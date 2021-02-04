 

Net 1 Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today released results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Q2 2021 Highlights and Recent Developments:

  • Net increase of 44,000 EasyPay Everywhere (EPE) account holders, the first quarterly increase in eight quarters;
  • IPG exit process at an advanced stage, which should result in reduced operating losses and cash burn going forward;
  • Non-cash increase of $15.1 million, before tax effect, in the fair value of investment in MobiKwik;
  • Sale of entire interest in Bank Frick after quarter-end;
  • At December 31, 2020, unrestricted cash of $206 million and no debt;
  • Revenue of $32.3 million, a constant currency decrease of 12% from Q2 2020, and a decrease of 15% from Q1 2021;
  • Operating loss of $(15.2) million;
  • GAAP EPS of $(0.08) and Fundamental EPS of $(0.24); and
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(12.8) million, a sequential increase from a loss of $(10.8) million in Q1 2021.

“We have made strong operational progress this quarter, which should result in improved financial performance going forward. In South Africa, our consumer bank account offering, EasyPay Everywhere, added approximately 44,000 net accounts during the quarter - the first quarterly increase in eight quarters,” said Alex Smith, Net1’s interim CEO and CFO. “In addition, we saw another sequential increase in the utilization of our ATM infrastructure. Internationally, we made significant progress on the exit from IPG. While once-off closure costs from IPG have impacted this quarter’s results, the operational losses and cash burn should reduce materially going forward due to the decisive actions taken this quarter. We are actively working to resolve our Investment Company Act status in order for us to effect a partial return of capital as soon as we are able to do so. We are fully focused on executing our strategy to grow Net1 into the leading fintech business in South Africa.”

Summary Financial Metrics

    Q2 2021   Q2 2020   Q1 2021   Q2 ’21 vs    Q2 ’21 vs    Q2 ’21 vs    Q2 ’21 vs 
        (as restated)(1)   (as restated)(1)   Q2 ’20    Q1 ’21    Q2 ’20    Q1 ’21 
                     
(All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data)   USD ‘000’s                
    (except per share data)    % change in USD
 		  % change in ZAR 
Revenue 32,305     38,918     35,136     (17 %)   (8 %)   (12 %)   (15 %)
                             
GAAP operating loss (15,205 )   (10,420 )   (10,775 )   46 %   41 %   55 %   30 %
                             
Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) (12,792 )   (7,476 )   (9,822 )   71 %   30 %   81 %   20 %
                             
GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($) (0.08 )   -     (0.51 )   nm     (84 %)   nm     (86 %)
Continuing (0.08 )   (0.05 )   (0.51 )   60 %   (84 %)   69 %   (86 %)
Discontinued -     0.05     -     nm     nm     nm     nm  
                                           
Fundamental loss per share ($)(2) (0.24 )   (0.10 )   (0.23 )   140 %   4 %   154 %   (4 %)
                                 
Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s) 56,641     56,568     57,119     0 %   (1 %)   nm     nm  
                                 
Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 15.47     14.60     16.77     6 %   -8 %   nm     nm  

 


    F2021   F2020   F2021 vs
 		  F2021 vs 
        (as restated)(1)   F2020     F2020
           
(All figures in USD ‘000s except per share data) USD ‘000’s
(except per share data)
 		  % change
in USD 		  % change
in ZAR
Revenue 67,441     85,134     (21 %)   (9 %)
                 
GAAP operating loss (25,980 )   (16,856 )   54 %   76 %
                 
Adjusted EBITDA (loss)(2) (22,614 )   (11,782 )   92 %   119 %
                 
GAAP (loss) earnings per share ($) (0.59 )   (0.08 )   638 %   743 %
  Continuing (0.59 )   (0.18 )   228 %   275 %
  Discontinued -     0.10     nm     nm  
                 
Fundamental loss per share ($)(2) (0.47 )   (0.12 )   292 %   348 %
                 
Fully-diluted shares outstanding (‘000’s) 56,880     56,568     1 %   nm  
                   
Average period USD/ ZAR exchange rate 16.47     14.40     14 %   nm  

(1) 2019 has been restated to correct an error with respect to the recognition of certain revenue and related cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support. The financial information for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, has been restated with the effect of decreasing revenue by $1.6 million and $3.4 million, respectively. Refer to Note 1 to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (loss), fundamental loss and fundamental loss per share are non-GAAP measures and are described below under “Use of Non-GAAP Measures—EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and —Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share.” See Attachment B for a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (loss), and GAAP net loss to fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.

