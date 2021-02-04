Camden Property Trust Announces 2020 Operating Results, 2021 Financial Outlook, and First Quarter 2021 Dividend
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) (the "Company") announced today operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders (“EPS”), Funds from Operations (“FFO”), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 are detailed below. A reconciliation of EPS to FFO is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
|
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
Per Diluted Share
2020
2019
2020
2019
EPS
$0.29
$0.95
$1.24
$2.22
FFO
$1.21
$1.24
$4.90
$5.04
AFFO
$1.00
$1.04
$4.13
$4.32
EPS, FFO and AFFO for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 were negatively impacted by a $3.5 million or $0.035 per diluted share non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables during the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the Company incurred approximately $14.8 million or $0.15 per diluted share of COVID-19 Related Impact for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
|
|
Quarterly Growth
|
Sequential Growth
|
Year-To-Date Growth
|
Same Property Results*
|
4Q20 vs. 4Q19
|
4Q20 vs. 3Q20
|
2020 vs. 2019
|
Revenues
|
(0.1)%
|
(0.7)%
|
1.1%
|
Expenses
|
8.4%
|
(0.9)%
|
3.8%
|
Net Operating Income ("NOI")
|
(4.6)%
|
(0.5)%
|
(0.4)%
*Same property results exclude any COVID-19 Related Impact.
|
Same Property Results
|
4Q20
|
4Q19
|
3Q20
|
Occupancy
|
95.5%
|
96.2%
|
95.6%
For 2020, the Company defines same property communities as communities owned and stabilized since January 1, 2019, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. A reconciliation of net income to NOI and same property NOI is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
January Collections
|
Same Property Scheduled Rents*
|
January 2021
|
January 2020
|
4Q20
|
4Q19
|
Collected
|
96.4%
|
97.8%
|
98.6%
|
97.9%
|
Deferred/Payment Plan Arranged
|
—%
|
—%
|
—%
|
—%
|
Delinquent
|
3.6%
|
2.2%
|
1.4%
|
2.1%
*Rent is recognized as earned. The Company evaluates collectability on an ongoing basis and any accounts considered uncollectable are recorded against property revenues.
Retail revenues are not included above and comprise approximately 0.6% of total property revenues, excluding the negative impact of the $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables during the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company collected 60% and 62% of its retail billings for the fourth quarter of 2020 and January 2021, respectively.
Operating Statistics - Same Property Portfolio
|
New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Signed (1) (2)
|
January 2021*
|
January 2020
|
4Q20(2)
|
4Q19(2)
|
New Lease Rates
|
(3.1)%
|
0.7%
|
(3.9)%
|
(0.3)%
|
Renewal Rates
|
3.0%
|
5.3%
|
2.9%
|
5.1%
|
Blended Rates
|
(0.2)%
|
3.1%
|
(0.9)%
|
2.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Leases
|
1,604
|
1,417
|
1,374
|
1,350
|
Renewals
|
1,559
|
1,531
|
1,140
|
1,165
|
Total Leases
|
3,163
|
2,948
|
2,514
|
2,515
|
New Lease and Renewal Data - Date Effective (3) (4)
|
January 2021*
|
January 2020
|
4Q20(4)
|
4Q19(4)
|
New Lease Rates
|
(3.4)%
|
0.2%
|
(4.0)%
|
(0.4)%
|
Renewal Rates
|
2.9%
|
5.0%
|
2.6%
|
4.7%
|
Blended Rates
|
(1.0)%
|
2.4%
|
(1.1)%
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Leases
|
1,540
|
1,395
|
1,490
|
1,398
|
Renewals
|
960
|
1,178
|
1,150
|
1,155
|
Total Leases
|
2,500
|
2,573
|
2,640
|
2,553
*Data as of February 2, 2021
(1) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when signed.
(2) Data represents average monthly leases signed during the period.
(3) Average change in same property new lease and renewal rates vs. expiring lease rates when effective.
(4) Data represents average monthly leases effective during the period.
|
Occupancy and Turnover Data
|
January 2021*
|
January 2020
|
4Q20
|
4Q19
|
Occupancy
|
95.7%
|
96.2%
|
95.5%
|
96.2%
|
Annualized Gross Turnover
|
46%
|
46%
|
46%
|
44%
|
Annualized Net Turnover
|
36%
|
37%
|
36%
|
36%
*Data as of February 2, 2021
Development Activity
During the quarter, construction was completed at Camden RiNo in Denver, CO and Camden Cypress Creek II (JV) in Cypress, TX, and leasing began at Camden North End II in Phoenix, AZ.
