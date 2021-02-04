Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Reports Financial Results for the Fiscal Second Quarter of 2021 Ended December 31, 2020

The results for the fiscal second quarter of 2021 ended December 31, 2020 were as follows:

GAAP Financial Comparison Quarterly (in millions, except percentage and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Revenue $ 158.8 $ 151.6 $ 117.9 Gross Margin 30.7 % 28.1 % 20.7 % Operating Income (Loss) $ 13.6 $ 10.3 $ (3.4) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to AOS $ 12.9 $ 9.6 $ (1.0) Net Income (Loss) Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.36 $ (0.04)

Non-GAAP Financial Comparison Quarterly (in millions, except percentage and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Revenue $ 158.8 $ 151.6 $ 117.9 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 31.4 % 29.0 % 28.3 % Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 18.5 $ 15.4 $ 7.6 Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to AOS $ 17.8 $ 14.5 $ 5.8 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Attributable to AOS - Diluted $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 0.23

The non-GAAP financial measures in the schedule above and under the section “Financial Results for Fiscal Q2 Ended December 31, 2020” below exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses in each of the periods presented, legal costs related to government investigation for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, production ramp up costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, as well as amortization of purchased intangible for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. A detailed reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Financial Results for Fiscal Q2 Ended December 31, 2020

Revenue was $158.8 million, an increase of 4.8% from the prior quarter and an increase of 34.8% from the same quarter last year.

GAAP gross margin was 30.7%, up from 28.1% in the prior quarter and up from 20.7% in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 31.4%, up from 29.0% in the prior quarter and up from 28.3% in the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating expenses were $35.2 million, up from $32.2 million in the prior quarter and up from $27.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $31.5 million, an increase of $2.9 million from last quarter and an increase of $5.8 million from the same quarter last year.

GAAP operating income was $13.6 million, up from $10.3 million in the prior quarter and up from $3.4 million loss in the same quarter last year.

Non-GAAP operating income was $18.5 million as compared to $15.4 million for the prior quarter and $7.6 million for the same quarter last year.

GAAP net income per share attributable to AOS was $0.47, compared to $0.36 for the prior quarter and $0.04 net loss per share for the same quarter a year ago.

Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to AOS was $0.65 compared to $0.55 for the prior quarter and $0.23 for the same quarter a year ago.

Consolidated cash flow provided by operating activities was $36.1 million, compared to $9.8 million in the prior quarter. Operating cash flow provided by AOS alone (excluding the JV Company) was $35.7 million, compared to $12.7 million in the prior quarter.

The Company closed the quarter with $181.0 million of cash and cash equivalents, including $38.6 million cash balance at the JV Company.

AOS Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mike Chang commented, “Our fiscal second quarter marked an impressive finish to calendar year 2020, as solid shipments across most of our product categories drove strong financial performance in the quarter. We grew revenue by 35% year-over-year, achieved higher utilization and operational efficiency at our manufacturing facilities, and continued to be disciplined with our spending. All of this led to records in non-GAAP gross margin of 31.4% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.65.”

Dr. Chang continued, “Our mission is to become a leading designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad portfolio of power semiconductors, and I am proud of what our team has accomplished and the groundwork we are laying for long-term and sustainable success. Obviously, we faced tremendous challenges in calendar year 2020, including the COVID-19 pandemic, trade conflicts, and political and social unrest in different parts of the world. Despite these challenges, we made significant progress toward our calendar year 2021 target of $600 million in annual revenue. We did this by focusing on disciplined execution and developing a healthy pipeline of new products, new design wins, and new customers.”

Business Outlook for Fiscal Q3 Ending March 31, 2021

The following statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. AOS undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Our expectations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 are as follows:

Revenue is expected to be approximately $157 million, plus or minus $3 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 28.7% plus or minus 1%. Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 29.5% plus or minus 1%. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes $0.8 million amortization of acquired IP and $0.5 million of estimated share-based compensation charge.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $33.8 million plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in the range of $29.5 million plus or minus $1 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude $3.3 million of estimated share-based compensation charge and $1.0 million of estimated professional fees related to the government investigation.

Income tax expense is expected to be approximately $0.7 million to $1.0 million.

