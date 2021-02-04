Bill.com Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

"We delivered strong financial results and record payment volume growth driven by robust demand for our platform and its expanded payment offerings,” said René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO. “Adoption and usage continues to strengthen in this new remote environment as we are effectively guiding companies on their digital transformation path. Our offering has become a mission-critical tool for many small and midsize businesses. The increasing scale of our platform purpose-built for SMBs is automating financial operations facilitating over ten billion dollars of B2B payments each month.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Total revenue was $54.0 million, an increase of 38% from the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Core revenue, which includes subscription and transaction fees, was $52.3 million, an increase of 59% year-over-year. Subscription fees were $26.6 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year. Transaction fees were $25.7 million, an increase of 98% year-over-year.

GAAP gross profit was $40.1 million, representing a 74.1% gross margin, compared to $29.3 million, or a 75.0% gross margin, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $41.8 million, representing a 77.3% non-GAAP gross margin, compared to $30.5 million, or a 78.0% non-GAAP gross margin in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Loss from operations was $14.2 million, compared to a loss from operations of $7.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP loss from operations was $2.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $4.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net loss was $17.2 million, or ($0.21) per share, basic and diluted, compared to net loss of $7.6 million, or ($0.34) per share, basic and diluted, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP net loss was $2.1 million, or ($0.03) per share, basic and diluted, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $3.6 million, or ($0.06) per share, basic and diluted, in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020.

Business Highlights and Recent Developments

Served 109,200 customers as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021, representing year-over-year customer growth of 27%

Processed $34.8 billion in total payment volume on our platform in the second quarter, an increase of 40% year-over-year and 21% quarter-over-quarter

Processed 7.2 million transactions in the second quarter of fiscal 2021

Introduced Bill Manager with Wells Fargo, a new joint offering to help automate and simplify the accounts payable and receivable process for midsize businesses

Launched a tailored offering for wealth management firms to help deliver bill pay services for high-net-worth clients

Added seasoned technology and payments executive, Steve Fisher, to our board of directors

Completed an offering of $1.15 billion of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025 (“2025 Notes”)

Conference Call

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in San Jose, California and Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.bill.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the accompanying conference call include forward-looking statements, which are statements other than statements of historical facts, and statements in the future tense. Forward-looking statements are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations for future performance, the growth of demand on our platform and the expansion of our customers’ utilization of our services. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and its impact on our employees, customers, strategic partners, vendors, results of operations, liquidity and financial condition, our history of operating losses, our recent rapid growth, the large sums of customer funds that we transfer daily, the risk of loss, errors and fraudulent activity, the market, interest rate, foreign exchange and other conditions that the customer funds we hold in trust are subject to, our ability to attract new customers and convert trial customers into paying customers, our ability to develop new products and services, increased competition or new entrants in the marketplace, potential impact of acquisitions and investments, changes in staffing levels, and other risks detailed in registration statements and periodic reports we file with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on August 31, 2020, which may be obtained on the Investor Relations section of Bill.com’s website (https://investor.bill.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when filed. Actual results may differ materially from those presently reported. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this press release or the accompanying conference call.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables contain, and the conference call will contain, non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

We adjust the following items from one or more of our non-GAAP financial measures:

Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, companies calculate stock- based compensation expenses using a variety of valuation methodologies and subjective assumptions.

Employer payroll taxes related to employee stock-based compensation. We exclude payroll tax expense related to employee stock-based transactions because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. In particular, this expense is dependent on the price of our common stock and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business. Employer payroll tax expense related to employee stock-based compensation was not material for all periods prior to June 30, 2020; therefore, it was excluded from those prior periods.

Depreciation and amortization expense. We exclude depreciation and amortization expenses from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance.

Capitalized internal-use software and amortization. We include capitalization and exclude the subsequent amortization of internal-use software costs in certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. We capitalize direct costs incurred related to obtaining or developing internal-use software during the application development stage and we amortize those costs over the estimated useful lives of the software. The capitalization and subsequent amortization of those costs can vary every period depending on our business needs and the timing on the software’s availability for its intended use. We believe that including or excluding the effect of the capitalized internal-use software in certain of our non-GAAP financial measures provides us useful information in evaluating and comparing the consistency of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

Deferred costs and amortization. Deferred costs consist of capitalized sales commissions and capitalized service costs. We include capitalization of sales commission and service costs, and exclude their subsequent amortization in certain of our non-GAAP financial measures. We capitalize sales commissions that are incremental costs in obtaining new customer contracts. We capitalize service costs, which pertain primarily to direct payroll and third-party costs incurred when we provide implementation services to our financial institution customers and certain SMB customers prior to the launching of our product for general use. We amortize the capitalized sales commissions and capitalized service costs over the estimated benefit period. We believe that including or excluding the effect of the capitalization of sales commissions and service costs in certain of our non-GAAP financial measures in a given period provides us useful information in evaluating and comparing the consistency of our performance in acquiring new customer contracts on a period-to-period basis.

