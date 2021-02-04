Berkeley Lights Announces CFO Transition and C-Level Additions

Kurt Wood , currently the Company’s Vice President, Business Development, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective March 15, 2021, succeeding Shaun Holt. Mr. Holt is transitioning from the Company to pursue opportunities at earlier stage companies, but will remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through April 30, 2021, to assist with the transition.





Peter Leddy, Ph.D., joined the Company on January 21, 2021 as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Dr. Leddy brings an extensive background in scaling people operations across the biotech and medical device spaces, in addition to building business cultures that foster innovation and drive execution for growth.





Mimi Healy, Ph.D., will join the Company on February 15, 2021 in a newly created customer-facing role, as its Chief Products Officer (CPO), where she will help drive growth and expansion into new market opportunities. Dr. Healy brings a proven track record of developing teams and commercial products, and leading biotech, diagnostic and automated medical device system businesses through rapid growth.



“Kurt, Mimi and Pete’s collective experience and track record in high growth organizations will be invaluable to Berkeley Lights as we continue to advance our strategic objectives,” said Eric Hobbs, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Berkeley Lights. “We are executing aggressively to accelerate the use of cell-based products and I am confident that, with these key additions, our executive team is well positioned to lead Berkeley Lights into the next chapter of growth and success.

“In addition, on behalf of the Board of Directors, and personally, I want to thank Shaun for his leadership and his many contributions to Berkeley Lights. We wish Shaun all the best in the future,” said Hobbs.

Fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results

The Company also announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and year-ended 2020 after market close on Thursday, February 25, 2020. Company management will be webcasting a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.