 

CooperCompanies Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 22:15  |  28   |   |   

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO), today announced it will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 4:15 PM ET.   Following the release, the Company will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET to discuss the results and current corporate developments.

The live dial-in number for the call is 855-643-4430 (U.S.) / 707-294-1332 (International). The participant passcode for the call is “Cooper”. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available through the “Investor Relations” section of the CooperCompanies website at http://investor.coopercos.com and a transcript of the call will be archived on this site for a minimum of 12 months.  

A recording of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 PM ET on March 4, 2021 through March 11, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 (U.S.) / 404-537-3406 (International) and enter code 266737.

About CooperCompanies
CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com.

Contact:
Kim Duncan
Vice President, Investor Relations and Risk Management
925-460-3663
ir@cooperco.com




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
EssilorLuxottica and CooperCompanies Announce Joint Venture for Acquisition of SightGlass Vision
02.02.21
CooperSurgical Acquires AEGEA Medical
26.01.21
CooperCompanies Awarded Great Place to Work Certification
07.01.21
CooperCompanies Declares Cash Dividend