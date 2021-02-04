 

Exelixis to Webcast Virtual Fireside Chat as Part of the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day on February 11, 2021

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that Michael M. Morrissey, Ph.D., the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks Oncology Day on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST / 8:30 AM PST. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will be held as a virtual event.

To access the webcast link, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. A replay will also be available at the same location for 14 days.

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ (cabozantinib), COTELLIC (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery – all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks. MINNEBRO is a registered Japanese trademark.



Wertpapier


ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Exelixis and Adagene Enter into Collaboration and License Agreement to Develop Novel Masked Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapies with Improved Safety and Efficacy Profiles
27.01.21
Exelixis to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021
25.01.21
Exelixis Announces Initiation of Phase 1 Trial Evaluating XL102 as a Single Agent and in Combination with Other Anti-Cancer Agents in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors
22.01.21
Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Approval of CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) in Combination with OPDIVO (nivolumab) as a First-Line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma
10.01.21
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Financial Guidance, and Outlines Key Priorities and Anticipated Milestones For 2021

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
831
Exelixis....ein schlafender Riese? USD 3.40 am 14.5.2014