Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income of $6.0 Million in Fourth Quarter 2020

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Results include the acquisition of Fairport Savings Bank, effective May 1, 2020.

Net interest income increased 28% to $16.4 million reflecting the Fairport Savings Bank (“FSB”) acquisition and fees earned in connection with Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)

Results included a $0.1 million provision for loan loss release and $0.7 million gain on the sale of the previous administrative headquarters building

Significant loan and deposit growth quarter-over-quarter, reflecting solid execution of long-term strategy

“I am proud of what the team achieved in 2020. It was a year of monumental upheaval that tested the fortitude and resiliency of all. We responded rapidly to support the people and businesses in our region and help them navigate the many challenges presented by the pandemic. This was accomplished while adjusting quickly to a new work environment and the many changes that presented. Importantly, we continued to demonstrate one of Evan’s Core Values of Valuing Others,” said David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc.

He continued, “The execution of our strategy occurred where we were able, and flexibility was demonstrated where execution was hampered by the environment. This supported a focused effort to position our company for long-term growth and success. This was evidenced by significant participation in the PPP program, which added almost 1,000 new commercial customers and more than $200 million of loans. Of equal importance was the expansion of our franchise in the Western New York market with the Benefits Brokers of WNY and Fairport Savings Bank acquisitions. Systems and customer accounts were successfully integrated from these combinations during a most unprecedented operating environment. Additionally, there are positive signs of recovery in our markets. We released $126 thousand of loan loss provision in the quarter based on improving economic indicators, successfully closed on the sale of our former administration building and saw net interest income increase 28% over the prior-year fourth quarter.”

He added, “Looking toward the new year, even as our world continues to operate in a drastically altered environment, we are enthused about the opportunities ahead. We are optimistic that the pockets of recovery within our markets will continue to strengthen and the building developments with vaccinations can return the country to a more normal state. Regardless of the challenges, our commitment to community engagement will not waver, from community development lending, direct investments to drive progress in underserved areas, social justice and equity or partnering with local schools to improve educational opportunity. These actions are engrained in our culture, set us apart and serve as a compass to drive our efforts.”

Net income was $6.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $4.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 and $3.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in last year’s fourth quarter. The Company’s fourth quarter 2020 results included a $0.1 million release of provision for loan loss primarily reflecting adjustment for improvement in macroeconomic indicators such as decreases in unemployment from the beginning of the pandemic. The fourth quarter of 2020 also included higher net interest income, in part, due to fees earned in connection with PPP and the recognition of a $0.7 million gain on the sale of the Company’s previous administrative headquarters building. Return on average equity was 14.51% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 11.09% in the third quarter of 2020 and 10.16% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the full year 2020, net income was $11.2 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, down from $17.0 million, or $3.42 per diluted share, in 2019. The decrease reflected higher loan loss provision as the Company responded to the economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and incurred $6 million of one-time merger related expenses reflecting the acquisition of FSB. The return on average equity was 7.06% for 2020 compared with 12.08% in 2019.

Net Interest Income ($ in thousands) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2019 Interest income $ 18,175 $ 17,766 $ 16,028 Interest expense 1,744 2,124 3,236 Net interest income 16,431 15,642 12,792 Provision for loan losses (credit) (126) 1,881 (122) Net interest income after provision $ 16,557 $ 13,761 $ 12,914

Net interest income increased $0.8 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2020, and $3.6 million, or 28%, from the prior-year fourth quarter. The increase from the sequential third quarter reflects the acceleration of the amortization of PPP loan fees, as the Company recognized the first of its PPP loans to be forgiven by the Federal Government. As the loans are forgiven the Company is accelerating the recognition of the fees that were being amortized over the original life of the loan. As a result, Evans recognized an additional $0.4 million in interest income due to this acceleration. The increase over last year’s fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher average interest-earning assets as the Company recognized the impact of the FSB acquisition and PPP lending.

