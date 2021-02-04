 

Kimball International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 22:05  |  12   |   |   

--Completed Poppin Acquisition on December 9, 2020 and Integration Progressing on Schedule--
--Port Congestion Delays Reduced Second Quarter Revenue by $6 million--
--Sequential Improvement in Both Health and Workplace Order Rates--
--Continued Channel and New Product Development to Position for the New Work Environment--
--On Track to Achieve $20 Million in Cost Savings in Fiscal 2021--

JASPER, Ind., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) today announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Selected Financial Highlights:

Second Quarter FY 2021

  • Net sales of $136.2 million
  • Gross margin was 33.4%
  • Net loss of $0.8 million includes $4.1 million of acquisition and restructuring charges
  • Diluted EPS of $(0.02), or $0.09 when adjusted for $0.11 of acquisition and restructuring charges
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million
  • Backlog of $144.9 million

Management Commentary

CEO Kristie Juster commented, “In the second quarter, we made significant progress on our strategy to emerge from the COVID health crisis as a stronger company highlighted by our acquisition of Poppin. We continued to execute on our Connect 2.0 strategy, which has created additional opportunities to gain share in our target end markets and accelerate our long-term growth. Additionally, Poppin, which brings us a digitally native platform that we can leverage across our portfolio of brands, has greatly advanced Kimball International’s eBusiness strategy.

“Business trends unfolded in line with our expectations in the second quarter. Our Health business posted double-digit sequential growth in revenue and order rates, supporting our thesis that this market would be the first to recover from the impact of COVID-19. Our Workplace business also showed sequential improvement in order rates, although at a more modest rate, benefiting in part from Kimball International’s significant presence in secondary markets, which are rebounding more quickly than large metropolitan areas.

“Second quarter revenue was reduced by approximately $6 million due to port congestion delays that pushed out shipments in our Hospitality end market. Additionally, we managed through considerable gross margin headwinds in the second quarter with transformation cost savings of $6.1 million and price realization offsetting part of the impact of lower volumes and significantly higher ocean and domestic freight costs. We announced price increases within our Workplace and Health product lines, effective March 1, 2021 to help offset a portion of the higher freight and commodity costs that we expect to continue for the remainder of this fiscal year.

“Kimball International’s first half fiscal 2021 performance demonstrated continued resilience while operating under difficult business conditions. The resurgence of COVID-19 has extended the timing of a recovery in the Workplace end market, and higher logistics expenses and inflationary impacts have pressured margins. We continue to effectively navigate this challenging business environment by making significant progress in reducing our long-term cost structure while focusing on building our growth initiatives around brands and products across our new omnichannel platform.”

Overview

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Consolidated net sales were $136.2 million, down 29% from $192.2 million in the year ago quarter. Organic net sales were down 31% compared to the prior year. Gross margin declined by 60 basis points to 33.4%, mainly resulting from higher domestic and ocean freight costs and loss of leverage on the lower revenue, which more than offset transformation plan benefits. Selling and administrative expenses (S&A) of $46.0 million declined $3.8 million compared to the prior year; however, as a percentage of net sales, S&A expenses were 33.7%, compared to 25.9% in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted selling and administrative expenses were $40.7 million or 29.9% of net sales, compared to $48.8 million or 25.4% of net sales in last year’s second quarter. The net loss was $0.8 million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.30 reported in the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share, which excludes acquisition- and restructuring-related charges of $0.08 and $0.03, respectively, was $0.09, compared to $0.33 last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 56% to $9.1 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin declined 420 basis points to 6.7%.

The Company ended the second quarter in a strong financial position, with $41.2 million in cash and short-term investments and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of approximately 0.7, inclusive of the recorded liability for the earn-out payments related to the Poppin acquisition.

             
Net Sales by End Market            
  Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended    
(Unaudited) December 31,       December 31,    
(Amounts in Millions) 2020   2019   % Change   2020   2019   % Change
Workplace $ 87.4     $ 114.4     (24 %)   $ 182.7     $ 240.1     (24 %)
Health 27.0     28.2     (4 %)   47.6     57.1     (17 %)
Hospitality 21.8     49.6     (56 %)   53.8     96.4     (44 %)
Total Net Sales $ 136.2     $ 192.2     (29 %)   $ 284.1     $ 393.6     (28 %)
                                           

Summary and Outlook

“With the acquisition of Poppin complete, we are moving forward with our stage one priorities, notably scaling Poppin in secondary markets where Kimball International is well-established, launching Poppin privacy pods into our existing dealer network, building work from home and corporate partnerships for Poppin and our Etc. brand, and developing a complementary Poppin Pro Dealer Program.

