 

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Winners of the “Rare Lessons” Lesson Planning Competition

  • The four winning lesson plans are now available on sharemylesson.com
  • Lesson plans showcase creative ways to build awareness of rare disease and to build diversity and inclusion in the classroom

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced the four winners of the Rare Lessons lesson planning competition. Sarepta has granted the winning authors $2,500 each and $2,500 to the educational institution with which each is affiliated. The winning submissions are now available on sharemylesson.com, and more information about the authors can be found at Sarepta.com/rarelessons.

Rare Lessons competition winners and lesson plan titles:

“Each of these lesson plans is unique, but share in their creativity, passion and innovative thinking aimed at building awareness of rare disease and promoting diversity and inclusion within the classroom and community. Though judges were blinded to author identity and background, another remarkable commonality is the recipients’ connections to rare disease, in most cases either living with a rare disease or caring for a loved one with a rare disease,” said Diane Berry, Ph.D., Sarepta’s Senior Vice President of Global Health Policy, Government and Patient Affairs. “We encourage everyone to share the sharemylesson.com links with educators in your lives, take action to start a conversation and increase understanding of rare disease, and ultimately help alleviate feelings of isolation often experienced by children and families having to navigate living with a rare disease. Sarepta congratulates all the winning authors and extends our thanks and appreciation to all contest entrants and the selection committee for generously giving of their time to review the lesson plan submissions.”

This program is intended to promote the development and implementation of educational materials to increase rare disease awareness in the K-12 classroom setting. The competition was open to educators in grades K-12, based in the United States, and actively teaching in an accredited educational institution. A blinded selection committee reviewed and selected the submissions. For the Rare Lessons contest, Sarepta partnered with sharemylesson.com, a platform that offers broad availability of lesson plans for educators and schools across the country.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
At Sarepta, we are leading a revolution in precision genetic medicine and every day is an opportunity to change the lives of people living with rare disease. The Company has built an impressive position in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and in gene therapies for limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT), and other CNS-related disorders, with more than 40 programs in various stages of development. The Company’s programs and research focus span several therapeutic modalities, including RNA, gene therapy and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on TwitterLinkedInInstagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.

Source: Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Investors:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052, iestepan@sarepta.com

Media:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566, tsorrentino@sarepta.com 




ZeitTitel
30.01.21
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
13.01.21
Sarepta Therapeutics and Genevant Sciences Announce Research Collaboration for Lipid Nanoparticle-Based Gene Editing Therapeutics
12.01.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
08.01.21
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – SRPT
08.01.21
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
07.01.21
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its Investigational Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

