COPT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Stephen E. Budorick, COPT’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Notwithstanding the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a very strong year for our Company. Our operations were minimally impacted by the pandemic shutdowns, as demonstrated by our 99.7% rent collection rate, the record 1.8 million square feet of fully leased developments we placed in service, and the one million square feet of new development leasing we completed during the year. Additionally, fourth quarter and full-year FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability, outperformed the high ends of guidance by 2-cents due to non-recurring items in the quarter.”

He continued, “During 2021, we expect incremental NOI from developments placed in service to drive solid FFO per share growth. The $2.19 midpoint of our 2021 initial guidance is a penny higher than the midpoint implied by the growth guideposts we provided last October and reflects the on-going strength of our operations.”

Financial Highlights

4th Quarter Financial Results:

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.73 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 as compared to $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Diluted funds from operations per share (“FFOPS”), as calculated in accordance with Nareit’s definition, was $0.53 for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.49 for fourth quarter 2019 results.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, was $0.56 in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $0.50 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results:

EPS for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $0.87 as compared to 2019 EPS of $1.71.

Per Nareit’s definition, FFOPS for 2020 was $1.50 as compared to $2.02 for 2019.

FFOPS, as adjusted for comparability, for 2020 was $2.12 as compared to $2.03 for 2019.

Operating Performance Highlights

Operating Portfolio Summary:

At December 31, 2020, the Company’s core portfolio of 179 operating office and data center shell properties was 94.3% occupied and 95.0% leased.

During the quarter and the year, the Company placed into service 582,000 and 1.8 million square feet that were 100% and 99% leased, respectively.

Same-Property Performance:

At December 31, 2020, COPT’s same-property portfolio of 144 buildings was 92.1% occupied and 93.1% leased.

For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s same-property cash NOI was flat and increased 1.6%, respectively, over the prior year’s comparable periods.

Leasing:

Total Square Feet Leased : For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company leased 869,000 total square feet, including 232,000 square feet of renewals, 495,000 square feet in development projects, and 142,000 square feet of new leases on vacant space.



For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company executed 3.6 million square feet of total leasing, including 2.2 million square feet of renewals, 1.0 million square feet of development leasing, and 416,000 square feet of vacancy leasing.

Renewal Rates : During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company respectively renewed 59.0% and 80.6% of total expiring square feet.

Cash Rent Spreads & Average Escalations on Renewing Leases : For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, cash rents on renewed space decreased 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively. For the same respective periods, annual escalations on renewing leases averaged 2.5% and 2.4%.

Lease Terms : In the fourth quarter, lease terms averaged 3.8 years on renewing leases, 15.0 years on development leasing, and 5.3 years on new leasing of vacant space. For the year, lease terms averaged 4.2 years on renewing leases, 14.6 years on development leasing, and 6.2 years on vacancy leasing.

Investment Activity Highlights

Development Pipeline : As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s development pipeline consisted of 11 properties totaling 1.5 million square feet that were 84% leased. These projects have a total estimated cost of $613.0 million, of which $324.4 million had been incurred.

Balance Sheet and Capital Transaction Highlights

During the fourth quarter, the Company formed a new joint venture with funds affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate (“B RE-COPT JV”) and sold a 90% interest in two wholly-owned data center shell properties; in a second transaction, COPT sold a 40% interest in six data center shells properties already owned in a 50-50 joint venture. From these two transactions, COPT received approximately $165 million of equity value and recognized gains on the sales totaling $59.4 million.

In October, the Company redeemed the remaining $177.1 million of its 3.70% Senior Notes due in 2021 for $180.9 million plus accrued interest, and recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $4.1 million.

Additionally, in December, the Company redeemed all $8.8 million of Series I Preferred Convertible Units and, as a result, had zero preferred equity outstanding at the end of 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company’s net debt to adjusted book ratio was 39.1% and its net debt to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio was 6.2x. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio was 4.1x.

As of December 31, 2020, and including the effect of interest rate swaps, the Company’s weighted average effective interest rate on its consolidated debt portfolio was 3.4% with a weighted average maturity of 3.3 years; additionally, 82.1% of the Company’s debt was subject to fixed interest rates.