Business update related to COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic did not impact our South African operations as severely during the three and six months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the last four months of the year ended June 30, 2020. However, on December 28, 2020, the country moved back to Level 3 restrictions which remain in place at the date of this report. South Africa operates with a five-level COVID-19 alert system, with Level 1 being the least restrictive and Level 5 being the most restrictive. The country went into lockdown (Level 5) towards the end of March 2020 and gradually eased restrictions for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year (to Level 4 from May 1, to Level 3 from June 1, to Level 2 from August 18 and to Level 1 from September 21). The increase at the end of December 2020 back to Level 3 was in response to a second wave of infections, which has been more severe than the first wave. While all our businesses continue to operate, we have increased preventive measures and it is unclear to what extent business activity levels will be affected. We have already seen an increase in claims in our life insurance business, which we believe is linked to the second wave and there is a risk of increased credit losses in our micro lending business as a result of increased mortality rates. Over the course of the pandemic to date, it is estimated that 2.2 million jobs have been lost in South Africa.

Factors impacting comparability of our Q2 2021 and Q2 2020 results

  • Lower revenue: Our revenues decreased 12% in ZAR primarily due to fewer prepaid airtime sales and lower account fee revenue;
  • Ongoing operating losses: Operating costs are largely in line with the prior period in ZAR due to the largely fixed cost nature of the costs base. As a result, we continue to experience operating losses as a result of depressed revenues; and
  • Adverse foreign exchange movements: The U.S. dollar was 6% stronger against the ZAR during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, which adversely impacted our reported results.

Results of Operations by Segment and Liquidity

Processing

Segment revenue, excluding IPG, was $19.5 million in Q2 2021, down 16%, compared with Q2 2020 and Q1 2021 on a constant currency basis. Excluding IPG, segment revenue decreased primarily due to fewer prepaid airtime sales and a modest reduction in volume-driven transaction fees. Excluding IPG, Processing operating loss has been impacted by lower revenue and by an increase in transaction-based costs. IPG incurred an operating loss but is in the process of being closed down. Our operating loss margin for Q2 2021 and 2020 was (51.9%) and (23.4%), respectively. Excluding IPG, our operating loss margin for the Processing segment was (29.4%) and (11.9%) during Q2 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Financial services

Segment revenue was $9.7 million in Q2 2021, down 16% on a constant currency basis compared with Q2 2020 and up from $8.3 million compared to Q1 2020. Segment revenue decreased due to lower account fee revenue whilst lending and insurance revenues increased modestly, in ZAR, compared to the prior period. The reduction in operating loss is primarily due to an improvement of operating margin on certain products offered. Our operating loss margin for Q2 fiscal 2021 and 2020 was (11.0%) and (10.2%), respectively.

Technology

Segment revenue was $4.6 million in Q2 2021, flat on a constant currency basis compared with Q2 2020 but lower than the $6.2 million in Q1 2021 due to lower hardware sales. Operating income for Q2 2021 improved compared with fiscal 2020 due to improved margins on various product lines within the segment. Our operating income margin for the Technology segment was 23.4% and 12.0% during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Corporate/eliminations

Our corporate expenses increased primarily due to an allowance on doubtful loans receivable from equity-accounted investments created during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, and higher legal and consulting fees, which were partially offset by lower audit fees.

