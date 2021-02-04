TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results after the market close on Thursday, February 25th, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-300-8521, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6026. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 10152307. The replay will be available until March 4, 2021.