Development Communities - Construction Completed and Projects in Lease-Up ($ in millions)
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
% Leased
|
Community Name
|
Location
|
Homes
|
Cost
|
as of 2/3/2021
|
Camden Downtown I
|
Houston, TX
|
271
|
$131.2
|
59 %
|
Camden RiNo
|
Denver, CO
|
233
|
78.9
|
70 %
|
Camden Cypress Creek II (JV)
|
Cypress, TX
|
234
|
32.2
|
51 %
|
Total
|
|
738
|
$242.3
|
Development Communities - Construction Ongoing ($ in millions)
|
|
|
Total
|
Total
|
% Leased
|
Community Name
|
Location
|
Homes
|
Estimated Cost
|
as of 2/3/2021
|
Camden North End II
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
343
|
$90.0
|
26 %
|
Camden Lake Eola
|
Orlando, FL
|
360
|
125.0
|
|
Camden Buckhead
|
Atlanta, GA
|
366
|
160.0
|
|
Camden Hillcrest
|
San Diego, CA
|
132
|
95.0
|
|
Camden Atlantic
|
Plantation, FL
|
269
|
100.0
|
|
Camden Tempe II
|
Tempe, AZ
|
397
|
115.0
|
|
Camden NoDa
|
Charlotte, NC
|
387
|
105.0
|
|
Total
|
|
2,254
|
$790.0
|
Acquisition Activity
During the quarter, Camden acquired 4.1 acres of land in Durham, NC for $27.6 million for the future development of approximately 354 apartment homes.
Liquidity Analysis
As of December 31, 2020, Camden had approximately $1.3 billion of liquidity comprised of approximately $420 million in cash and cash equivalents and no amounts outstanding on its $900 million unsecured credit facility. The Company has no scheduled debt maturities until 2022, and at quarter-end had $325 million left to fund under its existing wholly-owned development pipeline. As of December 31, 2020, Camden had outstanding letters of credit totaling approximately $12 million, which reduced the availability under its unsecured credit facility to $888 million.
Capital Market Transactions
During the quarter, the Company entered into a $40 million two-year unsecured floating rate term loan with an unrelated third party and used the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repay its $100 million unsecured term loan which was scheduled to mature in 2022.
Earnings Guidance
Camden provided initial earnings guidance for 2021 based on its current and expected views of the apartment market and general economic conditions, and provided guidance for first quarter 2021 as detailed below.
|
|
1Q21
|
2021
|
Per Diluted Share
|
Range
|
Range
|
Midpoint
|
EPS
|
$0.27 - $0.33
|
$0.71 - $1.11
|
$0.91
|
FFO
|
$1.20 - $1.26
|
$4.80 - $5.20
|
$5.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2021
|
Same Property Growth
|
|
Range
|
Midpoint
|
Revenues
|
|
(0.25)% - 1.75%
|
0.75%
|
Expenses
|
|
3.00% - 4.00%
|
3.50%
|
NOI
|
|
(2.70)% - 1.00%
|
(0.85)%
For 2021, the Company defines same property communities as communities owned and stabilized since January 1, 2020, excluding communities under redevelopment and properties held for sale. The Company defines properties under redevelopment as communities with capital expenditures that improve a community's cash flow and competitive position, through extensive unit, exterior building, common area, and amenity upgrades. Camden intends to update its earnings guidance to the market on a quarterly basis. Additional information on the Company’s 2021 financial outlook and a reconciliation of expected EPS to expected FFO are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Quarterly Dividend Declaration
Camden's Board of Trust Managers declared a first quarter 2021 dividend of $0.83 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2021. In declaring the dividend, the Board of Trust Managers considered a number of factors, including the Company's past performance and future prospects, as described in this press release.
Conference Call
Friday, February 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM CT
Domestic Dial-In Number: (888) 317-6003; International Dial-In Number: (412) 317-6061
Passcode: 1538225
Webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cpt210205.html
Supplemental financial information is available in the Investors section of the Company’s website under Earnings Releases or by calling Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the federal securities law. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which Camden operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. Factors which may cause the Company’s actual results or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Camden’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking statements made in today’s press release represent management’s current opinions at the time of this publication, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement these statements because of subsequent events.
About Camden
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.