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs. We exclude the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs associated with our issuance of convertible senior notes due 2025 from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

Loss on revaluation of warrant liabilities. We exclude loss on revaluation of warrant liabilities, which is a non-cash expense, from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance.

Income tax benefit associated with 2025 Notes. We exclude the income tax benefit associated with 2025 Notes from certain of our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our operational performance.

There are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures since they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in our financial statements. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,568,684 $ 573,643 Short-term investments 165,588 123,974 Accounts receivable, net 7,037 4,252 Unbilled revenue 7,370 6,549 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,748 26,781 Funds held for customers 2,217,680 1,644,250 Total current assets 3,985,107 2,379,449 Non-current assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 44,771 — Property and equipment, net 30,572 13,866 Other assets 21,967 10,700 Total assets $ 4,082,417 $ 2,404,015 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,076 $ 3,478 Accrued compensation and benefits 14,304 12,387 Other accrued and current liabilities 6,600 8,541 Deferred revenue 5,379 5,891 Line of credit borrowings 2,300 2,300 Operating lease liabilities 4,727 — Customer fund deposits 2,217,680 1,644,250 Total current liabilities 2,256,066 1,676,847 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue 3,166 2,622 Operating lease liabilities 54,141 — Convertible senior notes, net 886,052 — Deferred income tax liability 1,832 — Other long-term liabilities 4,412 13,827 Total liabilities 3,205,669 1,693,296 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 1,055,425 857,044 Accumulated other comprehensive income 198 2,420 Accumulated deficit (178,877 ) (148,747 ) Total stockholders' equity 876,748 710,719 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,082,417 $ 2,404,015

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands except per share amounts) Three months ended

December 31, Six months ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Subscription and transaction fees $ 52,333 $ 32,964 $ 96,121 $ 61,512 Interest on funds held for customers 1,712 6,116 4,133 12,748 Total revenue 54,045 39,080 100,254 74,260 Cost of revenue (1) 13,973 9,787 26,079 18,934 Gross profit 40,072 29,293 74,175 55,326 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 20,486 12,992 38,272 24,507 Sales and marketing (1) 14,174 11,491 27,082 21,758 General and administrative (1) 19,583 12,748 36,773 23,283 Total operating expenses 54,243 37,231 102,127 69,548 Loss from operations (14,171 ) (7,938 ) (27,952 ) (14,222 ) Other (expense) income, net (3,341 ) 360 (2,511 ) 999 Loss before (benefit from) provision for income taxes (17,512 ) (7,578 ) (30,463 ) (13,223 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (333 ) — (333 ) 51 Net loss $ (17,179 ) $ (7,578 ) $ (30,130 ) $ (13,274 ) Net loss per share attributable to

common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.87 ) Weighted-average number of common shares

used to compute net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted 81,519 22,306 80,868 15,268 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 642 $ 211 $ 1,243 $ 359 Research and development 3,246 1,084 6,315 1,755 Sales and marketing 1,871 494 3,375 877 General and administrative 4,930 1,286 9,650 2,360 $ 10,689 $ 3,075 $ 20,583 $ 5,351

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Six months ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (1) 2020 2019 (1) Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (17,179 ) $ (7,578 ) $ (30,130 ) $ (13,274 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 999 1,120 1,924 2,105 Stock-based compensation 10,689 3,075 20,583 5,351 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,905 — 3,905 — Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on investment in marketable debt securities 677 (1,616 ) 723 (2,346 ) Non-cash operating lease expense 912 — 1,677 — Revaluation of warrant liabilities — 552 — 717 Deferred income tax (333 ) — (333 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,995 ) (1,100 ) (2,785 ) (393 ) Unbilled revenue (445 ) (493 ) (821 ) (1,114 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,261 ) (466 ) (3,947 ) (1,608 ) Other assets (4,483 ) (531 ) (11,267 ) (581 ) Accounts payable (200 ) 638 1,366 1,146 Accrued and other current liabilities 4,492 3,419 (13 ) 4,551 Operating lease liabilities 1,166 — 6,930 — Other long-term liabilities (765 ) 94 573 187 Deferred revenue (406 ) 1,117 32 1,110 Net cash used in operating activities (9,227 ) (1,769 ) (11,583 ) (4,149 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of corporate and customer fund short-term investments (358,097 ) (225,444 ) (701,442 ) (414,648 ) Proceeds from maturities of corporate and customer fund short-term investments 256,827 152,065 501,159 407,236 Proceeds from sale of corporate and customer fund short-term investments 2,000 11,964 35,286 22,725 Decrease (increase) in other receivables included in funds held for customers 1,541 (6,749 ) 19 (4,700 ) Purchases of property and equipment (7,742 ) (1,026 ) (13,636 ) (2,972 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (346 ) (125 ) (660 ) (340 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (105,817 ) (69,315 ) (179,274 ) 7,301 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of discounts and issuance costs 1,129,603 — 1,129,603 — Purchase of capped calls (87,860 ) — (87,860 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon initial public offering, net of underwriting