Fourth quarter net interest margin of 3.38% increased 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2020, reflecting the accelerated PPP fee amortization and reduced interest expense as the Company continues to align rates on deposits. Net interest margin was down 29 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019, largely due to the Federal Reserve’s decrease of the fed funds rate by 150 basis points early in 2020, and changes in the mix of interest-earning assets, including greater interest earning cash balances, PPP loans and residential mortgages from FSB. The yield on loans increased 8 basis points when compared with the third quarter of 2020 and decreased 83 basis points when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.49% compared with 0.59% in the third quarter of 2020 and 1.24% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company continues to evaluate its loan portfolio in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the Company’s evaluation, provision for loan losses can be adjusted for the impact that economic trends, such as unemployment, will have on our clients. The $0.1 million release of provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects the response to current positive macroeconomic trends. The Company has deferred the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss Impairment Model (CECL), as permitted by its classification as a Smaller Reporting Company by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asset Quality ($ in thousands) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2019 Total non-performing loans $ 28,118 $ 21,466 $ 14,396 Total net loan charge-offs 60 34 85 Non-performing loans / Total loans 1.66 % 1.26 % 1.17 % Net loan charge-offs / Average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Allowance for loan losses / Total loans 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.24 %

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company classified the loans to clients within the hotel industry as criticized, where further assistance is required given their level of seasonality and ongoing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. At year-end, criticized assets totaled $139.6 million, with the hotel portfolio comprising 58% of that amount. The Company continues to monitor each client in that industry including on-going conversations with the borrowers. The $6.7 million increase in non-performing assets during the fourth quarter reflects two hotel borrowers that have longer-term implications beyond typical seasonality performance.

“As expected, during the fourth quarter the remaining $8.0 million of loan deferrals moved back to normal status. Our focus has been on the hotel portfolio, and while the majority continue to pay either interest only or full principal and interest, as part of our ongoing reviews we did identify two credits that will have longer-term stresses, and as a result moved them to non-performing status,” stated John Connerton, Chief Financial Officer of Evans Bank. “The hotel portfolio continues to be well-collateralized with an average loan to value of 67%, and we believe that we are appropriately reserved for any near-term economic uncertainty.”

Non-Interest Income ($ in thousands) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2019 Deposit service charges $ 619 $ 598 $ 747 Insurance service and fee revenue 2,301 3,217 2,120 Bank-owned life insurance 172 170 164 Loss on tax credit investment - - (158) Refundable NY state historic tax credit - - 115 Gain on sale of securities - 667 - Other income 1,711 1,205 1,005 Total non-interest income $ 4,803 $ 5,857 $ 3,993

The decrease in insurance service and fee revenue from the third quarter of 2020 reflects typical seasonally lower commercial lines insurance commissions.

The third quarter of 2020 included approximately $0.7 million of gain on sale of investment securities, while there were no comparable gains in the current quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019.

The increase in other income was largely due to a gain of $0.7 million recognized on the sale of the Company’s former administrative headquarters in the fourth quarter 2020.

Non-Interest Expense ($ in thousands) 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2019 Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,087 $ 8,101 $ 7,355 Occupancy 1,169 1,204 868 Advertising and public relations 233 503 421 Professional services 893 865 827 Technology and communications 1,306 1,365 1,075 Amortization of intangibles 133 136 112 FDIC insurance 339 290 74 Merger-related expenses - 524 232 Other expenses 1,350 1,480 1,207 Total non-interest expenses $ 14,510 $ 14,468 $ 12,171

Salaries and benefits costs increased from the third quarter of 2020 due to adjustments for incentive accruals, as the Company adjusted calculated incentives to recognize the contributions of associates during this historically challenged year. The increase from the prior-year period was largely due to the addition of personnel related to the FSB acquisition.

Advertising expenses decreased as the Company had increased spending in the previous quarters to highlight new promotional campaigns, particularly those in the Company’s expanded Rochester market.

The increase in technology and communications from the prior-year period was due to higher online banking activity, ATM card fees, and software costs primarily as a result of the FSB acquisition.

The higher level of FDIC insurance expense reflects the benefit of the FDIC’s small bank assessment credit, which was taken in the 2019 fourth quarter.

There were no merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with costs relating to the FSB core system conversion during the third quarter of 2020, and legal and other professional services related to the initiation of the merger in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio, or noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, was 68.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, 67.3% in the third quarter of 2020, and 72.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio, excluding amortization expense, gains and losses from investment securities, and merger-related expenses, was 67.7% compared with 66.3% in the third quarter of 2020 and 70.3% in last year’s fourth quarter.

