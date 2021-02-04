Ford Raises Planned Investment in EV, AV Leadership to $29 Billion; Further Advances Turnaround of Global Automotive Business in Q4

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today reported its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release. Visit shareholder.ford.com for the slide presentation and access the webcast to the Ford earnings call, which begins at 5:00 p.m. ET. The call will feature Jim Farley, president and CEO; John Lawler, chief financial officer; and other members of the Ford senior management team.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford trucks, utility vehicles, and cars – increasingly including electrified versions – and Lincoln luxury vehicles; provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company; and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected vehicle services. Ford employs approximately 186,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

