 

Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth-Quarter and 2020 Financial Results

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced fourth-quarter 2020 results.

“In a year filled with adversity our extraordinary employees were determined to provide connection and joy to our 400 million players around the world,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “They accomplished this as well as generating record financial results for our shareholders. Under difficult circumstances, but with the same conviction and focus, they will continue to do so in 2021.”

Financial Metrics

Q4

 

CY

(in millions, except EPS)

2020

Prior
Outlook*

2019

 

2020

2019

GAAP Net Revenues

$2,413

$2,001

$1,986

 

$8,086

$6,489

Impact of GAAP deferralsA

$638

$731

$722

 

$333

($101)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP EPS

$0.65

$0.44

$0.68

 

$2.82

$1.95

Non-GAAP EPS

$0.76

$0.63

$0.62

 

$3.21

$2.31

Impact of GAAP deferralsA

$0.45

$0.46

$0.61

 

$0.26

($0.06)

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Prior outlook was provided by the company on October 29, 2020 in its earnings release.
Please refer to the tables at the back of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP results.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $8.09 billion, as compared with $6.49 billion for 2019. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $6.66 billion. GAAP operating margin was 34%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $2.82, as compared with $1.95 for 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard’s operating margin was 39% and earnings per diluted share were $3.21, as compared with $2.31 for 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Activision Blizzard’s net revenues presented in accordance with GAAP were $2.41 billion, as compared with $1.99 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. GAAP net revenues from digital channels were $1.87 billion. GAAP operating margin was 25%. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.65, as compared with $0.68 for the fourth quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, Activision Blizzard’s operating margin was 31% and earnings per diluted share were $0.76, as compared with $0.62 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Activision Blizzard generated $2.25 billion in operating cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2020, as compared with $1.83 billion for 2019. For the quarter, operating cash flow was $1.14 billion, as compared with $918 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Please refer to the tables at the back of this press release for a reconciliation of the company’s GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Operating Metrics

For the year ended December 31, 2020, Activision Blizzard’s net bookingsB were $8.42 billion, as compared with $6.39 billion for 2019. Net bookingsB from digital channels were $7.12 billion, as compared with $4.93 billion for 2019. In-game net bookingsC were $4.85 billion.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Activision Blizzard’s net bookingsB were $3.05 billion, as compared with $2.71 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net bookingsB from digital channels were $2.34 billion, as compared with $1.88 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. In-game net bookingsC were $1.32 billion.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, overall Activision Blizzard Monthly Active Users (MAUs)D were 397 million.

Selected Business Highlights

Activision Blizzard delivered better-than-expected results in the fourth quarter and is entering 2021 with strong momentum. In 2020, we saw the benefits of fundamental changes to our core franchises, including deeper and more consistent engagement with current and new players across multiple platforms. Much of our growth was driven by strong execution in premium content, in-game operations, expanding our presence on mobile, and ramping new engagement models. We are already seeing the impact of our growth initiatives for Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy CrushTM, which we expect to again drive strong results in 2021. And at the same time, we are making significant progress against our development pipeline for other key intellectual properties, which we expect to fuel further growth in 2022 and beyond.

Activision

  • 2020 was a record year for the Call of Duty franchise, in which premium and free-to-play experiences across platforms sustained more than 100 million monthly active players and drove franchise net bookings to approximately double the year ago level.
  • Full year Call of Duty premium unit sales grew over 40% year-over-year, with a further strong shift to digital downloads.
  • In the fourth quarter, Activision had 128 million MAUsD and net bookingsB for the Call of Duty franchise grew by a double-digit percentage year-over-year.
  • The November launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War further expanded the ecosystem across console and PC. Year-over-year in the fourth quarter, MAUsD grew approximately 70% and time spent more than doubled.
  • Following the launch of the Black Ops Cold War’s first season of in-game content and the integrated WarzoneTM experience, unit sell through grew sharply year-over-year in December and January.
  • Call of Duty in-game net bookingsC on console and PC grew more than 50% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. To date, the first season of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone content has seen the highest number of battle passes consumed since the introduction of Call of Duty’s new in-game system in late 2019.
  • Call of Duty Mobile delivered its best quarter yet, with strong double-digit growth in net bookingsB year-over-year. In the fourth quarter, monthly payers in the West reached the highest level yet, with average spend per payer increasing strongly year-over-year. The game also launched in China in late December, quickly reaching the top of the download charts1.

Blizzard

  • World of Warcraft saw strong engagement across both the Classic and modern game modes throughout 2020, and full year franchise net bookingsB grew 40% year-over-year, reaching the highest level in nearly a decade.
  • World of Warcraft MAUsD grew year-over-year for the sixth consecutive quarter, contributing to overall Blizzard MAUsD of 29 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Fourth quarter net bookingsB for World of Warcraft grew sharply year-over-year, driven by strong sales of the Shadowlands expansion, subscriber growth, and high participation in value added services.
  • World of Warcraft player and engagement trends since the Shadowlands release are stronger than levels typically seen at this point after an expansion launch.
  • On mobile, the first stage of regional testing for Diablo ImmortalTM in December and January was met with very positive feedback and strong engagement metrics. More players will get to experience the game in further rounds of testing ahead of the launch planned for later this year.
  • The Blizzard team is looking forward to channeling the spirit of BlizzCon to engage and celebrate the community once again, at BlizzConlineTM on February 19th and 20th, where they will share more about the plans for their franchises.

