 

Evans Bancorp Reports Net Income of $6.0 Million in Fourth Quarter 2020

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” or “Evans”) (NYSE American: EVBN), a community financial services company serving Western New York since 1920, today reported its results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Results include the acquisition of Fairport Savings Bank, effective May 1, 2020.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS (compared with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

  • Net interest income increased 28% to $16.4 million reflecting the Fairport Savings Bank (“FSB”) acquisition and fees earned in connection with Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”)
  • Results included a $0.1 million provision for loan loss release and $0.7 million gain on the sale of the previous administrative headquarters building
  • Significant loan and deposit growth quarter-over-quarter, reflecting solid execution of long-term strategy

“I am proud of what the team achieved in 2020. It was a year of monumental upheaval that tested the fortitude and resiliency of all. We responded rapidly to support the people and businesses in our region and help them navigate the many challenges presented by the pandemic. This was accomplished while adjusting quickly to a new work environment and the many changes that presented. Importantly, we continued to demonstrate one of Evan’s Core Values of Valuing Others,” said David J. Nasca, President and CEO of Evans Bancorp, Inc.

He continued, “The execution of our strategy occurred where we were able, and flexibility was demonstrated where execution was hampered by the environment. This supported a focused effort to position our company for long-term growth and success. This was evidenced by significant participation in the PPP program, which added almost 1,000 new commercial customers and more than $200 million of loans. Of equal importance was the expansion of our franchise in the Western New York market with the Benefits Brokers of WNY and Fairport Savings Bank acquisitions. Systems and customer accounts were successfully integrated from these combinations during a most unprecedented operating environment. Additionally, there are positive signs of recovery in our markets. We released $126 thousand of loan loss provision in the quarter based on improving economic indicators, successfully closed on the sale of our former administration building and saw net interest income increase 28% over the prior-year fourth quarter.”

He added, “Looking toward the new year, even as our world continues to operate in a drastically altered environment, we are enthused about the opportunities ahead. We are optimistic that the pockets of recovery within our markets will continue to strengthen and the building developments with vaccinations can return the country to a more normal state. Regardless of the challenges, our commitment to community engagement will not waver, from community development lending, direct investments to drive progress in underserved areas, social justice and equity or partnering with local schools to improve educational opportunity. These actions are engrained in our culture, set us apart and serve as a compass to drive our efforts.”

Net income was $6.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with $4.5 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 and $3.7 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, in last year’s fourth quarter. The Company’s fourth quarter 2020 results included a $0.1 million release of provision for loan loss primarily reflecting adjustment for improvement in macroeconomic indicators such as decreases in unemployment from the beginning of the pandemic. The fourth quarter of 2020 also included higher net interest income, in part, due to fees earned in connection with PPP and the recognition of a $0.7 million gain on the sale of the Company’s previous administrative headquarters building. Return on average equity was 14.51% for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with 11.09% in the third quarter of 2020 and 10.16% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the full year 2020, net income was $11.2 million, or $2.13 per diluted share, down from $17.0 million, or $3.42 per diluted share, in 2019. The decrease reflected higher loan loss provision as the Company responded to the economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and incurred $6 million of one-time merger related expenses reflecting the acquisition of FSB. The return on average equity was 7.06% for 2020 compared with 12.08% in 2019.

Net Interest Income

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

4Q 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

18,175

 

 

$

17,766

 

 

$

16,028

Interest expense

 

 

1,744

 

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

3,236

Net interest income

 

 

16,431

 

 

 

15,642

 

 

 

12,792

Provision for loan losses (credit)

 

 

(126)

 

 

 

1,881

 

 

 

(122)

Net interest income after provision

 

$

16,557

 

 

$

13,761

 

 

$

12,914

Net interest income increased $0.8 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2020, and $3.6 million, or 28%, from the prior-year fourth quarter. The increase from the sequential third quarter reflects the acceleration of the amortization of PPP loan fees, as the Company recognized the first of its PPP loans to be forgiven by the Federal Government. As the loans are forgiven the Company is accelerating the recognition of the fees that were being amortized over the original life of the loan. As a result, Evans recognized an additional $0.4 million in interest income due to this acceleration. The increase over last year’s fourth quarter was primarily driven by higher average interest-earning assets as the Company recognized the impact of the FSB acquisition and PPP lending.

