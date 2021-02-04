The Hartford Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results, 2021 Outlook For Select Business Metrics

The Hartford's President, Doug Elliot, said, “Hartford’s P&C business results were strong during 2020 despite the challenges faced by our company and the industry. Small Commercial delivered record new business from our Spectrum package product during the last four months of the year. In Middle & Large Commercial and Global Specialty, significant positive pricing and underwriting discipline has improved underlying results. In Personal Lines we are looking forward to the launch of our new auto and home product during the first half of 2021. Our underwriting execution during this very difficult year, combined with expectations for continued strong pricing will drive margin improvement and set the foundation for growth in 2021.”

“We have been through one of the most turbulent years in recent history, which was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic shutdown, social unrest and a significant number of catastrophe events. Despite these challenges we delivered strong core earnings of $2.1 billion, or $5.78 per diluted share, and a twelve-month core earnings ROE of 12.7 percent. In the P&C business, underlying margin expansion reflects higher pricing, disciplined underwriting, and operating efficiencies through our Hartford Next initiative. Our investment portfolio performed well with strong partnership returns. Group Benefits results in the fourth quarter were impacted by higher mortality rates in Group life primarily related to COVID-19,” said The Hartford’s Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift.

Swift added, “Our businesses showed strong performance in a challenging year as the benefit of strategic priorities were evident in our results. As we manage through the pandemic, continued execution on our initiatives will generate further improvement in results and enhance value for all of our stakeholders."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions except per share data) Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change1 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Net income available to common stockholders $532 $543 (2)% $1,716 $2,064 (17)% Net income available to common stockholders per diluted share2 $1.47 $1.49 (1)% $4.76 $5.66 (16)% Core earnings $636 $522 22% $2,086 $2,062 1% Core earnings per diluted share $1.76 $1.43 23% $5.78 $5.65 2% Book value per diluted share $50.39 $43.85 15% Book value per diluted share (ex. AOCI) $47.16 $43.71 8% Net income available to common stockholders' return on equity (ROE)3, last 12-months 10.0% 14.4% (4.4) Core earnings ROE3, last 12-months 12.7% 13.6% (0.9)

[1] The Hartford defines increases or decreases greater than or equal to 200%, or changes from a net gain to a net loss position, or vice versa, as "NM" or not meaningful

[2] Includes dilutive potential common shares; for net income available to common stockholders per diluted share, the numerator is net income less preferred dividends

[3] Return on equity (ROE) is calculated based on last 12-months net income available to common stockholders and core earnings, respectively; for net income ROE, the denominator is stockholders’ equity including AOCI; for core earnings ROE, the denominator is stockholders’ equity excluding AOCI

Fourth quarter 2020 net income available to common stockholders was $532 million, or $1.47 per diluted share, down 2% from fourth quarter 2019 due to:

$208 million, before tax, charge for asbestos and environmental (A&E) reserve development due to recording a deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance

Excess mortality in group life of $152 million, before tax, primarily caused by direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19

Partially offset by:

Lower current accident year (CAY) losses before CATs and lower operating expenses in P&C

An increase in limited partnership (LP) income to $152 million, before tax, from $51 million in fourth quarter 2019

Fourth quarter core earnings of $636 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, rose 22% from fourth quarter 2019. The increase was primarily due to:

Underlying P&C loss ratio improvement of 3.5 points to 58.3% in fourth quarter 2020 from 61.8% in fourth quarter 2019

P&C expense ratio improvement of 3.2 points, to 30.5% in fourth quarter 2020 from 33.7% in fourth quarter 2019

Lower P&C CAY CAT losses of $55 million, before tax, in fourth quarter 2020 compared with $115 million in fourth quarter 2019

Increase in net investment income to $556 million, before tax, from $503 million in fourth quarter 2019

Partially offset by:

$152 million, before tax, of excess mortality in group life, primarily caused by direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19

Less favorable P&C prior accident year development (PYD) within core earnings with $31 million, before tax, in fourth quarter 2020, compared to $58 million favorable PYD in fourth quarter 2019. The $31 million of net favorable development in fourth quarter 2020 included a $116 million, before tax, reserve reduction for prior year CAT reserves and a decrease in reserves for workers' compensation and package business, partially offset by a $125 million, before tax, increase in reserves for sexual molestation and abuse claims

Decrease of $22 million, before tax, in income from the retained investment in Talcott Resolution

Net investment income of $556 million, before tax, increased $53 million compared with the prior year period, primarily driven by an increase in LP income to $152 million, before tax, from $51 million in fourth quarter 2019, partially offset by lower reinvestment rates.

Full year 2020 net income available to common stockholders of $1.7 billion, or $4.76 per diluted share, decreased 17% and 16%, respectively, from full year 2019 due to:

A change to net realized capital losses from capital gains in 2019

A $312 million, before tax, deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance in 2020, primarily driven by adverse A&E reserve development and adverse PYD on Navigators reserves

Excess mortality on group life claims of $239 million, before tax, primarily caused by direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19

Lower net investment income of $1.85 billion, before tax, compared to $1.95 billion in 2019

Restructuring costs of $104 million, before tax, in 2020

Partially offset by:

Charges in the 2019 period, including a $90 million, before tax, loss on extinguishment of debt and a $91 million, before tax, loss on reinsurance related to ceded premium paid for the Navigators adverse development cover (ADC)

Higher CAY P&C underwriting gain

An increase in net favorable P&C PYD before deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance

Full year 2020 core earnings of $2.1 billion, or $5.78 per diluted share, increased 1% from full year 2019. The increase was primarily due to:

