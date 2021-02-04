 

Universal Electronics to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on February 18

04.02.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC) will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 18, 2021 to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference. The conference ID is 1741589. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the investor section of the UEI website where it will be available for replay for one year.

In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay please dial 855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the U.S. The access code is 1741589.

About Universal Electronics

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, please visit www.uei.com.