Fourth quarter net interest margin of 3.38% increased 19 basis points from the third quarter of 2020, reflecting the accelerated PPP fee amortization and reduced interest expense as the Company continues to align rates on deposits. Net interest margin was down 29 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019, largely due to the Federal Reserve’s decrease of the fed funds rate by 150 basis points early in 2020, and changes in the mix of interest-earning assets, including greater interest earning cash balances, PPP loans and residential mortgages from FSB. The yield on loans increased 8 basis points when compared with the third quarter of 2020 and decreased 83 basis points when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.49% compared with 0.59% in the third quarter of 2020 and 1.24% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company continues to evaluate its loan portfolio in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of the Company’s evaluation, provision for loan losses can be adjusted for the impact that economic trends, such as unemployment, will have on our clients. The $0.1 million release of provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects the response to current positive macroeconomic trends. The Company has deferred the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Loss Impairment Model (CECL), as permitted by its classification as a Smaller Reporting Company by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Asset Quality

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

4Q 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing loans

 

$

28,118

 

 

$

21,466

 

 

$

14,396

 

Total net loan charge-offs

 

 

60

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

85

 

Non-performing loans / Total loans

 

 

1.66

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1.17

%

Net loan charge-offs / Average loans

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.03

%

Allowance for loan losses / Total loans

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.24

%

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company classified the loans to clients within the hotel industry as criticized, where further assistance is required given their level of seasonality and ongoing challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. At year-end, criticized assets totaled $139.6 million, with the hotel portfolio comprising 58% of that amount. The Company continues to monitor each client in that industry including on-going conversations with the borrowers. The $6.7 million increase in non-performing assets during the fourth quarter reflects two hotel borrowers that have longer-term implications beyond typical seasonality performance.

“As expected, during the fourth quarter the remaining $8.0 million of loan deferrals moved back to normal status. Our focus has been on the hotel portfolio, and while the majority continue to pay either interest only or full principal and interest, as part of our ongoing reviews we did identify two credits that will have longer-term stresses, and as a result moved them to non-performing status,” stated John Connerton, Chief Financial Officer of Evans Bank. “The hotel portfolio continues to be well-collateralized with an average loan to value of 67%, and we believe that we are appropriately reserved for any near-term economic uncertainty.”

Non-Interest Income

($ in thousands)

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

4Q 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

$

619

 

 

$

598

 

 

$

747

Insurance service and fee revenue

 

 

2,301

 

 

 

3,217

 

 

 

2,120

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

172

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

164

Loss on tax credit investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(158)

Refundable NY state historic tax credit

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

115

Gain on sale of securities

 

 

-

 

 

 

667

 

 

 

-

Other income

 

 

1,711

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

1,005

Total non-interest income

 

$

4,803

 

 

$

5,857

 

 

$

3,993

The decrease in insurance service and fee revenue from the third quarter of 2020 reflects typical seasonally lower commercial lines insurance commissions.

The third quarter of 2020 included approximately $0.7 million of gain on sale of investment securities, while there were no comparable gains in the current quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2019.

The increase in other income was largely due to a gain of $0.7 million recognized on the sale of the Company’s former administrative headquarters in the fourth quarter 2020.

Non-Interest Expense

($ in thousands)

 

 

4Q 2020

 

 

3Q 2020

 

 

4Q 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

$

9,087

 

 

$

8,101

 

 

$

7,355

Occupancy

 

 

1,169

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

868

Advertising and public relations

 

 

233

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

421

Professional services

 

 

893

 

 

 

865

 

 

 

827

Technology and communications

 

 

1,306

 

 

 

1,365

 

 

 

1,075

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

133

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

112

FDIC insurance

 

 

339

 

 

 

290

 

 

 

74

Merger-related expenses

 

 

-

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

232

Other expenses

 

 

1,350

 

 

 

1,480

 

 

 

1,207

Total non-interest expenses

 

$

14,510

 

 

$

14,468

 

 

$

12,171

Salaries and benefits costs increased from the third quarter of 2020 due to adjustments for incentive accruals, as the Company adjusted calculated incentives to recognize the contributions of associates during this historically challenged year. The increase from the prior-year period was largely due to the addition of personnel related to the FSB acquisition.