For additional information, please contact Camden’s Investor Relations Department at (713) 354-2787 or access our website at camdenliving.com.
|
CAMDEN
|
OPERATING RESULTS
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
OPERATING DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property revenues (a)
|
$261,554
|
|
$263,461
|
|
|
$1,043,837
|
|
$1,028,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property operating and maintenance
|
62,402
|
|
58,217
|
|
|
252,190
|
|
235,589
|
|
Real estate taxes
|
37,555
|
|
32,192
|
|
|
142,636
|
|
130,758
|
|
Total property expenses
|
99,957
|
|
90,409
|
|
|
394,826
|
|
366,347
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-property income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee and asset management
|
3,351
|
|
2,847
|
|
|
10,800
|
|
8,696
|
|
Interest and other income
|
347
|
|
976
|
|
|
2,949
|
|
3,090
|
|
Income on deferred compensation plans
|
10,399
|
|
6,702
|
|
|
12,045
|
|
21,694
|
|
Total non-property income
|
14,097
|
|
10,525
|
|
|
25,794
|
|
33,480
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property management
|
5,841
|
|
6,386
|
|
|
24,201
|
|
25,290
|
|
Fee and asset management
|
1,273
|
|
1,737
|
|
|
3,954
|
|
5,759
|
|
General and administrative
|
13,274
|
|
13,174
|
|
|
53,624
|
|
53,201
|
|
Interest
|
24,072
|
|
20,168
|
|
|
91,526
|
|
80,706
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
91,925
|
|
85,540
|
|
|
367,162
|
|
336,274
|
|
Expense on deferred compensation plans
|
10,399
|
|
6,702
|
|
|
12,045
|
|
21,694
|
|
Total other expenses
|
146,784
|
|
133,707
|
|
|
552,512
|
|
522,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on early retirement of debt
|
(176
|
)
|
(11,995
|
)
|
|
(176
|
)
|
(11,995
|
)
|
Gain on sale of operating properties, including land
|
—
|
|
49,901
|
|
|
382
|
|
49,901
|
|
Equity in income of joint ventures
|
2,143
|
|
8,829
|
|
|
8,052
|
|
14,783
|
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
30,877
|
|
96,605
|
|
|
130,551
|
|
225,359
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(496
|
)
|
(380
|
)
|
|
(1,972
|
)
|
(1,089
|
)
|
Net income
|
30,381
|
|
96,225
|
|
|
128,579
|
|
224,270
|
|
Less income allocated to non-controlling interests
|
(1,188
|
)
|
(1,211
|
)
|
|
(4,668
|
)
|
(4,647
|
)
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders (b)
|
$29,193
|
|
$95,014
|
|
|
$123,911
|
|
$219,623
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$30,381
|
|
$96,225
|
|
|
$128,579
|
|
$224,270
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized loss on cash flow hedging activities
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
(12,998
|
)
|
Unrealized loss and unamortized prior service cost on post retirement obligation
|
(318
|
)
|
(449
|
)
|
|
(318
|
)
|
(449
|
)
|
Reclassification of net loss (gain) on cash flow hedging activities, prior service cost and net loss on post retirement obligation
|
366
|
|
358
|
|
|
1,464
|
|
(11
|
)
|
Comprehensive income
|
30,429
|
|
96,134
|
|
|
129,725
|
|
210,812
|
|
Less income allocated to non-controlling interests
|
(1,188
|
)
|
(1,211
|
)
|
|
(4,668
|
)
|
(4,647
|
)
|
Comprehensive income attributable to common shareholders
|
$29,241
|
|
$94,923
|
|
|
$125,057
|
|
$206,165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total earnings per common share - basic
|
$0.29
|
|
$0.96
|
|
|
$1.24
|
|
$2.23
|
|
Total earnings per common share - diluted
|
0.29
|
|
0.95
|
|
|
1.24
|
|
2.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
99,422
|
|
99,055
|
|
|
99,385
|
|
98,460
|
|
Diluted
|
99,507
|
|
100,932
|
|
|
99,438
|
|
99,384
|
(a) We elected to combine lease and non-lease components and thus present rental revenue in a single line item in our consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, we recognized $261.6 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $230.8 million of rental revenue, including the negative impact of $3.5 million related to the non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables, and approximately $30.8 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $263.5 million recognized for the three months ended December 31, 2019, made up of approximately $234.1 million of rental revenue and approximately $29.4 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, we recognized $1,043.8 million of property revenue which consisted of approximately $923.0 million of rental revenue, including the combined negative impact of $12.6 million related to the non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables and the Resident Relief Funds, and approximately $120.8 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. This compares to property revenue of $1,028.5 million recognized for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, made up of approximately $911.1 million of rental revenue and approximately $117.4 million of amounts received under contractual terms for other services considered to be non-lease components within our lease contracts. Revenue related to utility rebilling to residents was $7.5 million and $6.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 we recognized $28.9 million of revenue related to utility rebilling to residents. This compares to revenue related to utility rebilling to residents of $26.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
(b) Net income attributable to common shareholders was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income attributable to common shareholders was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees. Please refer to page 29 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact.
Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.
|
CAMDEN
|
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
|
(In thousands, except per share and property data amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders (a)
|
$29,193
|
|
$95,014
|
|
|
$123,911
|
|
$219,623
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
89,504
|
|
83,137
|
|
|
357,489
|
|
328,045
|
|
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
|
2,550
|
|
2,251
|
|
|
9,483
|
|
8,987
|
|
Gain on sale of operating properties, net of tax
|
—
|
|
(49,901
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
(49,901
|
)
|
Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture property
|
—
|
|
(6,204
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
(6,204
|
)
|
Income allocated to non-controlling interests
|
1,188
|
|
1,289
|
|
|
4,849
|
|
4,838
|
|
Funds from operations
|
$122,435
|
|
$125,586
|
|
|
$495,732
|
|
$505,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: recurring capitalized expenditures (b)
|
(21,619
|
)
|
(21,109
|
)
|
|
(77,525
|
)
|
(72,172
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted funds from operations
|
$100,816
|
|
$104,477
|
|
|
$418,207
|
|
$433,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funds from operations - diluted
|
$1.21
|
|
$1.24
|
|
|
$4.90
|
|
$5.04
|
|
Adjusted funds from operations - diluted
|
1.00
|
|
1.04
|
|
|
4.13
|
|
4.32
|
|
Distributions declared per common share
|
0.83
|
|
0.80
|
|
|
3.32
|
|
3.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
FFO/AFFO - diluted
|
101,255
|
|
100,932
|
|
|
101,186
|
|
100,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROPERTY DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating properties (end of period) (c)
|
167
|
|
164
|
|
|
167
|
|
164
|
|
Total operating apartment homes in operating properties (end of period) (c)
|
56,850
|
|
56,107
|
|
|
56,850
|
|
56,107
|
|
Total operating apartment homes (weighted average)
|
49,270
|
|
48,875
|
|
|
49,128
|
|
48,549
|
(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income attributable to common shareholders was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees. Please refer to page 29 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact.
(b) Capital expenditures necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities.
(c) Includes joint ventures and properties held for sale, if any.
Note: Please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.
|
CAMDEN
|
BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Dec 31,
|
Sep 30,
|
Jun 30,
|
Mar 31,
|
Dec 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real estate assets, at cost
|
|
|
|
|
|
Land
|
$1,225,214
|
|
$1,216,942
|
|
$1,206,656
|
|
$1,206,130
|
|
$1,199,384
|
|
Buildings and improvements
|
7,763,748
|
|
7,677,676
|
|
7,597,165
|
|
7,547,150
|
|
7,404,090
|
|
|
8,988,962
|
|
8,894,618
|
|
8,803,821
|
|
8,753,280
|
|
8,603,474
|
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(3,034,186
|
)
|
(2,944,769
|
)
|
(2,857,124
|
)
|
(2,770,848
|
)
|
(2,686,025
|
)
|
Net operating real estate assets
|
5,954,776
|
|
5,949,849
|
|
5,946,697
|
|
5,982,432
|
|
5,917,449
|
|
Properties under development, including land
|
564,215
|
|
522,664
|
|
514,336
|
|
467,288
|
|
512,319
|
|
Investments in joint ventures
|
18,994
|
|
20,992
|
|
21,735
|
|
22,318
|
|
20,688
|
|
Total real estate assets
|
6,537,985
|
|
6,493,505
|
|
6,482,768
|
|
6,472,038
|
|
6,450,456
|
|
Accounts receivable – affiliates
|
20,158
|
|
20,152
|
|
21,432
|
|
20,344
|
|
21,833
|
|
Other assets, net (a)
|
216,276
|
|
217,534
|
|
211,823
|
|
196,544
|
|
248,716
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
420,441
|
|
589,614
|
|
601,584
|
|
22,277
|
|
23,184
|
|
Restricted cash
|
4,092
|
|
3,918
|
|
4,093
|
|
4,367
|
|
4,315
|
|
Total assets
|
$7,198,952
|
|
$7,324,723
|
|
$7,321,700
|
|
$6,715,570
|
|
$6,748,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured
|
$3,166,625
|
|
$3,225,799
|
|
$3,224,871
|
|
$2,606,876
|
|
$2,524,099
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
175,608
|
|
183,654
|
|
167,453
|
|
156,841
|
|
171,719
|
|
Accrued real estate taxes
|
66,156
|
|
87,159
|
|
62,499
|
|
32,365
|
|
54,408
|
|
Distributions payable
|
84,147
|
|
