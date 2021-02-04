PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results and Increases Quarterly Dividend

PFSI’s Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.20 per share, a 33 percent increase from the prior quarter, payable on February 25, 2021, to common stockholders of record as of February 12, 2021.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today reported net income of $452.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, or $5.97 per share on a diluted basis, on revenue of $1.0 billion. Book value per share increased to $47.80 from $41.67 at September 30, 2020.

PFSI’s Board of Directors also approved an increase to its stock repurchase authorization from $500 million to $1.0 billion of outstanding common stock.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Pretax income was $617.2 million, down 15 percent from the prior quarter and up 204 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 Strong earnings driven by core production and servicing results partially offset by fair value losses on mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and associated hedging and other losses Repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of PFSI’s common stock for an approximate cost of $89.3 million

Production segment pretax income was $572.6 million, down 7 percent from the prior quarter and up 182 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by strong performance across all channels Direct lending interest rate lock commitments (IRLCs) were a record $18.6 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), up 13 percent from the prior quarter and 158 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019

– $12.8 billion in UPB of IRLCs in the consumer direct channel; $5.7 billion in UPB of IRLCs in the broker direct channel Government correspondent IRLCs totaled $19.7 billion in UPB, down 2 percent from the prior quarter and up 22 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 Total loan acquisitions and originations were a record $69.4 billion in UPB, up 28 percent from the prior quarter and 64 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019 Correspondent acquisitions of conventional loans fulfilled for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) were $38.0 billion in UPB, up 39 percent from the prior quarter and 85 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019

Servicing segment pretax income was $42.0 million, down from pretax income of $111.7 million in the prior quarter and up from a pretax loss of $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 Pretax income excluding valuation-related items was $234.3 million, up 230 percent from the prior quarter and 499 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by continued loss mitigation activities related to COVID-19 Valuation items included:

– $44.2 million in MSR fair value losses driven by faster-than-expected prepayment speeds and $102.5 million in hedging and other losses; net impact on pretax income related to these items was $(146.6) million and on earnings per share was $(1.42)

– A $45.6 million provision for credit losses on active loans related to COVID-19 Servicing portfolio grew to $426.8 billion in UPB, up 6 percent from September 30, 2020 and 16 percent from December 31, 2019, driven by record production volumes offsetting elevated prepayment activity

Investment Management segment pretax income was $2.6 million, down from $3.3 million in the prior quarter and $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 Net assets under management (AUM) were $2.3 billion, up 1 percent from September 30, 2020



Notable activity after quarter-end:

Repurchased an additional approximately 1.1 million shares of PFSI’s common stock for an approximate cost of $66 million through February 3, 2021

Full-Year 2020 Highlights

Pretax income of $2.2 billion, up 323 percent from the prior year and the highest level on record for PennyMac Financial Diluted earnings per share of $20.92, up from $4.89 in 2019 and also a record

Total net revenue of $3.7 billion, up 151 percent from the prior year

Repurchased approximately 8.9 million shares of PFSI’s common stock, or approximately 11 percent of the total outstanding at the beginning of the year, for an approximate cost of $337 million

Record loan production of $196.6 billion in UPB, an increase of 67 percent from the prior year $36 billion in UPB of originations in the direct lending channels, up 163 percent from 2019

Servicing portfolio UPB of $426.8 billion at year end, up 16 percent from December 31, 2019

“PennyMac Financial delivered another strong quarter,” said President and CEO David Spector, “with book value per share increasing 15% on record production levels. PFSI’s third quarter momentum carried into the fourth quarter with net income near record levels and producing a return on equity of 56% for the quarter. Our direct lending channels showed incredible growth with consumer direct and broker direct originations growing 27% and 29%, respectively. Our modest market share in both of these channels provides ample room for growth and with foundational investments made in technology and back office fulfillment, we are well positioned to scale those businesses. As we grow our origination business we are organically increasing our servicing portfolio, which ended the year at over $426 billion in unpaid principal balance. This portfolio growth contributed to strong servicing income and, when excluding valuation-related items, resulted in record pretax income for the fourth quarter. All of this while helping thousands of borrowers who were affected by COVID-19 exit successfully from their forbearance plans.”

Mr. Spector continued, “The outstanding fourth quarter was the culmination of a remarkable year for PennyMac Financial. Funding nearly $200 billion in unpaid principal balance and ending the year with a servicing portfolio of nearly 2 million customers, 2020 was certainly a record year for PFSI. We also successfully protected our asset values as our disciplined hedging and risk management strategy largely offset the $1 billion write-down on the fair value of the MSR. Additionally, we granted approximately 291 thousand homeowners forbearance plans in 2020 and have helped, or are in the process of helping, approximately 145 thousand borrowers successfully emerge from their forbearance plans. This was all done while the vast majority of our employees were working from home for most of the year. I am incredibly thankful and proud of the over 6,000 PennyMac employees who managed through the challenges of the pandemic to deliver extraordinary results. We believe we are well positioned to continue our success and expect the Company’s exceptional financial performance to persist through 2021.”

