Essex Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and 2021 Guidance

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Highlights:

Reported Net Income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $1.47, compared to $1.95 in the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.13 in the third quarter of 2020. For the full-year, the Company reported Net Income per diluted share of $8.69.

Core FFO per diluted share declined by 12.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and 4.2% for the full-year 2020.

Core FFO per diluted share declined by $0.13 as compared to the third quarter of 2020. The impact of straight-line rent concessions accounted for $0.16 of the decline.

Same-property gross revenue and net operating income (“NOI”) declined by 8.0% and 12.7%, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full-year, same-property gross revenue and NOI declined by 3.9% and 6.8%, respectively.

On a sequential basis, same-property gross revenue and NOI improved by 0.3% and 1.0%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Disposed of one community during the fourth quarter for a total contract price of $60.0 million. For the full-year, the Company disposed of four apartment communities for a total contract price of $343.5 million.

Committed $206.0 million in structured finance investments in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full-year, the Company committed $352.1 million in structured finance investments, partially financed with $175.2 million in redemptions for the year.

Repurchased 211,681 shares of common stock in the fourth quarter, totaling $46.3 million at an average price per share of $218.84 under the stock buyback program. For the full-year, the Company repurchased 1,197,190 shares of common stock totaling $269.3 million at an average price per share of $224.96.

“As expected, our fourth quarter and full-year results reflect the extraordinary challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, including severe lockdowns which resulted in unprecedented job losses and declining effective rents for most of the year. With that backdrop, our fourth quarter results provided signs of stabilization, with a partial recovery of lost jobs and modestly improved same-property revenues on a sequential basis. Given difficult comparisons to one year ago, we expect year-over-year results to remain challenged through the second quarter of 2021, followed by a steady economic recovery and resurgence in rental demand assuming a widespread distribution of vaccines. The Company’s strong balance sheet, well-covered dividend, and technology platform position Essex to emerge from the pandemic an even stronger company,” commented Michael J. Schall, President and CEO of the Company.

SAME-PROPERTY OPERATIONS

Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the percentage change in same-property gross revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and the sequential percentage change for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, by submarket for the Company:

Q4 2020 vs.

Q4 2019 Q4 2020 vs.

Q3 2020 % of Total Gross

Revenues Gross

Revenues Q4 2020

Revenues Southern California Los Angeles County -13.0% 2.4% 18.1% Orange County -3.5% 1.3% 11.4% San Diego County -1.4% 2.4% 8.9% Ventura County -1.3% 1.2% 4.3% Total Southern California -7.2% 2.0% 42.7% Northern California Santa Clara County -10.0% -1.5% 18.7% Alameda County -11.5% 0.5% 6.8% San Mateo County -12.0% -0.2% 4.9% Contra Costa County -4.2% 1.6% 5.1% San Francisco -17.3% -0.7% 3.0% Total Northern California -10.4% -0.5% 38.5% Seattle Metro -4.9% -1.7% 18.8% Same-Property Portfolio -8.0% 0.3% 100.0%

The table below illustrates the components that drove the change in Same-Property Revenues on a year-over-year basis for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020.

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019 YTD 2020 vs. YTD 2019 Same-Property Revenue Components $ Amount

(in Millions) %

Contribution $ Amount

(in Millions) %

Contribution Prior-Period Same-Property Revenues $ 340.7 $ 1,338.7 Scheduled Rents -6.3 -1.9% 9.0 0.7% Delinquencies -7.9 -2.3% -23.5 -1.8% Cash Concessions -11.8 -3.5% -31.8 -2.4% Vacancy -1.6 -0.5% -8.1 -0.6% Other Income 0.2 0.1% 2.4 0.2% 2020 Same-Property Revenues/Change $ 313.3 -8.0% $ 1,286.7 -3.9%

Year-Over-Year Change Year-Over-Year Change Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2019 YTD 2020 compared to YTD 2019 Gross

Revenues Operating

Expenses NOI Gross

Revenues Operating

Expenses NOI Southern California -7.2% 3.6% -11.3% -4.4% 2.9% -7.3% Northern California -10.4% 4.2% -15.5% -4.9% 3.2% -7.7% Seattle Metro -4.9% 7.8% -9.9% -0.6% 7.8% -4.0% Same-Property Portfolio -8.0% 4.6% -12.7% -3.9% 3.9% -6.8%

Sequential Change Q4 2020 compared to Q3 2020 Gross

Revenues Operating

Expenses NOI Southern California 2.0% -2.3% 4.0% Northern California -0.5% 0.2% -0.8% Seattle Metro -1.7% -1.3% -1.9% Same-Property Portfolio 0.3% -1.2% 1.0% Financial Occupancies Quarter Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Southern California 96.8% 95.9% 97.0% Northern California 96.5% 96.2% 97.2% Seattle Metro 95.8% 95.9% 97.1% Same-Property Portfolio 96.5% 96.0% 97.1%

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

Dispositions

In October 2020, the Company sold a community located in Glendale, CA containing 115 apartment homes, for a total contract price of $60.0 million. The Company recognized a $25.7 million gain on sale in the quarter, which has been excluded from Core FFO.

