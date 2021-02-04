Owens Corning Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 2, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2021.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on such factors as the company’s earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors.