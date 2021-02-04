 

PROS Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“I’m incredibly proud of our global team who helped grow our business and delivered a record number of customer go-lives during this challenging year,” stated CEO Andres Reiner. “We’ve been innovating on our platform to ensure companies are prepared for the shift to digital selling. Industry analysts expect that by 2025, 80% of B2B sales interactions will occur in digital channels, and we’re well-positioned to capture the large market opportunity in front of us.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Key financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 are shown below. Throughout this press release, all dollar figures are in millions, except net loss per share. Unless otherwise noted, all results are on a reported basis and are compared with the prior-year period.

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

Q4 2020

 

Q4 2019

 

Change

 

Q4 2020

 

Q4 2019

 

Change

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

$60.9

 

$66.2

 

(8)%

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

Subscription Revenue

$42.9

 

$40.7

 

5%

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

Subscription and Maintenance Revenue

$52.6

 

$54.1

 

(3)%

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

Profitability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

$35.5

 

$37.8

 

(6)%

 

$37.0

 

$39.4

 

(6)%

Operating Loss

$(13.4)

 

$(15.1)

 

$1.6

 

$(6.1)

 

$(6.4)

 

$0.3

Net Loss

$(18.2)

 

$(17.3)

 

$(0.9)

 

$(5.9)

 

$(4.7)

 

$(1.2)

Net Loss Per Share

$(0.42)

 

$(0.41)

 

$(0.01)

 

$(0.14)

 

$(0.11)

 

$(0.03)

Adjusted EBITDA

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

$(4.2)

 

$(4.6)

 

$0.5

Cash:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$12.5

 

$12.9

 

$(0.4)

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

Free Cash Flow

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

$11.4

 

$11.0

 

$0.5

 

GAAP

 

Non-GAAP

 

FY 2020

 

FY 2019

 

Change

 

FY 2020

 

FY 2019

 

Change

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Revenue

$252.4

 

$250.3

 

1%

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

Subscription Revenue

$170.5

 

$145.3

 

17%

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

Subscription and Maintenance Revenue

$215.2

 

$203.5

 

6%

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

$209.7

 

$219.8

 

(5)%

Profitability:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross Profit

$147.8

 

$151.2

 

(2)%

 

$153.9

 

$157.8

 

(2)%

Operating Loss

$(66.1)

 

$(53.3)

 

$(12.7)

 

$(34.7)

 

$(19.8)

 

$(14.9)

Net Loss

$(77.0)

 

$(69.1)

 

$(7.9)

 

$(28.3)

 

$(14.2)

 

$(14.1)

Net Loss Per Share

$(1.78)

 

$(1.72)

 

$(0.06)

 

$(0.65)

 

$(0.35)

 

$(0.30)

Adjusted EBITDA

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

$(27.6)

 

$(13.2)

 

$(14.4)

Cash:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Operating Activities

$(49.4)

 

$5.2

 

$(71.7)

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

Free Cash Flow

n/a

 

n/a

 

n/a

 

$(53.3)

 

$(0.9)

 

$(52.5)

The attached table provides a summary of PROS results for the period, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Ranked as the top small-to-mid cap company in RBC Capital Markets’ ESG Software Scorecard in recognition of the quantity and quality of our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures and practices.
  • Welcomed new customers that are adopting our digital selling technology such as Breeze Airways, Carrier, Nippon Gases, among others.

Financial Outlook

PROS currently anticipates the following based on an estimated 44.2 million basic weighted average shares outstanding and a 22% non-GAAP estimated tax rate for the first quarter ending March 31, 2021.

 

Q1 2021 Guidance

 

v. Q1 2020 at Mid-Point

Total Revenue

$59.7 to $60.7

 

(9)%

Subscription Revenue

$42.0 to $42.5

 

(2)%

Non-GAAP Loss Per Share

$(0.29) to $(0.27)

 

$(0.05)

Adjusted EBITDA

$(13.0) to $(12.0)

 

$(1.1)

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 4:45 p.m. ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470. The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com.

