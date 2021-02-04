Voya Financial Announces Details of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), today announced that its annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.
Additional information regarding the meeting, which will be conducted online only, will be contained in Voya Financial's proxy statement, which will be filed in advance of the meeting.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), helps Americans plan, invest and protect their savings — to get ready to retire better. Serving the financial needs of approximately 13.8 million individual and institutional customers in the United States, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2019. The company had $657 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2020. With a clear mission to make a secure financial future possible — one person, one family, one institution at a time — Voya’s vision is to be America’s Retirement Company. Certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the Great Place to Work Institute, Voya is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has been recognized as a 2020 World’s Most Admired Company by Fortune magazine; one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute; as a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index; and as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” on the Disability Equality Index by Disability:IN. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.
