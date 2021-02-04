 Signature Bank Announces Public Stock Offering

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as the bookrunners in the offering.

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full service commercial bank, announced today an underwritten offering of 3,500,000 million shares of its common stock. The Bank will also grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 525,000 additional shares of common stock. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The offering is subject to market conditions and other factors. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The common stock offering may be made only by means of an offering circular.

Copies of the preliminary offering circular may be obtained from

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by phone: 1-866-471-2526, by facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com;

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone: 1-877-821-7388 or by emailing ProspectusDepartment@jefferies.com.

The securities are not deposits and are neither insured nor approved by the FDIC. The securities are being offered pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(2) of such Act.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, including those in Connecticut as well as California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank, with $73.9 billion in assets, is one of the top 40 largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits (S&P Global Market Intelligence). Deposits as of December 31, 2020 reached $63.3 billion.