 

 

46

%

 

361

 

 

247

 

 

46

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ARPU - Global

$

1.57

 

 

$

1.22

 

 

29

%

 

$

4.26

 

 

$

3.81

 

 

12

%

ARPU - United States

$

5.94

 

 

$

4.00

 

 

49

%

 

$

15.34

 

 

$

12.07

 

 

27

%

ARPU - International

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

67

%

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

62

%

Guidance

We continue to navigate uncertainty given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other factors. Our current expectation is that Q1 revenue will grow in the low-70% range year over year.

We intend to provide further detail on our outlook during the conference call.

Our strategic priorities for 2021 include content, the Pinner experience, advertiser success and shopping. We plan to invest in these in the coming year. We expect R&D efforts to continue to focus on Pinner product, ad product and measurement investments. We intend to grow our headcount further, in particular to support our international expansion efforts. We also intend to scale our comprehension and brand marketing efforts in 2021. We think these investments will support long-term growth and continue to build the foundations for a scaled business over time.

Webcast and conference call information

A live audio webcast of our fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings release call will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com. The call begins today at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET). We have also posted to our investor relations website a letter to shareholders. This press release, including the reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, letter to shareholders and slide presentation are also available. A recording of the webcast will be available at investor.pinterestinc.com for 90 days.

We have used, and intend to continue to use, our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements about our future operational and financial performance. Words such as "believe," "project," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: uncertainty regarding the duration and scope of the coronavirus referred to as COVID-19 pandemic; actions governments and businesses take in response to the pandemic, including actions that could affect levels of advertising activity; the impact of the pandemic and actions taken in response to the pandemic on global and regional economies and economic activity; the pace of recovery when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the scope and impact of the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on our planned investments, operations, expenses, revenue, cash flow, liquidity and users; our ability to attract and retain Pinners and engagement levels; our ability to provide useful and relevant content; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; compromises in security; our financial performance and fluctuations in operating results; our dependency on internet search engines’ methodologies and policies; discontinuation, disruptions or outages in authentication by third-party login providers; changes by third-party login providers that restrict our access or ability to identify users; competition; our ability to scale our business and revenue model; our reliance on advertising revenue and our ability to attract and retain advertisers and effectively measure advertising campaigns; our ability to effectively manage growth and expand and monetize our platform internationally; our lack of operating history and ability to attain and sustain profitability; decisions that reduce short-term revenue or profitability or do not produce expected long-term benefits; risks associated with government actions, laws and regulations that could restrict access to our products or impair our business; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, data and other regulatory concerns; our ability to protect our intellectual property; real or perceived inaccuracies in metrics related to our business; disruption, degradation or interference with the hosting services we use and infrastructure; our ability to attract and retain personnel; and the dual class structure of our common stock and its effect of concentrating voting control with stockholders who held our capital stock prior to the completion of our initial public offering. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is available on our investor relations website at investor.pinterestinc.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this release and in the earnings materials is as of February 4, 2021. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About non-GAAP financial measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, interest income, interest expense and other income (expense), net, provision for income taxes and, for the third quarter of 2020, a one-time payment for the termination of a future lease contract. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by revenue. Non-GAAP costs and expenses (including non-GAAP cost of revenue, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative) and non-GAAP net income exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense and, for the third quarter of 2020, a one-time payment for the termination of a future lease contract. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by subtracting non-GAAP costs and expenses from revenue. Non-GAAP net income per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. We use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share to evaluate our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses they exclude. We also believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist potential investors in seeing our operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share rather than net income (loss), net margin, total costs and expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, respectively, the nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of acquired intangible assets, although these assets may have to be replaced in the future, and share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense and an important part of our compensation strategy.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the tables under "―Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results" included at the end of this release.

Limitation of key metrics and other data

The numbers for our key metrics, which include our MAUs and ARPU, are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. We define a monthly active user as an authenticated Pinterest user who visits our website, opens our mobile application or interacts with Pinterest through one of our browser or site extensions, such as the Save button, at least once during the 30-day period ending on the date of measurement. We present MAUs based on the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period. We define ARPU as our total revenue in a given geography during a period divided by the average of the number of MAUs in that geography during the period. We calculate average MAUs based on the average between the number of MAUs measured on the last day of the current period and the last day prior to the beginning of the current period. We calculate ARPU by geography based on our estimate of the geography in which revenue-generating activities occur. We use these metrics to assess the growth and health of the overall business and believe that MAUs and ARPU best reflect our ability to attract, retain, engage and monetize our users, and thereby drive revenue. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world. In addition, we are continually seeking to improve our estimates of our user base, and such estimates may change due to improvements or changes in technology or our methodology.

