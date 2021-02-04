 

Columbia Sportswear Company Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook; Announces Quarterly Dividend and $400 Million Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM, the "Company"), a leading innovator in active outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced fourth quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Boyle commented, "I’m encouraged to see better than expected fourth quarter results and broad-based momentum across our powerful brand portfolio as we begin 2021. These results are particularly impressive with the backdrop of a global pandemic and demonstrate the dedication and commitment of our global workforce of employees who overcame the impact of COVID-19 safety protocols, supply chain constraints and regional lockdowns. E-commerce net sales grew an impressive 41 percent year-over-year in the quarter, representing nearly a quarter of our total sales mix. With strong Fall 2020 sell-through rates, our wholesale partners are well positioned to exit the season with clean inventory positions.

“As we begin 2021, there is continued uncertainty and business risks surrounding the ongoing pandemic, including the timing and effectiveness of global efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. With that said, I’m encouraged by our e-commerce growth as well as wholesale orders for the Spring and Fall 2021 seasons, which we anticipate fueling our continued recovery in 2021.

“Our profitable growth trajectory and fortress balance sheet, with cash and short-term investments of over $790 million and no borrowings, have given our Board of Directors the confidence to approve a quarterly cash dividend, increase our share repurchase authorization and return to our pre-pandemic capital allocation strategy. We are committed to driving sustainable and profitable long-term growth and investing in our strategic priorities to:

  • drive brand awareness and sales growth through increased, focused demand creation investments;
  • enhance consumer experience and digital capabilities in all our channels and geographies;
  • expand and improve global direct-to-consumer operations with supporting processes and systems; and
  • invest in our people and optimize our organization across our portfolio of brands."

CFO's Commentary Available Online

For a detailed review of the Company's fourth quarter 2020 financial results and additional updates relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, please refer to the CFO Commentary exhibit furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on a Current Report on Form 8-K and published on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.columbia.com/results.cfm at approximately 4:15 p.m. ET today. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in our conference call.

COVID-19 Update

While there were isolated temporary store closures resulting from local regulations or safety concerns, the majority of the Company's owned stores remained open throughout the fourth quarter. Overall brick & mortar store traffic trends remain well below prior year levels. We delivered fourth quarter 2020 results ahead of our financial outlook, despite port congestion, logistics and parcel shipping capacity constraints and enhanced distribution center health and safety protocols that strained fulfillment service levels. During fourth quarter 2020, the Company realized approximately $30 million in SG&A savings from cost containment actions and lower variable expenses. Please refer to the CFO Commentary exhibit for a detailed review of COVID-19 pandemic related issues and our response.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
 (All comparisons are between fourth quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2019, unless otherwise noted).

Net sales decreased 4 percent to $915.7 million from $954.9 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 50.6 percent of net sales from 50.1 percent of net sales for the comparable period in 2019.

SG&A expenses were essentially flat at $343.3 million, or 37.5 percent of net sales, from $344.4 million, or 36.1 percent of net sales, for the comparable period in 2019.

Operating income decreased 11 percent to $123.7 million, or 13.5 percent of net sales, from operating income of $138.6 million, or 14.5 percent of net sales, for the comparable period in 2019.

Net income decreased 16 percent to $95.8 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, from net income of $114.0 million, or $1.67 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results
 (All comparisons are between full year 2020 and full year 2019, unless otherwise noted.)

Net sales decreased 18 percent to $2,501.6 million from $3,042.5 million in 2019.

Gross margin contracted 90 basis points to 48.9 percent of net sales from 49.8 percent of net sales in 2019.

SG&A expenses decreased 3 percent to $1,098.9 million, or 43.9 percent of net sales, compared to $1,136.2 million, or 37.3 percent of net sales, in 2019.

Operating income decreased 65 percent to $137.0 million, or 5.5 percent of net sales, from operating income of $395.0 million, or 13.0 percent of net sales, in 2019.

Net income decreased 67 percent to $108.0 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $330.5 million, or $4.83 per diluted share, in 2019.

Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2020

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $791.9 million, compared to $687.7 million at December 31, 2019.

The company had no borrowings at quarter-end. During fourth quarter 2020, the Company refinanced its domestic credit agreement with a new agreement providing a $500 million five year unsecured revolving credit facility.

Inventories decreased 8 percent to $556.5 million, compared to $606.0 million at December 31, 2019.

Share Repurchases for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

In first quarter 2020, the Company repurchased 1,557,184 shares of common stock for an aggregate of $132.9 million, or an average price per share of $85.34. As part of a broader capital preservation effort during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company suspended share repurchases and has not repurchased shares since first quarter 2020. Management intends to resume share repurchase activity in 2021.