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest is expected to be approximately $0.2 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

AOS plans to hold an investor teleconference and live webcast to discuss the financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020 today, February 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 877-683-1095 (or 647-689-5445 if dialing from outside the United States and Canada). The conference ID number is 5785406. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com/. The webcast replay will be available for seven days after the live call on the same website. In addition, a copy of the script of management's prepared remarks and a live webcast of the call will also be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the company's investor relations website, http://investor.aosmd.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to expected growth rate, our product portfolios, projected amount of revenue, gross margin, operating income (loss), income tax expenses, net income (loss), noncontrolling interest, and share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, tax expenses, and non-GAAP loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, our objectives to achieve long-term success, our ability to gain new customers and design wins, and other information under the section entitled “Business Outlook for Fiscal Q3 Ending March 31, 2021”. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business; our ability to successfully operate our joint venture in China; our ability to develop and succeed in the digital power business; difficulties and challenges in executing our diversification strategy into different market segments; new tariffs on goods from China; ordering pattern from distributors and seasonality; changes in regulatory environment and government investigation; our ability to introduce or develop new and enhanced products that achieve market acceptance; decline of PC markets; the actual product performance in volume production; the quality and reliability of our product, our ability to achieve design wins; the general business and economic conditions; the state of semiconductor industry and seasonality of our markets; our ability to maintain factory utilization at a desirable level; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 filed by AOS with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and AOS undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our unaudited consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures for our historical performance, including non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating income (loss), net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, net income (loss), diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and EBITDAS. These supplemental measures exclude, among other items, share-based compensation expenses, production ramp up costs related to the JV Company, legal and profession fees related to government investigation, as well as amortization of purchased intangible. We also disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures in our guidance for the next quarter, including non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses and loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. We believe that these historical and forecast non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain items and expenses that are not indicative of our core operating results or do not reflect our normal business operations. In addition, our management uses non-GAAP measures to compare our performance relative to forecasts and to benchmark our performance externally against competitors. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP operating expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. In addition, we included amount of income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments in the non-GAAP net income of reconciliation table for all periods presented as the management believes that such non-GAAP presentation provides useful information to investors, even though the amounts are not significant. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures both in the text in this press release and in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including personal and portable computers, graphic cards, flat panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, quick chargers, home appliances, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

The following unaudited consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Revenue $ 158,830 $ 151,551 $ 117,860 $ 310,381 $ 235,662 Cost of goods sold 110,081 109,028 93,454 219,109 184,324 Gross profit 48,749 42,523 24,406 91,272 51,338 Gross margin 30.7 % 28.1 % 20.7 % 29.4 % 21.8 % Operating expenses: Research and development 15,423 14,691 12,147 30,114 24,515 Selling, general and administrative 19,736 17,505 15,629 37,241 30,814 Total operating expenses 35,159 32,196 27,776 67,355 55,329 Operating income (loss) 13,590 10,327 (3,370 ) 23,917 (3,991 ) Interest expense and other income (loss), net (381 ) (549 ) (635 ) (930 ) (1,462 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 13,209 9,778 (4,005 ) 22,987 (5,453 ) Income tax expense 669 1,011 568 1,680 978 Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest 12,540 8,767 (4,573 ) 21,307 (6,431 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (363 ) (807 ) (3,568 ) (1,170 ) (6,435 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited $ 12,903 $ 9,574 $ (1,005 ) $ 22,477 $ 4 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.38 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.88 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.36 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.84 $ 0.00 Weighted average number of common shares attributable to Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited used to compute net income (loss) per share Basic 25,672 25,340 24,701 25,506 24,620 Diluted 27,353 26,314 24,701 26,834 25,362

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value per share) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 180,966 $ 158,536 Restricted cash 230 2,190 Accounts receivable, net 24,934 13,272 Inventories 144,307 135,528 Other current assets 10,833 8,807 Total current assets 361,270 318,333 Property, plant and equipment, net 430,808 412,340 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 34,395 32,948 Intangible assets, net 15,090 16,770 Deferred income tax assets 4,852 4,766 Restricted cash - long-term 2,143 1,978 Other long-term assets 4,607 5,804 Total assets $ 853,165 $ 792,939 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 83,859 $ 86,181 Accrued liabilities 60,483 54,986 Income taxes payable 2,166 1,360 Short-term debt 43,574 30,114 Finance lease liabilities 16,535 15,258 Operating lease liabilities 4,896 4,159 Total current liabilities 211,513 192,058 Long-term debt 93,096 99,775 Income taxes payable - long-term 921 903 Deferred income tax liabilities 860 496 Finance lease liabilities - long-term 20,821 26,842 Operating lease liabilities - long-term 31,102 30,254 Other long-term liabilities 20,196 10,723 Total liabilities 378,509 361,051 Equity: Preferred shares, par value $0.002 per share: Authorized: 10,000 shares; issued and outstanding: none at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 — — Common shares, par value $0.002 per share: Authorized: 100,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 32,394 shares and 25,765 shares, respectively at December 31, 2020 and 31,944 shares and 25,305 shares, respectively at June 30, 2020 65 64 Treasury shares at cost: 6,629 shares at December 31, 2020 and 6,639 shares at June 30, 2020 (66,097 ) (66,184 ) Additional paid-in capital 254,980 246,103 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,481 (5,127 ) Retained earnings 141,289 118,833 Total Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited shareholder's equity 331,718 293,689 Noncontrolling interest 142,938 138,199 Total equity 474,656 431,888 Total liabilities and equity $ 853,165 $ 792,939

