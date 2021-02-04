 

Camden Property Trust Announces 2020 Operating Results, 2021 Financial Outlook, and First Quarter 2021 Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the "Company") announced today operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (“EPS”), Funds from Operations (“FFO”), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

 

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31

December 31

Per Diluted Share

2020

2019

2020

2019

EPS

$0.29

$0.95

$1.24

$2.22

FFO

$1.21

$1.24

$4.90

$5.04

AFFO

$1.00

$1.04

$4.13

$4.32

EPS, FFO and AFFO for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were negatively impacted by a $3.5 million or $0.035 per diluted share non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables during the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the Company incurred approximately $14.8 million or $0.15 per diluted share of COVID-19 Related Impact for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

 

Quarterly Growth

Sequential Growth

Year-To-Date Growth

Same Property Results*

4Q20 vs. 4Q19

4Q20 vs. 3Q20

2020 vs. 2019

Revenues

(0.1)%

(0.7)%

1.1%

Expenses

8.4%

(0.9)%

3.8%

Net Operating Income ("NOI")

(4.6)%

(0.5)%

(0.4)%

*Same property results exclude any COVID-19 Related Impact.

Same Property Results

4Q20

4Q19

3Q20

Occupancy

95.5%

96.2%

95.6%

For 2020, the Company defines same property communities as communities owned and stabilized since January 1, 2019, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. A reconciliation of net income to NOI and same property NOI is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

January Collections

Same Property Scheduled Rents*

January 2021

January 2020

4Q20

4Q19

Collected

96.4%

97.8%

98.6%

97.9%

Deferred/Payment Plan Arranged

—%

—%

—%

—%

Delinquent

3.6%

2.2%

1.4%

2.1%

*Rent is recognized as earned. The Company evaluates collectability on an ongoing basis and any accounts considered uncollectable are recorded against property revenues.

Retail revenues are not included above and comprise approximately 0.6% of total property revenues, excluding the negative impact of the $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company collected 60% and 62% of its retail billings for the fourth quarter of 2020 and January 2021, respectively.

Operating Statistics - Same Property Portfolio

New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed (1) (2)

January 2021*

January 2020

4Q20(2)

4Q19(2)

New Lease Rates

(3.1)%

0.7%

(3.9)%

(0.3)%

Renewal Rates

3.0%

5.3%

2.9%

5.1%

Blended Rates

(0.2)%

3.1%

(0.9)%

2.1%

 

 

 

 

 

New Leases

1,604

1,417

1,374

1,350

Renewals

1,559

1,531

1,140

1,165

Total Leases

3,163

2,948

2,514

2,515

New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective (3) (4)

January 2021*

January 2020

4Q20(4)

4Q19(4)

New Lease Rates

(3.4)%

0.2%

(4.0)%

(0.4)%

Renewal Rates

2.9%

5.0%

2.6%

4.7%

Blended Rates

(1.0)%

2.4%

(1.1)%

1.9%

 

 

 

 

 

New Leases

1,540

1,395

1,490

1,398

Renewals

960

1,178

1,150

1,155

Total Leases

2,500

2,573

2,640

2,553

*Data as of February 2, 2021
 (1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.
 (2) Data represents average monthly leases signed during the period.
 (3) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.
 (4) Data represents average monthly leases effective during the period.

Occupancy and Turnover Data

January 2021*

January 2020

4Q20

4Q19

Occupancy

95.7%

96.2%

95.5%

96.2%

Annualized Gross Turnover

46%

46%

46%

44%

Annualized Net Turnover

36%

37%

36%

36%

*Data as of February 2, 2021

Development Activity
 During the quarter, construction was completed at Camden RiNo in Denver, CO and Camden Cypress Creek II (JV) in Cypress, TX, and leasing began at Camden North End II in Phoenix, AZ.

