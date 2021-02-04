 

Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 22:05  |  19   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast live and may be accessed from the Investor page of Relay’s website under Events and Presentations. Within 24 hours following the fireside chat, an archived replay of the webcast will be available for up to one year.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Built on unparalleled insights into protein motion and how this dynamic behavior relates to protein function, Relay Therapeutics aims to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable, with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The Company’s Dynamo platform integrates an array of leading-edge experimental and computational approaches to provide a differentiated understanding of protein structure and motion to drug these targets. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:
Pete Rahmer, Head of Investor Relations and Communications
617-322-0715
prahmer@relaytx.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Relay Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY) is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2021 Oncology Day on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Relay Therapeutics to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference