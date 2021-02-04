Net 1 Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net increase of 44,000 EasyPay Everywhere (EPE) account holders, the first quarterly increase in eight quarters;

IPG exit process at an advanced stage, which should result in reduced operating losses and cash burn going forward;

Non-cash increase of $15.1 million, before tax effect, in the fair value of investment in MobiKwik;

Sale of entire interest in Bank Frick after quarter-end;

At December 31, 2020, unrestricted cash of $206 million and no debt;

Revenue of $32.3 million, a constant currency decrease of 12% from Q2 2020, and a decrease of 15% from Q1 2021;

Operating loss of $(15.2) million;

GAAP EPS of $(0.08) and Fundamental EPS of $(0.24); and

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(12.8) million, a sequential increase from a loss of $(10.8) million in Q1 2021.



“We have made strong operational progress this quarter, which should result in improved financial performance going forward. In South Africa, our consumer bank account offering, EasyPay Everywhere, added approximately 44,000 net accounts during the quarter - the first quarterly increase in eight quarters,” said Alex Smith, Net1’s interim CEO and CFO. “In addition, we saw another sequential increase in the utilization of our ATM infrastructure. Internationally, we made significant progress on the exit from IPG. While once-off closure costs from IPG have impacted this quarter’s results, the operational losses and cash burn should reduce materially going forward due to the decisive actions taken this quarter. We are actively working to resolve our Investment Company Act status in order for us to effect a partial return of capital as soon as we are able to do so. We are fully focused on executing our strategy to grow Net1 into the leading fintech business in South Africa.”

Summary Financial Metrics

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 ’21 vs Q2 ’21 vs Q2 ’21 vs Q2 ’21 vs (as restated)(1) (as restated)(1) Q2 ’20 Q1 ’21 Q2 ’20 Q1 ’21 (All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data) USD ‘000’s (except per share data) % change in USD

% change in ZAR

Revenue 32,305 38,918 35,136 (17 %) (8 %) (12 %) (15 %) GAAP operating loss (15,205 ) (10,420 ) (10,775 ) 46 % 41 % 55 % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) (12,792 ) (7,476 ) (9,822 ) 71 % 30 % 81 % 20 % GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($) (0.08 ) - (0.51 ) nm (84 %) nm (86 %) Continuing (0.08 ) (0.05 ) (0.51 ) 60 % (84 %) 69 % (86 %) Discontinued - 0.05 - nm nm nm nm Fundamental loss per share ($)(2) (0.24 ) (0.10 ) (0.23 ) 140 % 4 % 154 % (4 %) Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s) 56,641 56,568 57,119 0 % (1 %) nm nm Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 15.47 14.60 16.77 6 % -8 % nm nm









F2021 F2020 F2021 vs

F2021 vs

(as restated)(1) F2020 F2020 (All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data) USD ‘000’s

(except per share data)

% change

in USD % change

in ZAR Revenue 67,441 85,134 (21 %) (9 %) GAAP operating loss (25,980 ) (16,856 ) 54 % 76 % Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) (22,614 ) (11,782 ) 92 % 119 % GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($) (0.59 ) (0.08 ) 638 % 743 % Continuing (0.59 ) (0.18 ) 228 % 275 % Discontinued - 0.10 nm nm Fundamental loss per share ($)(2) (0.47 ) (0.12 ) 292 % 348 % Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s) 56,880 56,568 1 % nm Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 16.47 14.40 14 % nm

(1) 2019 has been restated to correct an error with respect to the recognition of certain revenue and related cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support. The financial information for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, has been restated with the effect of decreasing revenue by $1.6 million and $3.4 million, respectively. Refer to Note 1 to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.



(2) Adjusted EBITDA (loss), fundamental loss and fundamental loss per share are non-GAAP measures and are described below under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures—EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and —Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share.” See Attachment B for a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (loss), and GAAP net loss to fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.