An increase in net favorable P&C PYD in core earnings of $299 million, before tax, due to: Higher CAT reserve releases of $487 million, before tax, which was largely driven by lower reserve estimates for the 2017 and 2019 California wildfires, including a $289 million, before tax, subrogation benefit from PG&E, and more favorable development in personal auto liability, financial lines and certain general liability reserves, partially offset by an increase in sexual molestation and abuse claims of $254 million, before tax

Higher favorable prior incurral development in Group Benefits

Improved underlying P&C underwriting results, primarily driven by: Lower non-CAT property losses Reduced Personal Lines auto frequency, net of premium refunds Lower P&C insurance operating costs and expenses, mostly due to reduced incentive compensation, benefits from the Hartford Next initiative, and, to a lesser extent, lower travel and employee benefits costs Partially offset by $278 million, before tax, of COVID-19 claims



Partially offset by:

Excess mortality in group life of $239 million, before tax, primarily caused by direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19

Lower net investment income of $1.85 billion, before tax, versus $1.95 billion, largely due to lower reinvestment rates and a lower yield on variable rate securities due to the decline in interest rates

Higher CAY CAT losses of $606 million, before tax, compared with $463 million, before tax, in 2019 primarily due to civil unrest claims in 2020

Dec. 31, 2020 book value per diluted share of $50.39 increased 15% from $43.85 at Dec. 31, 2019, principally due to an increase in net unrealized gains on investments within AOCI and net income in excess of common stockholder dividends.

Book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI) of $47.16 as of Dec. 31, 2020, increased 8% from $43.71 at Dec. 31, 2019, primarily due to net income in excess of common stockholder dividends.

The net income available to common stockholders' ROE (net income ROE) was 10.0% at Dec. 31, 2020, decreasing from 14.4% for the twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2019 due to a decrease in twelve month trailing net income available to common stockholders and an increase in average stockholders' equity. The core earnings ROE at Dec. 31, 2020 was 12.7%, down from the 13.6% recognized in the same period of 2019 due to an increase in average stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI.

2021 KEY BUSINESS METRICS OUTLOOK

The Hartford also announced its outlook for several 2021 key business metrics. The company does not provide an outlook for consolidated net income or core earnings. The key business metrics shown below are management estimates based on business, competitive, capital market, catastrophe and other assumptions.

Key Business Metrics 2020

Actual 2021 Outlook

Range 2021 Outlook

Range ex.

Pandemic Losses Commercial Lines combined ratio [1][2] 100.4 93.5 - 95.5 92.0 - 94.0 Commercial Lines underlying combined ratio 95.5 90.0 - 92.0 88.5 - 90.5 Personal Lines combined ratio [1][2] 75.5 94.0 - 96.0 N/A Personal Lines underlying combined ratio 83.1 87.0 - 89.0 N/A Group Benefits net income margin [3] [4] 6.4% 3.5% - 4.5% 5.9% - 6.9% Group Benefits core earnings margin [4] 6.4% 3.7% - 4.7% 6.0% - 7.0%

[1] 2021 combined ratio metrics include an estimated consolidated P&C current accident year catastrophe loss ratio of 4.1 points, comprised of 3.1 points in Commercial Lines and 7.2 points in Personal Lines; actual 2021 catastrophes are likely to be different and will fluctuate quarterly due to seasonal variations

[2] Commercial Lines combined ratio outlook includes an estimated 0.4 points for accretion of discount on workers' compensation reserves as PYD. Personal Lines does not include any estimated PYD

[3] Group Benefits 2021 net income margin outlook includes integration costs of $9 million, before tax, compared with $18 million, before tax, in 2020

[4] Group Benefits 2021 net income margin and core earnings margin outlooks include pandemic losses of $160 million, before tax, associated with excess mortality and $17 million, before tax, of short-term disability claims

Actual 2021 results are subject to unusual or unpredictable items such as weather or catastrophe losses, impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, change in loss frequency and severity, regulatory changes or assessments, prior year development, capital markets or investment results and other factors that are not within management's control. The company has frequently experienced unusual or unpredictable changes in revenues, expenses or other items that were not anticipated in prior outlooks.

BUSINESS RESULTS:

Commercial Lines

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Net income $478 $302 58% $856 $1,192 (28)% Core earnings $444 $292 52% $998 $1,173 (15)% Written premiums $2,197 $2,190 —% $8,969 $8,452 6% Underwriting gain (loss)* $183 $42 NM $(37) $189 NM Underlying underwriting gain* $208 $94 121% $404 $497 (19)% Losses and loss adjustment expense ratio Current accident year before catastrophes 58.4 59.8 (1.4) 61.6 59.3 2.3 Current accident year catastrophes 1.9 3.9 (2.0) 4.5 3.9 0.6 Prior accident year development (PYD) (0.8) (1.6) 0.8 0.5 (0.5) 1.0 Expenses 32.0 35.8 (3.8) 33.5 34.7 (1.2) Policyholder dividends 0.3 0.3 — 0.3 0.4 (0.1) Combined ratio 91.8 98.2 (6.4) 100.4 97.7 2.7 Impact of catastrophes and PYD on combined ratio (1.1) (2.3) 1.2 (5.0) (3.4) (1.6) Current accident year change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business - - — 0.0 (0.3) 0.3 Underlying combined ratio* 90.7 95.9 (5.2) 95.5 94.0 1.5

Fourth quarter 2020 net income of $478 million increased from $302 million in fourth quarter 2019 principally due to an increase in underwriting gain and higher net investment income. The higher underwriting gain was driven by lower CAY losses before considering COVID-19 losses and lower underwriting expenses, partially offset by COVID-19 incurred losses and less favorable PYD as a $125 million, before tax, increase in reserves for sexual molestation and abuse claims was partially offset by a $77 million, before tax, reduction in prior accident year catastrophe reserves.

COVID-19 incurred losses of $28 million, before tax, in the quarter included $14 million in workers' compensation, net of favorable frequency on other workers' compensation claims, and $14 million in financial and other lines.

