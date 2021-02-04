 

Misonix Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 22:01  |  10   |   |   

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today reported financial results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020 as summarized below:

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
                   
Revenue $ 18,256,410     $ 19,721,986     $ 35,991,752     $ 30,867,908  
Gross profit $ 12,991,711     $ 13,776,878     $ 25,616,452     $ 21,686,153  
Gross profit percentage   71.2 %     69.9 %     71.2 %     70.3 %
Pretax loss $ (1,264,597 )   $ (5,088,973 )   $ (6,243,249 )   $ (7,377,481 )
Income tax benefit $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 4,085,000  
Net loss $ (1,264,597 )   $ (5,088,973 )   $ (6,243,249 )   $ (3,292,481 )
             
EBITDA (1) $ 802,564     $ (3,290,062 )   $ (2,118,986 )   $ (5,082,177 )
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 1,555,575     $ (1,925,410 )   $ (599,842 )   $ (1,617,966 )
             
  December 31,   June 30,      
  2020
   2020
      
             
Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,833,836     $ 37,978,809        
Current and Long Term Debt $ 43,895,249     $ 43,695,249        
             

(1)   Definitions and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial information including reconciliations are included at the end of this press release.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights:

  • The novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) continued to materially impact the industry and Misonix’s business in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2021 as elective procedures were delayed in order to treat patients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and to allow health providers to comply with new safety measures.

  • Fiscal 2021 second quarter revenue of $18.3 million decreased 7.4%, compared to $19.7 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

    • Domestic surgical revenue increased 19.8%
    • International revenue declined 23.1%
    • Domestic wound revenue declined 16.2%
  • Gross profit percentage on sales for the fiscal 2021 second quarter increased approximately 130 basis points to 71.2%, compared with 69.9% in the fiscal 2020 first quarter.

  • Operating expenses decreased 26.2% during the fiscal 2021 second quarter as compared with the fiscal 2020 second quarter, reflecting improved cost management, a net $1.2 million bad debt recovery in the fiscal 2021 second quarter, and $1.0 million contract asset write off in the prior year. Excluding the bad debt and contract asset activity, operating expenses were 15.0% lower during the second quarter compared to the prior year.
  • Net loss for the fiscal 2021 second quarter narrowed to $1.3 million, or a loss of $0.07 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5.1 million, or a loss of $0.33 per diluted share, in the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

  • Fiscal 2021 second quarter Adjusted EBITDA improved to positive $1.6 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million in the fiscal 2020 second quarter.

  • In December 2020, Misonix announced that the second largest U.S. commercial payer is now covering TheraSkin for the treatment of all lower extremity wounds, expanding TheraSkin’s coverage by approximately 32 million lives.

Stavros Vizirgianakis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Misonix stated, “While COVID-19 remains a challenge for the global healthcare industry, our fiscal 2021 second quarter results reflect the ongoing strong execution by our team in generating sequential growth in total product revenue since the peak of the pandemic in June, as well as significantly improved financial performance since that time. Notably, the meaningful measures we have taken to reduce costs and improve operating efficiencies over the past nine months, combined with our strong gross profit margin of approximately 70%, enabled us to achieve positive second fiscal quarter adjusted EBITDA.

“During the second fiscal quarter, the continued strength of neXus drove a year-over-year increase in domestic surgical revenue of nearly 20%, which is largely in-line with our historical growth levels, while domestic wound sales and international product sales remain more impacted by COVID-19. With the continued healthy adoption of neXus and a growing footprint from which to expand our business, we expect to return to pre-pandemic top-line growth when we return to a more normalized environment. As such, we remain focused on developing and refining our commercial infrastructure, including acquiring additional sales resources, to ensure that we are in the best position to drive market share gains and further adoption of our surgical and regenerative products as we emerge from the pandemic.

“As we enter the second half of fiscal 2021, we are excited about the opportunities to grow organically by leveraging our proprietary ultrasonic technology and expanding the procedures we participate in, as well as the potential for additional distribution partnerships to further our offering across both surgical and wound. We are actively managing the business to best position Misonix for the future and remain confident in our ability to achieve our goals for long-term profitable growth and enhanced shareholder value.”