Advertising expenses decreased as the Company had increased spending in the previous quarters to highlight new promotional campaigns, particularly those in the Company’s expanded Rochester market.

The increase in technology and communications from the prior-year period was due to higher online banking activity, ATM card fees, and software costs primarily as a result of the FSB acquisition.

The higher level of FDIC insurance expense reflects the benefit of the FDIC’s small bank assessment credit, which was taken in the 2019 fourth quarter.

There were no merger-related expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with costs relating to the FSB core system conversion during the third quarter of 2020, and legal and other professional services related to the initiation of the merger in the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio, or noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, was 68.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, 67.3% in the third quarter of 2020, and 72.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company’s non-GAAP efficiency ratio, excluding amortization expense, gains and losses from investment securities, and merger-related expenses, was 67.7% compared with 66.3% in the third quarter of 2020 and 70.3% in last year’s fourth quarter.

Income tax expense was $0.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 12.0%, for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 11.8% in the third quarter of 2020 and 20.9% in last year’s fourth quarter. Excluding the impact of the first quarter 2020 historic tax credit transaction, the effective tax rate was 22.1% and 25.6% in the fourth and third quarters of 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were down slightly at $2.04 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared with $2.06 billion at September 30, 2020, but increased 40% from $1.46 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase reflects the addition of $323 million of assets, including $271 million of loans, from the FSB acquisition and the Company’s loan growth over the last year, including the origination $203 million of PPP loans.

Investment securities were $167 million at December 31, 2020, $6 million higher than the end of the third quarter of 2020, and $36 million higher than at the end of last year’s fourth quarter. The Company added $21 million of securities from FSB during the second quarter of 2020, and subsequently sold $23 million of securities during the third quarter of 2020. The primary objectives of the Company’s investment portfolio are to provide liquidity, secure municipal deposits, and maximize income while preserving the safety of principal.

Total deposits of $1.77 billion declined $10 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2020, but were up $504 million, or 40%, from the end of last year’s fourth quarter. The increase from the prior year reflects $239 million of deposits from FSB and an accumulation of liquidity by commercial customers in response to the pandemic, including deposits related to PPP loans, and increases in consumer deposits from government stimulus payments and lower consumer spending. The slight decrease from the sequential third quarter largely reflects seasonally lower municipal deposits.

Capital Management

The Company has consistently maintained regulatory capital ratios measurably above the Federal “well capitalized” standard, including a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.21% at December 31, 2020 compared with 7.82% at September 30, 2020 and 10.33% at December 31, 2019. Book value per share was $31.21 at December 31, 2020 compared with $30.29 at September 30, 2020 and $30.11 at December 31, 2019.

For the full year of 2020, cash dividends totaled $1.16, up 12% over 2019.

2020 Year in Review (compared with prior-year period)

Net interest income was $59.8 million, up 15%, primarily due to the growth of interest earning assets from the loans acquired in the FSB acquisition and the origination of PPP loans. However, the increase was muted by both low commercial loan growth and net interest margin compression. Net interest margin was 3.37%, a decrease of 45 basis points, which largely reflects the Federal Reserve’s decrease of the fed funds rate by 150 basis points early in 2020, and changes in the mix of interest-earning assets, including greater interest earning cash balances, PPP loans and residential mortgages from FSB.

The Company’s provision for loan losses of $5.4 million was up significantly from $75 thousand due to the impacts on the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. A decrease in asset quality resulted from the elevated risk associated with the hotel portfolio, which increased the Company’s criticized loans. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 1.66% compared with 1.17%.