A telephone replay will be available until Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13714219.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI solutions that power commerce in the digital economy. PROS solutions bring intelligence to commerce by providing companies with predictive and prescriptive guidance that enables them to dynamically price, configure and sell their products and services across all channels with speed, precision and consistency. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the business impact and duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; our financial outlook; expectations; ability to achieve future growth and profitability; management's confidence and optimism; positioning; customer successes; demand for our software solutions; pipeline; business expansion; revenue; subscription revenue; ARR; non-GAAP loss per share; adjusted EBITDA; free cash flow; shares outstanding and effective tax rate. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include, among others, risks related to: (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak and timeframe for recovery of the travel industry, (b) cybersecurity, (c) increasing business from customers and maintaining subscription renewal rates, (d) managing our growth effectively, (e) disruptions from our third party data center, software, data, and other unrelated service providers, (f) implementing our solutions, (g) cloud operations, (h) intellectual property and third-party software, (i) acquiring and integrating businesses and/or technologies, (j) catastrophic events, (k) operating globally, including economic and commercial disruptions, (l) potential downturns in sales, (m) software innovation, (n) competition, (o) market acceptance of our software innovations, (p) maintaining our corporate culture, (q) personnel risks including loss of any key employees, (r) expanding and training our direct and indirect sales force, (s) evolving data privacy, cyber security and data localization laws, (t) our debt repayment obligations, (u) the timing of revenue recognition and cash flow from operations, (v) migrating customers to our latest cloud solutions, and (w) returning to profitability. Additional information relating to the risks and uncertainties affecting our business is contained in our filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date hereof. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PROS has provided in this release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations or non-GAAP operating loss, annual recurring revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP tax rate, non-GAAP net income (loss) or non-GAAP net loss, and diluted earnings (loss) per share or non-GAAP net loss per share. PROS uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating PROS’ ongoing operational performance and cloud transition. Non-GAAP gross margin can be compared to gross margin which can be calculated from the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) by dividing gross profit by total revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is similarly calculated but first adds back to gross profit the portion of certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described below attributable to cost of revenue. Non-GAAP subscription margin can be compared to subscription margin which can be calculated from the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) by dividing subscription gross profit (subscription revenue minus subscription cost) by subscription revenue. Non-GAAP subscription margin is similarly calculated but first subtracts out from subscription cost the portion of certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described below attributable to cost of subscription. These items and amounts are presented in the Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed above. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release, and can be found, along with other financial information, in the investor relations portion of our website. PROS' use of non-GAAP financial measures may not be consistent with the presentations by similar companies in PROS' industry. PROS has also provided in this release certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, annual recurring revenue, non-GAAP loss per share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, non-GAAP tax rates, and calculated billings (collectively the "non-GAAP financial measures") as follows:

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations: Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the impact of share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, new headquarters noncash rent expense and debt extinguishment fees. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations excludes the following items from non-GAAP estimates:

  • Share-Based Compensation: Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of compensation for our employees and executives, our share-based compensation expense can vary because of changes in our stock price and market conditions at the time of grant, varying valuation methodologies, and the variety of award types. Since share-based compensation expense can vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to our performance during any particular period, we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude share-based compensation in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.
  • Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangibles: We view amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company's research and development efforts, trade names, customer lists and customer relationships, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense, one that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.
  • Acquisition-Related Expenses: Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs and other one-time direct costs associated with our acquisitions. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and are impacted by the timing and size of the acquisitions. We exclude acquisition-related expenses to provide investors a method to compare our operating results to prior periods and to peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly based on the frequency of acquisitions and magnitude of acquisition expenses.
  • New Headquarters Noncash Rent Expense: Noncash rent expense is related to our new corporate headquarters and is incurred prior to occupation of this facility. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the noncash rent expense on the preoccupied new headquarters in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.
  • Debt Extinguishment Fees: Debt extinguishment fees relate to third party fees incurred in connection with the retirement of our senior convertible notes due in December 2019. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the debt extinguishment fees in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.

