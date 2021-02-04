 

DXC Technology Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

“Our strong third quarter results demonstrate the good progress we are making executing on our transformation journey. We have done well attracting talent, improving the environment for our people, strengthening our customer relationships, taking out cost without disruption, and winning in the market,” said Mike Salvino, DXC president and chief executive officer. “I am pleased with the solid level of stability and momentum we are achieving and want to thank our people, customers, and shareholders for their support of the 'new DXC'.”

Financial Highlights - Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

  • Revenue in the third quarter was $4,288 million.
  • Net income was $1,103 million for the third quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $221 million, excluding special items, net of tax.
  • Diluted earnings per share was $4.29; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.84.
  • Net cash used in operating activities was $(187) million.

Financial Information by Segment

Global Business Services (GBS)

  • Bookings for the quarter totaled $2.7 billion for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.35x.
  • Revenue was $1,921 million, down 18.6% year-over-year, and down 7.0% on an organic basis.
  • Profit margin was 14.2%, an increase of 0.1% vs. the second quarter. Year-over-year, margins were down 0.8%, reflecting project terminations and price-downs offset by the timing of cost take out initiatives.

Global Infrastructure Services (GIS)

  • Bookings for the quarter was $2.2 billion for a book-to-bill ratio of 0.95x.
  • Revenue was $2,367 million, down 11.1% year-over-year, and down 13.2% on an organic basis.
  • Profit margin in the quarter was 3.7%, an increase of 2.1% vs. the second quarter. Year-over-year, margins were down 5.0% reflecting project terminations and price-downs offset by the timing of cost take out initiatives.

Earnings

  • EBIT and adjusted EBIT in the quarter were $2,032 million and $300 million, respectively. EBIT and adjusted EBIT margins were 47.4% and 7.0%, respectively. Adjusted EBIT margin exceeded our guidance, due to solid execution on our cost optimization initiatives.
  • Diluted EPS and non-GAAP diluted EPS were $4.29 and $0.84. Non-GAAP diluted EPS exceeded our guidance range due to improved operational execution and a better than anticipated tax rate.

Ken Sharp, chief financial officer, commented: “I am truly excited to join DXC. The strength of the team, and the effectiveness of our transformation journey is clearly visible in our Q3 results. We see continued stabilization of revenues and improving margins, as we bring the ‘new DXC’, which focuses on our people and our customers, to the market.”

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

DXC Technology senior management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results today at 5:00 p.m. EST. The dial-in number for domestic callers is 800-949-2175. Callers who reside outside of the United States should dial +1-323-994-2131. The passcode for all participants is 4526218. The webcast audio and any presentation slides will be available on DXC Technology’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until February 11, 2021. The replay passcode is 4526218.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world’s largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences. Learn more about the DXC story and our focus on people, customers and operational execution at www.dxc.technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. Furthermore, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by or may, in the future, be amplified by, the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the impact of varying private and governmental responses that affect our customers, employees, vendors and the economies and communities where they operate. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings including DXC's upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2020. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In an effort to provide investors with supplemental financial information, in addition to the preliminary and unaudited financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we have also disclosed in this press release preliminary non-GAAP information including: revenues in constant currency, organic revenues, earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted free cash flow, and non-GAAP results including non-GAAP income from continuing operations before taxes, non-GAAP income from continuing operations and non-GAAP EPS from continuing operations.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures of performance which are derived from the statements of operations of DXC. These non-GAAP financial measures include earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT"), EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, non-GAAP income before income taxes, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with meaningful supplemental financial information, in addition to the financial information presented on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items from GAAP results which DXC management believes are not indicative of core operating performance. DXC management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the financial performance of DXC exclusive of the impacts of corporate-wide strategic decisions. DXC management believes that adjusting for these items provides investors with additional measures to evaluate the financial performance of our core business operations on a comparable basis from period to period. DXC management believes the non-GAAP measures provided are also considered important measures by financial analysts covering DXC, as equity research analysts continue to publish estimates and research notes based on our non-GAAP commentary, including our guidance around diluted non-GAAP EPS targets.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain items from GAAP results which DXC management believes are not indicative of operating performance such as the amortization of acquired intangible assets, transaction, separation and integration-related costs, and gains and losses on dispositions of businesses.