Non-interest income was up $0.2 million at $18.2 million. The Company had a net loss of $0.6 million as a result of the recognition of a historic tax credit transaction. Additionally, deposit service charges were down $0.3 million due to certain fees that had been temporarily suspended during the second quarter of 2020 to assist customers affected by COVID-19. These decreases were offset by gains on sale of investment securities and the sale of the previous administrative headquarters.

Non-interest expense increased $12 million, or 25%, to $59.9 million. The Company had merger-related expense in connection with the acquisition of FSB of $6.0 million. Additionally, higher salaries and employee benefits of $3.4 million, or 11%, due to the addition of new employees from FSB and merit increases. Occupancy expense was up $0.9 million also reflecting the addition of FSB. Technology expenses were up 27%, or $1.1 million, to $5.2 million largely due to increased software costs, volume related ATM card fees and online banking activity, primarily as a result of the FSB acquisition and COVID-19 impact. FDIC insurance expense increased $0.7 million, as a result of growth in assets and the reduction of prior year expenses due to the application of the FDIC’s small bank assessment credit, which was not applicable in 2020.

The Company’s GAAP efficiency ratio was 76.7% in 2020 compared with 68.2% in 2019, and the non-GAAP efficiency ratio, as previously defined, was 68.5% compared with 67.2%.

Income tax expense for the year was $1.6 million, representing an effective tax rate of 12.2% compared with an effective tax rate of 23.5% in 2019. Excluding the impact of the historic tax credit transactions, the effective tax rate was 23.9% in 2020.

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. ET. Management will review the financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020, as well as the Company’s strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8471. Alternatively, the webcast can be monitored at www.evansbancorp.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from 7:45 p.m. ET on the day of the teleconference until Thursday, February 11, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13714792, or access the webcast replay at www.evansbancorp.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Evans Bancorp, Inc.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company and the parent company of Evans Bank, N.A., a commercial bank with $2.0 billion in assets and $1.8 billion in deposits at December 31, 2020. Evans is a full-service community bank with 20 financial centers providing comprehensive financial services to consumer, business and municipal customers throughout Western New York. Evans Insurance Agency, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides life insurance, employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance through ten offices in the Western New York region. Evans Investment Services provides non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. and Evans Bank routinely post news and other important information on their websites, at www.evansbancorp.com and www.evansbank.com.

Safe Harbor Statement: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future business, revenue and earnings. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, events or results. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Evans Bancorp to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include the impacts from COVID-19, competitive pressures among financial services companies, interest rate trends, general economic conditions, changes in legislation or regulatory requirements, effectiveness at achieving stated goals and strategies, and difficulties in achieving operating efficiencies. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Evans Bancorp’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Evans Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new, updated information, future events or otherwise.

EVANS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12/31/2020

 

9/30/2020

 

6/30/2020

 

3/31/2020

 

12/31/2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

 

$

83,902

 

 

$

88,249

 

 

$

109,943

 

 

$

40,706

 

 

$

28,280

 

Investment Securities

 

 

166,600

 

 

 

160,757

 

 

 

169,975

 

 

 

162,038

 

 

 

130,308

 

Loans

 

 

1,693,794

 

 

 

1,703,076

 

 

 

1,685,761

 

 

 

1,246,206

 

 

 

1,226,531

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

 

(20,415)

 

 

 

(20,601)

 

 

 

(18,754)

 

 

 

(18,157)

 

 

 

(15,175)

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

 

 

14,951

 

 

 

15,085

 

 

 

15,222

 

 

 

13,421

 

 

 

12,545

 

All other assets

 

 

105,283

 

 

 

110,427

 

 

 

103,793

 

 

 

80,597

 

 

 

77,741

 

Total assets

 

$

2,044,115

 

 

$

2,056,993

 

 

$

2,065,940

 

 

$

1,524,811

 

 

$

1,460,230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

 

436,157

 

 

 

442,536

 

 

 

428,655

 

 

 

273,623

 

 

 

263,717

 

NOW deposits

 

 

230,751

 

 

 

215,492

 

 

 

229,788

 

 

 

159,223

 

 

 

140,654

 

Savings deposits

 

 

825,947

 

 

 

799,739

 

 

 

794,513

 

