Itamar Medical Announces Proposed Offering of American Depositary Shares
CAESAREA, Israel, Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (“Itamar Medical” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a medical technology company focused on the development and
commercialization of non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders, today announced the commencement of a proposed public offering of American Depositary
Shares (“ADSs”) of the Company. Each ADS represents 30 ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company and one of its shareholders, Viola Growth 2
A.V. Limited Partnership (the “Selling Shareholder”). The Company and the Selling Shareholder intend to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ADSs
being offered on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual
size or terms of the offering.
Piper Sandler, Cowen and SVB Leerink are acting as joint bookrunners for the proposed offering.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses. A preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering (including the accompanying prospectuses) will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located www.sec.gov. A copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectuses relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co. 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at 1-800-808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com.
A registration statement on Form F-3, including a base prospectus, relating to the offering of the ADSs by the Company was filed with the SEC on November 17, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on December 2, 2020, and a registration statement on Form F-3, including a base prospectus, relating to the offering of ADSs by the Selling Shareholder was filed on January 22, 2021 and declared effective by the SEC on January 29, 2021.