Fourth quarter 2020 written premiums of $2.2 billion were flat with fourth quarter 2019, reflecting higher new business premium in Small Commercial and higher rate increases in Middle & Large Commercial and Global Specialty, offset by lower retention, and lower audit and endorsement premium in workers' compensation due to a declining exposure base.

Small Commercial underlying combined ratio of 87.0 improved by 4.7 points from fourth quarter 2019 driven primarily by lower expenses and lower non-CAT property losses, partially offset by workers' compensation pricing-related margin compression

Middle & Large Commercial underlying combined ratio of 93.0 improved by 4.4 points from fourth quarter 2019 primarily due to lower expenses and margin improvement in excess liability, partially offset by incurred COVID-19 losses

Global Specialty underlying combined ratio of 93.3 compared to 100.8 in fourth quarter 2019 due to lower expenses and margin improvement in U.S. wholesale, international, and Global Re books of business, partially offset by incurred COVID-19 losses in financial and other lines

Combined ratio was 91.8 in fourth quarter 2020, 6.4 points lower than 98.2 in fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to a lower underlying combined ratio and lower CAY CAT losses, partially offset by less favorable PYD. Underlying combined ratio was 90.7, down 5.2 points from fourth quarter 2019, due to lower underwriting expenses and lower loss ratios, primarily in non-CAT property, U.S. wholesale, international and Global Re, partially offset by COVID-19 incurred losses of $28 million, before tax.

Personal Lines

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Net income $170 $66 158% $718 $318 126% Core earnings $164 $61 169% $722 $285 153% Written premiums $673 $714 (6)% $2,936 $3,131 (6)% Underwriting gain $154 $28 NM $737 $160 NM Underlying underwriting gain $125 $37 NM $508 $258 97% Losses and loss adjustment expense ratio Current accident year before catastrophes 57.8 67.8 (10.0) 56.3 65.3 (9.0) Current accident year catastrophes 1.7 3.3 (1.6) 6.9 4.4 2.5 Prior accident year development (PYD) (5.5) (2.1) (3.4) (14.6) (1.3) (13.3) Expenses 25.8 27.5 (1.7) 26.8 26.7 0.1 Combined ratio 79.8 96.5 (16.7) 75.5 95.0 (19.5) Impact of catastrophes and PYD on combined ratio 3.8 (1.2) 5.0 7.7 (3.1) 10.8 Underlying combined ratio 83.6 95.3 (11.7) 83.1 91.9 (8.8)

Net income of $170 million in fourth quarter 2020 was up $104 million from fourth quarter 2019, while core earnings of $164 million rose by $103 million. The improvement was driven by favorable auto frequency, higher net favorable PYD, lower CAY CAT losses, lower non-CAT property losses in homeowners and lower underwriting expenses.

Written premiums in fourth quarter 2020 were $673 million compared to $714 million in fourth quarter 2019 primarily due to a reduction in auto as non-renewed premium exceeded new business. Moderating claim frequency has led to lower renewal written price increases in auto while renewal written price increases in home increased to 8.8% in fourth quarter 2020. The auto underlying combined ratio of 89.6 improved 12.9 points from fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to lower auto frequency resulting from fewer miles driven as well as lower underwriting expenses.

The fourth quarter 2020 homeowners underlying combined ratio of 69.9 improved 9.2 points from fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to lower non-CAT property losses and lower underwriting expenses.

Combined ratio of 79.8 in fourth quarter 2020 was 16.7 points lower than fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to lower CAY loss costs and higher net favorable PYD. Underlying combined ratio of 83.6 was 11.7 points better than fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to lower auto claim frequency from fewer miles driven, lower non-CAT property losses in homeowners, and lower underwriting expenses.

Group Benefits

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Net income $59 $159 (63)% $383 $536 (29)% Core earnings $49 $161 (70)% $382 $539 (29)% Fully insured ongoing premiums (ex. buyout premiums) $1,317 $1,344 (2)% $5,305 $5,416 (2)% Loss ratio 80.2% 68.8% 11.4 74.5% 72.3% 2.2 Expense ratio 24.6% 25.8% (1.2) 25.2% 24.5% 0.7 Net income margin 3.9% 10.5% (6.6) 6.4% 8.8% (2.4) Core earnings margin 3.3% 10.6% (7.3) 6.4% 8.9% (2.5)

Net income and core earnings were $59 million and $49 million, respectively, decreasing 63% and 70%, respectively, from fourth quarter 2019, largely driven by $152 million, before tax, of excess mortality in group life, primarily caused by direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19, partially offset by lower insurance operating costs and other expenses.

Fully insured ongoing premiums were down 2%, compared to fourth quarter 2019, primarily due to lower insured exposure on in-force policies.

Loss ratio of 80.2% increased 11.4 points from fourth quarter 2019 with increases in both group life and group disability:

Total group life loss ratio increased 23.9 points, primarily due to excess mortality, primarily caused by direct and indirect impacts of COVID-19

Total disability loss ratio of 65.1% increased 3.1 points compared with fourth quarter 2019, with fourth quarter 2020 including $5 million, before tax, or 0.7 points, of short-term disability COVID-19 related losses and less favorable prior period development compared to fourth quarter 2019

Expense ratio of 24.6% improved 1.2 points from fourth quarter 2019, primarily driven by lower incentive compensation and benefits expenses.