Non-GAAP loss per share: Non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the items listed above as excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and also excludes amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and the taxes related to these items and the items excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations. Estimates of non-GAAP loss per share are calculated by dividing estimates for non-GAAP loss by our estimate of shares outstanding for the future period. In addition to the items listed above as excluded from non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) excludes the following items from non-GAAP estimates:

  • Amortization of Debt Discount and Issuance Costs: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs are related to our convertible notes. These amounts are unrelated to our core performance during any particular period, and therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude these amounts in order to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our results with peer companies.
  • Loss on Debt Extinguishment: Loss on debt extinguishment relates to the settlement of our senior convertible notes due in December 2019 and June 2047. This amount is unrelated to our core performance during any particular period and we believe this could make it difficult for investors to compare our current financial results to previous and future periods. Therefore, we believe it is useful to exclude the loss on debt extinguishment in order for investors to better understand our business performance and allow investors to compare our operating results with peer companies.
  • Taxes: We exclude the tax consequences associated with non-GAAP items to provide investors with a useful comparison of our operating results to prior periods and to our peer companies because such amounts can vary significantly. In the fourth quarter of 2014, we concluded that it is more likely than not that we will be unable to fully realize our deferred tax assets and accordingly, established a valuation allowance against those assets. The ongoing impact of the valuation allowance on our non-GAAP effective tax rate has been eliminated to allow investors to better understand our business performance and compare our operating results with peer companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue: Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is used to assess the trajectory of our cloud business. ARR means, as of a specified date, the contracted recurring revenue, including contracts with a future start date, together with annualized overage fees incurred above contracted minimum transactions, and excluding perpetual and term license agreements recognized as license revenue in accordance with GAAP. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and any other GAAP measure.

Non-GAAP Tax Rate: The estimated non-GAAP effective tax rate adjusts the tax effect to quantify the impact of the excluded non-GAAP items.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the effect of stock-based compensation cost, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, depreciation and amortization, new headquarters noncash rent expense, debt extinguishment fees and capitalized internal-use software development costs. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.

Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures (excluding expenditures for PROS new headquarters), purchases of other (non-acquisition-related) intangible assets and capitalized internal-use software development costs.

Calculated Billings: Calculated billings is defined as total subscription, maintenance and support revenue plus the change in recurring deferred revenue in a given period.

These non-GAAP estimates are not measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and we are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their directly comparable GAAP financial measures because the information described above which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

329,134

 

 

$

306,077

 

Trade and other receivables, net of allowance of $4,122 and $214, respectively

 

49,578

 

 

65,074

 

Deferred costs, current

 

5,941

 

 

5,756

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

9,647

 

 

9,038

 

Total current assets

 

394,300

 

 

385,945

 

Property and equipment, net

 

36,504

 

 

14,794

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

30,689

 

 

26,550

 

Deferred costs, noncurrent

 

12,544

 

 

15,478

 

Intangibles, net

 

8,341

 

 

14,605

 

Goodwill

 

50,044

 

 

49,104

 

Other assets, noncurrent

 

7,549

 

 

6,831

 

Total assets

 

$

539,971

 

 

$

513,307

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

$

4,246

 

 

$

9,098

 

Accrued liabilities

 

13,065

 

 

22,748

 

Accrued payroll and other employee benefits

 

25,514

 

 

32,656

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

5,937

 

 

7,173

 

Deferred revenue, current

 

99,156

 

 

124,459

 

Total current liabilities

 

147,918

 

 

196,134

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

 

11,372

 

 

17,801

 

Convertible debt, net, noncurrent

 

218,028

 

 

110,704

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

44,099

 

 

22,391

 

Other liabilities, noncurrent

 

1,517

 

 

1,281

 

Total liabilities

 

422,934

 

 

348,311

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized; 48,142,267
and 47,310,846 shares issued, respectively; 43,461,544 and 42,630,123 shares outstanding, respectively

 

48

 

 

47

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

589,040

 

 

560,496

 

Treasury stock, 4,680,723 common shares, at cost

 

(29,847)

 

 

(29,847)

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(438,773)

 

 