PINTEREST, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

669,230

 

 

$

649,666

 

Marketable securities

1,091,076

 

 

1,063,679

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $8,811 and $2,851 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

563,733

 

 

316,367

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

33,502

 

 

37,522

 

Total current assets

2,357,541

 

 

2,067,234

 

Property and equipment, net

69,375

 

 

91,992

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

155,916

 

 

188,251

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

13,562

 

 

14,576

 

Restricted cash

9,110

 

 

25,339

 

Other assets

3,955

 

 

5,925

 

Total assets

$

2,609,459

 

 

$

2,393,317

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

49,491

 

 

$

34,334

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

155,340

 

 

141,823

 

Total current liabilities

204,831

 

 

176,157

 

Operating lease liabilities

139,321

 

 

173,392

 

Other liabilities

22,936

 

 

20,063

 

Total liabilities

367,088

 

 

369,612

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value, 6,666,667 shares authorized, 530,140 and 360,850 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value, 1,333,333 shares authorized, 96,232 and 209,054 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

6

 

 

6

 

Additional paid-in capital

4,574,934

 

 

4,229,778

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,480

 

 

647

 

Accumulated deficit

(2,335,049)

 

 

(2,206,726)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

2,242,371

 

 

2,023,705

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,609,459

 

 

$

2,393,317

 

PINTEREST, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

$

705,617

 

 

$

399,898

 

 

$

1,692,658

 

 

$

1,142,761

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

129,023

 

 

96,274

 

 

449,358

 

 

358,903

 

Research and development

163,710

 

 

165,033

 

 

606,194

 

 

1,207,059

 

Sales and marketing

120,766

 

 

127,537

 

 

442,807

 

 

611,590

 

General and administrative

86,969

 

 

54,241

 

 

336,803

 

 

354,075

 

Total costs and expenses

500,468

 

 

443,085

 

 

1,835,162

 

 

2,531,627

 

Income (loss) from operations

205,149

 

 

(43,187)

 

 

(142,504)

 

 

(1,388,866)

 

Interest income

1,854

 

 

8,141

 

 

16,119

 

 

30,164

 

Interest expense and other income (expense), net

1,509

 

 

(133)

 

 

(635)

 

 

(2,137)

 

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

208,512

 

 

(35,179)

 

 

(127,020)

 

 

(1,360,839)

 

Provision for income taxes

671

 

 

539

 

 

1,303

 

 

532

 

Net income (loss)

$

207,841

 

 

$

(35,718)

 

 

$

(128,323)

 

 

$

(1,361,371)

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.34

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

$

(0.22)

 

 

$

(3.24)

 

Diluted

$

0.30

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

$

(0.22)

 

 

$

(3.24)

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

618,214

 

 

562,396

 

 

596,264

 

 

420,473

 

Diluted

689,194

 

 

562,396

 

 

596,264

 

 

420,473

 

PINTEREST, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(128,323)

 

 

$

(1,361,371)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

36,988

 

 

27,791

 

Share-based compensation

321,020

 

 

1,377,781

 

Other

11,080

 

 

(3,990)

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(253,173)

 

 

(94,224)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

4,128

 

 

7,161

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,898

 

 

32,378

 

Accounts payable

15,721

 

 

11,636

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

23,647

 

 

31,890

 

Operating lease liabilities

(44,160)

 

 

(28,395)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

28,826

 

 

657

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets

(17,401)

 

 

(33,783)

 

Purchases of marketable securities

(1,216,260)

 

 

(1,075,875)

 

Sales of marketable securities

265,422

 

 

162,198

 

Maturities of marketable securities

920,300

 

 

360,959

 

Other investing activities

316

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(47,623)

 

 

(586,501)

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions

 

 

1,573,200

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net

78,282

 

 

41,344

 

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on release of restricted stock units

(56,894)

 

 

(475,015)

 

Payment of deferred offering costs and other financing activities

(1,750)

 

 

(11,331)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

19,638

 

 

1,128,198

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

327

 

 

99

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,168

 

 

