PubMatic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced that executives from the company will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.



KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Emerging Technology Summit on Thursday February 25, 2021, at 11:35am ET

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Monday March 1, 2021, at 3:50pm ET

JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11:00am ET



A live and archived webcast of each presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, https://www.investors.pubmatic.com.