Business update related to COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic did not impact our South African operations as severely during the three and six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the last four months of the year ended June 30, 2020. However, on December 28, 2020, the country moved back to Level 3 restrictions which remain in place at the date of this report. South Africa operates with a five-level COVID-19 alert system, with Level 1 being the least restrictive and Level 5 being the most restrictive. The country went into lockdown (Level 5) towards the end of March 2020 and gradually eased restrictions for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year (to Level 4 from May 1, to Level 3 from June 1, to Level 2 from August 18 and to Level 1 from September 21). The increase at the end of December 2020 back to Level 3 was in response to a second wave of infections, which has been more severe than the first wave. While all our businesses continue to operate, we have increased preventive measures and it is unclear to what extent business activity levels will be affected. We have already seen an increase in claims in our life insurance business, which we believe is linked to the second wave and there is a risk of increased credit losses in our micro lending business as a result of increased mortality rates. Over the course of the pandemic to date, it is estimated that 2.2 million jobs have been lost in South Africa.

Factors impacting comparability of our Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 results

Lower revenue: Our revenues decreased 12% in ZAR primarily due to fewer prepaid airtime sales and lower account fee revenue;

Our revenues decreased 12% in ZAR primarily due to fewer prepaid airtime sales and lower account fee revenue; Ongoing operating losses: Operating costs are largely in line with the prior period in ZAR due to the largely fixed cost nature of the costs base. As a result, we continue to experience operating losses as a result of depressed revenues; and

Operating costs are largely in line with the prior period in ZAR due to the largely fixed cost nature of the costs base. As a result, we continue to experience operating losses as a result of depressed revenues; and Adverse foreign exchange movements: The U.S. dollar was 6% stronger against the ZAR during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which adversely impacted our reported results.



Results of Operations by Segment and Liquidity

Processing

Segment revenue, excluding IPG, was $19.5 million in Q2 2021, down 16%, compared with Q2 2020 and Q1 2021 on a constant currency basis. Excluding IPG, segment revenue decreased primarily due to fewer prepaid airtime sales and a modest reduction in volume-driven transaction fees. Excluding IPG, Processing operating loss has been impacted by lower revenue and by an increase in transaction-based costs. IPG incurred an operating loss but is in the process of being closed down. Our operating loss margin for Q2 2021 and 2020 was (51.9%) and (23.4%), respectively. Excluding IPG, our operating loss margin for the Processing segment was (29.4%) and (11.9%) during Q2 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Financial services

Segment revenue was $9.7 million in Q2 2021, down 16% on a constant currency basis compared with Q2 2020 and up from $8.3 million compared to Q1 2020. Segment revenue decreased due to lower account fee revenue whilst lending and insurance revenues increased modestly, in ZAR, compared to the prior period. The reduction in operating loss is primarily due to an improvement of operating margin on certain products offered. Our operating loss margin for Q2 fiscal 2021 and 2020 was (11.0%) and (10.2%), respectively.

Technology

Segment revenue was $4.6 million in Q2 2021, flat on a constant currency basis compared with Q2 2020 but lower than the $6.2 million in Q1 2021 due to lower hardware sales. Operating income for Q2 2021 improved compared with fiscal 2020 due to improved margins on various product lines within the segment. Our operating income margin for the Technology segment was 23.4% and 12.0% during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Corporate/eliminations

Our corporate expenses increased primarily due to an allowance on doubtful loans receivable from equity-accounted investments created during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, and higher legal and consulting fees, which were partially offset by lower audit fees.

Cash flow and liquidity

At December 31, 2020, our cash and cash equivalents were $206.3 million and comprised U.S. dollar-denominated balances of $156.8 million, ZAR-denominated balances of ZAR 0.7 billion ($45.5 million), and other currency deposits, primarily Botswana pula, of $3.9 million, all amounts translated at exchange rates applicable as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in our unrestricted cash balances from June 30, 2020, was primarily due to the payment of Federal income taxes, weak trading activities and an increase in our lending book, which was partially offset by the receipt of the outstanding proceeds related to the sale of our Korean business and the receipt of the outstanding loan related to the disposal of our remaining interest in DNI.

Excluding the impact of income taxes, cash used in operating activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was impacted by the cash losses incurred by the majority of our continuing operations and an unwind in our lending book. Net cash used in operating activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2020 includes the contribution from our Korean operations. Capital expenditures for Q2 2021 and 2020 were $3.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively.

Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is GAAP operating (loss) income adjusted for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share

Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share is GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for fiscal 2021 also includes adjustments related to changes in the fair value of equity securities, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investment and the deferred tax liability reversal related to the impairment of the equity-accounted investment, and fiscal 2020 also includes the gain on disposal of FIHRST, amortization of intangible assets (net of deferred taxes) related to equity-accounted investments.

Management believes that the EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment B presents the reconciliation between GAAP operating income and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA; and GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share and fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, gain on disposal of FIHRST, and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and HE(L)PS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Net1

Net1 is a South African-focused financial technology company with a presence in Africa, Asia and Europe. Net1 utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments in banks, telecom and mobile payment technology companies to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A discussion of various factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future events.

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (as restated)(A) (as restated)(A) (In thousands) (In thousands) REVENUE $ 32,305 $ 38,918 $ 67,441 $ 85,134 EXPENSE Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support 24,339 26,746 50,799 57,452 Selling, general and administration 22,097 21,418 40,625 42,040 Depreciation and amortization 1,074 1,174 1,997 2,498 OPERATING LOSS (15,205 ) (10,420 ) (25,980 ) (16,856 ) CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES 15,128 - 15,128 - GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF FIHRST - 9,743 - 9,743 LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT 13 - 13 - INTEREST INCOME 717 1,082 1,328 1,445 INTEREST EXPENSE 677 3,129 1,424 4,476 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE (50 ) (2,724 ) (10,961 ) (10,144 ) INCOME TAX EXPENSE 3,468 707 2,378 1,677 NET LOSS BEFORE (LOSS) EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (3,518 ) (3,431 ) (13,339 ) (11,821 ) (LOSS) EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS (1,016 ) 506 (20,153 ) 1,569 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (4,534 ) (2,925 ) (33,492 ) (10,252 ) NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS - 2,720 - 5,655 NET LOSS (4,534 ) (205 ) (33,492 ) (4,597 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NET1 (4,534 ) (205 ) (33,492 ) (4,597 ) Continuing (4,534 ) (2,925 ) (33,492 ) (10,252 ) Discontinued $ - $ 2,720 $ - $ 5,655 Net (loss) earnings per share, in United States dollars: Basic (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders $ (0.08 ) $ - $ (0.59 ) $ (0.08 ) Continuing $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.18 ) Discontinued $ - $ 0.05 $ - $ 0.10 Diluted (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders $ (0.08 ) $ - $ (0.59 ) $ (0.08 ) Continuing $ (0.08 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.18 ) Discontinued $ - $ 0.05 $ - $ 0.10

(A) 2019 has been restated to correct an error with respect to the recognition of certain revenue and related cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support. The financial information for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, has been restated with the effect of decreasing revenue by $1.6 million and $3.4 million, respectively.



NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (A) December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 (In thousands, except share data) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,251 $ 217,671 Restricted cash 60,803 14,814 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - December: $359; June: $253 and other receivables 24,447 43,068 Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - December: $2,397; June: $7,658 21,620 15,879 Inventory 20,939 19,860 Total current assets before settlement assets 334,060 311,292 Settlement assets 2,814 8,014 Total current assets 336,874 319,306 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - December: $35,954; June: $29,524 8,687 6,656 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE 5,112 5,395 EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS 53,126 65,836 GOODWILL 28,455 24,169 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - December: $29,922; June: $27,325 536 612 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 281 358 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including reinsurance assets 43,907 31,346 TOTAL ASSETS 476,978 453,678 LIABILITIES CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding 60,803 14,814 Accounts payable 6,109 6,287 Other payables 25,066 23,779 Operating lease liability - current 2,585 2,251 Income taxes payable 984 16,157 Total current liabilities before settlement obligations 95,547 63,288 Settlement obligations 2,814 8,015 Total current liabilities 98,361 71,303 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 3,262 1,859 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM 2,715 3,312 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities 2,400 2,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES 106,738 78,486 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK 84,979 84,979 EQUITY NET1 EQUITY: COMMON STOCK Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: December: $56,614,559; June: $57,118,925 80 80 PREFERRED STOCK Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value; Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: December: -; June: - - - ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL 302,196 301,489 TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: December: $24,891,292; June: $24,891,292 (286,951 ) (286,951 ) ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (141,242 ) (169,075 ) RETAINED EARNINGS 411,178 444,670 TOTAL NET1 EQUITY 285,261 290,213 NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST - - TOTAL EQUITY 285,261 290,213 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 476,978 $ 453,678

(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.



NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Unaudited Three months ended Six months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (4,534 ) $ (205 ) $ (33,492 ) $ (4,597 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,074 4,381 1,997 9,146 Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable 100 (429 ) 614 83 Loss (Earnings) from equity-accounted investments 1,016 (506 ) 20,153 (1,569 ) Movement in allowance for doubtful loans 661 620 739 620 Change in fair value of equity securities (15,128 ) - (15,128 ) - Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities 790 147 1,676 234 Interest payable 42 526 (21 ) 1,158 Gain on disposal of FIHRST - (9,743 ) - (9,743 ) Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment 13 - 13 - Loss (Profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 752 (49 ) 742 (203 ) Stock-based compensation charge 232 436 631 823 Dividends received from equity accounted investments 68 380 125 1,448 Decrease in accounts receivable and finance loans receivable 6,559 8,767 (1,556 ) 3,101 Increase in inventory (145 ) (682 ) 2,214 (12,995 ) (Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and other payables (3,084 ) 3,132 (3,499 ) (264 ) (Decrease) Increase in taxes payable (421 ) (2,244 ) (15,338 ) (956 ) Increase (Decrease) in deferred taxes 26 (117 ) (1,729 ) (205 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (11,979 ) 4,414 (41,859 ) (13,919 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (3,023 ) (827 ) (3,298 ) (3,451 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 75 90 91 303 Proceeds from disposal of Net1 Korea, net of cash disposed - - 20,114 - Proceeds from disposal of DNI as equity-accounted investment 5,815 - 6,144 - Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed - 10,895 - 10,895 Investment in equity-accounted investments - - - (1,250 ) Loan to equity-accounted investment (1,160 ) (612 ) (1,238 ) (612 ) Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments - - - 4,268 Net change in settlement assets 1,377 3,371 5,445 (10,138 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 3,084 12,917 27,258 15 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from bank overdraft 137,333 207,876 206,479 391,550 Repayment of bank overdraft (88,258 ) (193,725 ) (165,108 ) (378,554 ) Proceeds from issue of shares 18 - 18 - Proceeds from disgorgement of shareholders' short-swing profits 26 - 124 - Long-term borrowings utilized - - - 14,798 Repayment of long-term borrowings - (11,313 ) - (11,313 ) Guarantee fee - - - (148 ) Finance lease capital repayments - (26 ) - (52 ) Net change in settlement obligations (1,377 ) (3,371 ) (5,445 ) 10,138 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 47,742 (559 ) 36,068 26,419 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 12,296 7,508 13,102 1,053 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 51,143 24,280 34,569 13,568 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 215,911 110,799 232,485 121,511 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 267,054 $ 135,079 $ 267,054 $ 135,079

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Operating segment revenue, operating (loss) income and operating (loss) margin:

Three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and September 30, 2020

Change - actual

Change –

constant

exchange rate(1)

Q2 '21 Q2 '20 Q1 '21 Q2 '21

vs

Q2 '21

vs

Q2 '21

vs

Q2 '21

vs

Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins (as restated)(A) (as restated)(A) Q2 '20