King

  • In 2020, King delivered its best full year financial performance since the acquisition, ending the year with strong momentum. In-game net bookingsC grew by a double-digit percentage year-over-year in the fourth quarter, with growth accelerating versus the third quarter.
  • King’s fourth quarter MAUsD were 240 million, and payer numbers continued on a positive year-over-year trajectory.
  • King’s largest franchise, Candy Crush, exited 2020 with momentum. Players responded positively to new features in the franchise, driving strong growth in in-game spend per player and double-digit year-over-year growth in in-game net bookingsC in the fourth quarter. Candy Crush was once again the top grossing franchise in the U.S. app stores1.
  • The Farm HeroesTM and Bubble WitchTM franchises grew net bookingsB year-over-year driven by strong execution across live operations and seasonal events.
  • King again delivered robust year-over-year growth in advertising, with net bookingsB from direct brand advertisers and partner networks each growing sharply year-over-year. For the full year, advertising net bookingsB grew nearly 50% year-over-year.

Company Outlook

(in millions, except EPS)

GAAP
Outlook

Non-GAAP
Outlook

Impact of GAAP
deferralsA

CY 2021

 

Net Revenues

$8,225

 

$8,225

 

$225

EPS

$2.83

 

$3.34

 

$0.26

Fully Diluted Shares

787

 

787

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 2021

 

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues

$2,015

 

$2,015

 

($265)

EPS

$0.59

 

$0.84

 

($0.19)

Fully Diluted Shares

784

 

784

 

 

Net bookingsBare expected to be $8.45 billion for 2021 and $1.75 billion for the first quarter of 2021.

Capital Allocation

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share, payable on May 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2021, which represents a 15% increase from 2020. Additionally, the Board of Directors authorized a new two-year stock repurchase program under which the company is authorized to repurchase up to $4 billion of its outstanding common stock during the period.

Conference Call

Today at 4:30 p.m. EDT, Activision Blizzard’s management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and management’s outlook for 2021. The company welcomes all members of the financial and media communities and other interested parties to visit https://investor.activision.com to listen to the conference call via live Webcast or to listen to the call live by dialing into 866-777-2509 in the U.S. We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link https://dpregister.com/sreg/10150732/dfb8d1757c. A replay of the call will also be available after the call's conclusion and archived for one year at https://investor.activision.com/events.cfm.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. connects and engages the world through epic entertainment. A member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, Activision Blizzard is a leading interactive entertainment company. We delight hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world through franchises including Activision’s Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot, Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Diablo, and StarCraft, and King's Candy Crush, Bubble Witch, and Farm Heroes. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout the world. More information about Activision Blizzard and its products can be found on the company's website, www.activisionblizzard.com.

1 Based on App Annie Intelligence.

A Net effect of accounting treatment from revenue deferrals on certain of our online-enabled products. Since certain of our games are hosted online or include significant online functionality that represents a separate performance obligation, we defer the transaction price allocable to the online functionality from the sale of these games and then recognize the attributable revenues over the relevant estimated service periods, which are generally less than a year. The related cost of revenues is deferred and recognized as an expense as the related revenues are recognized. Impact from changes in deferrals refers to the net effect from revenue deferrals accounting treatment for the purposes of revenues, along with, for the purposes of EPS, the related cost of revenues deferrals treatment and the related tax impacts. Internally, management excludes the impact of this change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues when evaluating the company’s operating performance, when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and when assessing the performance of its management team. Management believes this is appropriate because doing so enables an analysis of performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our customers. In addition, management believes excluding the change in deferred revenues and the related cost of revenues provides a much more timely indication of trends in our operating results.

BNet bookings is an operating metric that is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

CIn-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of downloadable content and microtransactions sold during the period, and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

DMonthly Active User (“MAU”) Definition: We monitor MAUs as a key measure of the overall size of our user base. MAUs are the number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month. We calculate average MAUs in a period by adding the total number of MAUs in each of the months in a given period and dividing that total by the number of months in the period. An individual who accesses two of our games would be counted as two users. In addition, due to technical limitations, for Activision and King, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would be counted as two users. For Blizzard, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would generally be counted as a single user. In certain instances, we rely on third parties to publish our games. In these instances, MAU data is based on information provided to us by those third parties, or, if final data is not available, reasonable estimates of MAUs for these third-party published games.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: As a supplement to our financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), Activision Blizzard presents certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the items associated with the company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Activision Blizzard provides net income (loss), earnings (loss) per share, and operating margin data and guidance both including (in accordance with GAAP) and excluding (non-GAAP) certain items. When relevant, the company also provides constant FX information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, Activision Blizzard provides EBITDA (defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and adjusted EBITDA (defined as non-GAAP operating margin (see non-GAAP financial measure below) before depreciation). The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items, as applicable in any given reporting period and our outlook:

  • expenses related to share-based compensation;
  • the amortization of intangibles from purchase price accounting;
  • fees and other expenses related to acquisitions, including related debt financings, and refinancing of long-term debt, including penalties and the write off of unamortized discount and deferred financing costs;
  • restructuring and related charges;
  • other non-cash charges from reclassification of certain cumulative translation adjustments into earnings as required by GAAP;
  • the income tax adjustments associated with any of the above items (tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results); and
  • significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws (including the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017), amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities.

In the future, Activision Blizzard may also consider whether other items should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information to measure Activision Blizzard’s financial and operating performance. In particular, the measures facilitate comparison of operating performance between periods and help investors to better understand the operating results of Activision Blizzard by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the company’s core business, operating results, or future outlook. Additionally, we consider quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of our ongoing financial and business performance or trends. Internally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with others, in assessing the company’s operating results, and measuring compliance with the requirements of the company’s debt financing agreements, as well as in planning and forecasting.