At its regular board meeting on January 29, 2021, the Board of Directors approved an additional $400.0 million share repurchase authorization. This is in addition to the $82.2 million currently remaining available under the prior share repurchase authorization. The share repurchase authorization does not obligate the company to acquire any specific number of shares or to acquire shares over any specified period of time.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will hold its fourth quarter 2020 conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET today. Dial (877) 407-9205 to participate. The call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.columbia.com.

First Quarter 2021 Reporting Date

Columbia Sportswear Company plans to report first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET.

Supplemental Financial Information

Since Columbia Sportswear Company is a global company, the comparability of its operating results reported in United States dollars is affected by foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations because the underlying currencies in which it transacts change in value over time compared to the United States dollar. To supplement financial information reported in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses constant-currency net sales information, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, to provide a framework to assess how the business performed excluding the effects of changes in the exchange rates used to translate net sales generated in foreign currencies into United States dollars. The Company calculates constant-currency net sales by translating net sales in foreign currencies for the current period into United States dollars at the average exchange rates that were in effect during the comparable period of the prior year. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional and useful way of viewing an aspect of our operations that, when viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results, provides a more comprehensive understanding of our business and operations. In particular, investors may find the non-GAAP financial measure useful by reviewing our net sales results without the volatility in foreign currency exchange rates. This non-GAAP financial measure also facilitates management's internal comparisons to our historical net sales results and comparisons to competitors' net sales results.

The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of or superior to, our financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table included herein. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, anticipations or beliefs about brick and mortar retail traffic, net sales, operating income and diluted earnings per share for 2021. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. Potential risks and uncertainties include those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, which is highly dependent on numerous factors that we may not be able to predict or control, including: the duration and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any recurrence due to variants; actions that may be taken to contain the pandemic or to treat its impact, including lock-downs and the speed of the vaccination roll-out; economic slowdowns that have and may continue to result from the pandemic; workforce staffing and productivity; our ability to continue operations in affected areas; supply chain and logistics capacity constraints; and consumer demand and spending patterns, as well as the effects on suppliers, creditors, and wholesale customers, all of which are uncertain. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently less reliable than historical information. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear, SOREL and prAna brands. To learn more, please visit the Company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31,

(in thousands)

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

790,725

 

 

$

686,009

 

Short-term investments

 

1,224

 

 

1,668

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

452,945

 

 

488,233

 

Inventories, net

 

556,530

 

 

605,968

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

54,197

 

 

93,868

 

Total current assets

 

1,855,621

 

 

1,875,746

 

Property, plant, and equipment, net

 

309,792

 

 

346,651

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

339,244

 

 

394,501

 

Intangible assets, net

 

103,558

 

 

123,595

 

Goodwill

 

68,594

 

 

68,594

 

Deferred income taxes

 

96,126

 

 

78,849

 

Other non-current assets

 

63,636

 

 

43,655

 

Total assets

 

$

2,836,571

 

 

$

2,931,591

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

206,697

 

 

255,372

 

Accrued liabilities

 

257,278

 

 

295,723

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

65,466

 

 

64,019

 

Income taxes payable

 

23,181

 

 

15,801

 

Total current liabilities

 

552,622

 

 

630,915

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

353,181

 

 

371,507

 

Income taxes payable

 

49,922

 

 

48,427

 

Deferred income taxes

 

5,205

 

 

6,361

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

42,870

 

 

24,934

 

Total liabilities

 

1,003,800

 

 

1,082,144

 

Shareholders' equity

 

1,832,771

 

 

1,849,447

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

2,836,571

 

 

$

2,931,591

 

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Net sales

 

$

915,623

 

 

 

$

954,867

 

 

 

$

2,501,554

 

 

 

$

3,042,478

 

 

Cost of sales

 

452,586

 

 

 

476,212

 

 

 

1,277,665

 

 

 

1,526,808

 

 

Gross profit

 

463,037

 

 

 

478,655

 

 

 

1,223,889

 

 

 

1,515,670

 

 

 

 

50.6

%

 

50.1

%

 

48.9

%

 

49.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

343,284

 

 

 

344,419

 

 

 

1,098,948

 

 

 

1,136,186

 

 

Net licensing income

 

3,940

 

 

 

4,397

 

 

 

12,108

 

 

 

15,487

 

 

Income from operations

 

123,693

 

 

 

138,633

 

 

 

137,049

 

 

 

394,971

 

 

Interest income (expense), net

 

(293

)

 

 

932

 

 

 

435

 

 

 

8,302

 

 

Other non-operating income (expense), net

 