Hartford Funds

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Net income $51 $41 24% $170 $149 14% Core earnings $46 $40 15% $163 $145 12% Daily average Hartford Funds AUM $130,485 $121,709 7% $120,908 $117,914 3% Mutual Funds and exchange-traded products (ETP) net flows $281 $218 29% $(3,084) $187 NM Total Hartford Funds assets under management (AUM) $139,436 $126,958 10% $139,436 $126,958 10%

Net income of $51 million increased 24% compared with fourth quarter 2019, partly due to an increase in net realized capital gains due to mark-to-market gains on company assets invested in some of the funds. The remainder of the increase in net income and the $6 million increase in core earnings, to $46 million, was primarily due to an increase in fee income and lower administrative expenses, including a reduction in state income taxes and travel expenses. The increase in fee income, which was largely attributable to higher daily average Hartford Funds AUM, was partially offset by a continued shift to lower fee generating funds.

Daily average AUM of $130 billion in fourth quarter 2020 rose 7% from fourth quarter 2019 driven by increases in market values.

Mutual fund and ETP net inflows totaled $281 million in fourth quarter 2020, compared with net inflows of $218 million in fourth quarter 2019.

Corporate

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Net loss $(41) $(29) (41)% $(222) $(171) (30)% Core loss $(51) $(39) (31)% $(178) $(126) (41)% Other revenue (loss) $(1) $28 (104)% $53 $96 (45)% Net investment income, before tax $6 $15 (60)% $22 $66 (67)% Interest expense and preferred dividends, before tax $62 $70 (11)% $257 $280 (8)%

Net loss of $41 million in fourth quarter 2020 compared with a net loss of $29 million in fourth quarter 2019, with the decrease due to lower income from the company's retained equity interest in Talcott Resolution, planned restructuring costs of $17 million, before tax, related to Hartford Next and lower net investment income, partially offset by an increase in net realized capital gains and lower interest expense. Fourth quarter 2020 core loss of $51 million increased $12 million compared with fourth quarter 2019 mostly due to the decrease in income from the company's retained equity interest in Talcott Resolution recognized within other revenues, and a decrease in net investment income, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

INVESTMENT INCOME AND PORTFOLIO DATA:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended ($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Net investment income, before tax $556 $503 11% $1,846 $1,951 (5)% Annualized investment yield, before tax 4.3% 4.0% 0.3 3.6% 4.1% (0.5) Annualized investment yield, before tax, excluding LPs* 3.2% 3.8% (0.6) 3.3% 3.7% (0.4) Annualized LP yield, before tax 32.3% 11.9% 20.4 12.3% 14.4% (2.1) Annualized investment yield, after tax 3.5% 3.3% 0.2 3.0% 3.4% (0.4)

Fourth quarter 2020 consolidated net investment income of $556 million increased $53 million from fourth quarter 2019 as higher income from LPs and other alternative investments was partially offset by lower income from fixed maturities. Income from fixed maturities declined as a result of reinvesting at lower rates and lower yields on variable rate securities, partially offset by higher asset levels.

Income from LPs was $152 million, before tax, in fourth quarter 2020, increasing from $51 million, before tax, in fourth quarter 2019, mostly driven by higher private equity valuations and distributions and the sale of two underlying real estate properties. Income from LPs, including from private equity and other funds, is generally reported on a three-month lag.

Total invested assets of $57 billion rose 7% from Dec. 31, 2019, due to increased book value and an increase in valuations as a result of a decline in interest rates.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Hartford will discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on a webcast at 9 a.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. The call can be accessed via a live listen-only webcast or as a replay through the Investor Relations section of The Hartford's website at https://ir.thehartford.com. The replay will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and be available along with a transcript of the event for at least one year.

More detailed financial information can be found in The Hartford's Investor Financial Supplement for Dec. 31, 2020, and the fourth quarter 2020 Financial Results Presentation, both of which are available at https://ir.thehartford.com.

About The Hartford

The Hartford is a leader in property and casualty insurance, group benefits and mutual funds. With more than 200 years of expertise, The Hartford is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust and integrity. More information on the company and its financial performance is available at https://www.thehartford.com. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/thehartford_pr.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: HIG) operates through its subsidiaries under the brand name, The Hartford, and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. For additional details, please read https://www.thehartford.com/legal-notice.

HIG-F

From time to time, The Hartford may use its website and/or social media outlets, such as Twitter and Facebook, to disseminate material company information. Financial and other important information regarding The Hartford is routinely accessible through and posted on our website at https://ir.thehartford.com, Twitter account at www.twitter.com/TheHartford_pr and Facebook at https://facebook.com/thehartford. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about The Hartford when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Email Alerts” section at https://ir.thehartford.com.

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATING INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 ($ in millions) Commercial

Lines Personal

Lines P&C

Other Ops Group

Benefits Hartford

Funds Corporate Consolidated Earned premiums $ 2,237 $ 761 $ — $ 1,318 $ — $ — $ 4,316 Fee income 9 8 — 43 265 11 336 Net investment income 363 47 15 124 1 6 556 Other revenue (loss) 1 18 — — — (1 ) 18 Net realized capital gains 45 7 2 18 6 24 102 Total revenues 2,655 841 17 1,503 272 40 5,328 Benefits, losses, and loss adjustment expenses 1,332 411 243 1,092 — 2 3,080 Amortization of DAC 346 59 — 11 3 — 419 Insurance operating costs and other expenses 388 158 2 317 204 17 1,086 Restructuring and other costs — — — — — 17 17 Interest expense — — — — — 57 57 Amortization of other intangible assets 6 1 — 10 — — 17 Total benefits, losses and expenses 2,072 629 245 1,430 207 93 4,676 Income (loss) before income taxes 583 212 (228 ) 73 65 (53 ) 652 Income tax expense (benefit) 105 42 (48 ) 14 14 (12 ) 115 Net income (loss) 478 170 (180 ) 59 51 (41 ) 537 Preferred stock dividends — — — — — 5 5 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 478 170 (180 ) 59 51 (46 ) 532 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to common stockholders to core earnings (losses) Net realized capital gains, excluded from core earnings, before tax (46 ) (6 ) (2 ) (17 ) (6 ) (24 ) (101 ) Restructuring and other costs — — — — — 17 17 Change in deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance, before tax 5 — 210 — — — 215 Integration and transaction costs associated with an acquired business, before tax 8 — — 3 — — 11 Income tax expense (benefit) (1 ) — (44 ) 4 1 2 (38 ) Core earnings (losses) $ 444 $ 164 $ (16 ) $ 49 $ 46 $ (51 ) $ 636