Cash flow and liquidity

At December 31, 2020, our cash and cash equivalents were $206.3 million and comprised U.S. dollar-denominated balances of $156.8 million, ZAR-denominated balances of ZAR 0.7 billion ($45.5 million), and other currency deposits, primarily Botswana pula, of $3.9 million, all amounts translated at exchange rates applicable as of December 31, 2020. The decrease in our unrestricted cash balances from June 30, 2020, was primarily due to the payment of Federal income taxes, weak trading activities and an increase in our lending book, which was partially offset by the receipt of the outstanding proceeds related to the sale of our Korean business and the receipt of the outstanding loan related to the disposal of our remaining interest in DNI.

Excluding the impact of income taxes, cash used in operating activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was impacted by the cash losses incurred by the majority of our continuing operations and an unwind in our lending book. Net cash used in operating activities during the second quarter of fiscal 2020 includes the contribution from our Korean operations. Capital expenditures for Q2 2021 and 2020 were $3.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively.

Conference Call

We will host a conference call to review these results on February 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, dial 1-508-924-4326 (US and Canada), 0333-300-1418 (U.K. only) or 010-201-6800 (South Africa only) ten minutes prior to the start of the call. Callers should request “Net1 call” upon dial-in. The call will also be webcast on the Net1 homepage, www.net1.com. Please click on the webcast link at least ten minutes prior to the call. A webcast of the call will be available for replay on the Net1 website.

Participants are now able to pre-register for the February 5, 2021, conference call by navigating to https://www.diamondpass.net/5478772. Participants utilizing this pre-registration service will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

U.S. securities laws require that when we publish any non-GAAP measures, we disclose the reason for using these non-GAAP measures and provide reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share and headline (loss) earnings per share are non-GAAP measures.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) is GAAP operating (loss) income adjusted for depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net (loss) income and fundamental (loss) earnings per share

Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share is GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share adjusted for the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (net of deferred taxes), stock-based compensation charges, and unusual non-recurring items, including costs related to acquisitions and transactions consummated or ultimately not pursued.

Fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share for fiscal 2021 also includes adjustments related to changes in the fair value of equity securities, impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investment and the deferred tax liability reversal related to the impairment of the equity-accounted investment, and fiscal 2020 also includes the gain on disposal of FIHRST, amortization of intangible assets (net of deferred taxes) related to equity-accounted investments.

Management believes that the EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share metrics enhance its own evaluation, as well as an investor’s understanding, of our financial performance. Attachment B presents the reconciliation between GAAP operating income and EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA; and GAAP net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share and fundamental net (loss) income and (loss) earnings per share.

Headline (loss) earnings per share (“H(L)EPS”)

The inclusion of H(L)EPS in this press release is a requirement of our listing on the JSE. H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated using net (loss) income which has been determined based on GAAP. Accordingly, this may differ to the headline (loss) earnings per share calculation of other companies listed on the JSE as these companies may report their financial results under a different financial reporting framework, including but not limited to, International Financial Reporting Standards.

H(L)EPS basic and diluted is calculated as GAAP net (loss) income adjusted for the impairment losses related to our equity-accounted investments, gain on disposal of FIHRST, and (profit) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment. Attachment C presents the reconciliation between our net (loss) income used to calculate (loss) earnings per share basic and diluted and HE(L)PS basic and diluted and the calculation of the denominator for headline diluted (loss) earnings per share.

About Net1

Net1 is a South African-focused financial technology company with a presence in Africa, Asia and Europe. Net1 utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technology to distribute low-cost financial and value-added services to underserved consumers and small businesses. The Company also provides transaction processing services, including being a payment processor and bill payment platform in South Africa. Net1 leverages its strategic investments in banks, telecom and mobile payment technology companies to further expand its product offerings or to enter new markets.

Net1 has a primary listing on NASDAQ (NasdaqGS: UEPS) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: NT1). Visit www.net1.com for additional information about Net1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A discussion of various factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise any of these statements to reflect future events.

Investor Relations Contact:
Dara Dierks
Managing Director – ICR
Email: net1IR@icrinc.com

Media Relations Contact:
Bridget von Holdt
Business Director – BCW
Phone: +27-82-610-0650
Email: Bridget.vonholdt@bcw-global.com

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
                Unaudited   Unaudited
                Three months ended   Six months ended
                December 31,   December 31,
                2020     2019     2020     2019  
                    (as restated)(A)       (as restated)(A)
                     
                (In thousands)   (In thousands)
                                     
REVENUE   $ 32,305     $ 38,918     $ 67,441     $ 85,134  
                                     
EXPENSE                        
                                     
  Cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support     24,339       26,746       50,799       57,452  
  Selling, general and administration     22,097       21,418       40,625       42,040  
  Depreciation and amortization     1,074       1,174       1,997       2,498  
                                     
OPERATING LOSS     (15,205 )     (10,420 )     (25,980 )     (16,856 )
                                     
CHANGE IN FAIR VALUE OF EQUITY SECURITIES     15,128       -       15,128       -  
                                     
GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF FIHRST     -       9,743       -       9,743  
                                     
LOSS ON DISPOSAL OF EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENT     13       -       13       -  
                                     
INTEREST INCOME     717       1,082       1,328       1,445  
                                     
INTEREST EXPENSE     677       3,129       1,424       4,476  
                                     
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE     (50 )     (2,724 )     (10,961 )     (10,144 )
                                     
INCOME TAX EXPENSE     3,468       707       2,378       1,677  
                                     
NET LOSS BEFORE (LOSS) EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS     (3,518 )     (3,431 )     (13,339 )     (11,821 )
                                     
(LOSS) EARNINGS FROM EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS     (1,016 )     506       (20,153 )     1,569  
                                     
NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS     (4,534 )     (2,925 )     (33,492 )     (10,252 )
NET INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS     -       2,720       -       5,655  
                                     
NET LOSS     (4,534 )     (205 )     (33,492 )     (4,597 )
                                     
NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NET1     (4,534 )     (205 )     (33,492 )     (4,597 )
  Continuing     (4,534 )     (2,925 )     (33,492 )     (10,252 )
  Discontinued   $ -     $ 2,720     $ -     $ 5,655  
                                     
Net (loss) earnings per share, in United States dollars:                        
Basic (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders   $ (0.08 )   $ -     $ (0.59 )   $ (0.08 )
  Continuing   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.18 )
  Discontinued   $ -     $ 0.05     $ -     $ 0.10  
Diluted (loss) earnings attributable to Net1 shareholders   $ (0.08 )   $ -     $ (0.59 )   $ (0.08 )
  Continuing   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.18 )
  Discontinued   $ -     $ 0.05     $ -     $ 0.10  

(A) 2019 has been restated to correct an error with respect to the recognition of certain revenue and related cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support. The financial information for the three and six months ended December 31, 2019, has been restated with the effect of decreasing revenue by $1.6 million and $3.4 million, respectively.

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
            Unaudited   (A)
            December 31,   June 30,
            2020     2020  
             
            (In thousands, except share data)
          ASSETS          
CURRENT ASSETS          
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,251     $ 217,671  
  Restricted cash   60,803       14,814  
  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of - December: $359; June: $253 and other receivables   24,447       43,068  
  Finance loans receivable, net of allowance of - December: $2,397; June: $7,658   21,620       15,879  
  Inventory   20,939       19,860  
    Total current assets before settlement assets   334,060       311,292  
      Settlement assets   2,814       8,014  
        Total current assets   336,874       319,306  
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of - December: $35,954; June: $29,524   8,687       6,656  
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE   5,112       5,395  
EQUITY-ACCOUNTED INVESTMENTS   53,126       65,836  
GOODWILL   28,455       24,169  
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of - December: $29,922; June: $27,325   536       612  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   281       358  
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS, including reinsurance assets   43,907       31,346  
TOTAL ASSETS   476,978       453,678  
                     
          LIABILITIES          
CURRENT LIABILITIES          
  Short-term credit facilities for ATM funding   60,803       14,814  
  Accounts payable   6,109       6,287  
  Other payables   25,066       23,779  
  Operating lease liability - current   2,585       2,251  
  Income taxes payable   984       16,157  
    Total current liabilities before settlement obligations   95,547       63,288  
      Settlement obligations   2,814       8,015  
        Total current liabilities   98,361       71,303  
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES   3,262       1,859  
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY - LONG TERM   2,715       3,312  
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES, including insurance policy liabilities   2,400       2,012  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   106,738       78,486  
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   -       -  
REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK   84,979       84,979  
                     
          EQUITY          
NET1 EQUITY:          
COMMON STOCK          
  Authorized: 200,000,000 with $0.001 par value;          
  Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: December: $56,614,559; June: $57,118,925   80       80  
                     
PREFERRED STOCK          
  Authorized shares: 50,000,000 with $0.001 par value;          
  Issued and outstanding shares, net of treasury: December: -; June: -   -       -  
ADDITIONAL PAID-IN-CAPITAL   302,196       301,489  
TREASURY SHARES, AT COST: December: $24,891,292; June: $24,891,292   (286,951 )     (286,951 )
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   (141,242 )     (169,075 )
RETAINED EARNINGS   411,178       444,670  
TOTAL NET1 EQUITY   285,261       290,213  
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST   -       -  
TOTAL EQUITY   285,261       290,213  
                     
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 476,978     $ 453,678  

(A) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
      Unaudited   Unaudited
      Three months ended   Six months ended
      December 31,   December 31,
      2020     2019     2020     2019  
           
      (In thousands)   (In thousands)
                           
Cash flows from operating activities                      
  Net loss $ (4,534 )   $ (205 )   $ (33,492 )   $ (4,597 )
  Depreciation and amortization   1,074       4,381       1,997       9,146  
  Movement in allowance for doubtful accounts receivable   100       (429 )     614       83  
  Loss (Earnings) from equity-accounted investments   1,016       (506 )     20,153       (1,569 )
  Movement in allowance for doubtful loans   661       620       739       620  
  Change in fair value of equity securities   (15,128 )     -       (15,128 )     -  
  Fair value adjustment related to financial liabilities   790       147       1,676       234  
  Interest payable   42       526       (21 )     1,158  
  Gain on disposal of FIHRST   -       (9,743 )     -       (9,743 )
  Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment   13       -       13       -  
  Loss (Profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment   752       (49 )     742       (203 )
  Stock-based compensation charge   232       436       631       823  
  Dividends received from equity accounted investments   68       380       125       1,448  
  Decrease in accounts receivable and finance loans receivable   6,559       8,767       (1,556 )     3,101  
  Increase in inventory   (145 )     (682 )     2,214       (12,995 )
  (Decrease) Increase in accounts payable and other payables   (3,084 )     3,132       (3,499 )     (264 )
  (Decrease) Increase in taxes payable   (421 )     (2,244 )     (15,338 )     (956 )
  Increase (Decrease) in deferred taxes   26       (117 )     (1,729 )     (205 )
    Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (11,979 )     4,414       (41,859 )     (13,919 )
                           
Cash flows from investing activities                      
Capital expenditures   (3,023 )     (827 )     (3,298 )     (3,451 )
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment   75       90       91       303  
Proceeds from disposal of Net1 Korea, net of cash disposed   -       -       20,114       -  
Proceeds from disposal of DNI as equity-accounted investment   5,815       -       6,144       -  
Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed   -       10,895       -       10,895  
Investment in equity-accounted investments   -       -       -       (1,250 )
Loan to equity-accounted investment   (1,160 )     (612 )     (1,238 )     (612 )
Repayment of loans by equity-accounted investments   -       -       -       4,268  
Net change in settlement assets   1,377       3,371       5,445       (10,138 )
  Net cash provided by investing activities   3,084       12,917       27,258       15  
                           
Cash flows from financing activities                      
Proceeds from bank overdraft   137,333       207,876       206,479       391,550  
Repayment of bank overdraft   (88,258 )     (193,725 )     (165,108 )     (378,554 )
Proceeds from issue of shares   18       -       18       -  
Proceeds from disgorgement of shareholders' short-swing profits   26       -       124       -  
Long-term borrowings utilized   -       -       -       14,798  
Repayment of long-term borrowings   -       (11,313 )     -       (11,313 )
Guarantee fee   -       -       -       (148 )
Finance lease capital repayments   -       (26 )     -       (52 )
Net change in settlement obligations   (1,377 )     (3,371 )     (5,445 )     10,138  
  Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   47,742       (559 )     36,068       26,419  
                           