Associated Supplemental Presentation

Prior to the call, the Company will post a slide presentation to accompany management’s prepared remarks for its fourth quarter and year end 2020 conference call, the details of which are provided below. The accompanying slide presentation can be viewed on and downloaded from the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

2021 Guidance

The Company details its initial full year and first quarter guidance, with supporting assumptions, in a separate press release issued concurrently with this press release; that release can be found in the ‘News, Presentations & Event Calendar’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/News/news-releases/default.aspx

Conference Call Information

Management will discuss fourth quarter and year end 2020 results on its conference call tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, details of which are listed below:

Conference Call Date: Friday, February 5, 2021 Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Telephone Number: (within the U.S.) 855-463-9057 Telephone Number: (outside the U.S.) 661-378-9894 Passcode: 1548922

The conference call will also be available via live webcast in the ‘Latest Updates’ section of COPT’s Investors website: https://investors.copt.com/

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be immediately available via webcast on the Investors website. Additionally, a telephonic replay of this call will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 5, through 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 19. To access the replay within the United States, please call 855-859-2056; to access it from outside the United States, please call 404-537-3406. In either case, use passcode 1548922.

Definitions

For definitions of certain terms used in this press release, please refer to the information furnished in the Company’s Supplemental Information Package furnished on a Form 8-K which can be found on its website (www.copt.com). Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached tables.

About COPT

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (“IT”) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (“Defense/IT Locations”). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (“Regional Office Properties”). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT’s core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, that are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan” or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate. Although the Company believes that the expectations, estimates and projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time made, the Company can give no assurance that these expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Future events and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements.

The areas of risk that may affect these expectations, estimates and projections include, but are not limited to, those risks described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Category: Quarterly Results

Source: Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Revenues from real estate operations $ 139,628 $ 131,968 $ 538,725 $ 527,463 Construction contract and other service revenues 24,400 25,817 70,640 113,763 Total revenues 164,028 157,785 609,365 641,226 Operating expenses Property operating expenses 52,085 51,098 203,840 198,143 Depreciation and amortization associated with real estate operations 36,653 32,779 138,193 137,069 Construction contract and other service expenses 23,563 24,832 67,615 109,962 Impairment losses — 2 1,530 329 General and administrative expenses 7,897 7,043 25,269 27,517 Leasing expenses 1,993 2,293 7,732 7,885 Business development expenses and land carry costs 999 1,292 4,473 4,239 Total operating expenses 123,190 119,339 448,652 485,144 Interest expense (17,148 ) (16,777 ) (67,937 ) (71,052 ) Interest and other income 3,341 1,917 8,574 7,894 Credit loss recoveries 772 — 933 — Gain on sales of real estate 30,204 20,761 30,209 105,230 Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated real estate joint venture 29,416 — 29,416 — Loss on early extinguishment of debt (4,069 ) — (7,306 ) — Loss on interest rate derivatives — — (53,196 ) — Income before equity in income of unconsolidated entities and income taxes 83,354 44,347 101,406 198,154 Equity in income of unconsolidated entities 453 426 1,825 1,633 Income tax (expense) benefit (258 ) 104 (353 ) 217 Net income 83,549 44,877 102,878 200,004 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Common units in the Operating Partnership (“OP”) (995 ) (500 ) (1,180 ) (2,363 ) Preferred units in the OP (69 ) (77 ) (300 ) (564 ) Other consolidated entities (817 ) (1,515 ) (4,024 ) (5,385 ) Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 81,668 $ 42,785 $ 97,374 $ 191,692 Earnings per share (“EPS”) computation: Numerator for diluted EPS: Net income attributable to COPT common shareholders $ 81,668 $ 42,785 $ 97,374 $ 191,692 Amount allocable to share-based compensation awards (280 ) (154 ) (404 ) (623 ) Redeemable noncontrolling interests 44 33 — 132 Distributions on dilutive convertible preferred units 69 — — — Numerator for diluted EPS $ 81,501 $ 42,664 $ 96,970 $ 191,201 Denominator: Weighted average common shares - basic 111,817 111,670 111,788 111,196 Dilutive effect of share-based compensation awards 320 293 288 308 Dilutive effect of redeemable noncontrolling interests 117 108 — 119 Dilutive convertible preferred units 155 — — — Weighted average common shares - diluted 112,409 112,071 112,076 111,623 Diluted EPS $ 0.73 $ 0.38 $ 0.87 $ 1.71

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 83,549 $ 44,877 $ 102,878 $ 200,004 Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 36,653 32,779 138,193 137,069 Impairment losses on real estate — 2 1,530 329 Gain on sales of real estate (30,204 ) (20,761 ) (30,209 ) (105,230 ) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated real estate joint venture (29,416 ) — (29,416 ) — Depreciation and amortization on unconsolidated real estate JVs 874 781 3,329 2,703 Funds from operations (“FFO”) 61,456 57,678 186,305 234,875 Noncontrolling interests - preferred units in the OP (69 ) (77 ) (300 ) (564 ) FFO allocable to other noncontrolling interests (1,091 ) (1,436 ) (15,705 ) (5,024 ) Basic FFO allocable to share-based compensation awards (272 ) (243 ) (719 ) (905 ) Basic FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Basic FFO”) 60,024 55,922 169,581 228,382 Dilutive preferred units in the OP 69 77 — — Redeemable noncontrolling interests 44 33 147 132 Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted FFO”) 60,137 56,032 169,728 228,514 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 4,069 — 7,306 — Loss on interest rate derivatives — — 53,196 — Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements — 104 63 148 Executive transition costs — — — 4 Non-comparable professional and legal expenses — 195 — 681 Dilutive preferred units in the OP — — 300 — FFO allocation to other noncontrolling interests resulting from capital event — — 11,090 — Diluted FFO comparability adjustments allocable to share-based compensation awards (18 ) (1 ) (327 ) (3 ) Diluted FFO available to common share and common unit holders, as adjusted for comparability 64,188 56,330 241,356 229,344 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization 3,438 1,386 4,100 255 Amortization of intangibles included in net operating income 24 (174 ) (162 ) (221 ) Share-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 1,751 1,735 6,505 6,728 Amortization of deferred financing costs 664 541 2,539 2,136 Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized 504 382 1,733 1,503 Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense — — — 79 Replacement capital expenditures (13,973 ) (19,862 ) (60,944 ) (63,789 ) Other diluted AFFO adjustments associated with real estate JVs 196 (68 ) 190 212 Diluted adjusted funds from operations available to common share and common unit holders (“Diluted AFFO”) $ 56,792 $ 40,270 $ 195,317 $ 176,247 Diluted FFO per share $ 0.53 $ 0.49 $ 1.50 $ 2.02 Diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 2.12 $ 2.03 Dividends/distributions per common share/unit $ 0.275 $ 0.275 $ 1.100 $ 1.100

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Balance Sheet Data Properties, net of accumulated depreciation $ 3,562,549 $ 3,340,886 Total assets 4,077,023 3,854,453 Debt, per balance sheet 2,086,918 1,831,139 Total liabilities 2,357,881 2,105,777 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 25,430 29,431 Equity 1,693,712 1,719,245 Net debt to adjusted book 39.1 % 36.8 % Core Portfolio Data (as of period end) (1) Number of operating properties 179 168 Total operational square feet (in thousands) 20,802 19,016 % Occupied 94.3 % 93.1 % % Leased 95.0 % 94.6 %

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Payout ratios Diluted FFO 51.8 % 55.6 % 73.3 % 54.4 % Diluted FFO, as adjusted for comparability 48.6 % 55.3 % 51.7 % 54.2 % Diluted AFFO 54.9 % 77.3 % 63.8 % 70.5 % Adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage ratio 4.1 x 3.7 x 3.9 x 3.7 x Net debt plus preferred equity to in-place adjusted EBITDA ratio (2) 6.2 x 6.1 x N/A N/A Reconciliation of denominators for per share measures Denominator for diluted EPS 112,409 112,071 112,076 111,623 Weighted average common units 1,239 1,228 1,236 1,299 Redeemable noncontrolling interests — — 123 — Dilutive convertible preferred units — 176 — — Denominator for diluted FFO per share 113,648 113,475 113,435 112,922 Dilutive convertible preferred units — — 171 — Denominator for diluted FFO per share, as adjusted for comparability 113,648 113,475 113,606 112,922

(1) Represents Defense/IT Locations and Regional Office properties. (2) Represents net debt plus the total liquidation preference of preferred equity as of period end divided by in-place adjusted EBITDA for the period, as annualized (i.e. three month periods are multiplied by four).

