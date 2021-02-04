 

Amalgamated Bank Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 22:10  |  25   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend to common stockholders of $0.08 per share, payable by the Company on March 5, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 19, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to stockholders will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

About Amalgamated Bank 

Amalgamated Bank is a New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. Amalgamated was formed in 1923 as Amalgamated Bank of New York by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, one of the country's oldest labor unions. Amalgamated provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a full range of products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated is a proud member of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values and is a certified B Corporation. As of December 31, 2020, our total assets were $6.0 billion, total net loans were $3.4 billion, and total deposits were $5.3 billion. Additionally, as of December 31, 2020, the trust business held $36.8 billion in assets under custody and $15.4 billion in assets under management.

Media Contact:
Kylie McKenna
The Levinson Group
kmckenna@mollylevinson.com
202-244-1785

Investor Contact:
Jamie Lillis
Solebury Trout
shareholderrelations@amalgamatedbank.com 
800-895-4172




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amalgamated Bank Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Amalgamated Bank (Nasdaq: AMAL) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular dividend to common stockholders of $0.08 per share, payable by the Company on March 5, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
Amalgamated Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
14.01.21
Amalgamated Bank Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call