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   12,296       7,508       13,102       1,053  
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   51,143       24,280       34,569       13,568  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period   215,911       110,799       232,485       121,511  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 267,054     $ 135,079     $ 267,054     $ 135,079  

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment A

Operating segment revenue, operating (loss) income and operating (loss) margin:

Three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 and September 30, 2020

                                Change - actual
 		Change –
constant
exchange rate(1)
                Q2 '21   Q2 '20   Q1 '21 Q2 '21
vs
 		Q2 '21
vs
 		Q2 '21
vs
 		Q2 '21
vs
Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins       (as restated)(A)   (as restated)(A) Q2 '20
 		Q1 '21
 		Q2 '20
 		Q1 '21
Revenue:                          
  Processing   $ 19,990     $ 25,022     $ 22,506   (20 %) (11 %) (15 %) (18 %)
    IPG     478       432       1,209   11 % (60 %) 17 % (64 %)
    All Other     19,512       24,590       21,297   (21 %) (8 %) (16 %) (16 %)
  Financial services     9,709       12,268       8,265   (21 %) 17 % (16 %) 8 %
  Technology     4,609       4,890       6,211   (6 %) (26 %) (0 %) (32 %)
      Subtotal: Operating segments     34,308       42,180       36,982   (19 %) (7 %) (14 %) (14 %)
      Intersegment eliminations     (2,003 )     (3,262 )     (1,846 ) (39 %) 9 % (35 %) 0 %
        Consolidated revenue   $ 32,305     $ 38,918     $ 35,136   (17 %) (8 %) (12 %) (15 %)
                                       
Operating (loss) income:                          
  Processing   $ (10,381 )   $ (5,848 )   $ (7,301 ) 78 % 42 % 88 % 31 %
    IPG     (4,647 )     (2,920 )     (2,772 ) 59 % 68 % 69 % 55 %
    All Other     (5,734 )     (2,928 )     (4,529 ) 96 % 27 % 107 % 17 %
  Financial services     (1,071 )     (1,249 )     (2,372 ) (14 %) (55 %) (9 %) (58 %)
  Technology     1,078       589       1,775   83 % (39 %) 94 % (44 %)
      Subtotal: Operating segments     (10,374 )     (6,508 )     (7,898 ) 59 % 31 % 69 % 21 %
      Corporate/Eliminations     (4,831 )     (3,912 )     (2,877 ) 23 % 68 % 31 % 55 %
          Consolidated operating (loss) income   $ (15,205 )   $ (10,420 )   $ (10,775 ) 46 % 41 % 55 % 30 %
                                       
Operating (loss) income margin (%)                          
  Processing     (51.9 %)     (23.4 %)     (32.4 %)        
    IPG     (972.2 %)     (675.9 %)     (229.3 %)        
    All Other     (29.4 %)     (11.9 %)     (21.3 %)        
  Financial services     (11.0 %)     (10.2 %)     (28.7 %)        
  Technology     23.4 %     12.0 %     28.6 %        
      Consolidated operating margin     (47.1 %)     (26.8 %)     (30.7 %)        

(A) – 2019 has been restated to correct an error with respect to the recognition of certain revenue and related cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support.

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during Q2 2021 also prevailed during Q2 2020 and Q1 2021.

