Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Winners of the “Rare Lessons” Lesson Planning Competition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the four winners of the Rare Lessons lesson planning competition. Sarepta has granted the winning authors $2,500 each and $2,500 to the educational institution with which each is affiliated. The winning submissions are now available on sharemylesson.com , and more information about the authors can be found at Sarepta.com/rarelessons .

“Each of these lesson plans is unique, but share in their creativity, passion and innovative thinking aimed at building awareness of rare disease and promoting diversity and inclusion within the classroom and community. Though judges were blinded to author identity and background, another remarkable commonality is the recipients’ connections to rare disease, in most cases either living with a rare disease or caring for a loved one with a rare disease,” said Diane Berry, Ph.D., Sarepta’s Senior Vice President of Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs. “We encourage everyone to share the sharemylesson.com links with educators in your lives, take action to start a conversation and increase understanding of rare disease, and ultimately help alleviate feelings of isolation often experienced by children and families having to navigate living with a rare disease. Sarepta congratulates all the winning authors and extends our thanks and appreciation to all contest entrants and the selection committee for generously giving of their time to review the lesson plan submissions.”

This program is intended to promote the development and implementation of educational materials to increase rare disease awareness in the K-12 classroom setting. The competition was open to educators in grades K-12, based in the United States, and actively teaching in an accredited educational institution. A blinded selection committee reviewed and selected the submissions. For the Rare Lessons contest, Sarepta partnered with sharemylesson.com, a platform that offers broad availability of lesson plans for educators and schools across the country.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

At Sarepta, we are leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with rare disease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