 

 

625,773

 

 

 

587,142

 

Time deposits

 

 

278,554

 

 

 

323,211

 

 

 

356,147

 

 

 

268,978

 

 

 

275,927

 

Total deposits

 

 

1,771,409

 

 

 

1,780,978

 

 

 

1,809,103

 

 

 

1,327,597

 

 

 

1,267,440

 

Borrowings

 

 

79,663

 

 

 

82,909

 

 

 

67,715

 

 

 

23,902

 

 

 

23,755

 

Other liabilities

 

 

24,138

 

 

 

30,218

 

 

 

27,124

 

 

 

25,216

 

 

 

20,582

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

168,905

 

 

 

162,888

 

 

 

161,998

 

 

 

148,096

 

 

 

148,453

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHARES AND CAPITAL RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding

 

 

5,411,384

 

 

 

5,376,742

 

 

 

5,376,872

 

 

 

4,942,802

 

 

 

4,929,593

 

Book value per share

 

$

31.21

 

 

$

30.29

 

 

$

30.13

 

 

$

29.96

 

 

$

30.11

 

Tier 1 leverage ratio

 

 

8.21

%

 

 

7.82

%

 

 

8.44

%

 

 

9.92

%

 

 

10.33

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

 

11.62

%

 

 

11.28

%

 

 

11.14

%

 

 

11.84

%

 

 

12.32

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

 

12.88

%

 

 

12.53

%

 

 

12.39

%

 

 

13.09

%

 

 

13.56

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSET QUALITY DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-performing loans

 

$

28,118

 

 

$

21,466

 

 

$

19,718

 

 

$

16,717

 

 

$

14,396

 

Total net loan charge-offs

 

 

60

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-performing loans/Total loans

 

 

1.66

%

 

 

1.26

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.17

%

Net loan charge-offs /Average loans

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

-

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

 

0.03

%

Allowance for loans losses/Total loans

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

1.11

%

 

 

1.46

%

 

 

1.24

%

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

Interest income

 

$

18,175

 

 

$

17,766

 

 

$

17,069

 

 

$

15,823

 

 

$

16,028

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,744

 

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

2,136

 

 

 

3,047

 

 

 

3,236

 

Net interest income

 

 

16,431

 

 

 

15,642

 

 

 

14,933

 

 

 

12,776

 

 

 

12,792

 

Provision (credit) for loan losses

 

 

(126)

 

 

 

1,881

 

 

 

597

 

 

 

2,999

 

 

 

(122)

 

Net interest income after provision

 

 

16,557

 

 

 

13,761

 

 

 

14,336

 

 

 

9,777

 

 

 

12,914

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

 

619

 

 

 

598

 

 

 

397

 

 

 

628

 

 

 

747

 

Insurance service and fee revenue

 

 

2,301

 

 

 

3,217

 

 

 

2,667

 

 

 

2,425

 

 

 

2,120

 

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

172

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

164

 

Loss on tax credit investment

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2,475)

 

 

 

(158)

 

Refundable NY state historic tax credit

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,857

 

 

 

115

 

Gain on sale of securities

 

 

-

 

 

 

667

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Other income

 

 

1,711

 

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

997

 

 

 

743

 

 

 

1,005

 

Total non-interest income

 

 

4,803

 

 

 

5,857

 

 

 

4,239

 

 

 

3,338

 

 

 

3,993

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

9,087

 

 

 

8,101

 

 

 

8,005

 

 

 

7,797

 

 

 

7,355

 

Occupancy

 

 

1,169

 

 

 

1,204

 

 

 

1,062

 

 

 

861

 

 

 

868

 

Advertising and public relations

 

 

233

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

269

 

 

 

421

 

Professional services

 

 

893

 

 

 

865

 

 

 

872

 

 

 

914

 

 

 

827

 

Technology and communications

 

 

1,306

 

 

 

1,365

 

 

 

1,467

 

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

1,075

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

133

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

134

 

 

 

130

 

 

 

112

 

FDIC insurance

 

 

339

 

 

 

290

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

179

 

 

 

74

 

