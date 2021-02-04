Phil Fortino Joins Heritage Bank of Commerce as Market Manager in Hollister

“Phil’s experience, breadth of knowledge and commitment to the community make him an ideal addition to Heritage Bank of Commerce,” said Jeff Perkins, SVP & Central Coast Regional President. “His experience as a successful business owner and community leader fit our mission perfectly.”

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK) , is pleased to announce that Phil Fortino has joined the Bank as Vice President, Market Manager for the Hollister area. Mr. Fortino will focus on business development and commercial banking.

Mr. Fortino brings 11 years of commercial banking experience and 31 years of dedicated business ownership in Hollister. He has a wide-ranging and comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing local and regional businesses in the Central Coast Region.

“Phil’s knowledge of the community and his firsthand understanding of the challenges that businesses face these days make him an asset to both Heritage Bank of Commerce and the Hollister business community,” said Clay Jones, EVP & President of the Community Business Banking Group.

Mr. Fortino is a member of the San Benito Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Downtown Association. He is a charter supporter of the YMCA of San Benito County, the United Way and past chair and longtime board member of the Community Foundation for San Benito County.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