542,453

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

677,743

 

 

135,290

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

678,911

 

 

$

677,743

 

Supplemental cash flow information

 

 

 

Accrued property and equipment

$

820

 

 

$

4,772

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$

15,089

 

 

$

76,387

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to condensed consolidated balance sheets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

669,230

 

 

$

649,666

 

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

571

 

 

2,738

 

Restricted cash

9,110

 

 

25,339

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

678,911

 

 

$

677,743

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Share-based compensation by function:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

1,816

 

 

$

2,018

 

 

$

7,865

 

 

$

31,758

 

Research and development

62,097

 

 

73,030

 

 

218,718

 

 

867,191

 

Sales and marketing

11,842

 

 

15,915

 

 

35,645

 

 

239,315

 

General and administrative

10,464

 

 

21,237

 

 

58,792

 

 

239,517

 

Total share-based compensation

$

86,219

 

 

$

112,200

 

 

$

321,020

 

 

$

1,377,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets by function:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenue

$

94

 

 

$

94

 

 

$

377

 

 

$

329

 

General and administrative

158

 

 

290

 

 

636

 

 

1,166

 

Total amortization of acquired intangible assets

$

252

 

 

$

384

 

 

$

1,013

 

 

$

1,495

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of total costs and expenses to non-GAAP costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total costs and expenses

$

500,468

 

 

$

443,085

 

 

$

1,835,162

 

 

$

2,531,627

 

Share-based compensation

(86,219)

 

 

(112,200)

 

 

(321,020)

 

 

(1,377,781)

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(252)

 

 

(384)

 

 

(1,013)

 

 

(1,495)

 

Termination of future lease contract

 

 

 

 

(89,500)

 

 

 

Total non-GAAP costs and expenses

$

413,997

 

 

$

330,501

 

 

$

1,423,629

 

 

$

1,152,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

207,841

 

 

$

(35,718)

 

 

$

(128,323)

 

 

$

(1,361,371)

 

Depreciation and amortization

7,814

 

 

8,295

 

 

36,988

 

 

27,791

 

Share-based compensation

86,219

 

 

112,200

 

 

321,020

 

 

1,377,781

 

Interest income

(1,854)

 

 

(8,141)

 

 

(16,119)

 

 

(30,164)

 

Interest expense and other (income) expense, net

(1,509)

 

 

133

 

 

635

 

 

2,137

 

Provision for income taxes

671

 

 

539

 

 

1,303

 

 

532

 

Termination of future lease contract

 

 

 

 

89,500

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

299,182

 

 

$

77,308

 

 

$

305,004

 

 

$

16,706

 

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

207,841

 

 

$

(35,718)

 

 

$

(128,323)

 

 

$

(1,361,371)

 

Share-based compensation

86,219

 

 

112,200

 

 

321,020

 

 

1,377,781

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

252

 

 

384

 

 

1,013

 

 

1,495

 

Termination of future lease contract

 

 

 

 

89,500

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

294,312

 

 

$

76,866

 

 

$

283,210

 

 

$

17,905

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

294,312

 

 

$

76,866

 

 

$

283,210

 

 

$

17,905

 

Less: non-GAAP net income allocated to participating securities(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(17,905)

 

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders

$

294,312

 

 

$

76,866

 

 

$

283,210

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

618,214

 

 

562,396

 

 

596,264

 

 

420,473

 

Diluted

689,194

 

 

562,396

 

 

596,264

 

 

420,473

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.34

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

$

(0.22)

 

 

$

(3.24)

 

Diluted

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

$

(0.22)

 

 

$

(3.24)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic weighted-average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders

618,214

 

 

562,396

 

 

596,264

 

 

420,473

 

Weighted-average dilutive securities(2)

70,980

 

 

77,165

 

 

72,701

 

 

 

Diluted weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share

689,194

 

 

639,561

 

 

668,965

 

 

420,473

 

Non-GAAP net income per share

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.12

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Represents assumed noncumulative dividends on undistributed earnings that, if declared, would have been distributed to holders of our redeemable convertible preferred stock.

(2)

Gives effect to potential common stock instruments such as stock options, unvested restricted stock units and unvested restricted stock awards.

 



Wertpapier


Pinterest Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Q4 revenue grew 76% year over year to $706 million. 2020 revenue grew 48% year over year to $1,693 million. Global Monthly Active Users …