Activision Blizzard’s non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, and the terms non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP or adjusted EBITDA do not have a standardized meaning. Therefore, other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors a comparable view of Activision Blizzard’s performance in relation to other companies.

Management compensates for the limitations resulting from the exclusion of these items by considering the impact of the items separately and by considering Activision Blizzard’s GAAP, as well as non-GAAP, results and outlook, and by presenting the most comparable GAAP measures directly ahead of non-GAAP measures, and by providing a reconciliation that indicates and describes the adjustments made.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements about: (1) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, cash flow, or other financial items; (2) statements of our plans and objectives, including those related to releases of products or services and restructuring activities; (3) statements of future financial or operating performance, including the impact of tax items thereon; and (4) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Activision Blizzard, Inc. generally uses words such as “outlook,” “forecast,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “to be,” “plan,” “aims,” “believes,” “may,” “might,” “expects,” “intends,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “estimate,” “future,” “positioned,” “potential,” “project,” “remain,” “scheduled,” “set to,” “subject to,” “upcoming,” and other similar words and expressions to help identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks, reflect management’s current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business, and are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.

We caution that a number of important factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause our actual future results and other future circumstances to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the ongoing global impact of a novel strain of coronavirus which emerged in December 2019 (“COVID-19”) (including, without limitation, the potential for significant short- and long-term global unemployment and economic weakness and a resulting impact on global discretionary spending; potential strain on the retailers and distributors who sell our physical product to customers; effects on our ability to release our content in a timely manner; the impact of large-scale intervention by the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world, including the impact on interest rates; and volatility in foreign exchange rates); our ability to consistently deliver popular, high-quality titles in a timely manner, which has been made more difficult as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; concentration of revenue among a small number of franchises; our ability to satisfy the expectations of consumers with respect to our brands, games, services, and/or business practices; our ability to attract, retain and motivate skilled personnel; rapid changes in technology and industry standards; competition, including from other forms of entertainment; increasing importance of revenues derived from digital distribution channels; risks associated with the retail sales business model; the continued growth in the scope and complexity of our business, including the diversion of management time and attention to issues relating to the operations of our newly acquired or started businesses and the potential impact of our expansion into new businesses on our existing businesses; substantial influence of third-party platform providers over our products and costs; risks associated with transitions to next-generation consoles; success and availability of video game consoles manufactured by third parties; risks associated with the free-to-play business model, including dependence on a relatively small number of consumers for a significant portion of revenues and profits from any given game; our ability to realize the expected financial and operational benefits of, and effectively implement and manage, our previously-announced restructuring actions; our ability to quickly adjust our cost structure in response to sudden changes in demand; risks and costs associated with legal proceedings; intellectual property claims; changes in tax rates or exposure to additional tax liabilities, as well as the outcome of current or future tax disputes; our ability to sell products at assumed pricing levels; reliance on external developers for development of some of our software products; the amount of our debt and the limitations imposed by the covenants in the agreements governing our debt; the seasonality in the sale of our products; counterparty risks relating to customers, licensees, licensors, and manufacturers, which have been magnified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with our use of open source software; piracy and unauthorized copying of our products; insolvency or business failure of any of our partners, which has been magnified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks and uncertainties of conducting business outside the United States; increasing regulation of our business, products, and distribution in key territories; compliance with continually evolving laws and regulations concerning data privacy; reliance on servers and networks to operate our games and our proprietary online gaming service; potential data breaches and other cybersecurity risks; and the other factors identified in “Risk Factors” included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 30, 2020, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on information available to Activision Blizzard, Inc. as of the date of this filing and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements are believed to be true when made, they may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of our future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

866

 

 

$

699

 

 

$

2,350

 

 

$

1,975

 

In-game, subscription, and other revenues1

1,547

 

 

1,287

 

 

5,736

 

 

4,514

 

Total net revenues

2,413

 

 

1,986

 

 

8,086

 

 

6,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues—product sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product costs

349

 

 

268

 

 

705

 

 

656

 

Software royalties, amortization, and intellectual property licenses

117

 

 

69

 

 

269

 

 

240

 

Cost of revenues—in-game, subscription, and other:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Game operations and distribution costs

313

 

 

251

 

 

1,131

 

 

965

 

Software royalties, amortization, and intellectual property licenses

39

 

 

68

 

 

155

 

 

233

 

Product development

350

 

 

296

 

 

1,150

 

 

998

 

Sales and marketing

341

 

 

346

 

 

1,064

 

 

926

 

General and administrative

255

 

 

205

 

 

784

 

 

732

 

Restructuring and related costs

55

 

 

29

 

 

94

 

 

132

 

Total costs and expenses

1,819

 

 

1,532

 

 

5,352

 

 

4,882

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

594

 

 

454

 

 

2,734

 

 

1,607

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other expense (income), net

31

 

 

7

 

 

87

 

 

(26)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense (benefit)

563

 

 

447

 

 

2,616

 

 

1,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

55

 

 

(78)

 

 

419

 

 

130

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

508

 

 

$

525

 

 

$

2,197

 

 

$

1,503

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.66

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

2.85

 

 

$

1.96

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

773

 

 

768

 

 

771

 

 

767

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.68

 

 

$

2.82

 

 

$

1.95

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution

780

 

 

773

 

 

778

 

 

771

 

1

In-game, subscription, and other revenues represent revenues from microtransactions and downloadable content, World of Warcraft subscriptions, licensing royalties from our products and franchises, and other miscellaneous revenues.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