Development Communities - Construction Completed and Projects in Lease-Up ($ in millions)

 

 

Total

Total

% Leased

Community Name

Location

Homes

Cost

as of 2/3/2021

Camden Downtown I

Houston, TX

271

$131.2

59 %

Camden RiNo

Denver, CO

233

78.9

70 %

Camden Cypress Creek II (JV)

Cypress, TX

234

32.2

51 %

Total

 

738

$242.3

 

Development Communities - Construction Ongoing ($ in millions)

 

 

Total

Total

% Leased

Community Name

Location

Homes

Estimated Cost

as of 2/3/2021

Camden North End II

Phoenix, AZ

343

$90.0

26 %

Camden Lake Eola

Orlando, FL

360

125.0

 

Camden Buckhead

Atlanta, GA

366

160.0

 

Camden Hillcrest

San Diego, CA

132

95.0

 

Camden Atlantic

Plantation, FL

269

100.0

 

Camden Tempe II

Tempe, AZ

397

115.0

 

Camden NoDa

Charlotte, NC

387

105.0

 

Total

 

2,254

$790.0

 

Acquisition Activity
 During the quarter, Camden acquired 4.1 acres of land in Durham, NC for $27.6 million for the future development of approximately 354 apartment homes.

Liquidity Analysis
 As of December 31, 2020, Camden had approximately $1.3 billion of liquidity comprised of approximately $420 million in cash and cash equivalents and no amounts outstanding on its $900 million unsecured credit facility. The Company has no scheduled debt maturities until 2022, and at quarter-end had $325 million left to fund under its existing wholly-owned development pipeline. As of December 31, 2020, Camden had outstanding letters of credit totaling approximately $12 million, which reduced the availability under its unsecured credit facility to $888 million.

Capital Market Transactions
 During the quarter, the Company entered into a $40 million two-year unsecured floating rate term loan with an unrelated third party and used the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repay its $100 million unsecured term loan which was scheduled to mature in 2022.

Earnings Guidance
 Camden provided initial earnings guidance for 2021 based on its current and expected views of the apartment market and general economic conditions, and provided guidance for first quarter 2021 as detailed below.

 

1Q21

2021

Per Diluted Share

Range

Range

Midpoint

EPS

$0.27 - $0.33

$0.71 - $1.11

$0.91

FFO

$1.20 - $1.26

$4.80 - $5.20

$5.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

Same Property Growth

 

Range

Midpoint

Revenues

 

(0.25)% - 1.75%

0.75%

Expenses

 

3.00% - 4.00%

3.50%

NOI

 

(2.70)% - 1.00%

(0.85)%

For 2021, the Company defines same property communities as communities owned and stabilized since January 1, 2020, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. The Company defines properties under redevelopment as communities with capital expenditures that improve a community's cash flow and competitive position, through extensive unit, exterior building, common area, and amenity upgrades. Camden intends to update its earnings guidance to the market on a quarterly basis. Additional information on the Company’s 2021 financial outlook and a reconciliation of expected EPS to expected FFO are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Quarterly Dividend Declaration
 Camden's Board of Trust Managers declared a first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.83 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021. In declaring the dividend, the Board of Trust Managers considered a number of factors, including the Company's past performance and future prospects, as described in this press release.

Conference Call
 Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM CT
Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003; International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061
Passcode: 1538225
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cpt210205.html

Supplemental financial information is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website under Earnings Releases or by calling Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787.

Forward-Looking Statements
 In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Camden’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in today’s press release represent management’s current opinions at the time of this publication, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.

About Camden
 Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.

CAMDEN

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 
 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

OPERATING DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property revenues (a)

$261,554

 

$263,461

 

 

$1,043,837

 

$1,028,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating and maintenance

62,402

 

58,217

 

 

252,190

 

235,589

 

Real estate taxes

37,555

 

32,192

 

 

142,636

 

130,758

 

Total property expenses

99,957

 

90,409

 

 

394,826

 

366,347

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-property income

 

 

 

 

 

Fee and asset management

3,351

 

2,847

 

 

10,800

 

8,696

 

Interest and other income

347

 

976

 

 

2,949

 

3,090

 

Income on deferred compensation plans

10,399

 

6,702

 

 

12,045

 

21,694

 

Total non-property income

14,097

 

10,525

 

 

25,794

 

33,480

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Property management

5,841

 

6,386

 

 

24,201

 

25,290

 

Fee and asset management

1,273

 

1,737

 

 

3,954

 

5,759

 

General and administrative

13,274

 

13,174

 

 

53,624

 

53,201

 

Interest

24,072

 

20,168

 

 

91,526

 

80,706

 

Depreciation and amortization

91,925

 

85,540

 

 

367,162

 