(361,789)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(3,431)

 

 

(3,911)

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

117,037

 

 

164,996

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

539,971

 

 

$

513,307

 

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

$

42,897

 

 

$

40,706

 

 

$

170,473

 

 

$

145,327

 

Maintenance and support

 

9,663

 

 

13,412

 

 

44,692

 

 

58,184

 

Total subscription, maintenance and support

 

52,560

 

 

54,118

 

 

215,165

 

 

203,511

 

Services

 

8,298

 

 

12,057

 

 

37,259

 

 

46,823

 

Total revenue

 

60,858

 

 

66,175

 

 

252,424

 

 

250,334

 

Cost of revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscription

 

13,520

 

 

11,644

 

 

51,673

 

 

42,339

 

Maintenance and support

 

2,303

 

 

2,783

 

 

9,880

 

 

11,052

 

Total cost of subscription, maintenance and support

 

15,823

 

 

14,427

 

 

61,553

 

 

53,391

 

Services

 

9,496

 

 

13,934

 

 

43,080

 

 

45,726

 

Total cost of revenue

 

25,319

 

 

28,361

 

 

104,633

 

 

99,117

 

Gross profit

 

35,539

 

 

37,814

 

 

147,791

 

 

151,217

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

19,300

 

 

23,523

 

 

87,182

 

 

89,553

 

General and administrative

 

10,719

 

 

11,994

 

 

51,075

 

 

47,254

 

Research and development

 

18,946

 

 

17,114

 

 

75,614

 

 

67,246

 

Acquisition-related

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

 

502

 

Loss from operations

 

(13,426)

 

 

(15,071)

 

 

(66,080)

 

 

(53,338)

 

Convertible debt interest and amortization

 

(4,480)

 

 

(2,418)

 

 

(11,125)

 

 

(14,765)

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(202)

 

 

247

 

 

897

 

 

(354)

 

Loss before income tax provision

 

(18,108)

 

 

(17,242)

 

 

(76,308)

 

 

(68,457)

 

Income tax provision

 

76

 

 

58

 

 

676

 

 

624

 

Net loss

 

$

(18,184)

 

 

$

(17,300)

 

 

$

(76,984)

 

 

$

(69,081)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

$

(0.42)

 

 

$

(0.41)

 

 

$

(1.78)

 

 

$

(1.72)

 

Weighted average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

 

43,452

 

 

42,615

 

 

43,301

 

 

40,232

 

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(18,184)

 

 

$

(17,300)

 

 

$

(76,984)

 

 

$

(69,081)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

3,750

 

 

3,606

 

 

14,334

 

 

13,870

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

3,287

 

 

1,956

 

 

8,743

 

 

11,115

 

Share-based compensation

 

5,922

 

 

6,446

 

 

24,399

 

 

24,680

 

Deferred income tax, net

 

 

 

(119)

 

 

 

 

(119)

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

(766)

 

 

(754)

 

 

4,783

 

 

(754)

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

660

 

 

 

 

5,660

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts and unbilled receivables

 

19,034

 

 

(8,385)

 

 

10,450

 

 

(22,273)

 

Deferred costs

 

406

 

 

(648)

 

 

2,749

 

 

(3,772)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(1,507)

 

 

(462)

 

 

(1,376)

 

 

(5,044)

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities

 

9,805

 

 

102

 

 

16,974

 

 

(61)

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

(6,992)

 

 

2,879

 

 

(4,817)

 

 

2,550

 

Accrued liabilities

 

1,652

 

 

5,578

 

 

(9,848)

 

 

15,455

 

Accrued payroll and other employee benefits

 

3,495

 

 

5,220

 

 

(7,106)

 

 

7,937

 

Deferred revenue

 

(7,450)

 

 

14,073

 

 

(31,690)

 

 

25,082

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

12,452

 

 

12,852

 

 

(49,389)

 

 

5,245

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(4,942)

 

 

(1,911)

 

 

(28,493)

 

 

(5,271)

 

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

 

(421)

 

 

(415)

 

 

(1,686)

 

 

