 

COPT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.02.2021, 22:16  |  39   |   |   

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Management Comments

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Notwithstanding the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a very strong year for our Company. Our operations were minimally impacted by the pandemic shutdowns, as demonstrated by our 99.7% rent collection rate, the record 1.8 million square feet of fully leased developments we placed in service, and the one million square feet of new development leasing we completed during the year. Additionally, fourth quarter and full-year FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability, outperformed the high ends of guidance by 2-cents due to non-recurring items in the quarter.”

He continued, “During 2021, we expect incremental NOI from developments placed in service to drive solid FFO per share growth. The $2.19 midpoint of our 2021 initial guidance is a penny higher than the midpoint implied by the growth guideposts we provided last October and reflects the on-going strength of our operations.”

Financial Highlights

4th Quarter Financial Results:

  • Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.73 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Diluted funds from operations per share (“FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition, was $0.53 for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.49 for fourth quarter 2019 results.
  • FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.56 in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.50 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results:

  • EPS for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $0.87 as compared to 2019 EPS of $1.71.
  • Per Nareit’s definition, FFOPS for 2020 was $1.50 as compared to $2.02 for 2019.
  • FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, for 2020 was $2.12 as compared to $2.03 for 2019.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

  • At December 31, 2020, the Company’s core portfolio of 179 operating office and data center shell properties was 94.3% occupied and 95.0% leased.
  • During the quarter and the year, the Company placed into service 582,000 and 1.8 million square feet that were 100% and 99% leased, respectively.

Same-Property Performance:

  • At December 31, 2020, COPT’s same-property portfolio of 144 buildings was 92.1% occupied and 93.1% leased.
  • For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s same-property cash NOI was flat and increased 1.6%, respectively, over the prior year’s comparable periods.

Leasing:

  • Total Square Feet Leased: For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company leased 869,000 total square feet, including 232,000 square feet of renewals, 495,000 square feet in development projects, and 142,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space.

    For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company executed 3.6 million square feet of total leasing, including 2.2 million square feet of renewals, 1.0 million square feet of development leasing, and 416,000 square feet of vacancy leasing.
  • Renewal Rates: During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company respectively renewed 59.0% and 80.6% of total expiring square feet.
  • Cash Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases: For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, cash rents on renewed space decreased 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively. For the same respective periods, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.5% and 2.4%.
  • Lease Terms: In the fourth quarter, lease terms averaged 3.8 years on renewing leases, 15.0 years on development leasing, and 5.3 years on new leasing of vacant space. For the year, lease terms averaged 4.2 years on renewing leases, 14.6 years on development leasing, and 6.2 years on vacancy leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

  • Development Pipeline: As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s development pipeline consisted of 11 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet that were 84% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $613.0 million, of which $324.4 million had been incurred.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

  • During the fourth quarter, the Company formed a new joint venture with funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate (“B RE-COPT JV”) and sold a 90% interest in two wholly-owned data center shell properties; in a second transaction, COPT sold a 40% interest in six data center shells properties already owned in a 50-50 joint venture. From these two transactions, COPT received approximately $165 million of equity value and recognized gains on the sales totaling $59.4 million.
  • In October, the Company redeemed the remaining $177.1 million of its 3.70% Senior Notes due in 2021 for $180.9 million plus accrued interest, and recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $4.1 million.
  • Additionally, in December, the Company redeemed all $8.8 million of Series I Preferred Convertible Units and, as a result, had zero preferred equity outstanding at the end of 2020.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s net debt to adjusted book ratio was 39.1% and its net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.2x. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.1x.
  • As of December 31, 2020, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 3.4% with a weighted average maturity of 3.3 years; additionally, 82.1% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates.

Associated Supplemental Presentation

Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks for its fourth quarter and year end 2020 conference call, the details of which are provided below. The accompanying slide presentation can be viewed on and downloaded from the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

2021 Guidance

The Company details its initial full year and first quarter guidance, with supporting assumptions, in a separate press release issued concurrently with this press release; that release can be found in the ‘News, Presentations & Event Calendar’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/News/news-releases/default.aspx

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss fourth quarter and year end 2020 results on its conference call tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, details of which are listed below:

Conference Call Date:

Friday, February 5, 2021

Time:

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Telephone Number: (within the U.S.)

855-463-9057

Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.)

661-378-9894

Passcode:

1548922

The conference call will also be available via live webcast in the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 5, through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 19. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 1548922.

