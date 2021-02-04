Maha Energy AB (publ) announce its 2021 Capital Plan and Production Guidance

The Company is pleased to provide details of its 2021 Capital Plan and Production Guidance as follows:

Maha Energy AB (“Maha” or the “Company”) expects to allocate approximately USD 26 million on capital projects during 2021 and estimates the corporate average annual production to be between 4,000 – 5,000 BOEPD * . The 2021 Capital Plan will be funded through internal cashflows and a contemplated future financing.

2021 Capital Plan Summary- Total Budget ~USD 26 Million

Field Capital Program 2021 Quarter Description/Purpose Tie New Well

Tie-3 Q1 (ongoing) Maintain Tie field long term production plateau Tie New Well

Tie-4 (AG HZ) Q2 Maintain Tie field long term production plateau



Tie New Well

Tie-5 Q3 Maintain Tie field long term production plateau



Tie Facilities Throughout 2021 Completion of upgrade work, automation work, and tie in of new wells. Tartaruga Facilities Upgrade Q3 Increasing processing capacity IB 4 New Wells Q2 –Q3 Commitment wells Mafraq None N/A Preparatory work LAK None N/A No planned investments during 2021

Tie Field - Bahia, Brazil

Tie- 2021 Capital Plan

Tie-3

Tie-3 is a dual oil producer drilled on the western flank of the Tie structure. This well was originally planned for Q4 2020, but due to operational delays on Tie-2, this well was not started until late 2020. This well will eventually be converted to a water injector.

Tie-4

Tie-4 is earmarked to be the field’s first horizontal well. The well will be drilled from the GTE-4 pad and completed in the Agua Grande formation. This well is under license review by the Brazilian authorities. License approval is expected sometime in the 2nd quarter of 2021.

* BOEPD: Barrels of Oil Equivalents Per Day

Tie-5

Tie-5 will be drilled on the southern flank of the Tie structure as a water injector to maintain reservoir pressure and increase oil recovery.