336,274

 

Expense on deferred compensation plans

10,399

 

6,702

 

 

12,045

 

21,694

 

Total other expenses

146,784

 

133,707

 

 

552,512

 

522,924

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on early retirement of debt

(176

)

(11,995

)

 

(176

)

(11,995

)

Gain on sale of operating properties, including land

 

49,901

 

 

382

 

49,901

 

Equity in income of joint ventures

2,143

 

8,829

 

 

8,052

 

14,783

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

30,877

 

96,605

 

 

130,551

 

225,359

 

Income tax expense

(496

)

(380

)

 

(1,972

)

(1,089

)

Net income

30,381

 

96,225

 

 

128,579

 

224,270

 

Less income allocated to non-controlling interests

(1,188

)

(1,211

)

 

(4,668

)

(4,647

)

Net income attributable to common shareholders (b)

$29,193

 

$95,014

 

 

$123,911

 

$219,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$30,381

 

$96,225

 

 

$128,579

 

$224,270

 

Other comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

Unrealized loss on cash flow hedging activities

 

 

 

 

(12,998

)

Unrealized loss and unamortized prior service cost on post retirement obligation

(318

)

(449

)

 

(318

)

(449

)

Reclassification of net loss (gain) on cash flow hedging activities, prior service cost and net loss on post retirement obligation

366

 

358

 

 

1,464

 

(11

)

Comprehensive income

30,429

 

96,134

 

 

129,725

 

210,812

 

Less income allocated to non-controlling interests

(1,188

)

(1,211

)

 

(4,668

)

(4,647

)

Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders

$29,241

 

$94,923

 

 

$125,057

 

$206,165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

Total earnings per common share - basic

$0.29

 

$0.96

 

 

$1.24

 

$2.23

 

Total earnings per common share - diluted

0.29

 

0.95

 

 

1.24

 

2.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

99,422

 

99,055

 

 

99,385

 

98,460

 

Diluted

99,507

 

100,932

 

 

99,438

 

99,384

 

(a) We elected to combine lease and non-lease components and thus present rental revenue in a single line item in our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we recognized $261.6 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $230.8 million of rental revenue, including the negative impact of $3.5 million related to the non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables, and approximately $30.8 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $263.5 million recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2019, made up of approximately $234.1 million of rental revenue and approximately $29.4 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we recognized $1,043.8 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $923.0 million of rental revenue, including the combined negative impact of $12.6 million related to the non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables and the Resident Relief Funds, and approximately $120.8 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $1,028.5 million recognized for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, made up of approximately $911.1 million of rental revenue and approximately $117.4 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. Revenue related to utility rebilling to residents was $7.5 million and $6.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 we recognized $28.9 million of revenue related to utility rebilling to residents. This compares to revenue related to utility rebilling to residents of $26.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

(b) Net income attributable to common shareholders was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income attributable to common shareholders was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees. Please refer to page 29 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact.

Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.

CAMDEN

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share and property data amounts)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common shareholders (a)

$29,193

 

$95,014

 

 

$123,911

 

$219,623

 

Real estate depreciation and amortization

89,504

 

83,137

 

 

357,489

 

328,045

 

Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures

2,550

 

2,251

 

 

9,483

 

8,987

 

Gain on sale of operating properties, net of tax

 

(49,901

)

 

 

(49,901

)

Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture property

 

(6,204

)

 

 

(6,204

)

Income allocated to non-controlling interests

1,188

 

1,289

 

 

4,849

 

4,838

 

Funds from operations

$122,435

 

$125,586

 

 

$495,732

 

$505,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (b)

(21,619

)

(21,109

)

 

(77,525

)

(72,172

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted funds from operations

$100,816

 

$104,477

 

 

$418,207

 

$433,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

Funds from operations - diluted

$1.21

 

$1.24

 

 

$4.90

 

$5.04

 

Adjusted funds from operations - diluted

1.00

 

1.04

 

 

4.13

 

4.32

 

Distributions declared per common share

0.83

 

0.80

 

 

3.32

 

3.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

FFO/AFFO - diluted

101,255

 

100,932

 

 

101,186

 

100,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROPERTY DATA

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating properties (end of period) (c)

167

 

164

 

 

167

 

164

 

Total operating apartment homes in operating properties (end of period) (c)

56,850

 

56,107

 

 

56,850

 

56,107

 

Total operating apartment homes (weighted average)

49,270

 

48,875

 

 

49,128

 

48,549

 

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income attributable to common shareholders was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees. Please refer to page 29 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact.