8,647

 

 

$

5,794

 

Accounts receivable, net

1,052

 

 

848

 

Software development

352

 

 

322

 

Other current assets

514

 

 

328

 

Total current assets

10,565

 

 

7,292

 

Software development

160

 

 

54

 

Property and equipment, net

209

 

 

253

 

Deferred income taxes, net

1,318

 

 

1,293

 

Other assets

641

 

 

658

 

Intangible assets, net

451

 

 

531

 

Goodwill

9,765

 

 

9,764

 

Total assets

$

23,109

 

 

$

19,845

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

295

 

 

$

292

 

Deferred revenues

1,689

 

 

1,375

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,116

 

 

1,248

 

Total current liabilities

3,100

 

 

2,915

 

Long-term debt, net

3,605

 

 

2,675

 

Deferred income taxes, net

418

 

 

505

 

Other liabilities

949

 

 

945

 

Total liabilities

8,072

 

 

7,040

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

11,531

 

 

11,174

 

Treasury stock

(5,563)

 

 

(5,563)

 

Retained earnings

9,691

 

 

7,813

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(622)

 

 

(619)

 

Total shareholders’ equity

15,037

 

 

12,805

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

23,109

 

 

$

19,845

 

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

2,197

 

 

$

1,503

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Deferred income taxes

(94)

 

 

(352)

 

Non-cash operating lease cost

65

 

 

64

 

Depreciation and amortization

197

 

 

328

 

Amortization of capitalized software development costs and intellectual property licenses1

249

 

 

225

 

Share-based compensation expense2

218

 

 

166

 

Other

59

 

 

19

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

(194)

 

 

182

 

Software development and intellectual property licenses

(378)

 

 

(275)

 

Other assets

(119)

 

 

171

 

Deferred revenues

216

 

 

(154)

 

Accounts payable

(10)

 

 

31

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(154)

 

 

(77)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,252

 

 

1,831

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments

121

 

 

153

 

Purchases of available-for-sale investments

(221)

 

 

(65)

 

Capital expenditures

(78)

 

 

(116)

 

Other investing activities

 

 

6

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(178)

 

 

(22)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock to employees

170

 

 

105

 

Tax payment related to net share settlements on restricted stock units

(39)

 

 

(59)

 

Dividends paid

(316)

 

 

(283)

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts

1,994

 

 

 

Repayment of long-term debt

(1,050)

 

 

 

Payment of financing costs

(20)

 

 

 

Premium payment for early redemption of notes

(28)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

711

 

 

(237)

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

69

 

 

(3)

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,854

 

 

1,569

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

5,798

 

 

4,229

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

8,652

 

 

$

5,798

 

1

Excludes deferral and amortization of share-based compensation expense.

2

Includes the net effects of capitalization, deferral, and amortization of share-based compensation expense.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year over Year

 

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

March 31,

 

June 30,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

% Increase

 

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

(Decrease)

Cash Flow Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Cash Flow

 

$

450

 

 

$

154

 

 

$

309

 

 

$

918

 

 

$

148

 

 

$

768

 

 

$

196

 

 

$

1,140

 

 

24

%

Capital Expenditures

 

18

 

 

27

 

 

34

 

 

37

 

 

19

 

 

13

 

 

24

 

 

22

 

 

(41)

 

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow1

 

$

432

 

 

$

127

 

 

$

275

 

 

$

881

 

 

$

129

 

 

$

755

 

 

$

172

 

 

$

1,118

 

 

27

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Cash Flow - TTM2

 

$

1,711

 

 

$

1,856

 

 

$

1,912

 

 

$

1,831

 

 

$

1,529

 

 

$

2,143

 

 

$

2,030

 

 

$

2,252

 

 

23

 

Capital Expenditures - TTM2

 

118

 

 

115

 

 

113

 

 

116

 

 

117

 

 

103

 

 

93

 

 

78

 

 

(33)

 

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow1 - TTM2

 

$

1,593

 

 

$

1,741

 

 

$

1,799

 

 

$

1,715

 

 

$

1,412

 

 

$

2,040

 

 

$

1,937

 

 

$

2,174

 

 

27

%

1

Non-GAAP free cash flow represents operating cash flow minus capital expenditures.

2

TTM represents trailing twelve months. Operating Cash Flow for the three months ended June 30, 2018, three months ended September 30, 2018, and three months ended December 31, 2018 was $9 million, $253 million, and $999 million, respectively. Capital Expenditures for the three months ended June 30, 2018, three months ended September 30, 2018, and three months ended December 31, 2018 was $30 million, $36 million, and $34 million, respectively.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

Net Revenues

Cost of Revenues—Product Sales: Product Costs

Cost of Revenues—Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization

Cost of Revenues—In-game/Subs/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs

Cost of Revenues—In-game/Subs/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization

Product
Development

Sales and
Marketing

General and
Administrative

Restructuring
and related
costs

Total Costs and
Expenses

GAAP Measurement

$

2,413

 

$

349

 

$

117

 

$

313

 

$

39

 

$

350

 

$

341

 

$

255

 

$

55

 

$

1,819

 

Share-based compensation1

 

 

(6)

 

 

 

(14)

 

(3)

 

(57)

 

 

(80)

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

 

 

 

(13)

 

 

 

(5)

 

 

(18)

 

Restructuring and related costs3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(55)

 

(55)

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

2,413

 

$

349

 

$

111

 

$

313

 

$

26

 

$

336

 

$

338

 

$

193

 

$

 

$

1,666

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

638

 

$

31

 

$

193

 

$

5

 

$

2

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

231

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating
Income

Net Income

Basic Earnings
per Share

Diluted Earnings
per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Measurement

$

594

 

$

508

 

$

0.66

 

$

0.65

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation1

80

 

80

 

0.10

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

18

 

18

 

0.02

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related costs3

55

 

55

 

0.07

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impacts from items above5

 

(71)

 

(0.09)

 

(0.09)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

747

 

$

590

 

$

0.76

 

$

0.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

407

 

$

353

 

$

0.46

 

$

0.45

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting.