Six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

                            Change - actual
 		Change –
constant
exchange rate(1)
                F2021   F2020   F2021
vs
 		F2021
vs
Key segmental data, in ’000, except margins       (as restated)(A)   F2020 F2020
Revenue:                  
  Processing   $ 42,496     $ 53,317     (20 %) (9 %)
    IPG     1,687       1,225     38 % 57 %
    All other     40,809       52,092     (22 %) (10 %)
  Financial services     17,974       26,436     (32 %) (22 %)
  Technology     10,820       12,099     (11 %) 2 %
      Subtotal: Operating segments     71,290       91,852     (22 %) (11 %)
      Intersegment eliminations     (3,849 )     (6,718 )   (43 %) (34 %)
        Consolidated revenue     67,441       85,134     (21 %) (9 %)
                               
Operating (loss) income:                  
  Processing   $ (17,682 )   $ (11,353 )   56 % 78 %
    IPG     (7,419 )     (4,893 )   52 % nm  
    All other     (10,263 )     (6,460 )   59 % nm  
  Financial services     (3,443 )     (904 )   281 % 335 %
  Technology     2,853       1,734     65 % 88 %
      Subtotal: Operating segments     (18,272 )     (10,523 )   74 % 99 %
      Corporate/Eliminations     (7,708 )     (6,333 )   22 % 39 %
          Consolidated operating (loss) income     (25,980 )     (16,856 )   54 % 76 %
                               
Operating (loss) income margin (%)                  
  Processing     (41.6 %)     (21.3 %)      
    IPG     (439.8 %)     (399.4 %)      
    All other     (25.1 %)     (12.4 %)      
  Financial services     (19.2 %)     (3.4 %)      
  Technology     26.4 %     14.3 %      
      Consolidated operating margin     (38.5 %)     (19.8 %)      

(A) – 2019 has been restated to correct an error with respect to the recognition of certain revenue and related cost of goods sold, IT processing, servicing and support.

(1) – This information shows what the change in these items would have been if the USD/ ZAR exchange rate that prevailed during fiscal 2021 also prevailed during fiscal 2020.

(Loss) Earnings from equity-accounted investments:

The table below presents the relative (loss) earnings from our equity-accounted investments:

      Q2 2021     Q2 2020   % change     F2021     F2020   % change
Bank Frick   498       494     1 %     979       469     109 %
  Share of net income   498       636     (22 %)     979       755     30 %
  Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax   -       (142 )   nm       -       (286 )   nm  
DNI $ -     $ 380     nm     $ -     $ 1,108     nm  
  Share of net income   -       1,650     nm       -       3,113     nm  
  Amortization of intangible assets, net of deferred tax   -       (465 )   nm       -       (931 )   nm  
  Impairment   -       (805 )   nm       -       (1,074 )   nm  
Finbond   (806 )     -     nm       (20,267 )     491     nm  
  Share of net (loss) income   -       -     nm       (2,617 )     491     nm  
  Impairment   (806 )     -     nm       (17,650 )     -     nm  
Other   (708 )     (368 )   92 %     (865 )     (499 )   73 %
  Share of net loss   (160 )     (368 )   (57 %)     (317 )     (499 )   (36 %)
  Impairment   (548 )     -     nm       (548 )     -     nm  
  (Loss) earnings from equity-accounted investments $ (1,016 )   $ 506     nm     $ (20,153 )   $ 1,569     nm  

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment B

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to EBITDA loss and adjusted EBITDA loss:

Three and six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

          Three months ended December 31,   Six months ended December 31,
          2020     2019     2020     2019  
Operating loss - GAAP (15,205 )   (10,420 )   (25,980 )   (16,856 )
                       
  Depreciation and amortization 1,074     1,174     1,997     2,498  
    Negative EBITDA (14,131 )   (9,246 )   (23,983 )   (14,358 )
      Transaction costs 1,339     1,770     1,369     2,576  
        Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (12,792 )   (7,476 )   (22,614 )   (11,782 )

Reconciliation of GAAP net loss and loss per share, basic, to fundamental net loss and loss per share, basic:

Three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

  Net (loss) income
(USD '000) 		  (L)PS, basic
(USD) 		  Net (loss) income
(ZAR '000) 		  (L)PS, basic
(ZAR)
  2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019  
GAAP (4,534 )   (205 )   (0.08 )   -     (70,119 )   (2,993 )   (1.24 )   (0.05 )
                               