Incremental amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations may result in a significant difference in period over period amortization expense on a GAAP basis. We exclude amortization of certain acquired intangible assets as these non-cash amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Although DXC management excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, primarily customer related intangible assets from its non-GAAP expenses, we believe that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and support revenue generation. Any future transactions may result in a change to the acquired intangible asset balances and associated amortization expense.

There are limitations to the use of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this report. One of the limitations is that they do not reflect complete financial results. We compensate for this limitation by providing a reconciliation between our non-GAAP financial measures and the respective most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes between companies.

Selected references to revenues are made on a “constant currency basis” so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency rates, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period. In addition, references are made to revenues on a “organic basis” to exclude the impacts of acquisitions and divestitures from “constant currency basis” financial results, thereby providing comparisons of operating performance from period to period of the business that we have owned during all periods presented. Revenues on a “constant currency basis” and “organic constant currency basis” are non-GAAP financial measures calculated by translating current period activity into U.S. dollars using the comparable prior period’s currency conversion rates. This approach is used for all results where the functional currency is not the U.S. dollar.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(preliminary and unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

4,288

 

 

$

5,021

 

 

$

13,344

 

 

$

14,762

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs of services

 

3,333

 

 

3,827

 

 

10,525

 

 

11,128

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

517

 

 

518

 

 

1,595

 

 

1,514

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

475

 

 

479

 

 

1,492

 

 

1,416

 

Goodwill impairment losses

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

2,940

 

Restructuring costs

 

104

 

 

74

 

 

441

 

 

248

 

Interest expense

 

82

 

 

93

 

 

284

 

 

288

 

Interest income

 

(28

)

 

(33

)

 

(76

)

 

(130

)

Gain on dispositions of businesses

 

(2,046

)

 

 

 

(2,046

)

 

 

Gain on arbitration award

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(632

)

Other income, net

 

(127

)

 

(117

)

 

(318

)

 

(344

)

Total costs and expenses

 

2,310

 

 

4,894

 

 

11,897

 

 

16,428

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

1,978

 

 

127

 

 

1,447

 

 

(1,666

)

Income tax expense

 

875

 

 

37

 

 

789

 

 

191

 

Net income (loss)

 

1,103

 

 

90

 

 

658

 

 

(1,857

)

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

 

5

 

 

8

 

 

9

 

 

17

 

Net income (loss) attributable to DXC common stockholders

 

$

1,098

 

 

$

82

 

 

$

649

 

 

$

(1,874

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

4.32

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

2.55

 

 

$

(7.20

)

Diluted

 

$

4.29

 

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

2.54

 

 

$

(7.20

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividend per common share

 

$

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.63

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

254.32

 

 

255.09

 

 

254.03

 

 

260.24

 

Diluted EPS

 

255.75

 

 

256.05

 

 

255.20

 

 

260.24

 

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(preliminary and unaudited)

 

 

 

As of

(in millions)

 

December 31, 2020

 

March 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

3,919

 

 

$

3,679

 

Receivables, net

 

4,130

 

 

4,392

 

Prepaid expenses

 

586

 

 

646

 

Other current assets

 

470

 

 

270

 

Total current assets

 

9,105

 

 

8,987

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

4,019

 

 

5,731

 

Operating right-of-use assets, net

 

1,459

 

 

1,428

 

Goodwill

 

736

 

 

2,017

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

315

 

 

265

 

Property and equipment, net

 

3,321

 

 

3,547

 

Other assets

 

4,679

 

 

4,031

 

Total Assets

 

$

23,634

 

 

$

26,006

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt

 

$

795

 

 

$

1,276

 

Accounts payable

 

852

 

 

1,598

 

Accrued payroll and related costs

 

741

 

 

630

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

450

 

 

482

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

3,285

 

 

2,801

 

Deferred revenue and advance contract payments

 

1,102

 

 

1,021

 

Income taxes payable

 

1,045

 

 

87

 

Total current liabilities

 

8,270

 

 

7,895

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current maturities

 

5,444

 

 

8,672

 

Non-current deferred revenue

 

666

 

 

735

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

1,113

 

 

1,063

 

Non-current income tax liabilities and deferred tax liabilities

 

792

 

 

1,157

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

1,354

 

 

1,355

 

Total Liabilities

 

17,639

 

 

20,877

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Equity

 

5,995

 

 

5,129

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

23,634

 

 

$

26,006

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(preliminary and unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

(in millions)

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

658

 

 

$

(1,857

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,506

 

 

1,429

 

Goodwill impairment losses

 

 

 

2,940

 