3

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

4

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online enabled products, including the effects of taxes.

5

Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

Year Ended December 31, 2020

Net Revenues

Cost of Revenues—Product Sales: Product Costs

Cost of Revenues—Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization

Cost of Revenues—In-game/Subs/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs

Cost of Revenues—In-game/Subs/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization

Product
Development

Sales and
Marketing

General and
Administrative

Restructuring
and related
costs

Total Costs and
Expenses

GAAP Measurement

$

8,086

 

$

705

 

$

269

 

$

1,131

 

$

155

 

$

1,150

 

$

1,064

 

$

784

 

$

94

 

$

5,352

 

Share-based compensation1

 

 

(14)

 

(1)

 

 

(42)

 

(21)

 

(140)

 

 

(218)

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

 

 

 

(68)

 

 

 

(11)

 

 

(79)

 

Restructuring and related costs3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(94)

 

(94)

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

8,086

 

$

705

 

$

255

 

$

1,130

 

$

87

 

$

1,108

 

$

1,043

 

$

633

 

$

 

$

4,961

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

333

 

$

(40)

 

$

111

 

$

13

 

$

11

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating
Income

Net Income

Basic Earnings
per Share

Diluted Earnings
per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Measurement

$

2,734

 

$

2,197

 

$

2.85

 

$

2.82

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation1

218

 

218

 

0.28

 

0.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

79

 

79

 

0.10

 

0.10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related costs3

94

 

94

 

0.12

 

0.12

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt5

 

31

 

0.04

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impacts from items above6

 

(123)

 

(0.16)

 

(0.16)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

3,125

 

$

2,496

 

$

3.24

 

$

3.21

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues4

$

238

 

$

205

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting.

3

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

4

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online enabled products, including the effects of taxes.

5

Reflects the loss on extinguishment of debt from financing activities.

6

Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Net Revenues

Cost of Revenues—Product Sales: Product Costs

Cost of Revenues—Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization

Cost of Revenues—In-game/Subs/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs

Cost of Revenues—In-game/Subs/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization

Product
Development

Sales and
Marketing

General and
Administrative

Restructuring
and related
costs

Total Costs and
Expenses

GAAP Measurement

$

1,986

 

$

268

 

$

69

 

$

251

 

$

68

 

$

296

 

$

346

 

$

205

 

$

29

 

$

1,532

 

Share-based compensation1

 

 

(4)

 

 

 

(10)

 

(2)

 

(23)

 

 

(39)

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

 

 

 

(49)

 

 

 

(2)

 

 

(51)

 

Restructuring and related costs3

 

(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(29)

 

(30)

 

Discrete tax-related items4

 

 

 

(5)

 

 

(3)

 

(5)

 

(4)

 

 

(17)

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

1,986

 

$

267

 

$

65

 

$

246

 

$

19

 

$

283

 

$

339

 

$

176

 

$

 

$

1,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5

$

722

 

$

59

 

$

81

 

$

3

 

$

2

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating
Income

Net Income

Basic Earnings
per Share

Diluted Earnings
per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Measurement

$

454

 

$

525

 

$

0.68

 

$

0.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation1

39

 

39

 

0.05

 

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

51

 

51

 

0.07

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related costs3

30

 

30

 

0.04

 

0.04

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impacts from items above6

 

(45)

 

(0.06)

 

(0.06)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discrete tax-related items4

17

 

(123)

 

(0.16)

 

(0.16)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

591

 

$

477

 

$

0.62

 

$

0.62

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5

$

577

 

$

476

 

$

0.62

 

$

0.61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting.

3

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

4

Reflects the impact of significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and/or other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities. Activision Blizzard provided additional information in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

5

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online enabled products, including the effects of taxes.

6

Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

Year Ended December 31, 2019

Net Revenues

Cost of Revenues—Product Sales: Product Costs

Cost of Revenues—Product Sales: Software Royalties and Amortization

Cost of Revenues—In-game/Subs/Other: Game Operations and Distribution Costs

Cost of Revenues—In-game/Subs/Other: Software Royalties and Amortization

Product
Development

Sales and
Marketing

General and
Administrative

Restructuring
and related
costs

Total Costs and
Expenses

GAAP Measurement

$

6,489

 

$

656

 

$

240

 

$

965

 

$

233

 

$

998

 

$

926

 

$

732

 

$

132

 

$

4,882

 

Share-based compensation1

 

 

(19)

 

(1)

 

(1)

 

(53)

 

(10)

 

(82)

 

 

(166)

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

 

 

 

 

(196)

 

 

 

(7)

 

 

(203)

 

Restructuring and related costs3

 

(5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(132)

 

(137)

 

Discrete tax-related items4

 

 

 

(5)

 

 

(3)

 

(5)

 

(4)

 

 

(17)

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

6,489

 

$

651

 

$

221

 

$

959

 

$

36

 

$

942

 

$

911

 

$

639

 

$

 

$

4,359

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5

$

(101)

 

$

(23)

 

$

(25)

 

$

(2)

 

$

1

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

(49)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating
Income

Net Income

Basic Earnings
per Share

Diluted Earnings
per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Measurement

$

1,607

 

$

1,503

 

$

1.96

 

$

1.95

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation1

166

 

166

 

0.22

 

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets2

203

 

203

 

0.26

 

0.26

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and related costs3

137

 

137

 

0.18

 

0.18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax impacts from items above6

 

(95)

 

(0.13)

 

(0.12)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discrete tax-related items4

17

 

(131)

 

(0.17)

 

(0.17)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Measurement

$

2,130

 

$

1,783

 

$

2.33

 

$

2.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred revenues and related cost of revenues5

$

(52)

 

$

(47)

 

$

(0.07)

 

$

(0.06)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting.