(b) Capital expenditures necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities.

(c) Includes joint ventures and properties held for sale, if any.

Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.

CAMDEN

BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Dec 31,
 2020

Sep 30,
 2020

Jun 30,
 2020

Mar 31,
 2020

Dec 31,
 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Real estate assets, at cost

 

 

 

 

 

Land

$1,225,214

 

$1,216,942

 

$1,206,656

 

$1,206,130

 

$1,199,384

 

Buildings and improvements

7,763,748

 

7,677,676

 

7,597,165

 

7,547,150

 

7,404,090

 

 

8,988,962

 

8,894,618

 

8,803,821

 

8,753,280

 

8,603,474

 

Accumulated depreciation

(3,034,186

)

(2,944,769

)

(2,857,124

)

(2,770,848

)

(2,686,025

)

Net operating real estate assets

5,954,776

 

5,949,849

 

5,946,697

 

5,982,432

 

5,917,449

 

Properties under development, including land

564,215

 

522,664

 

514,336

 

467,288

 

512,319

 

Investments in joint ventures

18,994

 

20,992

 

21,735

 

22,318

 

20,688

 

Total real estate assets

6,537,985

 

6,493,505

 

6,482,768

 

6,472,038

 

6,450,456

 

Accounts receivable – affiliates

20,158

 

20,152

 

21,432

 

20,344

 

21,833

 

Other assets, net (a)

216,276

 

217,534

 

211,823

 

196,544

 

248,716

 

Cash and cash equivalents

420,441

 

589,614

 

601,584

 

22,277

 

23,184

 

Restricted cash

4,092

 

3,918

 

4,093

 

4,367

 

4,315

 

Total assets

$7,198,952

 

$7,324,723

 

$7,321,700

 

$6,715,570

 

$6,748,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Notes payable

 

 

 

 

 

Unsecured

$3,166,625

 

$3,225,799

 

$3,224,871

 

$2,606,876

 

$2,524,099

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

175,608

 

183,654

 

167,453

 

156,841

 

171,719

 

Accrued real estate taxes

66,156

 

87,159

 

62,499

 

32,365

 

54,408

 

Distributions payable

84,147

 

84,137

 

84,138

 

84,112

 

80,973

 

Other liabilities (b)

189,829

 

177,967

 

172,172

 

164,052

 

215,581

 

Total liabilities

3,682,365

 

3,758,716

 

3,711,133

 

3,044,246

 

3,046,780

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares of beneficial interest

1,069

 

1,068

 

1,068

 

1,069

 

1,069

 

Additional paid-in capital

4,581,710

 

4,577,813

 

4,574,387

 

4,569,995

 

4,566,731

 

Distributions in excess of net income attributable to common shareholders

(791,079

)

(737,556

)

(689,809

)

(623,570

)

(584,167

)

Treasury shares, at cost

(341,412

)

(341,831

)

(341,637

)

(342,778

)

(348,419

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (c)

(5,383

)

(5,431

)

(5,797

)

(6,163

)

(6,529

)

Total common equity

3,444,905

 

3,494,063

 

3,538,212

 

3,598,553

 

3,628,685

 

Non-controlling interests

71,682

 

71,944

 

72,355

 

72,771

 

73,039

 

Total equity

3,516,587

 

3,566,007

 

3,610,567

 

3,671,324

 

3,701,724

 

Total liabilities and equity

$7,198,952

 

$7,324,723

 

$7,321,700

 

$6,715,570

 

$6,748,504

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a) Includes net deferred charges of:

$2,299

 

$2,686

 

$3,031

 

$3,399

 

$3,658

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(b) Includes deferred revenues of:

$284

 

$314

 

$344

 

$375

 

$408

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Represents the unrealized net loss and unamortized prior service costs on post retirement obligations, and unrealized net gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities.