84,137
|
|
84,138
|
|
84,112
|
|
80,973
|
|
Other liabilities (b)
|
189,829
|
|
177,967
|
|
172,172
|
|
164,052
|
|
215,581
|
|
Total liabilities
|
3,682,365
|
|
3,758,716
|
|
3,711,133
|
|
3,044,246
|
|
3,046,780
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares of beneficial interest
|
1,069
|
|
1,068
|
|
1,068
|
|
1,069
|
|
1,069
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
4,581,710
|
|
4,577,813
|
|
4,574,387
|
|
4,569,995
|
|
4,566,731
|
|
Distributions in excess of net income attributable to common shareholders
|
(791,079
|
)
|
(737,556
|
)
|
(689,809
|
)
|
(623,570
|
)
|
(584,167
|
)
|
Treasury shares, at cost
|
(341,412
|
)
|
(341,831
|
)
|
(341,637
|
)
|
(342,778
|
)
|
(348,419
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (c)
|
(5,383
|
)
|
(5,431
|
)
|
(5,797
|
)
|
(6,163
|
)
|
(6,529
|
)
|
Total common equity
|
3,444,905
|
|
3,494,063
|
|
3,538,212
|
|
3,598,553
|
|
3,628,685
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
71,682
|
|
71,944
|
|
72,355
|
|
72,771
|
|
73,039
|
|
Total equity
|
3,516,587
|
|
3,566,007
|
|
3,610,567
|
|
3,671,324
|
|
3,701,724
|
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$7,198,952
|
|
$7,324,723
|
|
$7,321,700
|
|
$6,715,570
|
|
$6,748,504
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Includes net deferred charges of:
|
$2,299
|
|
$2,686
|
|
$3,031
|
|
$3,399
|
|
$3,658
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(b) Includes deferred revenues of:
|
$284
|
|
$314
|
|
$344
|
|
$375
|
|
$408
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(c) Represents the unrealized net loss and unamortized prior service costs on post retirement obligations, and unrealized net gain (loss) on cash flow hedging activities.
|
CAMDEN
|
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures management believes are useful in evaluating an equity REIT's performance. Camden's definitions and calculations of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other REITs, and thus may not be comparable. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indication of our operating performance, or to net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
FFO
The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) currently defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP")), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains (or losses) from the sale of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), impairments of certain real estate assets (depreciable real estate), gains or losses from change in control, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures to reflect FFO on the same basis. Our calculation of diluted FFO also assumes conversion of all potentially dilutive securities, including certain non-controlling interests, which are convertible into common shares. We consider FFO to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance because, by excluding gains or losses on dispositions of depreciable real estate, and depreciation, FFO can assist in the comparison of the operating performance of a company’s real estate investments between periods or to different companies. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO is provided below:
Adjusted FFO
In addition to FFO, we compute Adjusted FFO ("AFFO") as a supplemental measure of operating performance. AFFO is calculated utilizing FFO less recurring capital expenditures which are necessary to help preserve the value of and maintain the functionality at our communities. Our definition of recurring capital expenditures may differ from other REITs, and there can be no assurance our basis for computing this measure is comparable to other REITs. A reconciliation of FFO to AFFO is provided below:
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders (a)
|
$29,193
|
|
$95,014
|
|
|
$123,911
|
|
$219,623
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
89,504
|
|
83,137
|
|
|
357,489
|
|
328,045
|
|
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
|
2,550
|
|
2,251
|
|
|
9,483
|
|
8,987
|
|
Income allocated to non-controlling interests
|
1,188
|
|
1,289
|
|
|
4,849
|
|
4,838
|
|
Gain on sale of operating properties, net of tax
|
—
|
|
(49,901
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