3

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

4

Reflects the impact of significant discrete tax-related items, including amounts related to changes in tax laws, amounts related to the potential or final resolution of tax positions, and/or other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities. Activision Blizzard provided additional information in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

5

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online enabled products, including the effects of taxes.

6

Reflects the income tax impact associated with the above items. Tax impact on non-GAAP pre-tax income is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the GAAP pre-tax income under ASC 740, which employs an annual effective tax rate method to the results.

The GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share information is presented as calculated. The sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING SEGMENTS INFORMATION

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Amounts in millions)

 

Three Months Ended:

 

December 31, 2020

 

$ Increase / (Decrease)

 

 

Activision

 

Blizzard

 

King

 

Total

 

Activision

 

Blizzard

 

King

 

Total

Segment Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues from external customers

 

$

1,657

 

 

$

530

 

 

$

577

 

 

$

2,764

 

 

$

231

 

 

$

(32)

 

 

$

74

 

 

$

273

 

Intersegment net revenues1

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

16

 

Segment net revenues

 

$

1,657

 

 

$

579

 

 

$

577

 

 

$

2,813

 

 

$

231

 

 

$

(16)

 

 

$

74

 

 

$

289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

 

$

780

 

 

$

160

 

 

$

242

 

 

$

1,182

 

 

$

84

 

 

$

(100)

 

 

$

45

 

 

$

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Activision

 

Blizzard

 

King

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues from external customers

 

$

1,426

 

 

$

562

 

 

$

503

 

 

$

2,491

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intersegment net revenues1

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment net revenues

 

$

1,426

 

 

$

595

 

 

$

503

 

 

$

2,524

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

 

$

696

 

 

$

260

 

 

$

197

 

 

$

1,153

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

45.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended:

 

December 31, 2020

 

$ Increase / (Decrease)

 

 

Activision

 

Blizzard

 

King

 

Total

 

Activision

 

Blizzard

 

King

 

Total

Segment Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues from external customers

 

$

3,942

 

 

$

1,794

 

 

$

2,164

 

 

$

7,900

 

 

$

1,723

 

 

$

118

 

 

$

133

 

 

$

1,974

 

Intersegment net revenues1

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

111

 

 

 

 

68

 

 

 

 

68

 

Segment net revenues

 

$

3,942

 

 

$

1,905

 

 

$

2,164

 

 

$

8,011

 

 

$

1,723

 

 

$

186

 

 

$

133

 

 

$

2,042

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

 

$

1,868

 

 

$

693

 

 

$

857

 

 

$

3,418

 

 

$

1,018

 

 

$

229

 

 

$

117

 

 

$

1,364

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

42.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Activision

 

Blizzard

 

King

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment Net Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenues from external customers

 

$

2,219

 

 

$

1,676

 

 

$

2,031

 

 

$

5,926

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intersegment net revenues1

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment net revenues

 

$

2,219

 

 

$

1,719

 

 

$

2,031

 

 

$

5,969

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

 

$

850

 

 

$

464

 

 

$

740

 

 

$

2,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

34.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

Intersegment revenues reflect licensing and service fees charged between segments.

Our operating segments are consistent with the manner in which our operations are reviewed and managed by our Chief Executive Officer, who is our chief operating decision maker (“CODM”). The CODM reviews segment performance exclusive of: the impact of the change in deferred revenues and related cost of revenues with respect to certain of our online-enabled games; share-based compensation expense; amortization of intangible assets as a result of purchase price accounting; fees and other expenses (including legal fees, costs, expenses and accruals) related to acquisitions, associated integration activities, and financings; certain restructuring and related costs; and other non-cash charges. See the following page for the reconciliation tables of segment revenues and operating income to consolidated net revenues and consolidated income before income tax expense.

Our operating segments are also consistent with our internal organization structure, the way we assess operating performance and allocate resources, and the availability of separate financial information. We do not aggregate operating segments.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING SEGMENTS INFORMATION

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Years Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation to consolidated net revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment net revenues

 

$

2,813

 

 

$

2,524

 

 

$

8,011

 

 

$

5,969

 

Revenues from non-reportable segments1

 

287

 

 

217

 

 

519

 

 

462

 

Net effect from recognition (deferral) of deferred net revenues2

 

(638)

 

 

(722)

 

 

(333)

 

 

101

 

Elimination of intersegment revenues3

 

(49)

 

 

(33)

 

 

(111)

 

 

(43)

 

Consolidated net revenues

 

$

2,413

 

 

$

1,986

 

 

$

8,086

 

 

$

6,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation to consolidated income before income tax expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment operating income

 

$

1,182

 

 

$

1,153

 

 

$

3,418

 

 

$

2,054

 

Operating income (loss) from non-reportable segments1

 

(28)

 