Merger-related expenses

 

 

-

 

 

 

524

 

 

 

4,974

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

232

 

Other expenses

 

 

1,350

 

 

 

1,480

 

 

 

1,093

 

 

 

1,164

 

 

 

1,207

 

Total non-interest expenses

 

 

14,510

 

 

 

14,468

 

 

 

18,012

 

 

 

12,870

 

 

 

12,171

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

6,850

 

 

 

5,150

 

 

 

563

 

 

 

245

 

 

 

4,736

 

Income tax provision

 

 

821

 

 

 

606

 

 

 

94

 

 

 

41

 

 

 

988

 

Net income

 

 

6,029

 

 

 

4,544

 

 

 

469

 

 

 

204

 

 

 

3,748

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share-diluted

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.04

 

 

$

0.75

 

Cash dividends per common share

 

$

-

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

-

 

Weighted average number of diluted shares

 

 

5,416,198

 

 

 

5,395,806

 

 

 

5,243,581

 

 

 

4,992,214

 

 

 

4,990,863

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average total assets

 

 

1.18

%

 

 

0.88

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.05

%

 

 

1.02

%

Return on average stockholders' equity

 

 

14.51

%

 

 

11.09

%

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

0.55

%

 

 

10.16

%

Efficiency ratio

 

 

68.33

%

 

 

67.30

%

 

 

93.95

%

 

 

79.87

%

 

 

72.51

%

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)*

 

 

67.71

%

 

 

66.28

%

 

 

67.30

%

 

 

73.39

%

 

 

70.28

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

* The calculation of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangibles, gains and losses from investment securities, merger-related expenses and the impact of historic tax credit transactions.

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

First Quarter

 

Fourth Quarter

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net

 

$

1,677,502

 

 

$

1,671,338

 

 

$

1,535,206

 

 

$

1,219,230

 

 

$

1,213,837

 

Investment securities

 

 

162,941

 

 

 

172,712

 

 

 

179,677

 

 

 

136,029

 

 

 

137,354

 

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

 

 

92,974

 

 

 

106,154

 

 

 

73,973

 

 

 

57,319

 

 

 

32,061

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

1,933,417

 

 

 

1,950,204

 

 

 

1,788,856

 

 

 

1,412,578

 

 

 

1,383,252

 

Non interest-earning assets

 

 

117,458

 

 

 

117,244

 

 

 

107,738

 

 

 

89,804

 

 

 

89,415

 

Total Assets

 

$

2,050,875

 

 

$

2,067,448

 

 

$

1,896,594

 

 

$

1,502,382

 

 

$

1,472,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW

 

 

218,587

 

 

 

221,343

 

 

 

203,458

 

 

 

144,564

 

 

 

136,077

 

Savings

 

 

818,878

 

 

 

799,082

 

 

 

721,578

 

 

 

605,103

 

 

 

593,694

 

Time deposits

 

 

300,605

 

 

 

337,967

 

 

 

337,187

 

 

 

274,576

 

 

 

274,856

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,338,070

 

 

 

1,358,392

 

 

 

1,262,223

 

 

 

1,024,243

 

 

 

1,004,627

 

Borrowings

 

 

80,814

 

 

 

84,926

 

 

 

51,493

 

 

 

24,708

 

 

 

27,241

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1,418,884

 

 

 

1,443,318

 

 

 

1,313,716

 

 

 

1,048,951

 

 

 

1,031,868

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand deposits

 

 

439,953

 

 

 

430,658

 

 

 

399,807

 

 

 

281,624

 

 

 

272,834

 

Other non-interest bearing liabilities

 

 

25,882

 

 

 

29,644

 

 

 

25,540

 

 

 

22,127

 

 

 

20,375

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

166,156

 

 

 

163,828

 

 

 

157,531

 

 

 

149,680

 

 

 

147,590

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

 

$

2,050,875

 

 

$

2,067,448

 

 

$

1,896,594

 

 

$

1,502,382

 

 

$

1,472,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

YIELD/RATE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans, net

 

 

4.09

%

 

 

4.01

%

 

 