(1,436)

 

Acquisition of Travelaer, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(10,510)

 

Purchase of equity securities

 

(168)

 

 

(113)

 

 

(281)

 

 

(293)

 

Purchase of intangible asset

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(5,531)

 

 

(2,439)

 

 

(30,460)

 

 

(17,560)

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from employee stock plans

 

 

 

 

 

2,824

 

 

1,995

 

Tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock awards

 

(147)

 

 

(2,155)

 

 

(20,481)

 

 

(23,753)

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net

 

 

 

 

 

146,925

 

 

140,156

 

Debt issuance costs related to convertible debt

 

(344)

 

 

 

 

(1,019)

 

 

(860)

 

Purchase of capped call

 

 

 

 

 

(25,335)

 

 

(16,445)

 

Settlement of convertible debt

 

 

 

(21,660)

 

 

 

 

(97,678)

 

Proceeds from termination of bond hedge

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

64,819

 

Payment for termination of warrant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(45,243)

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(491)

 

 

(23,815)

 

 

102,914

 

 

22,991

 

Effect of foreign currency rates on cash

 

352

 

 

317

 

 

(8)

 

 

(75)

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

6,782

 

 

(13,085)

 

 

23,057

 

 

10,601

 

Cash and cash equivalents:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

 

322,352

 

 

319,162

 

 

306,077

 

 

295,476

 

End of period

 

$

329,134

 

 

$

306,077

 

 

$

329,134

 

 

$

306,077

 

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in the management of the Company because we believe that this information provides a more consistent and complete understanding of the underlying results and trends of the ongoing business due to the uniqueness of these charges.

See breakdown of the reconciling line items on page 11.

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Quarter
over
Quarter

 

Year Ended
December 31,

 

Year
over
Year

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

 

2020

 

2019

 

% change

GAAP gross profit

 

$

35,539

 

 

$

37,814

 

 

(6)

%

 

$

147,791

 

 

$

151,217

 

 

(2)

%

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New headquarters noncash rent expense

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

 

417

 

 

646

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

886

 

 

907

 

 

 

 

3,586

 

 

3,895

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

587

 

 

490

 

 

 

 

2,132

 

 

2,025

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

37,012

 

 

$

39,378

 

 

(6)

%

 

$

153,926

 

 

$

157,783

 

 

(2)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

60.8

%

 

59.5

%

 

 

 

61.0

%

 

63.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(13,426)

 

 

$

(15,071)

 

 

(11)

%

 

$

(66,080)

 

 

$

(53,338)

 

 

24

%

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

 

 

 

502

 

 

 

 

Debt extinguishment fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

319

 

 

 

 

New headquarters noncash rent expense

 

 

 

555

 

 

 

 

1,479

 

 

2,218

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

1,363

 

 

1,398

 

 

 

 

5,507

 

 

5,831

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

5,922

 

 

6,446

 

 

 

 

24,399

 

 

24,680

 

 

 

 

Total Non-GAAP adjustments

 

7,285

 

 

8,653

 

 

 

 

31,385

 

 

33,550

 

 

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(6,141)

 

 

$

(6,418)

 

 

(4)

%

 

$

(34,695)

 

 

$

(19,788)

 

 

75

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations % of total revenue

 

(10.1)

%

 

(9.7)

%

 

 

 

(13.7)

%

 

(7.9)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(18,184)

 

 

$

(17,300)

 

 

5

%

 

$

(76,984)

 

 

$

(69,081)

 

 

11

%

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Non-GAAP adjustments affecting loss from operations

 

7,285

 

 

8,653

 

 

 

 

31,385

 

 

33,550

 

 

 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

 

3,277

 

 

1,945

 

 

 

 

8,703

 

 

11,074

 

 

 

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

 

660

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,660

 

 

 

 

Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments

 

1,736

 

 

1,375

 

 

 

 

8,645

 

 

4,623

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(5,886)

 

 

$

(4,667)

 

 

26

%

 

$

(28,251)

 

 

$

(14,174)

 

 

99

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP diluted loss per share

 