 

CAMDEN

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures management believes are useful in evaluating an equity REIT's performance. Camden's definitions and calculations of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other REITs, and thus may not be comparable. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

FFO

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) currently defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP")), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains (or losses) from the sale of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), impairments of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), gains or losses from change in control, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. Our calculation of diluted FFO also assumes conversion of all potentially dilutive securities, including certain non-controlling interests, which are convertible into common shares. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance because, by excluding gains or losses on dispositions of depreciable real estate, and depreciation, FFO can assist in the comparison of the operating performance of a company’s real estate investments between periods or to different companies. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO is provided below:

Adjusted FFO

In addition to FFO, we compute Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") as a supplemental measure of operating performance. AFFO is calculated utilizing FFO less recurring capital expenditures which are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. Our definition of recurring capital expenditures may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of FFO to AFFO is provided below:

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Net income attributable to common shareholders (a)

$29,193

 

$95,014

 

 

$123,911

 

$219,623

 

Real estate depreciation and amortization

89,504

 

83,137

 

 

357,489

 

328,045

 

Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures

2,550

 

2,251

 

 

9,483

 

8,987

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests

1,188

 

1,289

 

 

4,849

 

4,838

 

Gain on sale of operating properties, net of tax

 

(49,901

)

 

 

(49,901

)

Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture property, net of tax

 

(6,204

)

 

 

(6,204

)

Funds from operations

$122,435

 

$125,586

 

 

$495,732

 

$505,388

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: recurring capitalized expenditures

(21,619

)

(21,109

)

 

(77,525

)

(72,172

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted funds from operations

$100,816

 

$104,477

 

 

$418,207

 

$433,216

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

EPS diluted

99,507

 

100,932

 

 

99,438

 

99,384

 

FFO/AFFO diluted

101,255

 

100,932

 

 

101,186

 

100,332

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Total Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted

$0.29

 

$0.95

 

 

$1.24

 

$2.22

 

Real estate depreciation and amortization

0.88

 

0.82

 

 

3.53

 

3.27

 

Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures

0.03

 

0.02

 

 

0.09

 

0.08

 

Income allocated to non-controlling interests

0.01

 

 

 

0.04

 

0.03

 

Gain on sale of operating properties, net of tax

 

(0.49

)

 

 

(0.50

)

Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture property, net of tax

 

(0.06

)

 

 

(0.06

)

FFO per common share - Diluted

$1.21

 

$1.24

 

 

$4.90

 

$5.04

 

Less: recurring capitalized expenditures

(0.21

)

(0.20

)

 

(0.77

)

(0.72

)

AFFO per common share - Diluted

$1.00

 

$1.04

 

 

$4.13

 

$4.32

 

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income attributable to common shareholders was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact. The COVID-19 Related Impact for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was comprised of $9.5 million related to the Resident Relief Funds, which were established in April 2020. Of this amount, approximately $9.1 million was paid to residents at our wholly-owned communities and was recorded as a reduction of property revenues, and approximately $1.3 million of Resident Relief Funds paid to residents of the operating communities owned by our unconsolidated joint ventures, of which, we recognized our ownership interest of $0.4 million in equity in income of joint ventures. Additionally, we incurred approximately $4.5 million of COVID-19 expenses at our operating communities during the second and third quarters of 2020, which included $2.8 million of bonuses paid to on-site employees who provided essential services during the pandemic and $1.7 million in other directly-related COVID-19 expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. We also incurred approximately $0.8 million related to the Employee Relief Fund we established to help our employees impacted by COVID-19 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

CAMDEN

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Expected FFO

Expected FFO is calculated in a method consistent with historical FFO, and is considered an appropriate supplemental measure of expected operating performance when compared to expected earnings per common share (EPS). Guidance excludes gains, if any, on properties not currently held for sale due to the uncertain timing and extent of property dispositions and the resulting gains/losses on sales. A reconciliation of the ranges provided for diluted EPS to expected FFO per diluted share is provided below:

 

1Q21 

 Range

 

2021 

 Range

 

Low

High

 

Low

High

Expected earnings per common share - diluted

$0.27

 

$0.33

 

 

$0.71

 

$1.11

 

Expected real estate depreciation and amortization

0.89

 

0.89

 

 

3.94

 

3.94

 

Expected adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures

0.03

 

0.03

 

 

0.10

 

0.10

 

Expected income allocated to non-controlling interests

0.01

 

0.01

 

 

0.05

 

0.05

 

Expected FFO per share - diluted

$1.20

 

$1.26

 

 

$4.80

 

$5.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document.

