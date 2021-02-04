Voya Financial Announces Details of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Additional information regarding the meeting, which will be conducted online only, will be contained in Voya Financial's proxy statement, which will be filed in advance of the meeting.