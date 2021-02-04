 

"Check 'N Fly" Baggage Check-In at Tampa International Airport for Post-Game Travelers Available from Bags & SP+

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, today announced that its Bags Aviation Division will offer Check ‘N Fly baggage check-in services to passengers who are departing from Tampa International Airport (TPA).

On Monday, February 8, 2021, from 4:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., TPA passengers can check their luggage and print boarding passes via Check ‘N Fly at the Blue and Red curbsides of the Airport’s departure level for a nominal fee, which has been set at $5 per reservation for the day after the big game and separate from any airline baggage fees. This new service is offered exclusively to American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines passengers on domestic flights.

TPA recognized the need for this service during the upcoming event in Tampa. This service is unique in that it allows curbside check-in from multiple carriers, all from the same curbside check-in point, without any added cost to the airlines. This valuable service allows customers to save time, bypass the airline ticket counter lines, maintain social distancing and proceed directly to TSA screening without having to stand in line to check their luggage.

“We are very pleased that Bags will be offering this service and providing our passengers with greater convenience, while also helping us to decongest our terminal and promote greater social distancing,” said John Tilacos, Executive Vice President of Operations and Customer Service at Tampa International Airport. 

Check ‘N Fly is operated by the Bags Aviation Division of SP+, which offers its airline and baggage check-in capabilities at other airport operations across the country where SP+ provides valet and other parking services. Check ‘N Fly is managed through Sphere Express, which is the aviation/hospitality-specific travel solution launched under its new suite of technologies named Sphere, Technology by SP+.

“Offering Check ‘N Fly to Tampa passengers allows our team to safely greet passengers with a timesaving service with an exceptional customer experience that expedites the entire check-in process and makes travel easier with social distancing in place,” added Darren Barton, Senior Vice President, Bags Aviation Division at SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT: Jill Nagel
  Senior Communications Manager
  jnagel@spplus.com, 312-274-2102