(49,901
|
)
|
Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture property, net of tax
|
—
|
|
(6,204
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
(6,204
|
)
|
Funds from operations
|
$122,435
|
|
$125,586
|
|
|
$495,732
|
|
$505,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Less: recurring capitalized expenditures
|
(21,619
|
)
|
(21,109
|
)
|
|
(77,525
|
)
|
(72,172
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted funds from operations
|
$100,816
|
|
$104,477
|
|
|
$418,207
|
|
$433,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS diluted
|
99,507
|
|
100,932
|
|
|
99,438
|
|
99,384
|
|
FFO/AFFO diluted
|
101,255
|
|
100,932
|
|
|
101,186
|
|
100,332
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Total Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted
|
$0.29
|
|
$0.95
|
|
|
$1.24
|
|
$2.22
|
|
Real estate depreciation and amortization
|
0.88
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
3.53
|
|
3.27
|
|
Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
|
0.03
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.08
|
|
Income allocated to non-controlling interests
|
0.01
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
0.03
|
|
Gain on sale of operating properties, net of tax
|
—
|
|
(0.49
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
(0.50
|
)
|
Gain on sale of unconsolidated joint venture property, net of tax
|
—
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
FFO per common share - Diluted
|
$1.21
|
|
$1.24
|
|
|
$4.90
|
|
$5.04
|
|
Less: recurring capitalized expenditures
|
(0.21
|
)
|
(0.20
|
)
|
|
(0.77
|
)
|
(0.72
|
)
|
AFFO per common share - Diluted
|
$1.00
|
|
$1.04
|
|
|
$4.13
|
|
$4.32
|
(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income attributable to common shareholders was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact. The COVID-19 Related Impact for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was comprised of $9.5 million related to the Resident Relief Funds, which were established in April 2020. Of this amount, approximately $9.1 million was paid to residents at our wholly-owned communities and was recorded as a reduction of property revenues, and approximately $1.3 million of Resident Relief Funds paid to residents of the operating communities owned by our unconsolidated joint ventures, of which, we recognized our ownership interest of $0.4 million in equity in income of joint ventures. Additionally, we incurred approximately $4.5 million of COVID-19 expenses at our operating communities during the second and third quarters of 2020, which included $2.8 million of bonuses paid to on-site employees who provided essential services during the pandemic and $1.7 million in other directly-related COVID-19 expenses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. We also incurred approximately $0.8 million related to the Employee Relief Fund we established to help our employees impacted by COVID-19 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
|
CAMDEN
|
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
Expected FFO
Expected FFO is calculated in a method consistent with historical FFO, and is considered an appropriate supplemental measure of expected operating performance when compared to expected earnings per common share (EPS). Guidance excludes gains, if any, on properties not currently held for sale due to the uncertain timing and extent of property dispositions and the resulting gains/losses on sales. A reconciliation of the ranges provided for diluted EPS to expected FFO per diluted share is provided below:
|
|
1Q21
|
Range
|
|
2021
|
Range
|
|
Low
|
High
|
|
Low
|
High
|
Expected earnings per common share - diluted
|
$0.27
|
|
$0.33
|
|
|
$0.71
|
|
$1.11
|
|
Expected real estate depreciation and amortization
|
0.89
|
|
0.89
|
|
|
3.94
|
|
3.94
|
|
Expected adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures
|
0.03
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
0.10
|
|
Expected income allocated to non-controlling interests
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
0.05
|
|
Expected FFO per share - diluted
|
$1.20
|
|
$1.26
|
|
|
$4.80
|
|
$5.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document.