Supplemental disclosures of financial information: (in thousands) As of December 31, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 AOS CQJV Consolidated AOS CQJV Consolidated Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,326 $ 38,640 $ 180,966 $ 110,346 $ 48,190 $ 158,536 Bank borrowings liabilities $ 28,538 $ 146,676 * $ 175,214 $ 32,708 $ 140,652 * $ 173,360 Inventory $ 97,795 $ 46,512 $ 144,307 $ 97,593 $ 37,935 $ 135,528 Property, plant and equipment, net $ 168,120 $ 262,688 $ 430,808 $ 162,833 $ 249,507 $ 412,340

* AOS is not a guarantor of CQJV's (Chongqing Joint Venture) debts.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 Three Months Ended September 30,

2020 Three Months Ended December 31,

2019 AOS CQJV Consolidated AOS CQJV Consolidated AOS CQJV Consolidated Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 35,678 $ 407 $ 36,085 $ 12,701 $ (2,853 ) $ 9,848 $ 12,470 $ (3,532 ) $ 8,938 Purchase of property and equipment, net of government grant $ 6,779 $ 6,533 $ 13,312 $ 7,944 $ 3,393 $ 11,337 $ 12,062 $ 3,307 $ 15,369 EBITDAS $ 25,332 $ 5,950 ** $ 31,645 $ 22,156 $ 4,609 ** $ 27,572 $ 12,538 $ (2,214 ) ** $ 13,892

** CQJV EBITDAS includes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Reconciliation of Condensed Consolidated GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 GAAP gross profit $ 48,749 $ 42,523 $ 24,406 $ 91,272 $ 51,338 Share-based compensation 383 385 404 768 840 Amortization of purchased intangible 811 812 — 1,623 — Production ramp up costs related to joint venture — 275 8,486 275 14,477 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 49,943 $ 43,995 $ 33,296 $ 93,938 $ 66,655 Non-GAAP gross margin as a % of revenue 31.4 % 29.0 % 28.3 % 30.3 % 28.3 % GAAP operating expense $ 35,159 $ 32,196 $ 27,776 $ 67,355 $ 55,329 Share-based compensation 2,841 2,491 2,083 5,332 4,016 Legal costs related to government investigation 843 1,107 — 1,950 — Non-GAAP operating expense $ 31,475 $ 28,598 $ 25,693 $ 60,073 $ 51,313 GAAP operating income (loss) $ 13,590 $ 10,327 $ (3,370 ) $ 23,917 $ (3,991 ) Share-based compensation 3,224 2,876 2,487 6,100 4,856 Amortization of purchased intangible 811 812 — 1,623 — Production ramp up costs related to joint venture — 275 8,486 275 14,477 Legal costs related to government investigation 843 1,107 — 1,950 — Non-GAAP operating income $ 18,468 $ 15,397 $ 7,603 $ 33,865 $ 15,342 Non-GAAP operating margin as a % of revenue 11.6 % 10.2 % 6.5 % 10.9 % 6.5 % GAAP net income (loss) attributable to AOS $ 12,903 $ 9,574 $ (1,005 ) $ 22,477 $ 4 Share-based compensation 3,224 2,876 2,487 6,100 4,856 Amortization of purchased intangible 811 812 — 1,623 — Pre-production expenses related to joint venture — — (25 ) — 24 Production ramp up costs related to joint venture — 135 4,319 135 7,368 Legal costs related to government investigation 843 1,107 — 1,950 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1 ) (8 ) (2 ) (9 ) (7 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to AOS $ 17,780 $ 14,496 $ 5,774 $ 32,276 $ 12,245 Non-GAAP net margin attributable to AOS as a % of revenue 11.2 % 9.6 % 4.9 % 10.4 % 5.2 % GAAP net income (loss) attributable to AOS $ 12,903 $ 9,574 $ (1,005 ) $ 22,477 $ 4 Share-based compensation 3,224 2,876 2,487 6,100 4,856 Amortization and depreciation 13,200 12,489 10,850 25,689 21,754 Interest expense (income), net 1,649 1,622 992 3,271 772 Income tax expense 669 1,011 568 1,680 978 EBITDAS $ 31,645 $ 27,572 $ 13,892 $ 59,217 $ 28,364 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to AOS $ 0.47 $ 0.36 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.84 $ 0.00 Share-based compensation 0.12 0.11 0.10 0.23 0.19 Pre-production expenses related to joint venture — — (0.00 ) — 0.00 Production ramp up costs related to joint venture — 0.01 0.17 0.01 0.29 Legal costs related to government investigation 0.03 0.04 — 0.07 — Amortization of purchased intangible 0.03 0.03 — 0.06 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.00 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to AOS $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 0.23 $ 1.20 $ 0.48 Shares used to compute GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share 27,353 26.314 24,701 26,834 25,362 Shares used to compute Non-GAAP diluted net income per share 27,353 26.314 25,594 26,834 25,362

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005451/en/