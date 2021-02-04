 

DSS Provides Update on Impact BioMedical Share Dividend

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, real estate, and securitized digital assets, today announced the record date for its previously announced special share dividend of Impact BioMedical has been changed to a yet to be determined future date expected to coincide with the effective date of an S-1 related to the Company’s planned dividend shares of Impact BioMedical.

“We remain fully committed to completing the spinoff of Impact BioMedical in an IPO and sharing this success with our shareholders through a special share dividend,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS. “After consultation with the NYSE, the previously announced record date for our special share dividend of Impact BioMedical has been revised, and a new date will be announced as the timeline for our related S-1 process becomes clearer. We anticipate this will happen later in the second quarter.”

DSS originally announced a two-part special share dividend of shares of common stock of Impact BioMedical: two shares of Impact BioMedical for every one share of DSS common stock held as of September 7, 2020; and a second tranche of an additional two shares of Impact BioMedical for each common share of DSS held at a yet to be determined record date. The previously announced record date for the first tranche of September 7, 2020 has been revised, and the Company now intends a single special dividend of four Impact BioMedical shares for every one share of DSS common stock held as of a new record date that will be announced at a later date. The share dividend is expected to be issued upon the S-1 becoming effective.

While there can be no assurance that Impact BioMedical will be taken public and/or that any dividend of Impact BioMedical shares will occur, particularly due to unforeseen circumstances including fulfilling the pre-requisite criteria during the IPO application process and market forces beyond the Company's control, it is the intention of management and the Board to take Impact BioMedical public.

Shareholders interested in receiving the Bonus Shares will be required to hold their DSS shares from the record date through the payment date.

DSS announced the closing of its acquisition of Impact BioMedical on August 21, 2020. Impact BioMedical’s ownership of a suite of antiviral and medical technologies has been valued at $382 million by Destum Partners, known globally for its high level of expertise and capability in independently valuing and advising on pharmaceutical technology. On May 26, 2020, Impact BioMedical disclosed that it received a valuation of $933 million for this suite of technology from a different independent valuation firm. Unlike the previous valuation, the new valuation takes into consideration numerous additional disease applications of the suite of antiviral and medical technologies.