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATING INCOME STATEMENTS Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 ($ in millions) Commercial

Lines Personal

Lines P&C

Other Ops Group

Benefits Hartford

Funds Corporate Consolidated Earned premiums $ 2,276 $ 795 $ 2 $ 1,345 $ — $ 5 $ 4,423 Fee income 9 9 — 45 256 12 331 Net investment income 298 45 20 123 2 15 503 Other revenue — 18 — — — 23 41 Net realized capital gains 42 7 3 8 2 1 63 Total revenues 2,625 874 25 1,521 260 56 5,361 Benefits, losses, and loss adjustment expenses 1,413 548 12 957 — 9 2,939 Amortization of DAC 356 65 — 13 3 1 438 Insurance operating costs and other expenses 479 177 3 343 206 16 1,224 Interest expense — — — — — 65 65 Amortization of other intangible assets 7 2 — 10 — — 19 Total benefits, losses and expenses 2,255 792 15 1,323 209 91 4,685 Income (loss) before income taxes 370 82 10 198 51 (35 ) 676 Income tax expense (benefit) 68 16 1 39 10 (6 ) 128 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 302 66 9 159 41 (29 ) 548 Net income (loss) 302 66 9 159 41 (29 ) 548 Preferred stock dividends — — — — — 5 5 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 302 66 9 159 41 (34 ) 543 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to common stockholders to core earnings (losses) Net realized capital gains, excluded from core earnings, before tax (42 ) (7 ) (3 ) (7 ) (1 ) (2 ) (62 ) Change in deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance, before tax 16 — — — — — 16 Integration and transaction costs, before tax 12 — — 8 — 1 21 Income tax expense (benefit) 4 2 1 1 — (4 ) 4 Core earnings (losses) $ 292 $ 61 $ 7 $ 161 $ 40 $ (39 ) $ 522

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATING INCOME STATEMENTS Year Ended December 31, 2020 ($ in millions) Commercial

Lines Personal

Lines P&C

Other Ops Group

Benefits Hartford

Funds Corporate Consolidated Earned premiums $ 8,910 $ 3,008 $ — $ 5,361 $ — $ 9 $ 17,288 Fee income 30 34 — 175 989 49 1,277 Net investment income 1,160 157 55 448 4 22 1,846 Other revenue 1 81 — — — 44 126 Net realized capital gains (losses) (60 ) (5 ) (1 ) 22 8 22 (14 ) Total revenues 10,041 3,275 54 6,006 1,001 146 20,523 Benefits, losses, and loss adjustment expenses 5,929 1,466 258 4,137 — 15 11,805 Amortization of DAC 1,397 244 — 50 14 1 1,706 Insurance operating costs and other expenses 1,655 659 10 1,308 773 75 4,480 Restructuring and other costs — — — — — 104 104 Interest expense — — — — — 236 236 Amortization of other intangible assets 28 4 — 40 — — 72 Total benefits and expenses 9,009 2,373 268 5,535 787 431 18,403 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,032 902 (214 ) 471 214 (285 ) 2,120 Income tax expense (benefit) 176 184 (46 ) 88 44 (63 ) 383 Net income (loss) 856 718 (168 ) 383 170 (222 ) 1,737 Preferred stock dividends — — — — — 21 21 Net Income available to common stockholders 856 718 (168 ) 383 170 (243 ) 1,716 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to common stockholders to core earnings (losses) Net realized capital losses (gains), excluded from core earnings, before tax 61 6 1 (20 ) (8 ) (22 ) 18 Restructuring costs, before tax — — — — — 104 104 Integration and transaction costs, before tax 33 — — 18 — — 51 Change in deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance, before tax 102 — 210 — — — 312 Income tax expense (benefit) (54 ) (2 ) (44 ) 1 1 (17 ) (115 ) Core earnings (losses) $ 998 $ 722 $ (1 ) $ 382 $ 163 $ (178 ) $ 2,086

THE HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATING INCOME STATEMENTS Year Ended December 31, 2019 ($ in millions) Commercial

Lines Personal

Lines P&C

Other Ops Group

Benefits Hartford

Funds Corporate Consolidated Earned premiums 8,290 3,198 2 5,423 — 10 16,923 Fee income 35 37 — 180 999 50 1,301 Net investment income 1,129 179 84 486 7 66 1,951 Other revenue 1 83 — — — 86 170 Net realized capital gains (losses) 271 43 20 34 5 22 395 Total revenues 9,726 3,540 106 6,123 1,011 234 20,740 Benefits, losses, and loss adjustment expenses 5,192 2,185 21 4,055 — 19 11,472 Amortization of DAC 1,296 259 — 54 12 1 1,622 Insurance operating costs and other expenses 1,667 696 12 1,311 813 82 4,580 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — — — 90 90 Loss on reinsurance transaction 91 — — — — — 91 Interest expense — — — — — 259 259 Amortization of other intangible assets 18 6 — 41 — 1 66 Total benefits and expenses 8,264 3,146 33 5,461 825 451 18,180 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,462 394 73 662 186 (217 ) 2,560 Income tax expense (benefit) 270 76 12 126 37 (46 ) 475 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 1,192 318 61 536 149 (171 ) 2,085 Net income (loss) 1,192 318 61 536 149 (171 ) 2,085 Preferred stock dividends — — — — — 21 21 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders 1,192 318 61 536 149 (192 ) 2,064 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to common stockholders to core earnings (losses) Net realized capital losses (gains), excluded from core earnings, before tax (268 ) (42 ) (19 ) (33 ) (4 ) (23 ) (389 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt, before tax — — — — — 90 90 Change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business, before tax 97 — — — — — 97 Integration and transaction costs, before tax 38 — — 36 — 17 91 Loss on reinsurance transaction, before tax 91 — — — — — 91 Change in deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance, before tax 16 — — — — — 16 Income tax expense (benefit) 7 9 4 — — (18 ) 2 Core earnings (losses) 1,173 285 46 539 145 (126 ) 2,062