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years

Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of common share dividends to dividends and distributions for payout ratios Common share dividends - unrestricted shares and deferred shares $ 30,764 $ 30,724 $ 123,042 $ 122,823 Common unit distributions - unrestricted units 341 337 1,362 1,405 Distributions on dilutive preferred units 69 77 — — Dividends and distributions for diluted FFO payout ratio 31,174 31,138 124,404 124,228 Distributions on dilutive preferred units — — 300 — Dividends and distributions for other payout ratios $ 31,174 $ 31,138 $ 124,704 $ 124,228 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization for real estate (“EBITDAre”), adjusted EBITDA and in-place adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 83,549 $ 44,877 $ 102,878 $ 200,004 Interest expense 17,148 16,777 67,937 71,052 Income tax expense (benefit) 258 (104 ) 353 (217 ) Real estate-related depreciation and amortization 36,653 32,779 138,193 137,069 Other depreciation and amortization 513 438 1,837 1,834 Impairment losses on real estate — 2 1,530 329 Gain on sales of real estate (30,204 ) (20,761 ) (30,209 ) (105,230 ) Gain on sale of investment in unconsolidated real estate joint venture (29,416 ) — (29,416 ) — Adjustments from unconsolidated real estate JVs 1,306 1,206 5,120 4,065 EBITDAre 79,807 75,214 258,223 308,906 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 4,069 — 7,306 — Loss on interest rate derivatives — — 53,196 — Net gain on other investments (1,218 ) (1 ) (966 ) (401 ) Credit loss recoveries (772 ) — (933 ) — Business development expenses 412 512 2,042 1,939 Non-comparable professional and legal expenses — 195 — 681 Demolition costs on redevelopment and nonrecurring improvements — 104 63 148 Executive transition costs — — — 4 Adjusted EBITDA 82,298 76,024 $ 318,931 $ 311,277 Proforma net operating income adjustment for property changes within period 1,459 463 Change in collectability of deferred rental revenue 678 928 In-place adjusted EBITDA $ 84,435 $ 77,415 Reconciliation of interest expense to the denominators for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense $ 17,148 $ 16,777 $ 67,937 $ 71,052 Less: Amortization of deferred financing costs (664 ) (541 ) (2,539 ) (2,136 ) Less: Amortization of net debt discounts, net of amounts capitalized (504 ) (382 ) (1,733 ) (1,503 ) Less: Accum. other comprehensive loss on derivatives amortized to expense — — — (79 ) COPT’s share of interest expense of unconsolidated real estate JVs, excluding deferred financing costs 422 416 1,749 1,332 Scheduled principal amortization 1,048 1,010 4,125 4,310 Capitalized interest 2,620 3,467 12,060 10,786 Preferred unit distributions 69 77 300 564 Denominator for fixed charge coverage-Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,139 $ 20,824 $ 81,899 $ 84,326

Corporate Office Properties Trust Summary Financial Data (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months

Ended December 31, For the Years

Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliations of tenant improvements and incentives, building improvements and leasing costs for operating properties to replacement capital expenditures Tenant improvements and incentives $ 9,165 $ 11,447 $ 36,342 $ 38,047 Building improvements 7,523 8,826 34,060 26,598 Leasing costs 1,514 2,998 8,432 11,663 Net (exclusions from) additions to tenant improvements and incentives (370 ) (426 ) 1,042 (2,292 ) Excluded building improvements and leasing costs (3,859 ) (2,983 ) (18,932 ) (10,227 ) Replacement capital expenditures $ 13,973 $ 19,862 $ 60,944 $ 63,789 Same Properties cash NOI $ 74,240 $ 74,223 $ 292,083 $ 287,589 Straight line rent adjustments and lease incentive amortization (1,831 ) (2,681 ) (5,372 ) (3,584 ) Amortization of acquired above- and below-market rents 99 197 390 312 Amortization of intangibles and other assets to property operating expenses — (23 ) (69 ) (92 ) Lease termination fees, gross 399 417 1,451 2,046 Tenant funded landlord assets and lease incentives 248 754 812 2,206 Same Properties NOI $ 73,155 $ 72,887 $ 289,295 $ 288,477

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Reconciliation of total assets to adjusted book Total assets $ 4,077,023 $ 3,854,453 Accumulated depreciation 1,124,253 1,007,120 Accumulated amortization of real estate intangibles and deferred leasing costs 217,124 212,547 COPT’s share of liabilities of unconsolidated real estate JVs 26,710 50,734 COPT’s share of accumulated depreciation and amortization of unconsolidated real estate JVs 1,489 8,164 Less: Property - operating lease liabilities (30,746 ) (17,317 ) Less: Property - finance lease liabilities (28 ) (702 ) Less: Cash and cash equivalents (18,369 ) (14,733 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (152 ) (498 ) Adjusted book $ 5,397,304 $ 5,099,768 Reconciliation of debt outstanding to net debt and net debt plus preferred equity Debt outstanding (excluding net debt discounts and deferred financing costs) $ 2,127,715 1,893,057 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (18,369 ) (14,733 ) Less: COPT’s share of cash of unconsolidated real estate JVs (152 ) (498 ) Net debt $ 2,109,194 $ 1,877,826 Preferred equity — 8,800 Net debt plus preferred equity $ 2,109,194 $ 1,886,626

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006020/en/