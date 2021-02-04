Hub Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

“Continued strong freight market conditions, as well as our strategy to grow with strategic customers, resulted in 6% revenue growth in the quarter and 9% intermodal volume growth. We continue to provide a world-class customer experience while driving efficiency throughout our organization. Revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, combined with our ongoing focus on cost control, led to EBITDA (non-GAAP) 1 of $63 million. We continue to invest in our business, including through additions to our container and tractor fleet and our planned capital expenditures for 2021. The acquisition of NSD expanded our service offering into the fast-growing last mile delivery space, and we anticipate significant cross-sell opportunities with our customer base,” said Dave Yeager, Hub Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced fourth quarter 2020 net income of $22.4 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.67. Net income includes $2.7 million ($0.08 per diluted share) of expenses related to a re-measurement of our insurance and claims reserve estimate (the “Insurance Charge”), $1.2 million ($0.04 per diluted share) of restructuring charges related to the closure of an office that supported our dedicated business (the “Restructuring Charge”), and $0.8 million ($0.02 per diluted share) of acquisition-related expenses. Net income for fourth quarter 2019 was $28.0 million, or $0.84 per diluted share.

Q4 2020 Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 6% to $953 million compared with $901 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating income for the quarter was $31 million versus $39 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fourth quarter intermodal revenue increased 5% to $576 million primarily due to a 9% increase in volume, partially offset by lower customer pricing. Intermodal gross margin decreased compared to the prior year due to lower prices, $1.3 million of the Insurance Charge, increased purchased transportation costs and higher equipment repositioning costs, partially offset by volume growth and the benefits from operational improvements in our trucking operation.

Fourth quarter logistics revenue declined 1% to $182 million as growth of CaseStack retail supplier solutions and the acquisition of NSD in December was more than offset by the impact of lost customers. Gross margin declined due to lower revenue and higher purchased transportation costs, partially offset by growth with new customers and the acquisition of NSD.

Truck brokerage revenue grew 27% in the quarter to $126 million despite an 8% decline in volume. Contractual revenue represented 64% of total brokerage revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 78% in 2019. Truck brokerage gross margin increased relative to fourth quarter 2019 as higher margin spot freight offset the impact of higher purchased transportation costs on our contractual freight.

Dedicated revenue decreased 3% to $68 million compared to the prior year due to the impact of business we exited, partially offset by growth with new accounts. Dedicated gross margin decreased primarily due to the decline in revenue, $2.2 million of the Insurance Charge and higher driver and third party transportation costs.

Costs and expenses decreased to $74 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $87 million in the prior year due primarily to a decline in salaries and benefits expense related to variable compensation, lower professional fees and a reduction in travel expense, partially offset by the $1.5 million Restructuring Charge and $1.0 million of expenses related to the acquisition of NSD.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $60 million, primarily for containers, tractors and technology investments. During the quarter we acquired NSD for $90 million in cash. At December 31, 2020, we had cash and cash equivalents of $125 million.

Full Year 2020 Results

Full year net income was $74 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.19. For the full year, revenue declined 5% to $3.5 billion, and full year operating income was $106 million. Operating income as a percentage of revenue for fiscal year 2020 was 3.0%.

2021 Capital Expenditure Outlook

We expect capital expenditures for fiscal year 2021 to range from $150 million to $170 million, and primarily consist of investments to support growth in the business, including containers and tractors, as well as investments in technology. For 2021 we expect to add approximately 2,500 containers, which will result in net growth of approximately 2,000 after retirements of containers that have reached end of life. We are also planning to add approximately 750 tractors, 500 of which are for replacements of older units and 250 of which will support growth in our drayage and dedicated fleets.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CONFERENCE CALL

Hub Group, Inc. will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 4, 2021 to discuss our fourth quarter 2020 results.

Hosting the conference call will be Dave Yeager, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Also participating on the call will be Phil Yeager, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Geoff DeMartino, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the Investors link on Hub Group’s web site at www.hubgroup.com . The webcast is listen-only. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should follow the telephone dial-in instructions below.