(169

)

 

 

1,241

 

 

 

2,039

 

 

 

2,156

 

 

Income before income tax

 

123,231

 

 

 

140,806

 

 

 

139,523

 

 

 

405,429

 

 

Income tax expense

 

(27,475

)

 

 

(26,781

)

 

 

(31,510

)

 

 

(74,940

)

 

Net income

 

$

95,756

 

 

 

$

114,025

 

 

 

$

108,013

 

 

 

$

330,489

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.45

 

 

 

$

1.69

 

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

 

$

4.87

 

 

Diluted

 

$

1.44

 

 

 

$

1.67

 

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

 

$

4.83

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

66,225

 

 

 

67,544

 

 

66,376

 

 

 

67,837

 

Diluted

 

66,642

 

 

 

68,086

 

 

66,772

 

 

 

68,493

 

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

(In thousands)

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

108,013

 

 

 

$

330,489

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and non-cash lease expense

 

146,601

 

 

 

121,725

 

 

Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable

 

19,156

 

 

 

(108

)

 

Loss on disposal or impairment of intangible assets, property, plant, and equipment, and right-of-use assets

 

31,342

 

 

 

5,442

 

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(11,263

)

 

 

(1,808

)

 

Stock-based compensation

 

17,778

 

 

 

17,832

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

22,885

 

 

 

(37,429

)

 

Inventories

 

64,884

 

 

 

(84,058

)

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

33,712

 

 

 

(15,068

)

 

Other assets

 

(21,224

)

 

 

(3,547

)

 

Accounts payable

 

(49,275

)

 

 

(10,419

)

 

Accrued liabilities

 

(52,115

)

 

 

18,863

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

9,082

 

 

 

(9,402

)

 

Operating lease assets and liabilities

 

(52,112

)

 

 

(54,197

)

 

Other liabilities

 

8,613

 

 

 

7,137

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

276,077

 

 

 

285,452

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

(35,044

)

 

 

(136,257

)

 

Sales and maturities of short-term investments

 

36,631

 

 

 

400,501

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

(28,758

)

 

 

(123,516

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

(27,171

)

 

 

140,728

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from credit facilities

 

402,422

 

 

 

78,186

 

 

Repayments on credit facilities

 

(403,146

)

 

 

(78,186

)

 

Payment of line of credit issuance fees

 

(3,278

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock related to stock-based compensation

 

6,919

 

 

 

19,793

 

 

Tax payments related to stock-based compensation

 

(4,533

)

 

 

(5,806

)

 

Repurchase of common stock

 

(132,889

)

 

 

(121,702

)

 

Purchase of non-controlling interest

 

 

 

 

(17,880

)

 

Cash dividends paid

 

(17,195

)

 

 

(65,127

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(151,700

)

 

 

(190,722

)

 

Net effect of exchange rate changes on cash

 

7,510

 

 

 

(1,244

)

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

104,716

 

 

 

234,214

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

686,009

 

 

 

451,795

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

790,725

 

 

 

$

686,009

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment acquired through increase in liabilities

 

$

3,831

 

 

 

$

9,543

 

 

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Sales Growth - Constant-currency Basis

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

Reported
Net Sales

 

Adjust for
Foreign
Currency

 

Constant-
currency
Net Sales

 

Reported
Net Sales

 

Reported
Net Sales

 

Constant-
currency
Net Sales

(In millions, except percentage changes)

 

2020

 

Translation

 

2020(1

)

 

2019

 

% Change

 

% Change(1)

Geographical Net Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

$

599.1

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

599.1

 

 

$

634.0

 

 

(6

)%

 

(6

)%

Latin America and Asia Pacific

 

163.6

 

 

(6.3

)

 

 

157.3

 

 

171.6

 

 

(5

)%

 

(8

)%

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

85.6

 

 

(3.9

)

 

 

81.7

 

 

99.8

 

 

(14

)%

 

(18

)%

Canada

 

67.4

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

67.7

 

 

49.5

 

 

36

%

 

37

%

Total

 

$

915.7

 

 

$

(9.9

)

 

 

$

905.8

 

 

$

954.9

 

 

(4

)%

 

(5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brand Net Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Columbia

 

$

699.7

 

 

$

(8.5

)

 

 

$

691.2

 

 

$

751.1

 

 

(7

)%

 

(8

)%

SOREL

 

150.0

 

 

(1.2

)

 

 

148.8

 

 

143.5

 

 

5

%

 

4

%

prAna

 

36.9

 

 

 

 

 

36.9

 

 

33.1

 

 

11

%

 

11

%

Mountain Hardwear

 

29.1

 

 

(0.2

)

 