Q1 '21

Q2 '20

Q1 '21

Revenue: Processing $ 19,990 $ 25,022 $ 22,506 (20 %) (11 %) (15 %) (18 %) IPG 478 432 1,209 11 % (60 %) 17 % (64 %) All Other 19,512 24,590 21,297 (21 %) (8 %) (16 %) (16 %) Financial services 9,709 12,268 8,265 (21 %) 17 % (16 %) 8 % Technology 4,609 4,890 6,211 (6 %) (26 %) (0 %) (32 %) Subtotal: Operating segments 34,308 42,180 36,982 (19 %) (7 %) (14 %) (14 %) Intersegment eliminations (2,003 ) (3,262 ) (1,846 ) (39 %) 9 % (35 %) 0 % Consolidated revenue $ 32,305 $ 38,918 $ 35,136 (17 %) (8 %) (12 %) (15 %) Operating (loss) income: Processing $ (10,381 ) $ (5,848 ) $ (7,301 ) 78 % 42 % 88 % 31 % IPG (4,647 ) (2,920 ) (2,772 ) 59 % 68 % 69 % 55 % All Other (5,734 ) (2,928 ) (4,529 ) 96 % 27 % 107 % 17 % Financial services (1,071 ) (1,249 ) (2,372 ) (14 %) (55 %) (9 %) (58 %) Technology 1,078 589 1,775 83 % (39 %) 94 % (44 %) Subtotal: Operating segments (10,374 ) (6,508 ) (7,898 ) 59 % 31 % 69 % 21 % Corporate/Eliminations (4,831 ) (3,912 ) (2,877 ) 23 % 68 % 31 % 55 % Consolidated operating (loss) income $ (15,205 ) $ (10,420 ) $ (10,775 ) 46 % 41 % 55 % 30 % Operating (loss) income margin (%) Processing (51.9 %) (23.4 %) (32.4 %) IPG (972.2 %) (675.9 %) (229.3 %) All Other (29.4 %) (11.9 %) (21.3 %) Financial services (11.0 %) (10.2 %) (28.7 %) Technology 23.4 % 12.0 % 28.6 % Consolidated operating margin (47.1 %) (26.8 %) (30.7 %)

(A) – 2019 has been restated to correct an error with respect to the recognition of certain revenue and related cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support.

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during Q2 2021 also prevailed during Q2 2020 and Q1 2021.

Six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Change - actual

Change –

constant

exchange rate(1)

F2021 F2020 F2021

vs

F2021

vs

Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins (as restated)(A) F2020 F2020 Revenue: Processing $ 42,496 $ 53,317 (20 %) (9 %) IPG 1,687 1,225 38 % 57 % All other 40,809 52,092 (22 %) (10 %) Financial services 17,974 26,436 (32 %) (22 %) Technology 10,820 12,099 (11 %) 2 % Subtotal: Operating segments 71,290 91,852 (22 %) (11 %) Intersegment eliminations (3,849 ) (6,718 ) (43 %) (34 %) Consolidated revenue 67,441 85,134 (21 %) (9 %) Operating (loss) income: Processing $ (17,682 ) $ (11,353 ) 56 % 78 % IPG (7,419 ) (4,893 ) 52 % nm All other (10,263 ) (6,460 ) 59 % nm Financial services (3,443 ) (904 ) 281 % 335 % Technology 2,853 1,734 65 % 88 % Subtotal: Operating segments (18,272 ) (10,523 ) 74 % 99 % Corporate/Eliminations (7,708 ) (6,333 ) 22 % 39 % Consolidated operating (loss) income (25,980 ) (16,856 ) 54 % 76 % Operating (loss) income margin (%) Processing (41.6 %) (21.3 %) IPG (439.8 %) (399.4 %) All other (25.1 %) (12.4 %) Financial services (19.2 %) (3.4 %) Technology 26.4 % 14.3 % Consolidated operating margin (38.5 %) (19.8 %)

(A) – 2019 has been restated to correct an error with respect to the recognition of certain revenue and related cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support.

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during fiscal 2021 also prevailed during fiscal 2020.

