 

Oncocyte Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as Sole Book-Runner for the offering. BTIG, LLC and Needham & Company are acting as Co-Lead Managers.

Oncocyte intends to use net proceeds from the offering to promote commercialization of its lead diagnostic test DetermaRx; to complete development of DetermaIO; and for development of future tests in its pipeline, including the CNI Monitor test that OncoCyte expects to acquire through a merger with Chronix Biomedical, Inc. Proceeds may also be used for pending acquisitions and post-acquisition obligations related to the Chronix merger, the purchase of the outstanding shares of Razor Genomics, Inc. common stock, and the earlier acquisition of Insight Genetics, Inc. Net proceeds not used for the foregoing purposes may be used for general corporate and working capital purposes and to invest in or acquire businesses or technologies that the Company believes are complementary to its business, although the Company has no other binding agreements to acquire any such business or technology.

The offering will be made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231980) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 18, 2019, the base prospectus contained therein and a prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of common stock being offered has been filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or, when available, by contacting: Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