Mr. Spector concluded, “All of us at PennyMac are grateful for the many kind thoughts and tributes we have received since announcing the sad passing of Stan Kurland, our founder and Chairman. While Stan had retired from day-to-day responsibilities at PennyMac, he remained a trusted advisor and dear friend. His leadership helped lay the foundation for PennyMac’s long-term success which included building and developing a deep management team that carries on his legacy.”

The following table presents the contributions of PennyMac Financial’s segments to pretax income:

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 Mortgage Banking Investment

Management Production Servicing Total Total (in thousands) Revenue Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value $ 659,915 $ 199,146 $ 859,061 $ - $ 859,061 Loan origination fees 93,460 - 93,460 - 93,460 Fulfillment fees from PMT 72,606 - 72,606 - 72,606 Net loan servicing fees - 26,496 26,496 - 26,496 Management fees - - - 8,687 8,687 Net interest expense: Interest income 29,765 44,427 74,192 - 74,192 Interest expense 31,036 62,612 93,648 5 93,653 (1,271 ) (18,185 ) (19,456 ) (5 ) (19,461 ) Other 212 111 323 974 1,297 Total net revenue 824,922 207,568 1,032,490 9,656 1,042,146 Expenses 252,276 165,547 417,823 7,097 424,920 Pretax income $ 572,646 $ 42,021 $ 614,667 $ 2,559 $ 617,226

Production Segment

The Production segment includes the correspondent acquisition of newly originated government-insured mortgage loans for PennyMac Financial’s own account, fulfillment services on behalf of PMT and direct lending through the consumer direct and broker direct channels, including the underwriting and acquisition of loans from correspondent sellers on a non-delegated basis.

PennyMac Financial’s loan production activity for the quarter totaled $69.4 billion in UPB, $31.4 billion of which was for its own account, and $38.0 billion of which was fee-based fulfillment activity for PMT. Correspondent government and direct lending IRLCs totaled $38.3 billion in UPB, up 5 percent from the prior quarter and 64 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Production segment pretax income was $572.6 million, down 7 percent from the prior quarter and up 182 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. Production revenue totaled $824.9 million, down 2 percent from the prior quarter and up 134 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by a $40.9 million decrease in net gains on loans held for sale. The decrease was driven by lower production margins and was offset by a $17.9 million increase in loan origination fees and a $17.8 million increase in fulfillment fees, driven by record volumes across all channels.

The components of net gains on loans held for sale are detailed in the following table:

Quarter ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands) Receipt of MSRs and recognition of MSLs in loan sale transactions $ 367,501 $ 245,946 $ 328,182 Mortgage servicing rights recapture payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (11,868 ) (9,776 ) (2,624 ) Provision of liability for representations and warranties, net (4,667 ) (2,746 ) (1,583 ) Cash gain (1) 459,887 533,292 4,694 Fair value changes of pipeline, inventory and hedges 48,208 88,553 (71,182 ) Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale $ 859,061 $ 855,269 $ 257,487 Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale by segment: Production $ 659,915 $ 700,830 $ 227,751 Servicing $ 199,146 $ 154,439 $ 29,736 (1) Net of cash hedging results

PennyMac Financial performs fulfillment services for conventional conforming and jumbo loans acquired by PMT from non-affiliates in its correspondent production business. These services include, but are not limited to, marketing, relationship management, correspondent seller approval and monitoring, loan file review, underwriting, pricing, hedging and activities related to the subsequent sale and securitization of loans in the secondary mortgage markets for PMT.

Fees earned from the fulfillment of correspondent loans on behalf of PMT totaled $72.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 32 percent from the prior quarter and up 25 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter-over-quarter increase in fulfillment fee revenue was driven primarily by a 39 percent increase in acquisition volumes by PMT slightly offset by a decrease in the weighted average fulfillment fee rate to 19 basis points from 20 basis points in the prior quarter.

Net interest expense totaled $1.3 million, down from net interest income of $7.7 million in the prior quarter and net interest income of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Production segment expenses were $252.3 million, up 12 percent from the prior quarter and 68 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of record volumes across all channels.

Servicing Segment

The Servicing segment includes income from owned MSRs, subservicing and special servicing activities. Servicing segment pretax income was $42.0 million, versus pretax income of $111.7 million in the prior quarter and a pretax loss of $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Servicing segment net revenues totaled $207.6 million, down 23 percent from the prior quarter and up 65 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was driven by lower net loan servicing fees.

Revenue from net loan servicing fees totaled $26.5 million, down from $132.8 million in the prior quarter, as a result of higher net valuation related losses. Revenue from net loan servicing fees included $262.7 million in servicing fees, reduced by $89.6 million from the realization of MSR cash flows. Net valuation-related losses totaled $146.6 million, and included MSR fair value losses of $44.2 million, and hedging and other losses of $102.5 million.

