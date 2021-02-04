HP Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on February 25, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2021Q1Webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.