“At the same time, we are making investments in our Health business, where we have expanded our expertise with strategic hires and plan to launch six new clinical products by the end of fiscal 2021. In Hospitality, we continue to partner closely with our customers in navigating both the impact of the pandemic and the temporary impact of higher freight costs.

“Post pandemic, what we knew as the office will change into an exciting hybrid workplace. The office will be the center for collaboration, community and culture; the home will be an extension of work; and new, smaller office formats will emerge in satellite offices in secondary markets. Our deep knowledge in residential design, our multi-brand portfolio and new omnichannel capabilities will enable us to access each end market in the broader new workplace.

“Looking ahead, we expect third quarter organic revenue to be similar to second quarter levels based on our backlog of $144.9 million, of which approximately $80 million is expected to ship in the third quarter. While freight costs are expected to further pressure fiscal third quarter gross margin, we anticipate a sequential increase in gross margin in the fourth quarter as price increases materialize and clarity around the new forming workplace begins to take shape,” Ms. Juster concluded.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s financial performance that excludes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) in the United States in the statements of income, statements of comprehensive income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this release are (1) organic net sales, defined as net sales excluding acquisition-related net sales; (2) adjusted selling and administrative expense; (3) adjusted EBITDA; (4) adjusted operating income; (5) adjusted net income; and (6) adjusted diluted earnings per share. Adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share each exclude restructuring expense, CEO transition costs, acquisition-related amortization and inventory valuation adjustments, and costs of the acquisition from the GAAP income measure. Adjusted selling and administrative expense excludes market value adjustments related to the SERP liability, CEO transition costs, acquisition-related amortization, and costs of acquisition from the GAAP income measure. Additionally, adjusted operating income excludes market value adjustments related to the SERP liability. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization expense, restructuring expense, CEO transition costs, acquisition-related inventory valuation adjustments, and costs of acquisition. A reconciliation of the reported GAAP numbers to the non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and other metrics excluding restructuring expense, CEO transition expenses, market value adjustments related to the SERP liability, and acquisition-related adjustments are useful measurements to assist investors in comparing our performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis by removing from operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance.

The orders received metric is a key performance indicator used to evaluate general sales trends and develop future operating plans. Orders received represent firm orders placed by our customers during the current quarter which are expected to be recognized as revenue during current or future quarters. The orders received metric is not intended to be presented as an alternative measure of revenue recognized in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about the Company, such as discussions of Company’s pricing trends, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements generally can be identified by the use of words or phrases, including, but not limited to, “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” “setting up,” “beginning to,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “resume” or similar statements. We caution that forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual future results and performance to differ materially from expected results including, but not limited to, the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the transaction between the Company and Poppin will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of the operations of Poppin with the Company will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; the effect of the announcement of the Poppin transaction, including on customer relationships and operating results; the risk that any projections or guidance by the Company, including revenues, margins, earnings, or any other financial results are not realized; adverse changes in global economic conditions; successful execution of Phase 2 of the Company restructuring plan; the impact on the Company of changes in tariffs; increased global competition; significant reduction in customer order patterns; loss of key suppliers; loss of or significant volume reductions from key contract customers; financial stability of key customers and suppliers; relationships with strategic customers and product distributors; availability or cost of raw materials, components and freight; changes in the regulatory environment; global health concerns (including the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak); or similar unforeseen events. Additional cautionary statements regarding other risk factors that could have an effect on the future performance of the Company are contained in the Company’s Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 
Conference Call / Webcast
     
Date:   February 4, 2021
Time:   5:00 PM Eastern Time
Dial-In #:   844-602-5643 (International Calls - 574-990-3014)
Pass Code:   Kimball
     

A webcast of the live conference call may be accessed by visiting Kimball International’s Investor Relations website at www.ir.kimballinternational.com.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.ir.kimballinternational.com within two hours of the conclusion of the live call.

About Kimball International, Inc.

For 70 years, Kimball International has created design driven furnishings that have helped our customers shape spaces into places, bringing possibility to life by enabling collaboration, discovery, wellness and relaxation. We go to market through our family of brands: Kimball, National, Interwoven, Etc., Kimball Hospitality, D’style by Kimball Hospitality and Poppin. Our values and high integrity are demonstrated daily by living our Purpose and Guiding Principles that establish us as an employer of choice. We build success by growing long-term relationships with customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate. In fiscal year 2020, the company generated $728 million in revenue and employed over 2,800 people. To learn more about Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL), visit www.kimballinternational.com.

