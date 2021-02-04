 

Sientra Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.02.2021, 22:01  |  49   |   |   

Estimates highest ever Breast Products segment net sales of $17.9 million, representing 40% year over year growth

Results driven by Sientra’s continued investment and market outperformance in the core breast products segment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced its preliminary unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra, stated, “As the only breast aesthetics company committed exclusively to the plastic surgery channel, Sientra is focused on becoming the leader in novel treatments that progress the art of plastic surgery. Throughout 2020, Sientra increased investment in our breast aesthetics business, expanding our salesforce and production capacity, and launching strategic marketing programs tailored to the plastic surgery community to effectively drive new patients to their practices. We believe the results of our disciplined focus and execution are validated by our performance in Q4 2020, nearly doubling the year-over-year growth reported in Q3 2020. Importantly, this performance has provided strong momentum as we head into 2021, with these revenue trends continuing into Q1 2021 to date. Our 2021 strategy emphasizes our continued marketing focus to increase awareness of the Sientra brand among both women and surgeons. This campaign is designed to gain market share in private practices and hospitals, as well as drive home our scientific advantage and value to plastic surgeons.

Mr. Menezes continued, “During 2020, we also evolved our plans for miraDry to accelerate our goal to achieve break-even contribution margin in 2021 and enable Sientra to aggressively fuel our growth in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction markets. This included refocusing our miraDry selling efforts on high-margin bioTip sales, transitioning miraDry sales responsibility into an expanded Breast Products practice management team, and eliminating the separate miraDry sales force. While these changes were not easy for our miraDry sales team, they were important to the future plans for Sientra, as we evaluate the strategic alternatives for the miraDry business.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sientra Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Estimates highest ever Breast Products segment net sales of $17.9 million, representing 40% year over year growth Results driven by Sientra’s continued investment and market outperformance in the core breast products segment SANTA BARBARA, Calif., …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Nokia Board of Directors resolved to issue shares to the company and resolved on a directed share ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 4th QUARTER 2020 AND FULL YEAR UNAUDITED RESULTS
Roche mit solidem Jahresergebnis für 2020
ISC Highlights Achievements for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2021
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
Titel
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units