DISCUSSION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Hartford uses non-GAAP financial measures in this press release to assist investors in analyzing the company's operating performance for the periods presented herein. Because The Hartford's calculation of these measures may differ from similar measures used by other companies, investors should be careful when comparing The Hartford's non-GAAP financial measures to those of other companies. Definitions and calculations of other financial measures used in this press release can be found below and in The Hartford's Investor Financial Supplement for fourth quarter 2020, which is available on The Hartford's website, https://ir.thehartford.com.

Annualized investment yield, excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments - This non-GAAP measure is calculated as (a) the annualized net investment income, on a Consolidated, P&C or Group Benefits level, excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments, divided by (b) the monthly average invested assets at amortized cost, excluding repurchase agreement and securities lending collateral, derivatives book value, and limited partnerships and other alternative investments. The Company believes that annualized investment yield, excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments, provides investors with an important measure of the trend in investment earnings because it excludes the impact of the volatility in returns related to limited partnerships and other alternative investments. Annualized investment yield is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Consolidated P&C Group Benefits Annualized investment yield, before tax 4.3 % 4.0 % 4.4 % 4.0 % 4.3 % 4.3 % Impact on annualized investment yield of limited partnerships and other alternative investments, before tax (1.1) % (0.2) % (1.2) % (0.3) % (0.8) % (0.4) % Annualized investment yield excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments, before tax 3.2 % 3.8 % 3.2 % 3.7 % 3.5 % 3.9 %

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Consolidated P&C Group Benefits Annualized investment yield, before tax 3.6 % 4.1 % 3.7 % 4.1 % 3.9 % 4.2 % Impact on annualized investment yield of limited partnerships and other alternative investments, before tax (0.3) % (0.4) % (0.4) % (0.4) % (0.2) % (0.3) % Annualized investment yield excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments, before tax 3.3 % 3.7 % 3.3 % 3.7 % 3.7 % 3.9 %

Book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI) - This is a non-GAAP per share measure that is calculated by dividing (a) common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI, after tax, by (b) common shares outstanding and dilutive potential common shares. The Company provides this measure to enable investors to analyze the amount of the Company's net worth that is primarily attributable to the Company's business operations. The Company believes that excluding AOCI from the numerator is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of items that can fluctuate significantly from period to period, primarily based on changes in interest rates. Book value per diluted share is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure.

As of Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Book value per diluted share $50.39 $43.85 15% Per diluted share impact of AOCI $(3.23) $(0.14) NM Book value per diluted share (excluding AOCI) $47.16 $43.71 8%

Core earnings - The Hartford uses the non-GAAP measure core earnings as an important measure of the Company’s operating performance. The Hartford believes that core earnings provides investors with a valuable measure of the performance of the Company’s ongoing businesses because it reveals trends in our insurance and financial services businesses that may be obscured by including the net effect of certain items. Therefore, the following items are excluded from core earnings:

Certain realized capital gains and losses - Some realized capital gains and losses are primarily driven by investment decisions and external economic developments, the nature and timing of which are unrelated to the insurance and underwriting aspects of our business. Accordingly, core earnings excludes the effect of all realized gains and losses that tend to be highly variable from period to period based on capital market conditions. The Hartford believes, however, that some realized capital gains and losses are integrally related to our insurance operations, so core earnings includes net realized gains and losses such as net periodic settlements on credit derivatives. These net realized gains and losses are directly related to an offsetting item included in the income statement such as net investment income.

Restructuring and other costs - Costs incurred as part of a restructuring plan are not a recurring operating expense of the business.

Loss on extinguishment of debt - Largely consisting of make-whole payments or tender premiums upon paying debt off before maturity, these losses are not a recurring operating expense of the business.

Gains and losses on reinsurance transactions - Gains or losses on reinsurance, such as those entered into upon sale of a business or to reinsure loss reserves, are not a recurring operating expense of the business.

Integration and transaction costs in connection with an acquired business - As transaction costs are incurred upon acquisition of a business and integration costs are completed within a short period after an acquisition, they do not represent ongoing costs of the business.

Change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business - These changes in loss reserves are excluded from core earnings because such changes could obscure the ability to compare results in periods after the acquisition to results of periods prior to the acquisition.

Deferred gain resulting from retroactive reinsurance and subsequent changes in the deferred gain - Retroactive reinsurance agreements economically transfer risk to the reinsurers and including the full benefit from retroactive reinsurance in core earnings provides greater insight into the economics of the business.

Change in valuation allowance on deferred taxes related to non-core components of pre-tax income - These changes in valuation allowances are excluded from core earnings because they relate to non-core components of pre-tax income, such as tax attributes like capital loss carryforwards.

Results of discontinued operations - These results are excluded from core earnings for businesses sold or held for sale because such results could obscure the ability to compare period over period results for our ongoing businesses.

In addition to the above components of net income available to common stockholders that are excluded from core earnings, preferred stock dividends declared, which are excluded from net income available to common stockholders, are included in the determination of core earnings. Preferred stock dividends are a cost of financing more akin to interest expense on debt and are expected to be a recurring expense as long as the preferred stock is outstanding.