 

15

 

 

(55)

 

 

24

 

Net effect from recognition (deferral) of deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues2

 

(407)

 

 

(577)

 

 

(238)

 

 

52

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

(80)

 

 

(39)

 

 

(218)

 

 

(166)

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

(18)

 

 

(51)

 

 

(79)

 

 

(203)

 

Restructuring and related costs4

 

(55)

 

 

(30)

 

 

(94)

 

 

(137)

 

Discrete tax-related items5

 

 

 

(17)

 

 

 

 

(17)

 

Consolidated operating income

 

594

 

 

454

 

 

2,734

 

 

1,607

 

Interest and other expense (income), net

 

31

 

 

7

 

 

87

 

 

(26)

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

Consolidated income before income tax expense (benefit)

 

$

563

 

 

$

447

 

 

$

2,616

 

 

$

1,633

 

1

Includes other income and expenses from operating segments managed outside the reportable segments, including our distribution business. Also includes unallocated corporate income and expenses.

2

Reflects the net effect from (deferral) of revenues and recognition of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online enabled products.

3

Intersegment revenues reflect licensing and service fees charged between segments.

4

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

5

Reflects the impact of other unusual or unique tax-related items and activities.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET REVENUES BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

$ Increase
(Decrease)

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

 

Amount

% of Total1

 

 

Net Revenues by Distribution Channel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital online channels2

$

1,874

 

78

%

 

$

1,439

 

72

%

 

$

435

 

 

30

%

Retail channels

234

 

10

 

 

310

 

16

 

 

(76)

 

 

(25)

 

Other3

305

 

13

 

 

237

 

12

 

 

68

 

 

29

 

Total consolidated net revenues

$

2,413

 

100

%

 

$

1,986

 

100

%

 

$

427

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital online channels2

$

466

 

 

 

$

439

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail channels

182

 

 

 

278

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other3

(10)

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

638

 

 

 

$

722

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

$ Increase
(Decrease)

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

 

Amount

% of Total1

 

 

Net Revenues by Distribution Channel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital online channels2

$

6,658

 

82

%

 

$

4,932

 

76

%

 

$

1,726

 

 

35

%

Retail channels

741

 

9

 

 

909

 

14

 

 

(168)

 

 

(18)

 

Other3

687

 

8

 

 

648

 

10

 

 

39

 

 

6

 

Total consolidated net revenues

$

8,086

 

100

%

 

$

6,489

 

100

%

 

$

1,597

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues4

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Digital online channels2

$

464

 

 

 

$

(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retail channels

(112)

 

 

 

(95)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other3

(19)

 

 

 

(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

333

 

 

 

$

(101)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

2

Net revenues from Digital online channels represent revenues from digitally-distributed downloadable content, microtransactions, subscriptions, and products, as well as licensing royalties.

3

Net revenues from Other primarily includes revenues from our distribution business, the Overwatch League, and the Call of Duty League.

4

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET REVENUES BY PLATFORM

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

Amount

% of Total1

Net Revenues by Platform

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

$

840

35

%

$

595

30

%

$

245

41

%

PC

561

23

 

521

26

 

40

8

 

Mobile and ancillary2

707

29

 

633

32

 

74

12

 

Other3

305

13

 

237

12

 

68

29

 

Total consolidated net revenues

$

2,413

100

%

$

1,986

100

%

$

427

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

$

432

 

$

536

 

 

 

PC

207

 

165

 

 

 

Mobile and ancillary2

9

 

16

 

 

 

Other3

(10)

 

5

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

638

 

$

722

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended

 

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

$ Increase
(Decrease)

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

Amount

% of Total1

Net Revenues by Platform

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

$

2,784

34

%

$

1,920

30

%

$

864

45

%

PC

2,056

25

 

1,718

26

 

338

20

 

Mobile and ancillary2

2,559

32

 

2,203

34

 

356

16

 

Other3

687

8

 

648

10

 

39

6

 

Total consolidated net revenues

$

8,086

100

%

$

6,489

100

%

$

1,597

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues4

 

 

 

 

 

 

Console

$

132

 

$

(54)

 

 

 

PC

179

 

(53)

 

 

 

Mobile and ancillary2

41

 

8

 

 

 

Other3

(19)

 

(2)

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

333

 

$

(101)

 

 

 

1

The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

2

Net revenues from Mobile and ancillary include revenues from mobile devices, as well as non-platform specific game related revenues, such as standalone sales of physical merchandise and accessories.

3

Net revenues from Other primarily includes revenues from our distribution business, the Overwatch League, and the Call of Duty League.

4

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NET REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

$ Increase
(Decrease)

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

 

Amount

% of Total1

 

 

Net Revenues by Geographic Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

1,247

 

52

%

 

$

935

 

47

%

 

$

312

 

 

33

%

EMEA2

910

 

38

 

 

713

 

36

 

 

197

 

 

28

 

Asia Pacific

256

 

11

 

 

338

 

17

 

 

(82)

 

 

(24)

 

Total consolidated net revenues

$

2,413

 

100

%

 

$

1,986

 

100

%

 

$

427

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

390

 

 

 

$

425

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMEA2

220

 

 

 

238

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

28

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

638

 

 

 

$

722

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

$ Increase
(Decrease)

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

Amount

% of Total1

 

Amount

% of Total1

 

 

Net Revenues by Geographic Region

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

4,434

 

55

%

 

$

3,341

 

51

%

 

$

1,093

 

 

33

%

EMEA2

2,680

 

33

 

 

2,239

 

35

 

 

441

 

 

20

 

Asia Pacific

972

 

12

 

 

909

 

14

 

 

63

 

 

7

 

Total consolidated net revenues

$

8,086

 

100

%

 

$

6,489

 

100

%

 

$

1,597

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred revenues3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Americas

$

285

 

 

 

$

(44)

 

 

 

 

 

 

EMEA2

59

 

 

 

(47)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

(11)

 

 

 

(10)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total changes in deferred revenues

$

333

 

 

 

$

(101)

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

The percentages of total are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these percentages, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

2

Net revenues from EMEA consist of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa geographic regions.

