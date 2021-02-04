Datto Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”), (NYSE: MSP) the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Datto Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 6343809

Live Call: 1-833-312-1358 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-236-712-2458 (International)

Replay: 1-800-585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-416-621-4642 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 18, 2021)

Webcast: https://investors.datto.com

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto continues to win awards each year for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