4.22

%

 

 

4.80

%

 

 

4.92

%

Investment securities

 

 

2.18

%

 

 

2.06

%

 

 

2.12

%

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

2.46

%

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.08

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.65

%

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

3.74

%

 

 

3.62

%

 

 

3.84

%

 

 

4.51

%

 

 

4.61

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.19

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.50

%

 

 

0.57

%

Savings

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.33

%

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

 

0.94

%

Time deposits

 

 

0.90

%

 

 

1.04

%

 

 

1.40

%

 

 

2.02

%

 

 

2.09

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

 

 

0.37

%

 

 

0.48

%

 

 

0.62

%

 

 

1.13

%

 

 

1.21

%

Borrowings

 

 

2.43

%

 

 

2.26

%

 

 

1.41

%

 

 

2.78

%

 

 

2.64

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

0.49

%

 

 

0.59

%

 

 

0.65

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest rate spread

 

 

3.25

%

 

 

3.03

%

 

 

3.19

%

 

 

3.34

%

 

 

3.36

%

Contribution of interest-free funds

 

 

0.13

%

 

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.30

%

 

 

0.31

%

Net interest margin

 

 

3.38

%

 

 

3.19

%

 

 

3.36

%

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

3.67

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EVANS BANCORP, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED OPERATIONS DATA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

Year to Date

 

Year to Date

 

% Change

Interest income

 

$

68,833

 

$

64,740

 

6

%

Interest expense

 

 

9,051

 

 

12,685

 

(29)

%

Net interest income

 

 

59,782

 

 

52,055

 

15

%

Provision for loan losses

 

 

5,351

 

 

75

 

7,035

%

Net interest income after provision

 

 

54,431

 

 

51,980

 

5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

 

2,242

 

 

2,569

 

(13)

%

Insurance service and fee revenue

 

 

10,610

 

 

10,688

 

(1)

%

Bank-owned life insurance

 

 

680

 

 

656

 

4

%

Loss on tax credit investment

 

 

(2,475)

 

 

(158)

 

1,466

%

Refundable NY state historic tax credit

 

 

1,857

 

 

115

 

1,515

%

Gain on sale of securities

 

 

667

 

 

-

 

-

%

Other income

 

 

4,656

 

 

4,212

 

11

%

Total non-interest income

 

 

18,237

 

 

18,082

 

1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

 

32,990

 

 

29,628

 

11

%

Occupancy

 

 

4,296

 

 

3,429

 

25

%

Advertising and public relations

 

 

1,128

 

 

1,033

 

9

%

Professional services

 

 

3,544

 

 

3,510

 

1

%

Technology and communications

 

 

5,234

 

 

4,124

 

27

%

FDIC insurance

 

 

1,090

 

 

431

 

153

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

533

 

 

448

 

19

%

Merger-related expenses

 

 

5,958

 

 

232

 

2,468

%

Other expenses

 

 

5,087

 

 

4,985

 

2

%

Total non-interest expenses

 

 

59,860

 

 

47,820

 

25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

12,808

 

 

22,242

 

(42)

%

Income tax provision

 

 

1,562

 

 

5,228

 

(70)

%

Net income

 

 

11,246

 

 

17,014

 

(34)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per common share-diluted

 

$

2.13

 

$

3.42

 

(38)

%

Cash dividends per common share

 

$

1.16

 

$

1.04

 

12

%

Weighted average number of diluted shares

 

 

5,268,560

 

 

4,968,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average total assets

 

 

0.60

%

 

1.17

%

 

 

Return on average stockholders' equity

 

 

7.06

%

 

12.08

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio

 

 

76.72

%

 

68.18

%

 

 

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)*

 

 

68.45

%

 

67.21

%

 

 

Net interest margin

 

 

3.37

%

 

3.82

%

 

 

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)/Average loans

 

 

0.01

%

 

(0.03)

%

 

 

* The calculation of the non-GAAP efficiency ratio excludes amortization of intangibles, gains and losses from investment securities, merger-related expenses and the impact of historic tax credit transactions.

 



22.01.21
Evans Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call and Webcast