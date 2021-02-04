 

PubMatic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that it will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after market close on February 23, 2021. On that day PubMatic will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

  • What: PubMatic Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
  • When: February 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the call can be accessed from the News & Events section of PubMatic’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.pubmatic.com.  

About PubMatic

PubMatic delivers superior revenue to publishers by being an SSP of choice for agencies and advertisers. PubMatic’s cloud infrastructure platform for digital advertising empowers app developers and publishers to increase monetization while enabling media buyers to drive return on investment by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has been expanding its owned and operated global infrastructure and continues to cultivate programmatic innovation. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

Investors:
The Blueshirt Group for PubMatic
investors@pubmatic.com

Press Contact:
Broadsheet Communications for PubMatic
pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com