To participate in the conference call by telephone, please register at https://www.yourconferencecenter.com/confcenter/PinCode/Pin_Code.aspx? ....

Registrants will be issued a passcode and PIN to use when dialing into the live call which will provide quickest access to the conference. You may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. On the day of the call, dial (888) 206-4064 approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time; enter the participant passcode and PIN received during registration. The call will be limited to 60 minutes, including questions and answers.

An audio replay will be available through the Investors link on the Company's web site at www.hubgroup.com. This replay will be available for 30 days.

CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this press release that are not historical may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group, Inc. to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. All forward-looking statements and information are provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “trends”, “assumptions”, “target”, “guidance”, “outlook”, “opportunity”, “future”, “plans”, “goals”, “objectives”, “expects”, “anticipate”, “expected”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential”, “projected”, “estimate” (or the negative or derivative of each of these terms), or similar words, and include our statements regarding our profit improvement initiatives and capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate. We believe these statements and the assumptions and estimates contained in this release are reasonable based on information that is currently available to us. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include general or regional economic conditions and health concerns; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers; our ability to sustain or the effects of plans intended to improve operational execution and performance; changes in or implementation of governmental or regulatory rules and interpretations affecting tax, wage and hour matters, health and safety, labor and employment, insurance or other undeterminable areas; intermodal costs and prices, the integration of NSD and any other acquisitions and expenses relating thereto; the future performance of Hub’s Intermodal, Truck Brokerage, Dedicated and Logistics business lines; driver shortages; the amount and timing of strategic investments or divestitures by Hub; the failure to implement and integrate critical information technology systems; cyber security incidents, retail and other customers encountering adverse economic conditions and other factors described from time to time in Hub Group's SEC reports, press releases and other communications. Hub Group assumes no liability to update any such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Hub Group, Inc.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 952,730 100.0 % $ 900,681 100.0 % Transportation costs 847,171 88.9 % 774,821 86.0 % Gross margin 105,559 11.1 % 125,860 14.0 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 42,649 4.5 % 53,311 5.9 % General and administrative 23,446 2.4 % 26,354 3.0 % Depreciation and amortization 8,292 0.9 % 7,331 0.8 % Total costs and expenses 74,387 7.8 % 86,996 9.7 % Operating income 31,172 3.3 % 38,864 4.3 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,048 ) -0.2 % (2,468 ) -0.3 % Other, net (86 ) 0.0 % 877 0.1 % Total other expense (2,134 ) -0.2 % (1,591 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 29,038 3.1 % 37,273 4.1 % Provision for income taxes 6,650 0.7 % 9,318 1.0 % Net income $ 22,388 $ 27,955 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.67 $ 0.85 Diluted $ 0.67 $ 0.84 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,212 32,982 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,630 33,357





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 3,495,644 100.0 % $ 3,668,117 100.0 % Transportation costs 3,070,207 87.8 % 3,147,047 85.8 % Gross margin 425,437 12.2 % 521,070 14.2 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 188,777 5.4 % 235,963 6.4 % General and administrative 99,597 2.9 % 104,206 2.8 % Depreciation and amortization 31,237 0.9 % 28,481 0.8 % Total costs and expenses 319,611 9.2 % 368,650 10.0 % Operating income 105,826 3.0 % 152,420 4.2 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (9,746 ) -0.3 % (10,994 ) -0.3 % Other, net 20 0.0 % 2,444 0.0 % Total other expense (9,726 ) -0.3 % (8,550 ) -0.3 % Income before provision for income taxes 96,100 2.7 % 143,870 3.9 % Provision for income taxes 22,541 0.6 % 36,699 1.0 % Net income $ 73,559 $ 107,171 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.22 $ 3.22 Diluted $ 2.19 $ 3.20 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,180 33,284 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,543 33,480