Change in fair value of equity securities, net (11,951 )   -             (184,828 )   -          
Impairment of equity method investment 1,354     -             19,850     -          
Stock-based compensation charge 232     436             3,588     6,367          
Transaction costs 1,339     1,770             20,708     25,846          
Intangible asset amortization, net 64     1,437             990     20,972          
Loss on disposal of DNI 13     -             201     -          
Gain on disposal of FIHRST -     (9,743 )           -     (142,269 )        
Intangible asset amortization, net related to equity accounted investments -     607             -     8,864          
Fundamental (13,483 )   (5,698 )   (0.24 )   (0.10 )   (209,610 )   (83,213 )   (3.70 )   (1.47 )

Six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

  Net (Loss) Income
(USD '000) 		  (L) EPS, basic
(USD) 		  Net (Loss) Income
(ZAR '000) 		  (L)EPS, basic
(ZAR)
  2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019     2020     2019  
GAAP (33,492 )   (4,597 )   (0.59 )   (0.08 )   (551,530 )   (66,206 )   (9.70 )   (1.17 )
                               
Impairment of equity method investments 18,198     -             301,579     -          
Reversal of deferred taxes related to impairment of equity method investment (1,353 )   -             (22,633 )   -          
Change in fair value of equity securities, net (11,951 )   -             (196,805 )   -          
Stock-based compensation charge 631     823             10,391     11,853          
Transaction costs 1,369     2,576             22,544     37,100          
Loss on disposal of DNI 13     -             214     -          
Intangible asset amortization, net 121     2,838             1,980     40,863          
Gain on disposal of FIHRST -     (9,743 )           -     (140,322 )        
Intangible asset amortization, net related to equity accounted investments -     1,217             -     17,528          
Fundamental (26,464 )   (6,886 )   (0.47 )   (0.12 )   (434,260 )   (99,184 )   (7.63 )   (1.75 )

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.

Attachment C

Reconciliation of net loss used to calculate loss per share basic and diluted and headline loss per share basic and diluted:

Three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

    2020     2019  
         
Net loss (USD’000) (4,534 )   (205 )
Adjustments:      
  Impairment of equity method investments 1,354     -  
  Loss on disposal of equity-accounted investment 13     -  
  Gain on disposal of FIHRST -     (9,743 )
  Loss (Profit) on sale of property, plant and equipment 752     (49 )
  Tax effects on above (211 )   14  
         
Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (2,626 )   (9,983 )
         
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 56,641     56,568  
         
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 56,641     56,568  
         
Headline loss per share:      
  Basic, in USD (0.05 )   (0.18 )
  Diluted, in USD (0.05 )   (0.18 )

Six months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

    2020     2019  
         
Net loss (USD’000) (33,492 )   (4,597 )
Adjustments:      
  Impairment of equity method investments 18,198     -  
  Gain on disposal of FIHRST -     (9,743 )
  Loss (Profit) on sale of property, plant and equipment 742     (203 )
  Tax effects on above (1,561 )   57  
         
Net loss used to calculate headline loss (USD’000) (16,100 )   (14,486 )
         
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share basic loss and headline loss per share basic loss (‘000) 56,880     56,568  
         
Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net loss per share diluted loss and headline loss per share diluted loss (‘000) 56,880     56,568  
         
Headline loss per share:      
  Basic, in USD (0.28 )   (0.26 )
  Diluted, in USD (0.28 )   (0.26 )

Calculation of the denominator for headline diluted loss per share

      Q2 2021   Q2 2020   F2021   F2020
                   
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest under GAAP 56,641   56,568   56,880   56,568
    Denominator for headline diluted loss per share 56,641   56,568   56,880   56,568

Weighted average number of shares used to calculate headline diluted loss per share represents the denominator for basic weighted-average common shares outstanding and unvested restricted shares expected to vest plus the effect of dilutive securities under GAAP. We use this number of fully-diluted shares outstanding to calculate headline diluted loss per share because we do not use the two-class method to calculate headline diluted loss per share.




Net 1 Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: UEPS; JSE: NT1) today released results for the second fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. Q2 2021 Highlights and Recent Developments: …