Income tax expense was $0.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 12.0%, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 11.8% in the third quarter of 2020 and 20.9% in last year’s fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of the first quarter 2020 historic tax credit transaction, the effective tax rate was 22.1% and 25.6% in the fourth and third quarters of 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were down slightly at $2.04 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared with $2.06 billion at September 30, 2020, but increased 40% from $1.46 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase reflects the addition of $323 million of assets, including $271 million of loans, from the FSB acquisition and the Company’s loan growth over the last year, including the origination $203 million of PPP loans.

Investment securities were $167 million at December 31, 2020, $6 million higher than the end of the third quarter of 2020, and $36 million higher than at the end of last year’s fourth quarter. The Company added $21 million of securities from FSB during the second quarter of 2020, and subsequently sold $23 million of securities during the third quarter of 2020. The primary objectives of the Company’s investment portfolio are to provide liquidity, secure municipal deposits, and maximize income while preserving the safety of principal.

Total deposits of $1.77 billion declined $10 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2020, but were up $504 million, or 40%, from the end of last year’s fourth quarter. The increase from the prior year reflects $239 million of deposits from FSB and an accumulation of liquidity by commercial customers in response to the pandemic, including deposits related to PPP loans, and increases in consumer deposits from government stimulus payments and lower consumer spending. The slight decrease from the sequential third quarter largely reflects seasonally lower municipal deposits.

Capital Management

The Company has consistently maintained regulatory capital ratios measurably above the Federal “well capitalized” standard, including a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.21% at December 31, 2020 compared with 7.82% at September 30, 2020 and 10.33% at December 31, 2019. Book value per share was $31.21 at December 31, 2020 compared with $30.29 at September 30, 2020 and $30.11 at December 31, 2019.

For the full year of 2020, cash dividends totaled $1.16, up 12% over 2019.

2020 Year in Review (compared with prior-year period)

Net interest income was $59.8 million, up 15%, primarily due to the growth of interest earning assets from the loans acquired in the FSB acquisition and the origination of PPP loans. However, the increase was muted by both low commercial loan growth and net interest margin compression. Net interest margin was 3.37%, a decrease of 45 basis points, which largely reflects the Federal Reserve’s decrease of the fed funds rate by 150 basis points early in 2020, and changes in the mix of interest-earning assets, including greater interest earning cash balances, PPP loans and residential mortgages from FSB.

The Company’s provision for loan losses of $5.4 million was up significantly from $75 thousand due to the impacts on the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. A decrease in asset quality resulted from the elevated risk associated with the hotel portfolio, which increased the Company’s criticized loans. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.66% compared with 1.17%.

Non-interest income was up $0.2 million at $18.2 million. The Company had a net loss of $0.6 million as a result of the recognition of a historic tax credit transaction. Additionally, deposit service charges were down $0.3 million due to certain fees that had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 to assist customers affected by COVID-19. These decreases were offset by gains on sale of investment securities and the sale of the previous administrative headquarters.

Non-interest expense increased $12 million, or 25%, to $59.9 million. The Company had merger-related expense in connection with the acquisition of FSB of $6.0 million. Additionally, higher salaries and employee benefits of $3.4 million, or 11%, due to the addition of new employees from FSB and merit increases. Occupancy expense was up $0.9 million also reflecting the addition of FSB. Technology expenses were up 27%, or $1.1 million, to $5.2 million largely due to increased software costs, volume related ATM card fees and online banking activity, primarily as a result of the FSB acquisition and COVID-19 impact. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.7 million, as a result of growth in assets and the reduction of prior year expenses due to the application of the FDIC’s small bank assessment credit, which was not applicable in 2020.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio was 76.7% in 2020 compared with 68.2% in 2019, and the non-GAAP efficiency ratio, as previously defined, was 68.5% compared with 67.2%.

Income tax expense for the year was $1.6 million, representing an effective tax rate of 12.2% compared with an effective tax rate of 23.5% in 2019. Excluding the impact of the historic tax credit transactions, the effective tax rate was 23.9% in 2020.