 

28.9

 

 

27.2

 

 

7

%

 

6

%

Total

 

$

915.7

 

 

$

(9.9

)

 

 

$

905.8

 

 

$

954.9

 

 

(4

)%

 

(5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product Category Net Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apparel, Accessories and Equipment

 

$

661.4

 

 

$

(7.0

)

 

 

$

654.4

 

 

$

698.3

 

 

(5

)%

 

(6

)%

Footwear

 

254.3

 

 

(2.9

)

 

 

251.4

 

 

256.6

 

 

(1

)%

 

(2

)%

Total

 

$

915.7

 

 

$

(9.9

)

 

 

$

905.8

 

 

$

954.9

 

 

(4

)%

 

(5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Channel Net Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wholesale

 

$

446.0

 

 

$

(4.6

)

 

 

$

441.4

 

 

$

470.8

 

 

(5

)%

 

(6

)%

DTC

 

469.7

 

 

(5.3

)

 

 

464.4

 

 

484.1

 

 

(3

)%

 

(4

)%

Total

 

$

915.7

 

 

$

(9.9

)

 

 

$

905.8

 

 

$

954.9

 

 

(4

)%

 

(5

)%

(1) Constant-currency net sales information is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates against the United States dollar between comparable reporting periods. The Company calculates constant-currency net sales by translating net sales in foreign currencies for the current period into United States dollars at the average exchange rates that were in effect during the comparable period of the prior year.

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Sales Growth - Constant-currency Basis

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

 

 

Reported
Net Sales

 

Adjust for
Foreign
Currency

 

Constant-
currency
Net Sales

 

Reported
Net Sales

 

Reported

Net Sales

 

Constant-
currency
Net Sales

(In millions, except percentage changes)

 

2020

 

Translation

 

2020(1

)

 

2019

 

% Change

 

% Change(1)

Geographical Net Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

$

1,603.8

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

1,603.8

 

 

$

1,943.0

 

 

(17

)%

 

(17

)%

Latin America and Asia Pacific

 

424.5

 

 

(3.6

)

 

 

420.9

 

 

529.3

 

 

(20

)%

 

(20

)%

Europe, Middle East and Africa

 

298.9

 

 

(5.6

)

 

 

293.3

 

 

367.1

 

 

(19

)%

 

(20

)%

Canada

 

174.4

 

 

0.5

 

 

 

174.9

 

 

203.1

 

 

(14

)%

 

(14

)%

Total

 

$

2,501.6

 

 

$

(8.7

)

 

 

$

2,492.9

 

 

$

3,042.5

 

 

(18

)%

 

(18

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brand Net Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Columbia

 

$

1,996.9

 

 

$

(7.0

)

 

 

$

1,989.9

 

 

$

2,487.7

 

 

(20

)%

 

(20

)%

SOREL

 

293.5

 

 

(1.6

)

 

 

291.9

 

 

314.2

 

 

(7

)%

 

(7

)%

prAna

 

131.6

 

 

 

 

 

131.6

 

 

151.5

 

 

(13

)%

 

(13

)%

Mountain Hardwear

 

79.6

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

79.5

 

 

89.1

 

 

(11

)%

 

(11

)%

Total

 

$

2,501.6

 

 

$

(8.7

)

 

 

$

2,492.9

 

 

$

3,042.5

 

 

(18

)%

 

(18

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product Category Net Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Apparel, Accessories and Equipment

 

$

1,867.6

 

 

$

(6.2

)

 

 

$

1,861.4

 

 

$

2,341.2

 

 

(20

)%

 

(20

)%

Footwear

 

634.0

 

 

(2.5

)

 

 

631.5

 

 

701.3

 

 

(10

)%

 

(10

)%

Total

 

$

2,501.6

 

 

$

(8.7

)

 

 

$

2,492.9

 

 

$

3,042.5

 

 

(18

)%

 

(18

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Channel Net Sales:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wholesale

 

$

1,403.3

 

 

$

(5.2

)

 

 

$

1,398.1

 

 

$

1,782.8

 

 

(21

)%

 

(22

)%

DTC

 

1,098.3

 

 

(3.5

)

 

 

1,094.8

 

 

1,259.7

 

 

(13

)%

 

(13

)%

Total

 

$

2,501.6

 

 

$

(8.7

)

 

 

$

2,492.9

 

 

$

3,042.5

 

 

(18

)%

 

(18

)%

(1) Constant-currency net sales information is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates against the United States dollar between comparable reporting periods. The Company calculates constant-currency net sales by translating net sales in foreign currencies for the current period into United States dollars at the average exchange rates that were in effect during the comparable period of the prior year.

 