discounts and commissions and other offering costs — 227,439 — 226,565 Increase in customer fund deposits liability 548,777 25,271 573,430 162,457 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8,480 607 17,442 901 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan — — 4,327 — Payments of offering costs related to the follow-on public offering — — (664 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock warrants — 144 — 144 Payments of deferred debt issuance costs — — — (151 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 1,599,000 253,461 1,636,278 389,916 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 1,483,956 182,377 1,445,421 393,068 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,553,842 1,193,859 1,592,377 983,168 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,037,798 $ 1,376,236 $ 3,037,798 $ 1,376,236 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted

cash equivalents within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the

amounts shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows above: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,568,684 $ 314,894 $ 1,568,684 $ 314,894 Restricted cash included in other current assets 119 256 119 256 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents included in funds held for customers 1,468,995 1,061,086 1,468,995 1,061,086 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,037,798 $ 1,376,236 $ 3,037,798 $ 1,376,236 ______________________ (1) Amounts have been adjusted to reflect the adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-18, Statement of Cash Flows

(Topic 230): Restricted Cash. Shown below is a summary of the adjustments during the three and six months ended December 31, 2019

(in thousands). Three months ended December 31, 2019 As

reported ASU No.

2016-18

adjustments As

adjusted Net cash used in operating activities $ (1,769 ) $ — $ (1,769 ) Net cash used in investing activities (23,047 ) (46,268 ) (69,315 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 253,461 — 253,461 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 228,645 (46,268 ) 182,377 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 86,249 1,107,610 1,193,859 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 314,894 $ 1,061,342 $ 1,376,236 Six months ended December 31, 2019 As

reported ASU No.

2016-18

adjustments As

adjusted Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,149 ) $ — $ (4,149 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (161,179 ) 168,480 7,301 Net cash provided by financing activities 389,916 — 389,916 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 224,588 168,480 393,068 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 90,306 892,862 983,168 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 314,894 $ 1,061,342 $ 1,376,236

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Employer

payroll taxes

related to

stock-based

compensation

expense Deferred

costs

(amortization

of deferred

costs) Depreciation

and

amortization

expense Amortization

of debt

discount and

issuance costs Income tax

associated

with 2025

Notes Non-GAAP Total revenue $ 54,045 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 54,045 Cost of revenue 13,973 (642 ) (98 ) (154 ) (833 ) — — 12,246 Gross profit 40,072 642 98 154 833 — — 41,799 Gross margin 74.1 % 1.2 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 1.5 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 77.3 % Operating expenses Research and development 20,486 (3,246 ) (303 ) 951 (40 ) — — 17,848 Sales and marketing 14,174 (1,871 ) (171 ) 483 (23 ) — — 12,592 General and administrative 19,583 (4,930 ) (533 ) — (103 ) — — 14,017 Loss from operations (14,171 ) 10,689 1,105 (1,280 ) 999 — — (2,658 ) Other (expense) income, net (3,341 ) — — — — 3,905 — 564 Loss before benefit from income taxes (17,512 ) 10,689 1,105 (1,280 ) 999 3,905 — (2,094 ) Benefit from income taxes (333 ) — — — — — 333 — Net loss $ (17,179 ) $ 10,689 $ 1,105 $ (1,280 ) $ 999 $ 3,905 $ (333 ) $ (2,094 ) Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average number of common shares

used to compute net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted 81,519 81,519 (1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.13 Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense 0.01 Deferred costs (amortization of deferred costs) (0.02 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 0.01 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.05 Income tax associated with 2025 Notes — Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.03 )

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (Unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Deferred

costs

(amortization

of deferred

costs) Depreciation

and

amortization

expense Loss on

revaluation of

warrant

liability Non-GAAP Total revenue $ 39,080 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 39,080 Cost of revenue 9,787 (211 ) (185 ) (797 ) — 8,594 Gross profit 29,293 211 185 797 — 30,486 Gross margin 75.0 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 2.0 % 0.0 % 78.0 % Operating expenses Research and development 12,992 (1,084 ) 186 (112 ) — 11,982 Sales and marketing 11,491 (494 ) 766 (84 ) — 11,679 General and administrative 12,748 (1,286 ) — (127 ) — 11,335 Loss from operations (7,938 ) 3,075 (767 ) 1,120 — (4,510 ) Other income, net 360 — — — 552 912 Loss before provision for income taxes (7,578 ) 3,075 (767 ) 1,120 552 (3,598 ) Provision for income taxes — — — — — — Net loss $ (7,578 ) $ 3,075 $ (767 ) $ 1,120 $ 552 $ (3,598 ) Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average number of common shares

used to compute net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted (2) 22,306 62,771 (1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.34 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.14 Deferred costs (amortization of deferred costs) (0.03 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 0.05 Loss on revaluation of warrant liability 0.02 Impact of the assumed conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock 0.10 Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) (2) Shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 22,306 Weighted average effect of the assumed conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock from the date of issuance 40,465 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 62,771