Financial highlights for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020 are as follows:

               
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income              
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Net Sales $ 136,197       100.0 %   $ 192,164     100.0 %
Cost of Sales 90,648       66.6 %   126,823     66.0 %
Gross Profit 45,549       33.4 %   65,341     34.0 %
Selling and Administrative Expenses 45,967       33.7 %   49,719     25.9 %
Restructuring Expense 1,616       1.2 %   1,396     0.7 %
Operating Income (Loss) (2,034 )     (1.5 %)   14,226     7.4 %
Other Income, net 1,409       1.0 %   1,185     0.6 %
Income (Loss) Before Taxes on Income (625 )     (0.5 %)   15,411     8.0 %
Provision for Income Taxes 213       0.1 %   4,372     2.3 %
Net Income (Loss) $ (838 )     (0.6 %)   $ 11,039     5.7 %
               
Earnings (Loss) Per Share of Common Stock:              
Basic $ (0.02 )         $ 0.30      
Diluted $ (0.02 )         $ 0.30      
               
Average Number of Total Shares Outstanding:              
Basic 36,962           36,921      
Diluted 36,962           37,221      


               
(Unaudited) Six Months Ended
(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Net Sales $ 284,141     100.0 %   $ 393,616     100.0 %
Cost of Sales 186,236     65.5 %   257,905     65.5 %
Gross Profit 97,905     34.5 %   135,711     34.5 %
Selling and Administrative Expenses 87,654     30.9 %   100,633     25.5 %
Restructuring Expense 5,856     2.1 %   5,746     1.5 %
Operating Income 4,395     1.5 %   29,332     7.5 %
Other Income, net 2,226     0.8 %   1,770     0.4 %
Income Before Taxes on Income 6,621     2.3 %   31,102     7.9 %
Provision for Income Taxes 2,073     0.7 %   8,679     2.2 %
Net Income $ 4,548     1.6 %   $ 22,423     5.7 %
               
Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:              
Basic $ 0.12         $ 0.61      
Diluted $ 0.12         $ 0.60      
               
Average Number of Total Shares Outstanding:              
Basic 36,968         36,929      
Diluted 37,465         37,274      
                   


  (Unaudited)    
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets   December 31,
2020  		      June 30,
2020  		 
(Amounts in Thousands)          
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 39,720     $ 91,798  
Short-term investments 1,505     5,294  
Receivables, net 54,759     68,365  
Inventories 60,199     49,857  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,504     16,869  
Assets held for sale 0     215  
Property and Equipment, net 90,028     92,041  
Right of use operating lease assets 18,072     16,461  
Goodwill 82,958     11,160  
Other Intangible Assets, net 68,041     13,949  
Deferred Tax Assets 12,854     7,485  
Other Assets 18,460     12,773  
Total Assets $ 464,100     $ 386,267  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Short-term debt $ 40,000     $ 0  
Current maturities of long-term debt 1,282     27  
Accounts payable 42,268     40,229  
Customer deposits 28,965     19,649  
Current portion of operating lease liability 6,601     4,886  
Dividends payable 3,580     3,454  
Accrued expenses 31,726     41,076  
Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,331     109  
Long-term operating lease liability 15,527     16,610  
Contingent earn-out liability 31,790     0  
Other 17,018     15,431  
Shareholders’ Equity 244,012     244,796  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 464,100     $ 386,267  
               


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,
(Amounts in Thousands) 2020   2019
Net Cash Flow provided by Operating Activities $ 24,521     $ 13,402  
Net Cash Flow used for Investing Activities (105,774 )   (6,747 )
Net Cash Flow provided by (used for) Financing Activities 32,456     (8,419 )
Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (48,797 )   (1,764 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 92,444     73,837  
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 43,647     $ 72,073  
               


Orders Received by End Market            
  Three Months Ended       Six Months Ended    
(Unaudited) December 31,       December 31,    
(Amounts in Millions) 2020   2019   % Change   2020   2019   % Change
Workplace * $ 87.1     $ 123.2     (29 %)   $ 166.6     $ 240.9     (31 %)
Health 27.4     32.8     (16 %)   49.7     62.4     (20 %)
Hospitality 20.4     58.9     (65 %)   58.5     101.9     (43 %)
Total Orders $ 134.9     $ 214.9     (37 %)   $ 274.8     $ 405.2     (32 %)

* Workplace end market includes education, government, commercial, and financial vertical markets

       
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures      
(Unaudited)      
(Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)      
       
Organic Net Sales
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2020
Net Sales, as reported $ 136,197     $ 284,141  
Less: Poppin acquisition net sales 2,678     2,678  
Organic Net Sales $ 133,519     $ 281,463  
               


Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense        
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Selling and Administrative Expense, as reported $ 45,967       $ 49,719       $ 87,654       $ 100,633    
Less: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability (1,381 )     (716 )     (2,139 )     (774 )  
Less: Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs (141 )     (175 )     (282 )     (350 )  
Less: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization (395 )     0       (395 )     0    
Less: Pre-tax Costs of Acquisition (3,388 )     0       (3,388 )     0    
Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense $ 40,662       $ 48,828       $ 81,450       $ 99,509    
Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense % 29.9   %   25.4   %   28.7   %   25.3   %
               
Adjusted Operating Income        
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Operating Income (Loss), as reported $ (2,034 )     $ 14,226       $ 4,395       $ 29,332    
Add: Pre-tax Restructuring Expense 1,616       1,396       5,856       5,746    
Add: Pre-tax Expense Adjustment to SERP Liability 1,381       716       2,139       774    
Add: Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs 141       175       282       350    
Add: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization 395       0       395       0    
Add: Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment 42       0       42       0    
Add: Pre-tax Costs of Acquisition 3,388       0       3,388       0    
Adjusted Operating Income $ 4,929       $ 16,513       $ 16,497       $ 36,202    
Adjusted Operating Income % 3.6   %   8.6   %   5.8   %   9.2   %
               
Adjusted Net Income        
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net Income (Loss), as reported $ (838 )     $ 11,039       $ 4,548       $ 22,423    
               
Pre-tax Restructuring Expense 1,616       1,396       5,856       5,746    
Tax on Restructuring Expense (416 )     (359 )     (1,508 )     (1,479 )  
Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense 1,200       1,037       4,348       4,267    
Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs 141       175       282       350    
Tax on CEO Transition Costs (36 )     (45 )     (72 )     (90 )  
Add: After-tax CEO Transition Costs 105       130       210       260    
Pre-tax Acquisition-related Amortization 395       0       395       0    
Tax on Acquisition-related Amortization (102 )     0       (102 )     0    
Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Amortization 293       0       293       0    
Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment 42       0       42       0    
Tax on Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment (11 )     0       (11 )     0    
Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Adjustment 31       0       31       0    
Pre-tax Costs of Acquisition 3,388       0       3,388       0    
Tax on Costs of Acquisition (872 )     0       (872 )     0    
Add: After-tax Costs of Acquisition 2,516       0       2,516       0    
Adjusted Net Income $ 3,307       $ 12,206       $ 11,946       $ 26,950    
               
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share        
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, as reported $ (0.02 )     $ 0.30       $ 0.12       $ 0.60    
Add: After-tax Restructuring Expense 0.03       0.03       0.12       0.11    
Add: After-tax CEO Transition Costs 0.00       0.00       0.00       0.01    
Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Amortization 0.01       0.00       0.01       0.00    
Add: After-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment 0.00       0.00       0.00       0.00    
Add: After-tax Costs of Acquisition 0.07       0.00       0.07       0.00    
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.09       $ 0.33       $ 0.32       $ 0.72    
               


Adjusted EBITDA        
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Net Income (Loss) $ (838 )     $ 11,039       $ 4,548       $ 22,423    
Provision for Income Taxes 213       4,372       2,073       8,679    
Income (Loss) Before Taxes on Income (625 )     15,411       6,621       31,102    
Interest Expense 58       21       86       44    
Interest Income (87 )     (489 )     (189 )     (1,096 )  
Depreciation 3,536       3,866       7,128       7,476    
Amortization 1,049       547       1,702       1,068    
Pre-tax Restructuring Expense 1,616       1,396       5,856       5,746    
Pre-tax CEO Transition Costs 141       175       282       350    
Pre-tax Acquisition-related Inventory Valuation Adjustment 42       0       42       0    
Pre-tax Costs of Acquisition 3,388       0       3,388       0    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,118       $ 20,927       $ 24,916       $ 44,690    
Adjusted EBITDA % 6.7   %   10.9   %   8.8   %   11.4   %
                               


Supplementary Information              
Components of Other Income (Expense), net Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Unaudited) December 31,   December 31,
(Amounts in Thousands) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Interest Income $ 87       $ 489       $ 189       $ 1,096    
Interest Expense (58 )     (21 )     (86 )     (44 )  
Gain on Supplemental Employee Retirement Plan Investments 1,381       716       2,139       774    
Other Non-Operating Income (Expense) (1 )     1       (16 )     (56 )  
Other Income, net $ 1,409       $ 1,185       $ 2,226       $ 1,770    
                                       

Investor Contacts:
Lynn Morgen lynn.morgen@advisiry.com
Eric Prouty eric.prouty@advisiry.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kimball International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results -Completed Poppin Acquisition on December 9, 2020 and Integration Progressing on Schedule--Port Congestion Delays Reduced Second Quarter Revenue by $6 million--Sequential Improvement in Both Health and Workplace Order Rates--Continued Channel and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
Kimball International, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results