Net Operating Income (NOI)

NOI is defined by the Company as property revenue less property operating and maintenance expenses less real estate taxes. NOI is further detailed in the Components of Property NOI schedules on page 12 of the supplement. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it reflects the operating performance of our communities without allocation of corporate level property management overhead or general and administrative costs. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to net operating income is provided below:

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Twelve months ended December 31,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Net income (a)

$30,381

 

$96,225

 

 

$128,579

 

$224,270

 

Less: Fee and asset management income

(3,351

)

(2,847

)

 

(10,800

)

(8,696

)

Less: Interest and other income

(347

)

(976

)

 

(2,949

)

(3,090

)

Less: Income on deferred compensation plans

(10,399

)

(6,702

)

 

(12,045

)

(21,694

)

Plus: Property management expense

5,841

 

6,386

 

 

24,201

 

25,290

 

Plus: Fee and asset management expense

1,273

 

1,737

 

 

3,954

 

5,759

 

Plus: General and administrative expense

13,274

 

13,174

 

 

53,624

 

53,201

 

Plus: Interest expense

24,072

 

20,168

 

 

91,526

 

80,706

 

Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense

91,925

 

85,540

 

 

367,162

 

336,274

 

Plus: Expense on deferred compensation plans

10,399

 

6,702

 

 

12,045

 

21,694

 

Plus: Loss on early retirement of debt

176

 

11,995

 

 

176

 

11,995

 

Less: Gain on sale of operating properties, including land

 

(49,901

)

 

(382

)

(49,901

)

Less: Equity in income of joint ventures

(2,143

)

(8,829

)

 

(8,052

)

(14,783

)

Plus: Income tax expense

496

 

380

 

 

1,972

 

1,089

 

NOI (b) (c) (d)

$161,597

 

$173,052

 

 

$649,011

 

$662,114

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

"Same Property" Communities

$143,953

 

$150,819

 

 

$581,631

 

$584,056

 

Non-"Same Property" Communities

20,551

 

18,992

 

 

81,830

 

66,580

 

Development and Lease-Up Communities

15

 

15

 

 

(724

)

2

 

COVID-19 Related Impact (b) (c)

 

 

 

(13,614

)

 

Dispositions/Other

(2,922

)

3,226

 

 

(112

)

11,476

 

NOI (b) (c) (d)

$161,597

 

$173,052

 

 

$649,011

 

$662,114

 

(a) Net income was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees. Please refer to page 29 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact.

(b) Two Resident Relief Funds were established for residents experiencing financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and paid out approximately $9.1 million to approximately 7,100 Camden residents of our wholly-owned communities. All charges related to these funds were recognized as a reduction of revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(c) The Company incurred approximately $4.5 million of COVID-19 expenses at our operating communities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, which included $2.8 million of bonuses paid to on-site employees who provided essential services during the pandemic and $1.7 million in other directly-related COVID-19 expenses.

(d) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, NOI is negatively impacted by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables.

 

CAMDEN

 

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

 

DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS

 

 

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including net operating income from discontinued operations, excluding equity in (income) loss of joint ventures, (gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests, gain on acquisition of controlling interest in joint ventures, gain on sale of operating properties including land, loss on early retirement of debt, income (loss) allocated to non-controlling interests, non-cash retail straight-line rent receivables adjustment, and direct COVID-19 Related Impact. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it represents income before non-cash depreciation and the cost of debt, and excludes gains or losses from property dispositions. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA as reported for the period multiplied by 4 for quarter results. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Twelve months ended December 31,

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Net income attributable to common shareholders (a)

$29,193

 

$95,014

 

 

$123,911

 

$219,623

 

Plus: Interest expense

24,072

 

20,168

 

 

91,526

 

80,706

 

Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense

91,925

 

85,540

 

 

367,162

 

336,274

 

Plus: Income allocated to non-controlling interests

1,188

 

1,211

 

 

4,668

 

4,647

 

Plus: Income tax expense

496

 

380

 

 

1,972

 

1,089

 

Plus: COVID-19 Related Impact (b)

 

 

 

14,364

 

 