Net income (loss) and net income (loss) available to common stockholders are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures to core earnings. Core earnings should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) or net income (loss) available to common stockholders and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company’s business. Therefore, The Hartford believes that it is useful for investors to evaluate net income (loss), net income (loss) available to common stockholders, and core earnings when reviewing the Company’s performance.

A reconciliation of net income (loss) to core earnings for the quarterly periods and twelve-months ended Dec. 31, 2020 and 2019, is included in this press release. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to core earnings for individual reporting segments can be found in this press release under the heading "The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Consolidating Income Statements" and in The Hartford's Investor Financial Supplement for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Core earnings margin - The Hartford uses the non-GAAP measure core earnings margin to evaluate, and believes it is an important measure of, the Group Benefits segment's operating performance. Core earnings margin is calculated by dividing core earnings by revenues, excluding buyouts and realized gains (losses). Net income margin, calculated by dividing net income by revenues, is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. The Company believes that core earnings margin provides investors with a valuable measure of the performance of Group Benefits because it reveals trends in the business that may be obscured by the effect of buyouts and realized gains (losses) as well as other items excluded in the calculation of core earnings. Core earnings margin should not be considered as a substitute for net income margin and does not reflect the overall profitability of Group Benefits. Therefore, the Company believes it is important for investors to evaluate both core earnings margin and net income margin when reviewing performance. A reconciliation of net income margin to core earnings margin for the quarterly periods and twelve-months ended Dec. 31, 2020 and 2019, is set forth below.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Margin Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Net income margin 3.9% 10.5% (6.6) 6.4% 8.8% (2.4) Adjustments to reconcile net income margin to core earnings margin Net realized capital losses (gains) excluded from core earnings, before tax (1.1)% (0.5)% (0.6) (0.4)% (0.5)% 0.1 Integration and transaction costs associated with acquired business, before tax 0.2% 0.5% (0.3) 0.3% 0.6% (0.3) Income tax expense 0.3% 0.1% 0.2 —% —% — Impact of excluding buyouts from denominator of core earnings margin —% —% — 0.1% —% 0.1 Core earnings margin 3.3% 10.6% (7.3) 6.4% 8.9% (2.5)

Core earnings per diluted share - This non-GAAP per share measure is calculated using the non-GAAP financial measure core earnings rather than the GAAP measure net income. The Company believes that core earnings per diluted share provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's operating performance for the same reasons applicable to its underlying measure, core earnings. Net income (loss) available to common stockholders per diluted common share is the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Core earnings per diluted share should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss) available to common stockholders per diluted common share and does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. Therefore, the Company believes that it is useful for investors to evaluate net income (loss) available to common stockholders per diluted common share and core earnings per diluted share when reviewing the Company's performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) available to common stockholders per diluted common share to core earnings per diluted share for the quarterly periods and twelve-months ended Dec. 31, 2020 and 2019 is provided in the table below.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Change PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share: Net income available to common stockholders per share1 $1.47 $1.49 (1)% $4.76 $5.66 (16)% Adjustment made to reconcile net income available to common stockholders per share to core earnings per share Net realized capital losses (gains), excluded from core earnings, before tax (0.28) (0.17) (65)% 0.05 (1.07) NM Loss on reinsurance transactions, before tax — — —% — 0.25 (100)% Restructuring and other costs, before tax 0.05 — 100% 0.29 — NM Loss on extinguishment of debt, before tax — — —% — 0.25 (100)% Integration and transaction costs associated with an acquired business, before tax 0.03 0.06 (50)% 0.14 0.25 (44)% Change in deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance, before tax 0.59 0.04 NM 0.87 0.04 NM Change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business, before tax — — —% — 0.27 (100)% Income tax expense (benefit) on items excluded from core earnings (0.10) 0.01 NM (0.33) — NM Core earnings per diluted share $1.76 $1.43 23% $5.78 $5.65 2%

[1] Net income (loss) available to common stockholders includes dilutive potential common shares

Core Earnings Return on Equity - The Company provides different measures of the return on stockholders' equity (ROE). Core earnings ROE is calculated based on non-GAAP financial measures. Core earnings ROE is calculated by dividing (a) the non-GAAP measure core earnings for the prior four fiscal quarters by (b) the non-GAAP measure average common stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI. Net income ROE is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. The Company excludes AOCI in the calculation of core earnings ROE to provide investors with a measure of how effectively the Company is investing the portion of the Company's net worth that is primarily attributable to the Company's business operations. The Company provides to investors return on equity measures based on its non-GAAP core earnings financial measure for the reasons set forth in the core earnings definition.

A reconciliation of consolidated net income (loss) ROE to Consolidated Core earnings ROE is set forth below.

Last Twelve Months Ended Dec 31 2020 Dec 31 2019 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders ROE 10.0% 14.4% Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) available to common stockholders ROE to core earnings ROE Net realized capital losses (gains) excluded from core earnings, before tax 0.1 (2.7) Restructuring and other costs, before tax 0.6 — Loss on extinguishment of debt, before tax — 0.6 Loss on reinsurance transactions, before tax — 0.6 Integration and transaction costs associated with an acquired business, before tax 0.3 0.6 Changes in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business, before tax — 0.7 Change in deferred gain on retroactive reinsurance, before tax 1.8 0.1 Income tax expense (benefit) on items not included in core earnings (0.7) — Impact of AOCI, excluded from core earnings ROE 0.6 (0.7) Core earnings ROE 12.7% 13.6%