Sales Performance Supplemental Data

    For the three months ended      
    December 31,   Net change
    2020   2019   $ %
Total              
Surgical   $ 10,119,125   $ 9,988,559   $ 130,566   1.3 %
Wound     8,137,285     9,733,427     (1,596,142 ) -16.4 %
Total   $ 18,256,410   $ 19,721,986   $ (1,465,576 ) -7.4 %
               
Domestic:              
Surgical   $ 6,771,467   $ 5,652,381   $ 1,119,086   19.8 %
Wound     8,054,039     9,606,332     (1,552,293 ) -16.2 %
Total   $ 14,825,506   $ 15,258,713   $ (433,207 ) -2.8 %
               
International:              
Surgical   $ 3,347,658   $ 4,336,178   $ (988,520 ) -22.8 %
Wound     83,246     127,095     (43,849 ) -34.5 %
Total   $ 3,430,904   $ 4,463,273   $ (1,032,369 ) -23.1 %
               

Joe Dwyer, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are pleased with the healthy sequential growth in product revenue from $17.7 million in our fiscal first quarter to $18.3 million in the current quarter against the backdrop of a difficult operating environment. Notably, the actions we have taken since the beginning of the pandemic to streamline our cost structure enabled us to meaningfully lower cash used in operations to $1.4 million in the current quarter, and report positive Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million in the fiscal 2021 second quarter, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.9 million in the prior year. In addition, we continue to lower our cash burn, and have restructured our term debt to lower our borrowing rate, extend the maturity date, and extend the debt repayment schedule.

“With a strong balance sheet reflecting over $32 million in cash at December 31, 2020, we believe Misonix is well positioned to withstand the near-term challenges related to COVID-19 and remain confident in the long-term prospects of our business. Although it is difficult to predict what the impact of COVID-19 will be in the coming months, we are optimistic that procedural volumes will grow as we move further into the year, following broad vaccine distribution.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast
Misonix will host a conference call and webcast today, February 4, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and operations, and host a question and answer session. The dial-in number for the audio conference call is 866-248-8441 (domestic) or 323-289-6576 (international) conference ID: 2793331. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call at the Company’s website through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” at www.misonix.com. Following its completion, a replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Company’s website, www.misonix.com.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) is a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative tissue products. Its surgical team markets and sells BoneScalpel and SonaStar, which facilitate precise bone sculpting and removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic, plastic and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company's wound team markets and sells TheraSkin, Therion, TheraGenesis and SonicOne to debride, treat and heal chronic and traumatic wounds in inpatient, outpatient and physician office sites of service. At Misonix, Better Matters! That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve outcomes for patients. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include projections regarding Misonix’s future operating results, ability to grow revenue, and ability to maintain gross profit margins. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include general economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, or other pandemics, including any increased rates of infection, and the impact of related governmental, individual and business responses. This includes our ability to obtain or forecast accurate surgical procedure volume in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to further material delays and cancellations of, or reduced demand for, surgical procedures; curtailed or delayed capital spending by hospitals and surgical centers; potential closures of our facilities; delays in gathering clinical evidence; diversion of management and other resources to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak; the impact of global and regional economic and credit market conditions on healthcare spending; the risk that the COVID-19 virus disrupts local economies and causes economies in our key markets to enter prolonged recessions; the ability of our staff to travel to work; our ability to maintain adequate inventories and delivery capabilities; the impact on our customers and supply chain, and the impact on demand in general. These forward-looking statements are also subject to uncertainties and change resulting from delays and risks associated with the performance of contracts; risks associated with international sales and currency fluctuations; uncertainties as a result of research and development; acceptable results from clinical studies, including publication of results and patient/procedure data with varying levels of statistical relevancy; risks involved in introducing and marketing new products; potential acquisitions; the entry of competitive products into the marketplace; consumer and industry acceptance; litigation and/or court proceedings, including the timing and monetary requirements of such activities; the timing of finding strategic partners and implementing such relationships; regulatory risks including clearance of pending and/or contemplated 510(k) filings; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in our business lines; access to capital; and other factors described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

Contact:  
Joe Dwyer Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
Chief Financial Officer JCIR
Misonix, Inc. 212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com
631-694-9555  

 

Misonix, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  For the three months ended   For the six months ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
               
Revenue $ 18,256,410     $ 19,721,986     $ 35,991,752     $ 30,867,908  
Cost of revenue   5,264,699       5,945,108       10,375,300       9,181,755  
Gross profit   12,991,711       13,776,878       25,616,452       21,686,153  
               
Operating expenses:              
Selling expenses   8,423,075       11,800,565       19,392,753       17,001,147  
General and administrative expenses   3,918,950       5,149,715       8,371,277       9,357,522  
Research and development expenses   968,377       1,087,449       2,218,551       1,858,860  
Total operating expenses   13,310,402       18,037,729       29,982,581       28,217,529  
Loss from operations   (318,691 )     (4,260,851 )     (4,366,129 )     (6,531,376 )
               
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   2,920       5,293       4,012       24,170  
Interest expense   (949,105 )     (833,035 )     (1,882,828 )     (869,132 )
Other   279       (380 )     1,696       (1,143 )
Total other expense   (945,906 )     (828,122 )     (1,877,120 )     (846,105 )
               
