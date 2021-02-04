 

Ocwen Financial Schedules Conference Call – Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Results and Business Update

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company’s preliminary fourth quarter 2020 operating results and provide a business update.

All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-0792 or (201) 689-8263 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Participants can also access the conference call through a live audio webcast available from the Shareholder Relations page at www.ocwen.com under events and presentations.

An investor presentation will accompany the conference call and be available by visiting the Shareholder Relations page at www.ocwen.com prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

For more information on prior releases and SEC Filings, please refer to the Shareholder Relations section at www.ocwen.com.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Investors: Media:
June Campbell Dico Akseraylian
T: (856) 917-3190 T: (856) 917-0066
E: shareholderrelations@ocwen.com E: mediarelations@ocwen.com



