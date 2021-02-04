Extended Stay America Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Annual Shareholder Meeting

During the conference call, management will review the quarter’s results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (collectively the "Company") (Nasdaq: STAY), announced today that it will release its fourth quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. A conference call will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Also, the Company announced that the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Extended Stay America, Inc. and ESH Hospitality, Inc. will be held on May 26, 2021.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.aboutstay.com. To listen to a live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-705-6003

International: 1-201-493-6725

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13715635

The playback will be accessible through March 5, 2021.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S. with 649 hotels. ESH Hospitality, Inc. (“ESH”), a subsidiary of Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 563 hotels and over 62,700 rooms in the U.S. ESA also franchises an additional 86 Extended Stay America hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