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Category: Quarterly Results

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

   

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues from real estate operations

 

$

139,628

 

 

$

131,968

 

 

$

538,725

 

 

$

527,463

 

Construction contract and other service revenues

 

24,400

 

 

25,817

 

 

70,640

 

 

113,763

 

Total revenues

 

164,028

 

 

157,785

 

 

609,365

 

 

641,226

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating expenses

 

52,085

 

 

51,098

 

 

203,840

 

 

198,143

 

Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations

 

36,653

 

 

32,779

 

 

138,193

 

 

137,069

 

Construction contract and other service expenses

 

23,563

 

 

24,832

 

 

67,615

 

 

109,962

 

Impairment losses

 

 

 

2

 

 

1,530

 

 

329

 

General and administrative expenses

 

7,897

 

 

7,043

 

 

25,269

 

 

27,517

 

Leasing expenses

 

1,993

 

 

2,293

 

 

7,732

 

 

7,885

 

Business development expenses and land carry costs

 

999

 

 

1,292

 

 

4,473

 

 

4,239

 

Total operating expenses

 

123,190

 

 

119,339

 

 

448,652

 

 

485,144

 

Interest expense

 

(17,148

)

 

(16,777

)

 

(67,937

)

 

(71,052

)

Interest and other income

 

3,341

 

 

1,917

 

 

8,574

 

 

7,894

 

Credit loss recoveries

 

772

 

 

 

 

933

 

 

 

Gain on sales of real estate

 

30,204

 

 

20,761

 

 

30,209

 

 

105,230

 

Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated real estate joint venture

 

29,416

 

 

 

 

29,416

 

 

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

(4,069

)

 

 

 

(7,306

)

 

 

Loss on interest rate derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

(53,196

)

 

 

Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes

 

83,354

 

 

44,347

 

 

101,406

 

 

198,154

 

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

 

453

 

 

426

 

 

1,825

 

 

1,633

 

Income tax (expense) benefit

 

(258

)

 

104

 

 

(353

)

 

217

 

Net income

 

83,549

 

 

44,877

 

 

102,878

 

 

200,004

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common units in the Operating Partnership (“OP”)

 

(995

)

 

(500

)

 

(1,180

)

 

(2,363

)

Preferred units in the OP

 

(69

)

 

(77

)

 

(300

)

 

(564

)

Other consolidated entities

 

(817

)

 

(1,515

)

 

(4,024

)

 

(5,385

)

Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders

 

$

81,668

 

 

$

42,785

 

 

$

97,374

 

 

$

191,692

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share (“EPS”) computation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator for diluted EPS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders

 

$

81,668

 

 

$

42,785

 

 

$

97,374

 

 

$

191,692

 

Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards

 

(280

)

 

(154

)

 

(404

)

 

(623

)

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

44

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

132

 

Distributions on dilutive convertible preferred units

 

69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Numerator for diluted EPS

 

$

81,501

 

 

$

42,664

 

 

$

96,970

 

 

$

191,201

 

Denominator:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares - basic

 

111,817

 

 

111,670

 

 

111,788

 

 

111,196

 

Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards

 

320

 

 

293

 

 

288

 

 

308

 

Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

117

 

 

108

 

 

 

 

119

 

Dilutive convertible preferred units

 

155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares - diluted

 

112,409

 

 

112,071

 

 

112,076

 

 

111,623

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.38

 

 

$

0.87

 

 

$

1.71

 

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

   

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income

 

$

83,549

 

 

$

44,877

 

 

$

102,878

 

 

$

200,004

 

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization

 

36,653

 

 

32,779

 

 

138,193

 

 

137,069

 

Impairment losses on real estate

 

 

 

2

 

 

1,530

 

 

329

 

Gain on sales of real estate

 

(30,204

)

 

(20,761

)

 

(30,209

)

 

(105,230

)

Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated real estate joint venture

 

(29,416

)

 

 

 

(29,416

)

 

 

Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs

 

874

 

 

781

 

 

3,329

 

 

2,703

 

Funds from operations (“FFO”)

 

61,456

 

 

57,678

 

 

186,305

 

 

234,875

 

Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP

 

(69

)

 

(77

)

 

(300

)

 

(564

)

FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests

 

(1,091

)

 

(1,436

)

 

(15,705

)

 

(5,024

)

Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards

 

(272

)

 

(243

)

 

(719

)

 

(905

)

Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Basic FFO”)

 

60,024

 

 

55,922

 

 

169,581

 

 

228,382

 

Dilutive preferred units in the OP

 

69

 

 

77

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

44

 

 

33

 

 

147

 

 

132

 

Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted FFO”)

 

60,137

 

 

56,032

 

 

169,728

 

 

228,514

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

4,069

 

 

 

 

7,306

 

 

 

Loss on interest rate derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

53,196

 

 

 

Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements

 

 

 

104

 

 

63

 

 

148

 

Executive transition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

Non-comparable professional and legal expenses

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

 

681

 

Dilutive preferred units in the OP

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

FFO allocation to other noncontrolling interests resulting from capital event

 

 

 

 

 

11,090

 

 

 

Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards

 

(18

)

 

(1

)

 

(327

)

 

(3

)

Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability

 

64,188

 

 

56,330

 

 

241,356

 

 

229,344

 

Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization

 

3,438

 

 

1,386

 

 

4,100

 

 

255

 

Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income

 

24

 

 

(174

)

 

(162

)

 

(221

)

Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

 

1,751

 

 

1,735

 

 

6,505

 

 

6,728

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

664

 

 

541

 

 

2,539

 

 

2,136

 

Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized

 

504

 

 

382

 

 

1,733

 

 

1,503

 

Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

79

 

Replacement capital expenditures

 

(13,973

)

 

(19,862

)

 

(60,944

)

 

(63,789

)

Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs

 

196

 

 

(68

)

 

190

 

 

212

 

Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted AFFO”)

 

$

56,792

 

 

$

40,270

 

 

$

195,317

 

 

$

176,247

 

Diluted FFO per share

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

2.02

 

Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability

 

$

0.56

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

$

2.12

 

 

$

2.03

 

Dividends/distributions per common share/unit

 

$

0.275

 

 

$

0.275

 

 

$

1.100

 

 

$

1.100

 

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

   

 

 

December 31,
 2020

 

December 31,
 2019

Balance Sheet Data

 

 

 

 

Properties, net of accumulated depreciation

 

$

3,562,549

 

 

$

3,340,886

 

Total assets

 

4,077,023

 

 

3,854,453

 

Debt, per balance sheet

 

2,086,918

 

 

1,831,139

 

Total liabilities

 

2,357,881

 

 

2,105,777

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

25,430

 

 

29,431

 

Equity

 

1,693,712

 

 

1,719,245

 

Net debt to adjusted book

 

39.1

%

 

36.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1)

 

 

 

 

Number of operating properties

 

179

 

 

168

 

Total operational square feet (in thousands)

 

20,802

 

 

19,016

 

% Occupied

 

94.3

%

 

93.1

%

% Leased

 

95.0

%

 

94.6

%

 

For the Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

For the Years Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Payout ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted FFO

 

51.8

%

 

55.6

%

 

73.3

%

 

54.4

%

Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability

 

48.6

%

 

55.3

%

 

51.7

%

 

54.2

%

Diluted AFFO

 

54.9

%

 

77.3

%

 

63.8

%

 

70.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio

 

4.1

x

 

3.7

x

 

3.9

x

 

3.7

x

Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2)

 

6.2

x

 

6.1

x

 

N/A

 

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator for diluted EPS

 

112,409

 

 

112,071

 

 

112,076

 

 

111,623

 

Weighted average common units

 

1,239

 

 

1,228

 

 

1,236

 

 

1,299

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

Dilutive convertible preferred units

 

 

 

176

 

 

 

 

 

Denominator for diluted FFO per share

 

113,648

 

 

113,475

 

 

113,435

 

 

112,922

 

Dilutive convertible preferred units

 

 

 

 

 

171

 

 

 

Denominator for diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability

 

113,648

 

 

113,475

 

 

113,606

 

 

112,922

 

(1)  

Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties.

(2)  

Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

   

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

 

For the Years
Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common share dividends - unrestricted shares and deferred shares

 

$

30,764

 

 

$

30,724

 

 

$

123,042

 

 

$

122,823

 

Common unit distributions - unrestricted units

 

341

 

 

337

 

 

1,362

 

 

1,405

 

Distributions on dilutive preferred units

 

69

 

 

77

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends and distributions for diluted FFO payout ratio

 

31,174

 

 

31,138

 

 

124,404

 

 

124,228

 

Distributions on dilutive preferred units

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

Dividends and distributions for other payout ratios

 

$

31,174

 

 

$

31,138

 

 

$

124,704

 

 

$

124,228

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate (“EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

83,549

 

 

$

44,877

 

 

$

102,878

 

 

$

200,004

 

Interest expense

 

17,148

 

 

16,777

 

 

67,937

 

 

71,052

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

258

 

 

(104

)

 

353

 

 

(217

)

Real estate-related depreciation and amortization

 

36,653

 

 

32,779

 

 

138,193

 

 

137,069

 

Other depreciation and amortization

 

513

 

 

438

 

 

1,837

 

 

1,834

 

Impairment losses on real estate

 

 

 

2

 

 

1,530

 

 

329

 

Gain on sales of real estate

 

(30,204

)

 

(20,761

)

 

(30,209

)

 

(105,230

)

Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated real estate joint venture

 

(29,416

)

 

 

 

(29,416

)

 

 

Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs

 

1,306

 

 

1,206

 

 

5,120

 

 

4,065

 

EBITDAre

 

79,807

 

 

75,214

 

 

258,223

 

 

308,906

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

4,069

 

 

 

 

7,306

 

 

 

Loss on interest rate derivatives

 

 

 

 

 

53,196

 

 

 

Net gain on other investments

 

(1,218

)

 