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (Unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Employer

payroll taxes

related to

stock-based

compensation

expense Deferred

costs

(amortization

of deferred

costs) Depreciation

and

amortization

expense Amortization

of debt

discount and

issuance costs Income tax

associated

with 2025

Notes Non-GAAP Total revenue $ 100,254 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 100,254 Cost of revenue 26,079 (1,243 ) (143 ) (285 ) (1,557 ) — — 22,851 Gross profit 74,175 1,243 143 285 1,557 — — 77,403 Gross margin 74.0 % 1.2 % 0.1 % 0.3 % 1.6 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 77.2 % Operating expenses Research and development 38,272 (6,315 ) (574 ) 2,048 (99 ) — — 33,332 Sales and marketing 27,082 (3,375 ) (303 ) 1,186 (59 ) — — 24,531 General and administrative 36,773 (9,650 ) (1,038 ) — (209 ) — — 25,876 Loss from operations (27,952 ) 20,583 2,058 (2,949 ) 1,924 — — (6,336 ) Other (expense) income, net (2,511 ) — — — — 3,905 — 1,394 Loss before benefit from income taxes (30,463 ) 20,583 2,058 (2,949 ) 1,924 3,905 — (4,942 ) Benefit from income taxes (333 ) — — — — — 333 — Net loss $ (30,130 ) $ 20,583 $ 2,058 $ (2,949 ) $ 1,924 $ 3,905 $ (333 ) $ (4,942 ) Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted-average number of common shares

used to compute net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted 80,868 80,868 (1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.37 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.25 Employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation expense 0.03 Deferred costs (amortization of deferred costs) (0.04 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 0.02 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.05 Income tax associated with 2025 Notes — Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.06 )

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019 (Unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts) GAAP Stock-based

compensation

expense Deferred

costs

(amortization

of deferred

costs) Depreciation

and

amortization

expense Loss on

revaluation of

warrant

liability Non-GAAP Total revenue $ 74,260 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 74,260 Cost of revenue 18,934 (359 ) (399 ) (1,571 ) — 16,605 Gross profit 55,326 359 399 1,571 — 57,655 Gross margin 74.5 % 0.5 % 0.5 % 2.1 % 0.0 % 77.6 % Operating expenses Research and development 24,507 (1,755 ) 371 (198 ) — 22,925 Sales and marketing 21,758 (877 ) 1,285 (143 ) — 22,023 General and administrative 23,283 (2,360 ) — (193 ) — 20,730 Loss from operations (14,222 ) 5,351 (1,257 ) 2,105 — (8,023 ) Other income, net 999 — — — 717 1,716 Loss before provision for income taxes (13,223 ) 5,351 (1,257 ) 2,105 717 (6,307 ) Provision for income taxes 51 — — — — 51 Net loss $ (13,274 ) $ 5,351 $ (1,257 ) $ 2,105 $ 717 $ (6,358 ) Net loss per share attributable to common

stockholders, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.87 ) $ (0.10 ) Weighted-average number of common shares

used to compute net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders,

basic and diluted (2) 15,268 61,718 (1) GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.87 ) Stock-based compensation expense 0.35 Deferred costs (amortization of deferred costs) (0.08 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 0.14 Loss on revaluation of warrant liability 0.04 Impact of the assumed conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock 0.32 Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) (2) Shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 15,268 Weighted average effect of the assumed conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock from the date of issuance 46,450 Shares used to compute non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 61,718

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Six months ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash used in operating activities $ (9,227 ) $ (1,769 ) $ (11,583 ) $ (4,149 ) Purchases of property and equipment (7,742 ) (1,026 ) (13,636 ) (2,972 ) Capitalization of internal-use software costs (346 ) (125 ) (660 ) (340 ) Free cash flow $ (17,315 ) $ (2,920 ) $ (25,879 ) $ (7,461 )

BILL.COM HOLDINGS, INC. REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 Remaining performance obligations with financial institutions

to be recognized as revenue: Within 1 year $ 17,803 $ 13,001 Thereafter 130,908 139,334 Total $ 148,711 $ 152,335

