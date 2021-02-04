Ra Medical Systems Appoints Susanne L. Meline to its Board of Directors

Ms. Meline has an extensive background in finance, law and corporate governance with more than 20 years of experience advising corporate clients and their boards. In 2003, Ms. Meline co-founded investment advisor Francis Capital Management (“FCM”), where she serves as the firm’s special situations advisor. FCM is a current Ra Medical shareholder.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED), a medical device company focused on commercializing excimer laser systems to treat vascular and dermatological diseases, announces the appointment of Susanne L. Meline to its Board of Directors, effective January 31, 2021. Her appointment expands Board membership to seven.

“We are excited to have a shareholder with Susanne’s small cap company experience join our Board,” said Martin Colombatto, Ra Medical Chairman. “She has served as an observer in our Board meetings over the past three months and we have come to value her insights and broad perspective. We welcome her as a member of our board.”

“I see a significant opportunity at Ra Medical and welcome the opportunity to take a more active role as a member of the board,” said Ms. Meline. “I look forward to making contributions that further support progress in generating shareholder value and improving patients’ lives.”

Prior to Francis Capital Management, Ms. Meline was an investment banker with Houlihan Lokey, a global investment bank serving corporations, institutions and governments. She also was an attorney in the corporate group of Jones Day, an international law firm. Ms. Meline is a Certified Director through the UCLA Anderson School of Management, a Board Leadership Fellow for the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), and holds a CERT Certificate in CyberSecurity Oversight from the NACD and Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute. Ms. Meline writes about corporate governance topics as a Select Contributor for the Small Cap Institute and, as a Pioneer Member of the Athena Alliance, provides guidance to current and aspiring board directors regarding financing small cap companies.

Ms. Meline received a B.A from the University of California, Los Angeles and a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She currently serves as the Lead Independent Director and Audit Chair of the publicly traded ClearSign Technologies Corporation, and previously served on the Boards of Aqua Metals, Inc. and Finomial Corporation.