3

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online enabled products.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

For the Trailing Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Amounts in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trailing Twelve
Months Ended

 

March 31,
2020

 

June 30,
2020

 

September 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Net Income

$

505

 

 

$

580

 

 

$

604

 

 

$

508

 

 

$

2,197

 

Interest and other expense (income), net

8

 

 

22

 

 

25

 

 

31

 

 

87

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

31

 

 

 

 

31

 

Provision for income taxes

99

 

 

147

 

 

118

 

 

55

 

 

419

 

Depreciation and amortization

62

 

 

43

 

 

46

 

 

45

 

 

197

 

EBITDA

674

 

 

792

 

 

824

 

 

639

 

 

2,931

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense1

43

 

 

42

 

 

53

 

 

80

 

 

218

 

Restructuring and related costs2

23

 

 

6

 

 

9

 

 

55

 

 

94

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

740

 

 

$

840

 

 

$

886

 

 

$

774

 

 

$

3,243

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues3

$

(171)

 

 

$

152

 

 

$

(150)

 

 

$

407

 

 

$

238

 

1

Includes expenses related to share-based compensation.

2

Reflects restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

3

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online enabled products.

Trailing twelve months amounts are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of the four quarters, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Outlook for the Three Months Ending March 31, 2021 and Year Ending December 31, 2021

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in millions, except per share data)

 

 

Outlook for the

 

Outlook for the

 

Three Months Ending

 

Year Ending

 

March 31, 2021

 

December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

Net Revenues1

$

2,015

 

 

$

8,225

 

Change in deferred revenues2

$

(265)

 

 

$

225

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings Per Diluted Share (GAAP)

$

0.59

 

 

$

2.83

 

Excluding the impact of:

 

 

 

Share-based compensation3

0.25

 

 

0.43

 

Amortization of intangible assets4

0.01

 

 

0.01

 

Restructuring and related costs5

0.05

 

 

0.13

 

Income tax impacts from items above6

(0.05)

 

 

(0.06)

 

Earnings Per Diluted Share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.84

 

 

$

3.34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net effect of deferred net revenues and related cost of revenues on Earnings Per Diluted Share7

$

(0.19)

 

 

$

0.26

 

1

Net Revenues represents the revenue outlook for both GAAP and Non-GAAP as they are measured the same.

2

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues on certain of our online enabled products.

3

Reflects expenses related to share-based compensation.

4

Reflects amortization of intangible assets from purchase price accounting, including intangible assets from the acquisition of King.

5

Reflects our restructuring initiatives, primarily severance and other restructuring-related costs.

6

Reflects the income tax impacts associated with the above items. Due to the inherent uncertainties in share price and option exercise behavior, we do not generally forecast excess tax benefits or tax shortfalls.

7

Reflects the net effect from deferral of revenues and (recognition) of deferred revenues, along with related cost of revenues, on certain of our online enabled products, including the effect of taxes.

 

The per share adjustments and the GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings per share information are presented as calculated. Therefore, the sum of these measures, as presented, may differ due to the impact of rounding.

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING METRICS

(Amounts in millions)

 

Net Bookings1

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ Increase
(Decrease)

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

 

2020

 

2019

 

$ Increase
(Decrease)

 

% Increase
(Decrease)

Net bookings1

$

3,051

 

$

2,708

 

$

343

 

13

%

 

$

8,419

 

$

6,388

 

$

2,031

 

32

%

In-game net bookings2

1,324

 

1,085

 

239

 

22

 

 

4,852

 

3,366

 

1,486

 

44

 

1 We monitor net bookings as a key operating metric in evaluating the performance of our business as it enables an analysis of performance based on the timing of actual transactions with our customers, along with providing a more timely indication of trends in our operating results. Net bookings is the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period, and includes license fees, merchandise, and publisher incentives, among others, and is equal to net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

2 In-game net bookings primarily includes the net amount of downloadable content and microtransactions sold during the period, and is equal to in-game net revenues excluding the impact from deferrals.

Monthly Active Users3

 

December 31, 2019

 

March 31, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2020

Activision

128

 

102

 

125

 

111

 

128

 

Blizzard

32

 

32

 

32

 

30

 

29

 

King

249

 

273

 

271

 

249

 

240

 

Total MAUs

409

 

407

 

428

 

390

 

397

 

3 We monitor our average monthly active users (“MAUs”) as a key measure of the overall size of our user base. MAUs are the number of individuals who accessed a particular game in a given month. We calculate average MAUs in a period by adding the total number of MAUs in each of the months in a given period and dividing that total by the number of months in the period. An individual who accesses two of our games would be counted as two users. In addition, due to technical limitations, for Activision and King, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would be counted as two users. For Blizzard, an individual who accesses the same game on two platforms or devices in the relevant period would generally be counted as a single user. In certain instances, we rely on third parties to publish our games. In these instances, MAU data is based on information provided to us by those third parties, or, if final data is not available, reasonable estimates of MAUs for these third-party published games.