Net Operating Income (NOI)
NOI is defined by the Company as property revenue less property operating and maintenance expenses less real estate taxes. NOI is further detailed in the Components of Property NOI schedules on page 12 of the supplement. The Company considers NOI to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it reflects the operating performance of our communities without allocation of corporate level property management overhead or general and administrative costs. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to net operating income is provided below:
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income (a)
|
$30,381
|
|
$96,225
|
|
|
$128,579
|
|
$224,270
|
|
Less: Fee and asset management income
|
(3,351
|
)
|
(2,847
|
)
|
|
(10,800
|
)
|
(8,696
|
)
|
Less: Interest and other income
|
(347
|
)
|
(976
|
)
|
|
(2,949
|
)
|
(3,090
|
)
|
Less: Income on deferred compensation plans
|
(10,399
|
)
|
(6,702
|
)
|
|
(12,045
|
)
|
(21,694
|
)
|
Plus: Property management expense
|
5,841
|
|
6,386
|
|
|
24,201
|
|
25,290
|
|
Plus: Fee and asset management expense
|
1,273
|
|
1,737
|
|
|
3,954
|
|
5,759
|
|
Plus: General and administrative expense
|
13,274
|
|
13,174
|
|
|
53,624
|
|
53,201
|
|
Plus: Interest expense
|
24,072
|
|
20,168
|
|
|
91,526
|
|
80,706
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense
|
91,925
|
|
85,540
|
|
|
367,162
|
|
336,274
|
|
Plus: Expense on deferred compensation plans
|
10,399
|
|
6,702
|
|
|
12,045
|
|
21,694
|
|
Plus: Loss on early retirement of debt
|
176
|
|
11,995
|
|
|
176
|
|
11,995
|
|
Less: Gain on sale of operating properties, including land
|
—
|
|
(49,901
|
)
|
|
(382
|
)
|
(49,901
|
)
|
Less: Equity in income of joint ventures
|
(2,143
|
)
|
(8,829
|
)
|
|
(8,052
|
)
|
(14,783
|
)
|
Plus: Income tax expense
|
496
|
|
380
|
|
|
1,972
|
|
1,089
|
|
NOI (b) (c) (d)
|
$161,597
|
|
$173,052
|
|
|
$649,011
|
|
$662,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
"Same Property" Communities
|
$143,953
|
|
$150,819
|
|
|
$581,631
|
|
$584,056
|
|
Non-"Same Property" Communities
|
20,551
|
|
18,992
|
|
|
81,830
|
|
66,580
|
|
Development and Lease-Up Communities
|
15
|
|
15
|
|
|
(724
|
)
|
2
|
|
COVID-19 Related Impact (b) (c)
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
(13,614
|
)
|
—
|
|
Dispositions/Other
|
(2,922
|
)
|
3,226
|
|
|
(112
|
)
|
11,476
|
|
NOI (b) (c) (d)
|
$161,597
|
|
$173,052
|
|
|
$649,011
|
|
$662,114
|
(a) Net income was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees. Please refer to page 29 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact.
(b) Two Resident Relief Funds were established for residents experiencing financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and paid out approximately $9.1 million to approximately 7,100 Camden residents of our wholly-owned communities. All charges related to these funds were recognized as a reduction of revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
(c) The Company incurred approximately $4.5 million of COVID-19 expenses at our operating communities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, which included $2.8 million of bonuses paid to on-site employees who provided essential services during the pandemic and $1.7 million in other directly-related COVID-19 expenses.
(d) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, NOI is negatively impacted by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables.
|
|
CAMDEN
|
|
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
|
DEFINITIONS & RECONCILIATIONS
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including net operating income from discontinued operations, excluding equity in (income) loss of joint ventures, (gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated joint venture interests, gain on acquisition of controlling interest in joint ventures, gain on sale of operating properties including land, loss on early retirement of debt, income (loss) allocated to non-controlling interests, non-cash retail straight-line rent receivables adjustment, and direct COVID-19 Related Impact. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of operating performance to net income attributable to common shareholders because it represents income before non-cash depreciation and the cost of debt, and excludes gains or losses from property dispositions. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA as reported for the period multiplied by 4 for quarter results. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below:
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders (a)
|
$29,193
|
|
$95,014
|
|
|
$123,911
|
|
$219,623
|
|
Plus: Interest expense
|
24,072
|
|
20,168
|
|
|
91,526
|
|
80,706
|
|
Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense
|
91,925
|
|
85,540
|
|
|
367,162
|
|
336,274
|
|
Plus: Income allocated to non-controlling interests
|
1,188
|
|
1,211
|
|
|
4,668
|
|
4,647
|
|
Plus: Income tax expense
|
496
|
|
380
|
|
|
1,972
|
|
1,089
|
|
Plus: COVID-19 Related Impact (b)
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
14,364
|
|
—
|
|
Plus: Retail straight-line rent receivables adjustment (c)
|
3,519
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,519
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Gain on sale of operating properties, including land
|
—
|
|
(49,901
|
)
|
|
(382
|
)
|
(49,901
|
)
|
Plus: Loss on early retirement of debt
|
176
|
|
11,995
|
|
|
176
|
|
11,995
|
|
Less: Equity in income of joint ventures
|
(2,143
|
)
|
(8,829
|
)
|
|
(8,052
|
)
|
(14,783
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$148,426
|
|
$155,578
|
|
|
$598,864
|
|
$589,650
|
|
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
|
$593,704
|
|
$622,312
|
|
|
$598,864
|
|
$589,650
|
(a) Net income attributable to common shareholders was negatively impacted for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by an approximate $3.5 million non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables. Net income attributable to common shareholders was also negatively impacted for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 by approximately $14.8 million of COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees. Please refer to page 29 of the supplement, footnote (a), for additional detail on the breakdown of the COVID-19 Related Impact.