Other Investments

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company originated six structured finance investments totaling $206.0 million. The investments have a weighted average return of 10.1% with most of the proceeds expected to be funded by early 2021.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company received cash proceeds of $84.0 million from the full redemption of two structured finance investments and the maturity of an investment in a mortgage backed security.

DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY

The table below represents the development communities in lease-up and the current leasing status as of February 1, 2021.

Project Name Location Total

Apartment

Homes ESS

Ownership % Leased as

of 02/01/21 Status 500 Folsom San Francisco, CA 537 50% 91.8% In Lease-Up Mylo Santa Clara, CA 476 100% 72.9% In Lease-Up Patina at Midtown San Jose, CA 269 50% 50.9% In Lease-Up Total/Average % Leased 1,282 76.2%

LIQUIDITY AND BALANCE SHEET

Common Stock

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 211,681 shares of its common stock totaling $46.3 million, including commissions, at an average price of $218.84 per share. For the full-year ending December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 1,197,190 shares of its common stock totaling $269.3 million, including commissions, at an average price of $224.96 per share.

In December 2020, the Board of Directors approved the replenishment of the stock repurchase plan such that the Company had $250.0 million of purchase authority remaining under the stock repurchase plan. As of February 1, 2021, the Company had $214.4 million of purchase authority remaining under the stock repurchase plan.

The Company did not issue any shares of common stock through its equity distribution program in the fourth quarter or full-year 2020.

Balance Sheet

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repaid $328.2 million of secured and unsecured debt due to mature in 2021 with a weighted average effective rate of 4.2%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company repaid $100.0 million of unsecured debt due to mature in 2021 at an effective rate of 4.3%.

As of February 1, 2021, the Company has approximately $1.2 billion in liquidity via undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities and cash and marketable securities.

2021 Full-Year Guidance and Key Assumptions

Per Diluted Share Range Midpoint Net Income $3.30 - $3.90 $3.60 Total FFO $11.86 - $12.46 $12.16 Core FFO $11.86 - $12.46 $12.16 Estimated Same-Property Portfolio Change based on 47,090 Apartment Homes Gross Revenue -3.50% to -1.50% -2.5% Operating Expense 2.00% to 3.00% 2.5% Net Operating Income -6.25% to -3.00% -4.6%

2021 Core FFO Per Diluted Share Guidance Range versus Full-Year 2020

The table below provides a summary of income statement changes between the Company’s 2020 Core FFO per diluted share and its 2021 Core FFO per diluted share guidance range.

2021 Core FFO Per Diluted Share Guidance versus 2020 Low-End High-End 2020 Core FFO Per Diluted Share $ 12.82 $ 12.82 NOI from Consolidated Communities, Excluding Straight-Line Concessions (0.99) (0.44) Change in Straight-Line Concessions from Consolidated Communities (0.41) (0.56) Net Interest Expense 0.18 0.26 Interest and Other Income 0.10 0.12 FFO from Co-Investments 0.09 0.17 G&A and Other (0.01) 0.01 Impact from Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 0.08 0.08 2021 Core FFO Per Diluted Share Guidance $ 11.86 $ 12.46

OTHER KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The impact of recording lease concessions on a straight-line basis is expected to be a reduction to 2021 Core FFO by ($6.0 million) to ($16.0 million), as compared to $21.9 million recorded in 2020. As such, this non-cash item will negatively impact year-over-year Core FFO per diluted share by ($0.41) to ($0.56).

Acquisitions and dispositions of $300 - $500 million, subject to market conditions and cost of capital.

Preferred equity commitments of $100 - $150 million, to be funded by redemptions.

Total development spending in 2021 for existing projects under construction is expected to be approximately $60 million at the Company’s pro rata share. The Company does not currently plan to start any new developments during 2021.

Revenue generating capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $25 million at the Company’s pro rata share.

For additional details regarding the Company’s 2021 FFO guidance range, please see page S-14 of the supplemental financial information. For the first quarter of 2021, the Company has established a guidance range of Core FFO per diluted share of $2.96 to $3.10.