(Loss) Earnings from equity-accounted investments:

The table below presents the relative (loss) earnings from our equity-accounted investments:

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 % change F2021 F2020 % change Bank Frick 498 494 1 % 979 469 109 % Share of net income 498 636 (22 %) 979 755 30 % Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax - (142 ) nm - (286 ) nm DNI $ - $ 380 nm $ - $ 1,108 nm Share of net income - 1,650 nm - 3,113 nm Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax - (465 ) nm - (931 ) nm Impairment - (805 ) nm - (1,074 ) nm Finbond (806 ) - nm (20,267 ) 491 nm Share of net (loss) income - - nm (2,617 ) 491 nm Impairment (806 ) - nm (17,650 ) - nm Other (708 ) (368 ) 92 % (865 ) (499 ) 73 % Share of net loss (160 ) (368 ) (57 %) (317 ) (499 ) (36 %) Impairment (548 ) - nm (548 ) - nm (Loss) earnings from equity-accounted investments $ (1,016 ) $ 506 nm $ (20,153 ) $ 1,569 nm

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment B

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA loss and adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three and six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Three months ended December 31, Six months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating loss - GAAP (15,205 ) (10,420 ) (25,980 ) (16,856 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,074 1,174 1,997 2,498 Negative EBITDA (14,131 ) (9,246 ) (23,983 ) (14,358 ) Transaction costs 1,339 1,770 1,369 2,576 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (12,792 ) (7,476 ) (22,614 ) (11,782 )

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net loss and loss per share, basic:

Three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Net (loss) income

(USD '000) (L)PS, basic

(USD) Net (loss) income

(ZAR '000) (L)PS, basic

(ZAR) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP (4,534 ) (205 ) (0.08 ) - (70,119 ) (2,993 ) (1.24 ) (0.05 ) Change in fair value of equity securities, net (11,951 ) - (184,828 ) - Impairment of equity method investment 1,354 - 19,850 - Stock-based compensation charge 232 436 3,588 6,367 Transaction costs 1,339 1,770 20,708 25,846 Intangible asset amortization, net 64 1,437 990 20,972 Loss on disposal of DNI 13 - 201 - Gain on disposal of FIHRST - (9,743 ) - (142,269 ) Intangible asset amortization, net related to equity accounted investments - 607 - 8,864 Fundamental (13,483 ) (5,698 ) (0.24 ) (0.10 ) (209,610 ) (83,213 ) (3.70 ) (1.47 )

Six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Net (Loss) Income

(USD '000) (L) EPS, basic

(USD) Net (Loss) Income

(ZAR '000) (L)EPS, basic

(ZAR) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP (33,492 ) (4,597 ) (0.59 ) (0.08 ) (551,530 ) (66,206 ) (9.70 ) (1.17 ) Impairment of equity method investments 18,198 - 301,579 - Reversal of deferred taxes related to impairment of equity method investment (1,353 ) - (22,633 ) - Change in fair value of equity securities, net (11,951 ) - (196,805 ) - Stock-based compensation charge 631 823 10,391 11,853 Transaction costs 1,369 2,576 22,544 37,100 Loss on disposal of DNI 13 - 214 - Intangible asset amortization, net 121 2,838 1,980 40,863 Gain on disposal of FIHRST - (9,743 ) - (140,322 ) Intangible asset amortization, net related to equity accounted investments - 1,217 - 17,528 Fundamental (26,464 ) (6,886 ) (0.47 ) (0.12 ) (434,260 ) (99,184 ) (7.63 ) (1.75 )

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 Net loss (USD’000) (4,534 ) (205 ) Adjustments: Impairment of equity method investments 1,354 - Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment 13 - Gain on disposal of FIHRST - (9,743 ) Loss (Profit) on sale of property, plant and equipment 752 (49 ) Tax effects on above (211 ) 14 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (2,626 ) (9,983 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 56,641 56,568 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 56,641 56,568 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.05 ) (0.18 ) Diluted, in USD (0.05 ) (0.18 )

Six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 Net loss (USD’000) (33,492 ) (4,597 ) Adjustments: Impairment of equity method investments 18,198 - Gain on disposal of FIHRST - (9,743 ) Loss (Profit) on sale of property, plant and equipment 742 (203 ) Tax effects on above (1,561 ) 57 Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (16,100 ) (14,486 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 56,880 56,568 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 56,880 56,568 Headline loss per share: Basic, in USD (0.28 ) (0.26 ) Diluted, in USD (0.28 ) (0.26 )

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

Q2 2021 Q2 2020 F2021 F2020 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 56,641 56,568 56,880 56,568 Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 56,641 56,568 56,880 56,568

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully-diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.