Loss from operations before income taxes   (1,264,597 )     (5,088,973 )     (6,243,249 )     (7,377,481 )
               
Income tax benefit   -       -       -       4,085,000  
               
Net loss $ (1,264,597 )   $ (5,088,973 )   $ (6,243,249 )   $ (3,292,481 )
               
Net loss per share:              
Basic $ (0.07 )   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.26 )
Diluted $ (0.07 )   $ (0.33 )   $ (0.36 )   $ (0.26 )
               
Weighted average shares - Basic   17,217,948       15,222,870       17,215,817       12,439,860  
Weighted average shares - Diluted   17,217,948       15,222,870       17,215,817       12,439,860  
               

Misonix, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

           
    December 31,     June 30,
    2020
     2020
    (Unaudited)      
Assets          
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,833,836     $ 37,978,809  
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,202,392 and $2,573,968, respectively   11,077,214       11,064,768  
Inventories, net   13,222,262       14,010,684  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,248,170       1,668,244  
Total current assets   58,381,482       64,722,505  
           
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated amortization and depreciation of $14,089,699 and $12,715,917, respectively   8,023,305       7,304,258  
Patents, net of accumulated amortization of $1,413,910 and $1,341,976, respectively   786,007       784,318  
Goodwill   108,234,664       108,310,350  
Intangible assets   20,485,417       21,281,136  
Lease right-of-use assets   1,202,017       1,098,830  
Other assets   246,230       322,310  
Total assets $ 197,359,122     $ 203,823,707  
           
Liabilities and shareholders' equity          
Current liabilities:          
Accounts payable $ 2,656,252     $ 4,273,568  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   7,075,399       7,515,751  
Current portion of lease liabilities   508,870       414,058  
Current portion of notes payable   2,888,604       5,099,744  
Total current liabilities   13,129,125       17,303,121  
           
Non-current liabilities:          
Notes payable   41,006,645       38,595,505  
Lease liabilities   739,714       723,553  
Deferred tax liabilities   33,293       33,293  
Other non-current liabilities   498,938       516,665  
Total liabilities   55,407,715       57,172,137  
           
Commitments and contingencies          
           
Shareholders' equity          
Common stock, $.0001 par value; shares authorized 40,000,000; 17,377,748 and 17,369,435 shares issued and outstanding in each period   1,738       1,737  
Additional paid-in capital   187,504,189       185,961,104  
Accumulated deficit   (45,554,520 )     (39,311,271 )
Total shareholders' equity   141,951,407       146,651,570  
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 197,359,122     $ 203,823,707  
           

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines EBITDA as the net income (loss) as reported under GAAP, plus depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense and income tax expense (benefit). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus non-cash stock compensation expense and M&A transaction fees. Historically, the Company excluded bad debt expense from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA by adding bad debt expense to EBITDA. Beginning with the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the Company will no longer exclude bad debt expense from the calculation Adjusted EBITDA, and prior comparative periods will be adjusted accordingly.

The Company has also provided below pro-forma revenue, which is also a non-GAAP financial measurement. The Company acquired the operations of Solsys Medical at the end of its first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company has presented pro forma revenue to show revenue on a comparable basis as if Solsys had been acquired at the beginning of the comparative periods presented.

We present these non-GAAP measures because we believe these measures are useful indicators of our operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures principally as a measure of our operating performance and believes that these measures are useful to investors because they are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate the operating performance of companies in our industry. We also believe that these measures are useful to our management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.

  Six Months Ended      
  December 31,   Net Change
  2020   2019   $ %
             
Revenue as reported $ 35,991,752     $ 30,867,908     $ 5,123,844     16.6 %
Solsys revenue   -       8,344,795        
             
Pro forma revenue $ 35,991,752     $ 39,212,703     $ (3,220,951 )   -8.2 %
             
             
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2020
   2019
   2020
 2019
             
EBITDA:            
Net loss $ (1,264,597 )   $ (5,088,973 )   $ (6,243,249 ) $ (3,292,481 )
Income tax benefit   -       -       -     (4,085,000 )
Depreciation and amortization   1,118,056       965,876       2,241,435     1,426,172  
Interest expense   949,105       833,035       1,882,828     869,132  
EBITDA   802,564       (3,290,062 )     (2,118,986 )   (5,082,177 )
             
Non-cash stock compensation   753,011       404,652       1,519,144     749,736  
Reserve for contract asset   -       960,000       -     960,000  
M&A transaction fees   -       -       -     1,754,475  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,555,575     $ (1,925,410 )   $ (599,842 ) $ (1,617,966 )
             



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Misonix Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices and regenerative products that enhance clinical outcomes, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Misonix to Report Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on February 4