(1

)

 

(966

)

 

(401

)

Credit loss recoveries

 

(772

)

 

 

 

(933

)

 

 

Business development expenses

 

412

 

 

512

 

 

2,042

 

 

1,939

 

Non-comparable professional and legal expenses

 

 

 

195

 

 

 

 

681

 

Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements

 

 

 

104

 

 

63

 

 

148

 

Executive transition costs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

82,298

 

 

76,024

 

 

$

318,931

 

 

$

311,277

 

Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period

 

1,459

 

 

463

 

 

 

 

 

Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue

 

678

 

 

928

 

 

 

 

 

In-place adjusted EBITDA

 

$

84,435

 

 

$

77,415

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

$

17,148

 

 

$

16,777

 

 

$

67,937

 

 

$

71,052

 

Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs

 

(664

)

 

(541

)

 

(2,539

)

 

(2,136

)

Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized

 

(504

)

 

(382

)

 

(1,733

)

 

(1,503

)

Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(79

)

COPT’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding deferred financing costs

 

422

 

 

416

 

 

1,749

 

 

1,332

 

Scheduled principal amortization

 

1,048

 

 

1,010

 

 

4,125

 

 

4,310

 

Capitalized interest

 

2,620

 

 

3,467

 

 

12,060

 

 

10,786

 

Preferred unit distributions

 

69

 

 

77

 

 

300

 

 

564

 

Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

20,139

 

 

$

20,824

 

 

$

81,899

 

 

$

84,326

 

Corporate Office Properties Trust

Summary Financial Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

   

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended December 31,

 

For the Years
Ended December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tenant improvements and incentives

 

$

9,165

 

 

$

11,447

 

 

$

36,342

 

 

$

38,047

 

Building improvements

 

7,523

 

 

8,826

 

 

34,060

 

 

26,598

 

Leasing costs

 

1,514

 

 

2,998

 

 

8,432

 

 

11,663

 

Net (exclusions from) additions to tenant improvements and incentives

 

(370

)

 

(426

)

 

1,042

 

 

(2,292

)

Excluded building improvements and leasing costs

 

(3,859

)

 

(2,983

)

 

(18,932

)

 

(10,227

)

Replacement capital expenditures

 

$

13,973

 

 

$

19,862

 

 

$

60,944

 

 

$

63,789

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Properties cash NOI

 

$

74,240

 

 

$

74,223

 

 

$

292,083

 

 

$

287,589

 

Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization

 

(1,831

)

 

(2,681

)

 

(5,372

)

 

(3,584

)

Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents

 

99

 

 

197

 

 

390

 

 

312

 

Amortization of intangibles and other assets to property operating expenses

 

 

 

(23

)

 

(69

)

 

(92

)

Lease termination fees, gross

 

399

 

 

417

 

 

1,451

 

 

2,046

 

Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives

 

248

 

 

754

 

 

812

 

 

2,206

 

Same Properties NOI

 

$

73,155

 

 

$

72,887

 

 

$

289,295

 

 

$

288,477

 

 

 

December 31,
 2020

 

December 31,
 2019

Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

4,077,023

 

 

$

3,854,453

 

Accumulated depreciation

 

1,124,253

 

 

1,007,120

 

Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs

 

217,124

 

 

212,547

 

COPT’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs

 

26,710

 

 

50,734

 

COPT’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs

 

1,489

 

 

8,164

 

Less: Property - operating lease liabilities

 

(30,746

)

 

(17,317

)

Less: Property - finance lease liabilities

 

(28

)

 

(702

)

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

(18,369

)

 

(14,733

)

Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs

 

(152

)

 

(498

)

Adjusted book

 

$

5,397,304

 

 

$

5,099,768

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus preferred equity

 

 

 

 

Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred financing costs)

 

$

2,127,715

 

 

1,893,057

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

(18,369

)

 

(14,733

)

Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs

 

(152

)

 

(498

)

Net debt

 

$

2,109,194

 

 

$

1,877,826

 

Preferred equity

 

 

 

8,800

 

Net debt plus preferred equity

 

$

2,109,194

 

 

$

1,886,626

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

COPT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Management Comments Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
TYME Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market under ...
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year Results; 2020 Full-Year ...
Advent Technologies Inc. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation and AvePoint, Inc. Announce 2020 Revenue and Registration ...
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, ...
Cisco AppDynamics Delivers Industry-First Solution for Strengthening Security Posture Against ...
Diversified Healthcare Trust Prices $500 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes due 2031
Total Joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
FREYR, a Developer of Clean, Next-Generation Battery Cells, to List on NYSE Through a Business ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:17 Uhr
COPT Establishes Full Year and 1Q 2021 Guidance
25.01.21
COPT Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
19.01.21
Fiscal Year 2021 Defense Budget Appropriation in Place
07.01.21
COPT Provides Conference Call Details for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results