Plus: Retail straight-line rent receivables adjustment (c)

3,519

 

 

 

3,519

 

 

Less: Gain on sale of operating properties, including land

 

(49,901

)

 

(382

)

(49,901

)

Plus: Loss on early retirement of debt

176

 

11,995

 

 

176

 

11,995

 

Less: Equity in income of joint ventures

(2,143

)

(8,829

)

 

(8,052

)

(14,783

)

Adjusted EBITDA

$148,426

 

$155,578

 

 

$598,864

 

$589,650

 

Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

$593,704

 

$622,312

 

 

$598,864

 

$589,650

 

(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income attributable to common shareholders was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees. Please refer to page 29 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact.

(b) Approximately $14.4 million of the stated COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees, has been added back to the Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

(c) During 4Q20, we took an approximately $3.5 million negative non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables as a result of our assessing collectability by tenant and determining it was no longer probable substantially all leasing revenue would be collected from certain retail tenants. This adjustment as been added back to the Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

The Company believes Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of evaluating balance sheet leverage. Net Debt is defined by the Company as the average monthly balance of Total Debt during the period, less the average monthly balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents during the period. The following tables reconcile average Total debt to Net debt and computes the ratio to Adjusted EBITDA for the following periods:

Net Debt:

 

 

Average monthly balance for the

 

Average monthly balance for the

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Twelve months ended December 31,

 

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Unsecured notes payable

 

$3,166,316

 

$2,494,525

 

 

$3,062,587

 

$2,332,764

 

Secured notes payable

 

 

 

 

 

90,699

 

Total debt

 

3,166,316

 

2,494,525

 

 

3,062,587

 

2,423,463

 

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

 

(403,119

)

(49,696

)

 

(376,114

)

(100,815

)

Net debt

 

$2,763,197

 

$2,444,829

 

 

$2,686,473

 

$2,322,648

 

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

Three months ended December 31,

 

Twelve months ended December 31,

 

 

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Net debt

 

$2,763,197

 

$2,444,829

 

 

$2,686,473

 

$2,322,648

 

Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

 

593,704

 

622,312

 

 

598,864

 

589,650

 

Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA

 

4.7x

 

3.9x

 

 

4.5x

 

3.9x

CAMDEN

2021 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

AS OF FEBRUARY 4, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Earnings Guidance - Per Diluted Share

 

 

Expected FFO per share - diluted

 

$4.80 - $5.20

 

 

 

"Same Property" Communities

 

 

Number of Units - 2021

 

45,490

2020 Base Net Operating Income

 

$608 million

Total Revenue Growth

 

(0.25)% - 1.75%

Total Expense Growth

 

3.00% - 4.00%

Net Operating Income Growth

 

(2.70)% - 1.00%

Impact from 1% change in NOI Growth is approximately $0.060 / share

 

 

 

 

 

Capitalized Expenditures

 

 

Recurring

 

$70 - $74 million

Revenue Enhancing Capex and Repositions (a)

 

$58 - $62 million

 

 

 

Acquisitions/Dispositions

 

 

Acquisition Volume (consolidated on balance sheet)

 

$400 - $500 million

Disposition Volume (consolidated on balance sheet)

 

$400 - $500 million

 

 

 

Development

 

 

Development Starts (consolidated on balance sheet)

 

$120 - $320 million

Development Spend (consolidated on balance sheet)

 

$285 - $315 million

 

 

 

Equity in Income of Joint Ventures (FFO)

 

$18 - $20 million

 

 

 

Non-Property Income

 

 

Non-Property Income

 

$10 - $12 million

Includes: Fee and asset management income and interest and other income

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Expenses

 

 

General and Administrative Expense

 

$54 - $58 million

Property Management Expense

 

$23 - $25 million

Fee and Asset Management Expense

 

$4 - $6 million

Corporate G&A Depreciation/Amortization

 

$9 - $11 million

 

 

 

Capital

 

 

Expected Capital Transactions

 

$0 - $400 million

Expensed Interest

 

$97 - $101 million

Capitalized Interest

 

$15 - $17 million

(a) Revenue Enhancing Capex and Repositions are capital expenditures that improve a community's cash flow and competitive position, typically kitchen and bath upgrades or other new amenities, including our smart access solution.

Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see the paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document. Additionally, please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.