EVANS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 ASSETS Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 83,902 $ 88,249 $ 109,943 $ 40,706 $ 28,280 Investment Securities 166,600 160,757 169,975 162,038 130,308 Loans 1,693,794 1,703,076 1,685,761 1,246,206 1,226,531 Allowance for loan losses (20,415) (20,601) (18,754) (18,157) (15,175) Goodwill and intangible assets 14,951 15,085 15,222 13,421 12,545 All other assets 105,283 110,427 103,793 80,597 77,741 Total assets $ 2,044,115 $ 2,056,993 $ 2,065,940 $ 1,524,811 $ 1,460,230 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Demand deposits 436,157 442,536 428,655 273,623 263,717 NOW deposits 230,751 215,492 229,788 159,223 140,654 Savings deposits 825,947 799,739 794,513 625,773 587,142 Time deposits 278,554 323,211 356,147 268,978 275,927 Total deposits 1,771,409 1,780,978 1,809,103 1,327,597 1,267,440 Borrowings 79,663 82,909 67,715 23,902 23,755 Other liabilities 24,138 30,218 27,124 25,216 20,582 Total stockholders' equity 168,905 162,888 161,998 148,096 148,453 SHARES AND CAPITAL RATIOS Common shares outstanding 5,411,384 5,376,742 5,376,872 4,942,802 4,929,593 Book value per share $ 31.21 $ 30.29 $ 30.13 $ 29.96 $ 30.11 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.21 % 7.82 % 8.44 % 9.92 % 10.33 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.62 % 11.28 % 11.14 % 11.84 % 12.32 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.88 % 12.53 % 12.39 % 13.09 % 13.56 % ASSET QUALITY DATA Total non-performing loans $ 28,118 $ 21,466 $ 19,718 $ 16,717 $ 14,396 Total net loan charge-offs 60 34 - 17 85 Non-performing loans/Total loans 1.66 % 1.26 % 1.17 % 1.34 % 1.17 % Net loan charge-offs /Average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % - % 0.01 % 0.03 % Allowance for loans losses/Total loans 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.11 % 1.46 % 1.24 %

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Interest income $ 18,175 $ 17,766 $ 17,069 $ 15,823 $ 16,028 Interest expense 1,744 2,124 2,136 3,047 3,236 Net interest income 16,431 15,642 14,933 12,776 12,792 Provision (credit) for loan losses (126) 1,881 597 2,999 (122) Net interest income after provision 16,557 13,761 14,336 9,777 12,914 Deposit service charges 619 598 397 628 747 Insurance service and fee revenue 2,301 3,217 2,667 2,425 2,120 Bank-owned life insurance 172 170 178 160 164 Loss on tax credit investment - - - (2,475) (158) Refundable NY state historic tax credit - - - 1,857 115 Gain on sale of securities - 667 - - - Other income 1,711 1,205 997 743 1,005 Total non-interest income 4,803 5,857 4,239 3,338 3,993 Salaries and employee benefits 9,087 8,101 8,005 7,797 7,355 Occupancy 1,169 1,204 1,062 861 868 Advertising and public relations 233 503 123 269 421 Professional services 893 865 872 914 827 Technology and communications 1,306 1,365 1,467 1,096 1,075 Amortization of intangibles 133 136 134 130 112 FDIC insurance 339 290 282 179 74 Merger-related expenses - 524 4,974 460 232 Other expenses 1,350 1,480 1,093 1,164 1,207 Total non-interest expenses 14,510 14,468 18,012 12,870 12,171 Income before income taxes 6,850 5,150 563 245 4,736 Income tax provision 821 606 94 41 988 Net income 6,029 4,544 469 204 3,748 PER SHARE DATA Net income per common share-diluted $ 1.11 $ 0.84 $ 0.09 $ 0.04 $ 0.75 Cash dividends per common share $ - $ 0.58 $ - $ 0.58 $ - Weighted average number of diluted shares 5,416,198 5,395,806 5,243,581 4,992,214 4,990,863 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 1.18 % 0.88 % 0.10 % 0.05 % 1.02 % Return on average stockholders' equity 14.51 % 11.09 % 1.19 % 0.55 % 10.16 % Efficiency ratio 68.33 % 67.30 % 93.95 % 79.87 % 72.51 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)* 67.71 % 66.28 % 67.30 % 73.39 % 70.28 % * The calculation of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangibles, gains and losses from investment securities, merger-related expenses and the impact of historic tax credit transactions.