Operating right-of-use expense

 

463

 

 

506

 

Pension and other post-employment benefits, actuarial and settlement losses

 

2

 

 

 

Share-based compensation

 

42

 

 

57

 

Deferred taxes

 

(319

)

 

(28

)

(Gain) loss on dispositions

 

(2,023

)

 

6

 

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

 

52

 

 

 

Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

 

(60

)

 

14

 

Impairment losses and contract write-offs

 

68

 

 

20

 

Other non-cash charges, net

 

(2

)

 

(13

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:

 

 

 

 

Decrease in assets

 

88

 

 

141

 

Decrease in operating lease liability

 

(463

)

 

(506

)

Increase (decrease) in other liabilities

 

392

 

 

(647

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

404

 

 

2,062

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(215

)

 

(240

)

Payments for transition and transformation contract costs

 

(189

)

 

(220

)

Software purchased and developed

 

(209

)

 

(178

)

Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(10

)

 

(1,997

)

Business dispositions

 

4,942

 

 

 

Cash collections related to deferred purchase price receivable

 

159

 

 

513

 

Proceeds from sale of assets

 

27

 

 

55

 

Short-term investing

 

 

 

(75

)

Other investing activities, net

 

(5

)

 

20

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

4,500

 

 

(2,122

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Borrowings of commercial paper

 

854

 

 

4,010

 

Repayments of commercial paper

 

(1,327

)

 

(3,893

)

Borrowings under lines of credit

 

2,500

 

 

 

Repayment of borrowings under lines of credit

 

(4,000

)

 

 

Borrowings on long-term debt, net of discount

 

993

 

 

2,198

 

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

(2,926

)

 

(1,029

)

Payments on finance leases and borrowings for asset financing

 

(694

)

 

(646

)

Proceeds from stock options and other common stock transactions

 

1

 

 

11

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlements of share-based compensation awards

 

(5

)

 

(15

)

Repurchase of common stock and advance payment for accelerated share repurchase

 

 

 

(736

)

Dividend payments

 

(53

)

 

(161

)

Other financing activities, net

 

(14

)

 

(44

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(4,671

)

 

(305

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

20

 

 

26

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents including cash classified within current assets held for sale

 

253

 

 

(339

)

Less: cash classified within current assets held for sale

 

(13

)

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

240

 

 

(339

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

3,679

 

 

2,899

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

3,919

 

 

$

2,560

 

Segment Results

The following table summarizes segment revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2021 and 2020:

Segment Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Percentage Change

(in millions)

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Actual

 

Constant

Currency

 

Organic

Global Business Services

 

$

1,921

 

 

$

2,359

 

 

(18.6

)%

 

(20.8

)%

 

(7.0

)%

Global Infrastructure Services

 

2,367

 

 

2,662

 

 

(11.1

)%

 

(13.5

)%

 

(13.2

)%

Total Revenues

 

$

4,288

 

 

$

5,021

 

 

(14.6

)%

 

(16.9

)%

 

(10.5

)%

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Percentage Change

(in millions)

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Actual

 

Constant

Currency

 

Organic

Global Business Services

 

$

6,337

 

 

$

6,803

 

 

(6.8

)

%

 

(7.6

)%

 

(7.4

)%

Global Infrastructure Services

 

7,007

 

 

7,959

 

 

(12.0

)

%

 

(12.5

)%

 

(12.6

)%

Total Revenues

 

$

13,344

 

 

$

14,762

 

 

(9.6

)

%

 

(10.2

)%

 

(10.5

)%

We define segment profit as segment revenues less costs of services, segment selling, general and administrative, depreciation and amortization, and other income (excluding the movement in foreign currency exchange rates on our foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities and the related economic hedges). The Company does not allocate to its segments certain operating expenses managed at the corporate level. These unallocated costs include certain corporate function costs, stock-based compensation expense, pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses, restructuring costs, transaction, separation and integration-related costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets.