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,506 $ 168,729 Accounts receivable trade, net 518,975 443,539 Accounts receivable other 1,265 3,237 Prepaid taxes 1,336 630 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,753 24,086 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 672,835 640,221 Restricted investments 23,353 22,601 Property and equipment, net 671,101 663,165 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 43,573 35,548 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 3,557 5,865 Other intangibles, net 163,953 120,967 Goodwill, net 508,555 484,459 Other assets 18,469 18,748 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,105,396 $ 1,991,574 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 285,320 $ 257,247 Accounts payable other 12,680 11,585 Accrued payroll 23,044 45,540 Accrued other 102,613 86,686 Lease liability - operating leases 10,093 8,567 Lease liability - financing leases 1,793 3,048 Current portion of long term debt 93,562 94,691 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 529,105 507,364 Long term debt 176,797 186,934 Non-current liabilities 42,910 36,355 Lease liability - operating leases 36,328 28,518 Lease liability - financing leases 8 1,820 Deferred taxes 162,325 155,304 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2020 and 2019 - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2020 and 2019; 33,549,708 shares outstanding in 2020 and 33,353,904 shares outstanding in 2019 412 412 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 662,296 shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 186,058 179,637 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,253,160 1,179,601 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (191 ) (186 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 7,675,084 shares in 2020 and 7,870,888 shares in 2019 (266,065 ) (268,734 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,157,923 1,075,279 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,105,396 $ 1,991,574





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 73,559 $ 107,171 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 123,679 116,887 Deferred taxes 7,463 1,821 Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 17,053 16,286 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 907 (745 ) Other operating activities 6,385 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Restricted investments (752 ) (3,365 ) Accounts receivable, net (47,219 ) 32,732 Prepaid taxes (707 ) (14 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,508 ) 3,447 Other assets (2,177 ) (3,786 ) Accounts payable 5,594 (14,933 ) Accrued expenses (4,408 ) (122 ) Non-current liabilities (1,915 ) (870 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 174,954 254,509 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 3,289 10,025 Purchases of property and equipment (115,306 ) (94,847 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (84,845 ) (734 ) Proceeds from the disposition of discontinued operations - 19,439 Net cash used in investing activities (196,862 ) (66,117 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt (198,741 ) (105,653 ) Purchase of treasury stock - (24,998 ) Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (7,963 ) (3,984 ) Finance lease payments (3,066 ) (2,954 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 187,475 56,494 Net cash used in financing activities (22,295 ) (81,095 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (20 ) (3 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (44,223 ) 107,294 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 168,729 61,435 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 124,506 $ 168,729





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Intermodal $ 576,225 $ 547,975 $ 2,091,984 $ 2,166,382 Logistics 181,934 183,000 704,824 769,195 Truck brokerage 126,441 99,582 431,127 433,793 Dedicated 68,130 70,124 267,709 298,747 Total Revenue $ 952,730 $ 900,681 $ 3,495,644 $ 3,668,117





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Change Change 2020 2019 $ % Net income $ 22,388 $ 27,955 $ (5,567 ) -19.9 % Interest expense 2,048 2,468 (420 ) -17.0 % Depreciation and amortization 31,881 30,168 1,713 5.7 % Provision for income taxes 6,650 9,318 (2,668 ) -28.6 % EBITDA $ 62,967 $ 69,909 $ (6,942 ) -9.9 %





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change Change 2020 2019 $ % Net income $ 73,559 $ 107,171 $ (33,612 ) -31.4 % Interest expense 9,746 10,994 (1,248 ) -11.4 % Depreciation and amortization 123,679 116,888 6,791 5.8 % Provision for income taxes 22,541 36,699 (14,158 ) -38.6 % EBITDA $ 229,525 $ 271,752 $ (42,227 ) -15.5 %

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

1 For all non-GAAP measures presented, please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the reconciliations included in this press release.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Maralee Volchko of Hub Group, Inc., +1-630-271-3745