Net investment income, excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments -This non-GAAP measure is the amount of net investment income, on a Consolidated, P&C or Group Benefits level earned from invested assets, excluding the net investment income related to limited partnerships and other alternative investments. The Company believes that net investment income, excluding limited partnerships and other alternative instruments, provides investors with an important measure of the trend in investment earnings because it excludes the impact of the volatility in returns related to limited partnerships and other alternative instruments. Net investment income is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Three Months Ended Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Consolidated P&C Group Benefits Total net investment income $556 $503 $425 $363 $124 $123 Loss (income) from limited partnerships and other alternative assets (152) (51) (128) (38) (24) (13) Net investment income excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments $404 $452 $297 $325 $100 $110

Twelve Months Ended Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Consolidated P&C Group Benefits Total net investment income $1,846 $1,951 $1,372 $1,392 $448 $486 Loss (income) from limited partnerships and other alternative assets (222) (232) (186) (186) (36) (46) Net investment income excluding limited partnerships and other alternative investments $1,624 $1,719 $1,186 $1,206 $412 $440

Underlying combined ratio- This non-GAAP financial measure of underwriting results represents the combined ratio before catastrophes, prior accident year development and current accident year change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business. Combined ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The underlying combined ratio represents the combined ratio for the current accident year, excluding the impact of current accident year catastrophes and current accident year change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business. The Company believes this ratio is an important measure of the trend in profitability since it removes the impact of volatile and unpredictable catastrophe losses and prior accident year loss and loss adjustment expense reserve development. The changes to loss reserves upon acquisition of a business are excluded from underlying combined ratio because such changes could obscure the ability to compare results in periods after the acquisition to results of periods prior to the acquisition as such trends are valuable to our investors' ability to assess the Company's financial performance. A reconciliation of the combined ratio to the underlying combined ratio for individual reporting segments can be found in this press release under the heading "Business Results" for Commercial Lines" and "Personal Lines"

Underwriting gain (loss) - The Hartford's management evaluates profitability of the Commercial and Personal Lines segments primarily on the basis of underwriting gain or loss. Underwriting gain (loss) is a before tax non-GAAP measure that represents earned premiums less incurred losses, loss adjustment expenses and underwriting expenses. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Underwriting gain (loss) is influenced significantly by earned premium growth and the adequacy of The Hartford's pricing. Underwriting profitability over time is also greatly influenced by The Hartford's underwriting discipline, as management strives to manage exposure to loss through favorable risk selection and diversification, effective management of claims, use of reinsurance and its ability to manage its expenses. The Hartford believes that the measure underwriting gain (loss) provides investors with a valuable measure of profitability, before tax, derived from underwriting activities, which are managed separately from the Company's investing activities. A reconciliation of net income to underwriting results for the quarterly periods and twelve-months ended Dec. 31, 2020 and 2019, is set forth below.

Underlying underwriting gain (loss) - This non-GAAP measure of underwriting profitability represents underwriting gain (loss) before current accident year catastrophes, PYD and current accident year change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). The Company believes underlying underwriting gain (loss) is important to understand the Company’s periodic earnings because the volatile and unpredictable nature (i.e., the timing and amount) of catastrophes and prior accident year reserve development could obscure underwriting trends. The changes to loss reserves upon acquisition of a business are also excluded from underlying underwriting gain (loss) because such changes could obscure the ability to compare results in periods after the acquisition to results of periods prior to the acquisition as such trends are valuable to our investors' ability to assess the Company's financial performance. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to underlying underwriting gain (loss) for individual reporting segments for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2020 and 2019, is set forth below.

COMMERCIAL LINES Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Net income $ 478 $ 302 $ 856 $ 1,192 Adjustments to reconcile net income to underwriting gain Net servicing loss (income) (2 ) 1 (4 ) (2 ) Net investment income (363 ) (298 ) (1,160 ) (1,129 ) Net realized capital losses (gains) (45 ) (42 ) 60 (271 ) Other expense (income) 10 11 35 38 Loss on reinsurance transaction — — — 91 Income tax expense 105 68 176 270 Underwriting gain 183 42 (37 ) 189 Adjustments to reconcile underwriting gain to underlying underwriting gain Current accident year catastrophes 42 89 397 323 Prior accident year development (17 ) (37 ) 44 (44 ) Current accident year change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business — — — 29 Underlying underwriting gain $ 208 $ 94 $ 404 $ 497

PERSONAL LINES Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Net income $ 170 $ 66 $ 718 $ 318 Adjustments to reconcile net income to underwriting gain Net servicing income (4 ) (2 ) (14 ) (13 ) Net investment income (47 ) (45 ) (157 ) (179 ) Net realized capital losses (gains) (7 ) (7 ) 5 (43 ) Other expense — — 1 1 Income tax expense (benefit) 42 16 184 76 Underwriting gain 154 28 737 160 Adjustments to reconcile underwriting gain to underlying underwriting gain Current accident year catastrophes 13 26 209 140 Prior accident year development (42 ) (17 ) (438 ) (42 ) Underlying underwriting gain $ 125 $ 37 $ 508 $ 258

PROPERTY & CASUALTY Three Months

Ended Twelve Months

Ended Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Dec 31

2020 Dec 31

2019 Net income $ 468 $ 377 $ 1,406 $ 1,571 Adjustments to reconcile net income to underwriting gain Net investment income (425 ) (363 ) (1,372 ) (1,392 ) Net realized capital losses (gains) (54 ) (52 ) 66 (334 ) Net servicing and other expense (income) 3 10 17 24 Loss on reinsurance transaction — — — 91 Income tax expense 99 85 314 358 Underwriting gain 91 57 431 318 Adjustments to reconcile underwriting gain to underlying underwriting gain Current accident year catastrophes 55 115 606 463 Prior accident year development 184 (42 ) (136 ) (65 ) Current accident year change in loss reserves upon acquisition of a business — — — 29 Underlying underwriting gain $ 330 $ 130 $ 901 $ 745