Segment Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(in millions)

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

Profit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GBS profit

 

$

273

 

 

$

353

 

 

$

805

 

 

$

1,078

 

GIS profit

 

88

 

 

232

 

 

147

 

 

815

 

All other loss

 

(61

)

 

(57

)

 

(179

)

 

(184

)

Interest income

 

28

 

 

33

 

 

76

 

 

130

 

Interest expense

 

(82

)

 

(93

)

 

(284

)

 

(288

)

Restructuring costs

 

(104

)

 

(74

)

 

(441

)

 

(248

)

Transaction, separation and integration-related costs

 

(96

)

 

(68

)

 

(307

)

 

(226

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(114

)

 

(146

)

 

(414

)

 

(435

)

Gain on disposition of businesses

 

2,046

 

 

 

 

2,046

 

 

 

Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

Goodwill impairment losses

 

 

 

(53

)

 

 

 

(2,940

)

Gain on arbitration award

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

632

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

1,978

 

 

$

127

 

 

$

1,447

 

 

$

(1,666

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Segment profit margins

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GBS

 

14.2

%

 

15.0

%

 

12.7

%

 

15.8

%

GIS

 

3.7

%

 

8.7

%

 

2.1

%

 

10.2

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our non-GAAP adjustments include:

  • Restructuring costs - reflects costs, net of reversals, related to workforce optimization and real estate charges.
  • Transaction, separation and integration-related (“TSI”) costs - reflects costs to execute on strategic alternatives, costs related to integration, planning, financing and advisory fees associated with the HPES Merger and other acquisitions and costs related to the separation of USPS and other divestitures.(1)
  • Amortization of acquired intangible assets - reflects amortization of intangible assets acquired through business combinations.
  • Gain on disposition of businesses - Reflects gains and losses related to sales of businesses.
  • Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses - reflects pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement gains and losses.
  • Goodwill impairment losses - reflects impairment losses on goodwill.
  • Gain on arbitration award - reflects a gain related to the HPES merger arbitration award.
  • Tax adjustment - for fiscal 2021 periods, reflects the impact of tax entries related to prior restructuring charges and an adjustment to the tax expense relating to USPS, and for fiscal 2020 periods, reflects the impact of tax entries related to prior restructuring charges. Income tax expense of non-GAAP adjustments is computed by applying the jurisdictional tax rate to the pre-tax adjustments on a jurisdictional basis.

(1)

TSI-Related Costs for all periods presented include fees and other internal and external expenses associated with legal, accounting, consulting, due diligence, investment banking advisory, and other services, as well as financing fees, retention incentives, and resolution of transaction related claims in connection with, or resulting from, exploring or executing potential acquisitions, dispositions and strategic alternatives, whether or not announced or consummated.

 

The TSI-Related Costs for Q3 FY21 include $77 million of costs to execute the strategic alternatives (including $52M for the sale of HHS which closed in October 2020 and $23M for the sale of the healthcare software business which is expected to close later this year); $7 million in expenses related to integration projects resulting from the CSC – HPE ES merger (including costs associated with continuing efforts to separate certain IT systems) and $12 million of costs incurred in connection with activities related to other acquisitions and divestitures.

Organic Revenue Non-GAAP Reconciliation

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Percentage Change

(in millions)

 

GBS

 

GIS

 

Total

 

GBS

 

GIS

 

Total

 

GBS

 

GIS

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

1,921

 

 

$

2,367

 

 

$

4,288

 

 

$

2,359

 

 

$

2,662

 

 

$

5,021

 

 

(18.6

)%

 

(11.1

)%

 

(14.6

)%

Impact of foreign currency

 

(53

)

 

(65

)

 

(118

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2.2

)%

 

(2.4

)%

 

(2.3

)%

Revenues in constant currency

 

1,868

 

 

2,302

 

 

4,170

 

 

2,359

 

 

2,662

 

 

5,021

 

 

(20.8

)%

 

(13.5

)%

 

(16.9

)%

Impact of acquisitions and divestitures

 

(7

)

 

(6

)

 

(13

)

 

(358

)

 

(17

)

 

(375

)

 

13.8

%

 

0.3

%

 

6.4

%

Organic revenues

 

$

1,861

 

 

$

2,296

 

 

$

4,157

 

 

$

2,001

 

 

$

2,645

 

 

$

4,646

 

 

(7.0

)%

 

(13.2

)%

 

(10.5

)%

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Percentage Change

(in millions)

 

GBS

 

GIS

 

Total

 

GBS

 

GIS

 

Total

 

GBS

 

GIS

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

6,337

 

 

$

7,007

 

 

$

13,344

 

 

$

6,803

 

 

$

7,959

 

 

$

14,762

 

 

(6.8

)%

 

(12.0

)%

 

(9.6

)%

Impact of foreign currency

 

(50

)

 

(45

)

 

(95

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.8

)%

 

(0.5

)%

 