(b) Approximately $14.4 million of the stated COVID-19 Related Impact, which consists of the Resident Relief Funds, Employee Relief Fund, direct COVID-19 expenses, and bonus paid to on-site employees, has been added back to the Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
(c) During 4Q20, we took an approximately $3.5 million negative non-cash adjustment to retail straight-line rent receivables as a result of our assessing collectability by tenant and determining it was no longer probable substantially all leasing revenue would be collected from certain retail tenants. This adjustment as been added back to the Adjusted EBITDA calculation for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.
Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
The Company believes Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental measure of evaluating balance sheet leverage. Net Debt is defined by the Company as the average monthly balance of Total Debt during the period, less the average monthly balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents during the period. The following tables reconcile average Total debt to Net debt and computes the ratio to Adjusted EBITDA for the following periods:
Net Debt:
|
|
|
Average monthly balance for the
|
|
Average monthly balance for the
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Unsecured notes payable
|
|
$3,166,316
|
|
$2,494,525
|
|
|
$3,062,587
|
|
$2,332,764
|
|
Secured notes payable
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
90,699
|
|
Total debt
|
|
3,166,316
|
|
2,494,525
|
|
|
3,062,587
|
|
2,423,463
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(403,119
|
)
|
(49,696
|
)
|
|
(376,114
|
)
|
(100,815
|
)
|
Net debt
|
|
$2,763,197
|
|
$2,444,829
|
|
|
$2,686,473
|
|
$2,322,648
|
Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31,
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net debt
|
|
$2,763,197
|
|
$2,444,829
|
|
|
$2,686,473
|
|
$2,322,648
|
|
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
593,704
|
|
622,312
|
|
|
598,864
|
|
589,650
|
|
Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
4.7x
|
3.9x
|
|
4.5x
|
3.9x
|
CAMDEN
|
2021 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK
|
AS OF FEBRUARY 4, 2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Earnings Guidance - Per Diluted Share
|
|
|
Expected FFO per share - diluted
|
|
$4.80 - $5.20
|
|
|
|
"Same Property" Communities
|
|
|
Number of Units - 2021
|
|
45,490
|
2020 Base Net Operating Income
|
|
$608 million
|
Total Revenue Growth
|
|
(0.25)% - 1.75%
|
Total Expense Growth
|
|
3.00% - 4.00%
|
Net Operating Income Growth
|
|
(2.70)% - 1.00%
|
Impact from 1% change in NOI Growth is approximately $0.060 / share
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capitalized Expenditures
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
$70 - $74 million
|
Revenue Enhancing Capex and Repositions (a)
|
|
$58 - $62 million
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions/Dispositions
|
|
|
Acquisition Volume (consolidated on balance sheet)
|
|
$400 - $500 million
|
Disposition Volume (consolidated on balance sheet)
|
|
$400 - $500 million
|
|
|
|
Development
|
|
|
Development Starts (consolidated on balance sheet)
|
|
$120 - $320 million
|
Development Spend (consolidated on balance sheet)
|
|
$285 - $315 million
|
|
|
|
Equity in Income of Joint Ventures (FFO)
|
|
$18 - $20 million
|
|
|
|
Non-Property Income
|
|
|
Non-Property Income
|
|
$10 - $12 million
|
Includes: Fee and asset management income and interest and other income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Expenses
|
|
|
General and Administrative Expense
|
|
$54 - $58 million
|
Property Management Expense
|
|
$23 - $25 million
|
Fee and Asset Management Expense
|
|
$4 - $6 million
|
Corporate G&A Depreciation/Amortization
|
|
$9 - $11 million
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
Expected Capital Transactions
|
|
$0 - $400 million
|
Expensed Interest
|
|
$97 - $101 million
|
Capitalized Interest
|
|
$15 - $17 million
(a) Revenue Enhancing Capex and Repositions are capital expenditures that improve a community's cash flow and competitive position, typically kitchen and bath upgrades or other new amenities, including our smart access solution.
Note: This table contains forward-looking statements. Please see the paragraph regarding forward-looking statements earlier in this document. Additionally, please refer to the following pages for definitions and reconciliations of all non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document.
