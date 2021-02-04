Navient declares first quarter common stock dividend

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2021 first quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.



The first quarter 2021 dividend will be paid on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.