(0.6

)%

Revenues in constant currency

 

6,287

 

 

6,962

 

 

13,249

 

 

6,803

 

 

7,959

 

 

14,762

 

 

(7.6

)%

 

(12.5

)%

 

(10.2

)%

Impact of acquisitions and divestitures

 

(994

)

 

(37

)

 

(1,031

)

 

(1,085

)

 

(32

)

 

(1,117

)

 

0.2

%

 

(0.1

)%

 

(0.3

)%

Organic revenues

 

$

5,293

 

 

$

6,925

 

 

$

12,218

 

 

$

5,718

 

 

$

7,927

 

 

$

13,645

 

 

(7.4

)%

 

(12.6

)%

 

(10.5

)%

EBIT and Adjusted EBIT

A reconciliation of net loss to EBIT and adjusted EBIT is as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(in millions)

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

 

December 31,

2020

 

December 31,

2019

Net income (loss)

 

$

1,103

 

 

$

90

 

 

$

658

 

 

$

(1,857

)

Income tax expense

 

875

 

 

37

 

 

789

 

 

191

 

Interest income

 

(28

)

 

(33

)

 

(76

)

 

(130

)

Interest expense

 

82

 

 

93

 

 

284

 

 

288

 

EBIT

 

2,032

 

 

187

 

 

1,655

 

 

(1,508

)

Restructuring costs

 

104

 

 

74

 

 

441

 

 

248

 

Transaction, separation, and integration-related costs

 

96

 

 

68

 

 

307

 

 

226

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

114

 

 

146

 

 

414

 

 

435

 

Gain on disposition of businesses

 

(2,046

)

 

 

 

(2,046

)

 

 

Pension and OPEB actuarial and settlement losses

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment losses

 

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

2,940

 

Gain on arbitration award

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(632

)

Adjusted EBIT

 

$

300

 

 

$

528

 

 

$

773

 

 

$

1,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBIT margin

 

7.0

%

 

10.5

%

 

5.8

%

 

11.6

%

EBIT margin

 

47.4

%

 

3.7

%

 

12.4

%

 

(10.2

)%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted free cash flow is as follows:

(in millions)

 

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020

 

Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2020

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

$

(187

)

 

$

404

 

Net cash provided by investing activities (1)

 

4,734

 

 

4,500

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

10

 

Business dispositions

 

(4,942

)

 

(4,942

)

Payments on capital leases and other long-term asset financings

 

(207

)

 

(694

)

Payments on transaction, separation and integration-related costs

 

135

 

 

304

 

Payments on restructuring costs

 

149

 

 

309

 

Adjusted free cash flow

 

$

(318

)

 

$

(109

)

_________________

(1) Excludes short-term investments.

Non-GAAP Results

A reconciliation of reported results to non-GAAP results is as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

As Reported

 

Restructuring

Costs

 

Transaction,

Separation and

Integration-Related

Costs

 

Amortization of

Acquired Intangible

Assets

 

Gain on Disposition

of Businesses

 

Non-GAAP

Results

Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)

 

$

3,333

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,333

 

Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)

 

517

 

 

 

 

(96

)

 

 

 

 

 

421

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

1,978

 

 

104

 

 

96

 

 

114

 

 

(2,046

)

 

246

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

875

 

 

11

 

 

16

 

 

26

 

 

(903

)

 

25

 

Net income (loss)

 

1,103

 

 

93

 

 

80

 

 

88

 

 

(1,143

)

 

221

 

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5

 

Net income (loss) attributable to DXC common stockholders

 

$

1,098

 

 

$

93

 

 

$

80

 

 

$

88

 

 

$

(1,143

)

 

$

216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

44.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

4.32

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

(4.49

)

 

$

0.85

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

4.29

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.31

 

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

(4.47

)

 

$

0.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

254.32

 

 

254.32

 

 

254.32

 

 

254.32

 

 

254.32

 

 

254.32

 

Diluted EPS

 

255.75

 

 

255.75

 

 

255.75

 

 

255.75

 

 

255.75

 

 

255.75

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

(in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

As Reported

 

Restructuring

Costs

 

Transaction,

Separation and

Integration-

Related Costs

 

Amortization of

Acquired

Intangible

Assets

 

Gain on

Disposition of

Businesses

 

Pension and

OPEB Actuarial

and Settlement

Losses

 

Tax

Adjustment

 

Non-GAAP

Results

Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)

 

$

10,525

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

10,525

 

Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)

 

1,595

 

 

 

 

(314

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,281

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

1,447

 

 

441

 

 

307

 

 

414

 

 

(2,046

)

 

2

 

 

 

 

565

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

789

 

 

75

 

 

70

 

 

95

 

 

(903

)

 

 

 

(2

)

 

124

 

Net income (loss)

 

658

 

 

366

 

 

237

 

 

319

 

 

(1,143

)

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

441

 

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

 

9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

Net income (loss) attributable to DXC common stockholders

 

$

649

 

 

$

366

 

 

$

237

 

 

$

319

 

 

$

(1,143

)

 

$

2

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

432

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective tax rate

 

54.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

21.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

2.55

 

 

$

1.44

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

$

(4.50

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

1.70

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

2.54

 

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

0.93

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

(4.48

)

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

1.69

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

254.03

 

 

254.03

 

 

254.03

 

 

254.03

 

 

254.03

 

 

254.03

 

 

254.03

 

 

254.03

 

Diluted EPS

 

255.20

 

 

255.20

 

 

255.20

 

 

255.20

 

 

255.20

 

 

255.20

 

 

255.20

 

 

255.20

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

(in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

As Reported

 

Restructuring

Costs

 

Transaction,

Separation

and

Integration-

Related Costs

 

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

 

Goodwill

Impairment

Losses

 

Tax

Adjustment

 

Non-GAAP

Results

Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)

 

$

3,827

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

3,827

 

Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)

 

518

 

 

 

 

(68

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

450

 

Income before income taxes

 

127

 

 

74

 

 

68

 

 

146

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

468

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

37

 

 

10

 

 

16

 

 

34

 

 

53

 

 

(10

)

 

140

 

Net income

 

90

 

 

64

 

 

52

 

 

112

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

328

 

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

 

8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

Net income attributable to DXC common stockholders

 

$

82

 

 

$

64

 

 

$

52

 

 

$

112

 

 

$

 

 

$

10

 

 

$

320

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

29.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

29.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

1.25

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

255.09

 

 

255.09

 

 

255.09

 

 

255.09

 

 

255.09

 

 

255.09

 

 

255.09

 

Diluted EPS

 

256.05

 

 

256.05

 

 

256.05

 

 

256.05

 

 

256.05

 

 

256.05

 

 

256.05

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019

(in millions, except per-share amounts)

 

As

Reported

 

Restructuring

Costs

 

Transaction,

Separation and

Integration-

Related Costs

 

Amortization

of Acquired

Intangible

Assets

 

Goodwill

Impairment

Losses

 

Gain on

Arbitration

Award

 

Tax

Adjustment

 

Non-GAAP

Results

Costs of services (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)

 

$

11,128

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

11,128

 

Selling, general and administrative (excludes depreciation and amortization and restructuring costs)

 

1,514

 

 

 

 

(226

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,288

 

(Loss) income before income taxes

 

(1,666

)

 

248

 

 

226

 

 

435

 

 

2,940

 

 

(632

)

 

 

 

1,551

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

191

 

 

42

 

 

43

 

 

99

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

(39

)

 

389

 

Net (loss) income

 

(1,857

)

 

206

 

 

183

 

 

336

 

 

2,887

 

 

(632

)

 

39

 

 

1,162

 

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax

 

17

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17

 

Net (loss) income attributable to DXC common stockholders

 

$

(1,874

)

 

$

206

 

 

$

183

 

 

$

336

 

 

$

2,887

 

 

$

(632

)

 

$

39

 

 

$

1,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effective Tax Rate

 

(11.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

25.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

$

(7.20

)

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

1.29

 

 

$

11.09

 

 

$

(2.43

)

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

4.40

 

Diluted EPS

 

$

(7.20

)

 

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.70

 

 

$

1.28

 

 

$

11.03

 

 

$

(2.42

)

 

$

0.15

 

 

$

4.38

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding for:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic EPS

 

260.24

 

 

260.24

 

 

260.24

 

 

260.24

 

 

260.24

 

 

260.24

 

 

260.24

 

 

260.24

 

Diluted EPS

 

260.24

 

 

261.69

 

 

261.69

 

 

261.69

 

 

261.69

 

 

261.69

 

 

261.69

 

 

261.69

 

The above tables serve to reconcile the Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Please refer to the “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of our press release for further information on the use of these Non-GAAP measures.



DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) today reported results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal year 2021.