$

(0.14)

 

 

$

(0.11)

 

 

 

 

$

(0.65)

 

 

$

(0.35)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used in computing non-GAAP loss per share

 

43,452

 

 

42,615

 

 

 

 

43,301

 

 

40,232

 

 

 

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Schedule of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Increase (Decrease) in GAAP Amounts Reported

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Cost of Subscription Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New headquarters noncash rent expense

 

 

 

16

 

 

42

 

 

64

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

714

 

 

747

 

 

2,928

 

 

3,249

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

126

 

 

70

 

 

423

 

 

280

 

 

Total cost of subscription items

 

$

840

 

 

$

833

 

 

$

3,393

 

 

$

3,593

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Maintenance Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New headquarters noncash rent expense

 

 

 

27

 

 

64

 

 

110

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

172

 

 

160

 

 

658

 

 

646

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

64

 

 

45

 

 

242

 

 

197

 

 

Total cost of maintenance items

 

$

236

 

 

$

232

 

 

$

964

 

 

$

953

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of Services Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New headquarters noncash rent expense

 

 

 

124

 

 

311

 

 

472

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

397

 

 

375

 

 

1,467

 

 

1,548

 

 

Total cost of services items

 

$

397

 

 

$

499

 

 

$

1,778

 

 

$

2,020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and Marketing Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New headquarters noncash rent expense

 

 

 

104

 

 

283

 

 

409

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

477

 

 

491

 

 

1,921

 

 

1,936

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

978

 

 

1,666

 

 

6,536

 

 

5,995

 

 

Total sales and marketing items

 

$

1,455

 

 

$

2,261

 

 

$

8,740

 

 

$

8,340

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

General and Administrative Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New headquarters noncash rent expense

 

 

 

95

 

 

262

 

 

367

 

 

Debt extinguishment fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

319

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

2,710

 

 

2,930

 

 

9,670

 

 

11,451

 

 

Total general and administrative items

 

$

2,710

 

 

$

3,025

 

 

$

9,932

 

 

$

12,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and Development Items

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New headquarters noncash rent expense

 

 

 

189

 

 

517

 

 

796

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

1,647

 

 

1,360

 

 

6,061

 

 

5,209

 

 

Total research and development items

 

$

1,647

 

 

$

1,549

 

 

$

6,578

 

 

$

6,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

$

 

 

$

254

 

 

$

 

 

$

502

 

PROS Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Loss from Operations

 

 

$

(13,426)

 

 

$

(15,071)

 

 

$

(66,080)

 

 

$

(53,338)

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

 

254

 

 

 

 

502

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

 

1,363

 

 

1,398

 

 

5,507

 

 

5,831

 

New headquarters noncash rent expense

 

 

 

 

555

 

 

1,479

 

 

2,218

 

Debt extinguishment fees

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

319

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

5,922

 

 

6,446

 

 

24,399

 

 

24,680

 

Depreciation and other amortization

 

 

2,387

 

 

2,208

 

 

8,827

 

 

8,039

 

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

 

 

(421)

 

 

(415)

 

 

(1,686)

 

 

(1,436)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

$

(4,175)

 

 

$

(4,625)

 

 

$

(27,554)

 

 

$

(13,185)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

$

12,452

 

 

$

12,852

 

 

$

(49,389)

 

 

$

5,245

 

Purchase of property and equipment (excluding new headquarters)

 

 

(601)

 

 

(1,481)

 

 

(2,248)

 

 

(4,626)

 

Purchase of intangible asset

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(50)

 

Capitalized internal-use software development costs

 

 

(421)

 

 

(415)

 

 

(1,686)

 

 

(1,436)

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

$

11,430

 

 

$

10,956

 

 

$

(53,323)

 

 

$

(867)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guidance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 2021 Guidance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Low

 

High

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Loss from Operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(24,300)

 

 

$

(23,300)

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

 

 

 

 

 

900

 

 

900

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,200

 

 

8,200

 

Depreciation and other amortization

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,200

 

 

2,200

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(13,000)

 

 

$

(12,000)

 

 



