 

Altair to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 25, 2021

TROY, Mich., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing software and cloud solutions in the area of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI), will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review and discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and 2021 outlook. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at http://investor.altair.com.

What: Altair’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Friday, February 26, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call: (866) 754-5204, Domestic
  (636) 812-6621, International
Replay: (855) 859-2056, Conference ID 3056322, Domestic
  (404) 537-3406, Conference ID 3056322, International
Webcast: http://investor.altair.com (live and replay)

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

Media Relations
Dave Simon
Altair
248-614-2400 ext. 332
dls@altair.com

Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Monica Gould
212-871-3927
ir@altair.com

Lindsay Savarese
212-331-8417
ir@altair.com