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter AVERAGE BALANCES Loans, net $ 1,677,502 $ 1,671,338 $ 1,535,206 $ 1,219,230 $ 1,213,837 Investment securities 162,941 172,712 179,677 136,029 137,354 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 92,974 106,154 73,973 57,319 32,061 Total interest-earning assets 1,933,417 1,950,204 1,788,856 1,412,578 1,383,252 Non interest-earning assets 117,458 117,244 107,738 89,804 89,415 Total Assets $ 2,050,875 $ 2,067,448 $ 1,896,594 $ 1,502,382 $ 1,472,667 NOW 218,587 221,343 203,458 144,564 136,077 Savings 818,878 799,082 721,578 605,103 593,694 Time deposits 300,605 337,967 337,187 274,576 274,856 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,338,070 1,358,392 1,262,223 1,024,243 1,004,627 Borrowings 80,814 84,926 51,493 24,708 27,241 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,418,884 1,443,318 1,313,716 1,048,951 1,031,868 Demand deposits 439,953 430,658 399,807 281,624 272,834 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 25,882 29,644 25,540 22,127 20,375 Stockholders' equity 166,156 163,828 157,531 149,680 147,590 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 2,050,875 $ 2,067,448 $ 1,896,594 $ 1,502,382 $ 1,472,667 YIELD/RATE Loans, net 4.09 % 4.01 % 4.22 % 4.80 % 4.92 % Investment securities 2.18 % 2.06 % 2.12 % 3.24 % 2.46 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 1.27 % 1.65 % Total interest-earning assets 3.74 % 3.62 % 3.84 % 4.51 % 4.61 % NOW 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.50 % 0.57 % Savings 0.24 % 0.33 % 0.37 % 0.87 % 0.94 % Time deposits 0.90 % 1.04 % 1.40 % 2.02 % 2.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.37 % 0.48 % 0.62 % 1.13 % 1.21 % Borrowings 2.43 % 2.26 % 1.41 % 2.78 % 2.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.59 % 0.65 % 1.17 % 1.24 % Interest rate spread 3.25 % 3.03 % 3.19 % 3.34 % 3.36 % Contribution of interest-free funds 0.13 % 0.16 % 0.17 % 0.30 % 0.31 % Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.19 % 3.36 % 3.64 % 3.67 %

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2020 2019 Year to Date Year to Date % Change Interest income $ 68,833 $ 64,740 6 % Interest expense 9,051 12,685 (29) % Net interest income 59,782 52,055 15 % Provision for loan losses 5,351 75 7,035 % Net interest income after provision 54,431 51,980 5 % Deposit service charges 2,242 2,569 (13) % Insurance service and fee revenue 10,610 10,688 (1) % Bank-owned life insurance 680 656 4 % Loss on tax credit investment (2,475) (158) 1,466 % Refundable NY state historic tax credit 1,857 115 1,515 % Gain on sale of securities 667 - - % Other income 4,656 4,212 11 % Total non-interest income 18,237 18,082 1 % Salaries and employee benefits 32,990 29,628 11 % Occupancy 4,296 3,429 25 % Advertising and public relations 1,128 1,033 9 % Professional services 3,544 3,510 1 % Technology and communications 5,234 4,124 27 % FDIC insurance 1,090 431 153 % Amortization of intangibles 533 448 19 % Merger-related expenses 5,958 232 2,468 % Other expenses 5,087 4,985 2 % Total non-interest expenses 59,860 47,820 25 % Income before income taxes 12,808 22,242 (42) % Income tax provision 1,562 5,228 (70) % Net income 11,246 17,014 (34) % PER SHARE DATA Net income per common share-diluted $ 2.13 $ 3.42 (38) % Cash dividends per common share $ 1.16 $ 1.04 12 % Weighted average number of diluted shares 5,268,560 4,968,172 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average total assets 0.60 % 1.17 % Return on average stockholders' equity 7.06 % 12.08 % Efficiency ratio 76.72 % 68.18 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)* 68.45 % 67.21 % Net interest margin 3.37 % 3.82 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/Average loans 0.01 % (0.03) % * The calculation of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangibles, gains and losses from investment securities, merger-related expenses and the impact of historic tax credit transactions.