FFO RECONCILIATION

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), is generally considered by industry analysts as an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges, gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred to as “Core FFO,” to be useful supplemental operating performance measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of depreciated operating properties and excluding real estate depreciation (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate company between periods or as compared to different companies. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the Company’s core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Company’s actual operating results. FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the NAREIT definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and other REITs’ calculation of FFO may vary from the NAREIT definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to the Company’s calculation.

The following table sets forth the Company’s calculation of diluted FFO and Core FFO for the three months and years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (dollars in thousands, except for share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 95,745 $ 128,818 $ 568,870 $ 439,286 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 130,127 122,908 525,497 483,750 Gains not included in FFO (25,716 ) (47,063 ) (301,886 ) (79,468 ) Impairment loss 1,825 7,105 1,825 7,105 Impairment loss from unconsolidated co-investments - 11,484 - 11,484 Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated co-investments 13,403 15,351 51,594 60,655 Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units 3,369 4,480 19,912 15,343 Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other (132 ) (1,097 ) (539 ) (1,805 ) Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 218,621 $ 241,986 $ 865,273 $ 936,350 FFO per share – diluted $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 12.78 $ 13.73 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs $ 1,487 $ 99 $ 1,591 $ 168 Deferred tax (income) expense on unrealized gain on unconsolidated co-investment (1) (105 ) - 1,531 1,457 Gain on sale of marketable securities (2,007 ) (534 ) (2,131 ) (1,271 ) Unrealized gains on marketable securities (10,300 ) (1,430 ) (12,515 ) (5,710 ) Provision for credit losses 587 - 687 - Equity (income) loss from non-core co-investment (2) (916 ) 418 (5,289 ) (4,143 ) Interest rate hedge ineffectiveness (3) - - - 181 (Gain) loss on early retirement of debt, net (937 ) 3,426 22,883 (3,717 ) Gain on early retirement of debt from unconsolidated co-investment - - (38 ) - Co-investment promote income - - (6,455 ) (809 ) Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments - (1,031 ) (210 ) (3,562 ) Accelerated interest income from maturity of investment in mortgage backed security (11,753 ) (7,032 ) (11,753 ) (7,032 ) General and administrative and other, net 9,316 1,181 14,958 1,181 Insurance reimbursements, legal settlements, and other, net (150 ) (595 ) (81 ) (858 ) Core Funds from operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 203,843 $ 236,488 $ 868,451 $ 912,235 Core FFO per share – diluted $ 3.02 $ 3.45 $ 12.82 $ 13.38 Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (4) 67,398,487 68,449,008 67,725,692 68,198,785

(1) A deferred tax expense was recorded during the second quarter of 2020 related to the $4.7 million net unrealized gain on the Real Estate Technology Ventures, L.P. co-investment. (2) Represents the Company’s share of co-investment income from Real Estate Technology Ventures, L.P. (3) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASU No. 2017-12 "Derivatives and Hedging - Targeted Improvements to Accounting for Hedging Activities," which resulted in a cumulative effect adjustment of approximately $181,000 from interest expense to accumulated other comprehensive income. As a result of the adoption of this standard, the Company recognizes qualifying hedge ineffectiveness through accumulated other comprehensive income as opposed to current earnings. (4) Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) into shares of the Company’s common stock and excludes all DownREIT limited partnership units for which the Operating Partnership has the ability and intention to redeem the units for cash and does not consider them to be common stock equivalents.

NET OPERATING INCOME (“NOI”) AND SAME-PROPERTY NOI RECONCILIATIONS

NOI and Same-Property NOI are considered by management to be important supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included in the Company’s consolidated statements of income. The presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the Company’s operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the operating performance of individual communities or groups of communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines same-property NOI as same-property revenues less same-property operating expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Earnings from operations $ 111,931 $ 116,818 $ 491,441 $ 481,112 Adjustments: Corporate-level property management expenses 8,549 8,616 34,573 34,067 Depreciation and amortization 130,127 122,908 525,497 483,750 Management and other fees from affiliates (2,286 ) (2,504 ) (9,598 ) (9,527 ) General and administrative 23,144 15,531 65,388 54,262 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs 1,487 99 1,591 168 Impairment loss 1,825 7,105 1,825 7,105 (Gain) Loss on sale of real estate and land (25,716 ) 3,164 (64,967 ) 3,164 NOI 249,061 271,737 1,045,750 1,054,101 Less: Non-same property NOI (31,988 ) (22,995 ) (140,782 ) (82,644 ) Same-Property NOI $ 217,073 $ 248,742 $ 904,968 $ 971,457

