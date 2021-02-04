 

Datto Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”), (NYSE: MSP) the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.

Datto Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, March 11, 2021
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Conference ID: 6343809
Live Call: 1-833-312-1358 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-236-712-2458 (International)
Replay: 1-800-585-8367 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-416-621-4642 (International)
(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on March 18, 2021)
Webcast: https://investors.datto.com

About Datto

As the world’s leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a unique ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto continues to win awards each year for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

MSP-F



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Datto Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call Datto Holding Corp. (“Datto”), (NYSE: MSP) the leading global provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions purpose-built for delivery by managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it will report fiscal fourth quarter and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
Datto Enhances Award-Winning Global Partner Program
01.02.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Datto Holding Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
14.01.21
Datto Named to Ransomware Task Force by Institute for Security and Technology

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
3
Datto Holding Corp.