The following table presents a breakdown of net loan servicing fees:

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Loan servicing fees (1) $ 262,740 $ 250,368 $ 234,871 Changes in fair value of MSRs and MSLs resulting from: Realization of cash flows (89,611 ) (90,187 ) (113,102 ) Change in fair value inputs (44,163 ) (37,030 ) 160,611 Change in fair value of excess servicing spread financing 6,677 3,135 (2,263 ) Hedging (losses) gains (109,147 ) 6,521 (192,386 ) Net change in fair value of MSRs and MSLs (236,244 ) (117,561 ) (147,140 ) Net loan servicing fees $ 26,496 $ 132,807 $ 87,731 (1) Includes contractually-specified servicing fees

Servicing segment revenue included $199.1 million in net gains on loans held for sale related to reperforming government-insured and guaranteed loans, up significantly from $154.4 million in the prior quarter and $29.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of increased loss mitigation activity on loans emerging from forbearance. These previously delinquent loans were purchased out of Ginnie Mae securitizations and brought back to performing status through PennyMac Financial’s successful servicing efforts, primarily through loan modifications or FHA Partial Claims. With respect to the FHA Partial Claims, the reperforming loans must remain current for a minimum of six months to be eligible for resecuritization. Net interest expense totaled $18.2 million, versus net interest expense of $17.9 million in the prior quarter and net interest income of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest income was $44.4 million, up from $26.9 million in the prior quarter, driven by the increase in interest received on loans bought out in prior periods. Interest expense was $62.6 million, up from $44.9 million in the prior quarter driven by the financing of increased balances of loans purchased out of Ginnie Mae securitizations.

Servicing segment expenses totaled $165.6 million, up 4 percent from the prior quarter driven by portfolio growth.

The total servicing portfolio grew to $426.8 billion in UPB at December 31, 2020, an increase of 6 percent from September 30, 2020 and 16 percent from December 31, 2019. PennyMac Financial subservices and conducts special servicing for $174.4 billion in UPB, an increase of 11 percent from September 30, 2020 and 29 percent from December 31, 2019. PennyMac Financial’s owned MSR portfolio grew to $252.3 billion in UPB, an increase of 3 percent from September 30, 2020 and 8 percent from December 31, 2019.

The table below details PennyMac Financial’s servicing portfolio UPB:

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands) Prime servicing: Owned Mortgage servicing rights Originated $ 196,873,590 $ 187,134,080 $ 166,188,825 Acquisitions 41,537,219 47,716,917 59,598,279 238,410,809 234,850,997 225,787,104 Mortgage servicing liabilities 2,857,492 1,799,562 2,758,454 Loans held for sale 11,063,938 8,749,673 4,724,006 252,332,239 245,400,232 233,269,564 Subserviced for PMT 174,360,317 156,425,439 135,288,944 Total prime servicing 426,692,556 401,825,671 368,558,508 Special servicing - subserviced for PMT 58,274 71,129 125,724 Total loans serviced $ 426,750,830 $ 401,896,800 $ 368,684,232 Loans serviced: Owned Mortgage servicing rights $ 238,410,809 $ 234,850,997 $ 225,787,104 Mortgage servicing liabilities 2,857,492 1,799,562 2,758,454 Loans held for sale 11,063,938 8,749,673 4,724,006 252,332,239 245,400,232 233,269,564 Subserviced 174,418,591 156,496,568 135,414,668 Total loans serviced $ 426,750,830 $ 401,896,800 $ 368,684,232

Investment Management Segment

PennyMac Financial manages PMT for which it earns base management fees and may earn incentive compensation. Net AUM were $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, up 1 percent from September 30, 2020, due to an increase in PMT’s book value primarily driven by the continued recovery in the fair value of its government sponsored enterprise credit risk transfer investments and strong correspondent segment results.

Pretax income for the Investment Management segment was $2.6 million, down from $3.3 million in the prior quarter and $5.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Management fees, which include base management and performance incentive fees from PMT were $8.7 million, up from $8.5 million in the prior quarter and $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Base management fees were $8.7 million, up from $8.5 million in the prior quarter and $8.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Performance-based incentive fees were not earned in the fourth quarter and are not expected to be earned in the near-term due to the impact of PMT’s loss in the first quarter of 2020.

The following table presents a breakdown of management fees:

Quarter ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands) Management fees: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Base $ 8,687 $ 8,508 $ 8,441 Performance incentive - - 1,873 Total management fees $ 8,687 $ 8,508 $ 10,314 Net assets of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $ 2,296,859 $ 2,281,266 $ 2,450,916

Investment Management segment expenses totaled $7.1 million, up 10 percent from the prior quarter and 8 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Expenses

Total expenses were $424.9 million, up 8 percent from the prior quarter and 48 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by higher volumes of activity in the production segment and higher delinquency-related activity and provisions for credit losses in the servicing segment.

***

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm with a comprehensive mortgage platform and integrated business focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market.

Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $197 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the third largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of December 31, 2020, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $427 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top ten servicer of loans in the nation.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (in thousands, except share amounts) ASSETS Cash $ 532,716 $ 529,166 $ 188,291 Short-term investments at fair value 15,217 102,136 74,611 Loans held for sale at fair value 11,616,400 9,126,172 4,912,953 Assets purchased from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust under agreements to resell pledged to creditors 80,862 86,958 107,512 Derivative assets 711,238 578,254 159,686 Servicing advances, net 579,528 393,654 331,169 Mortgage servicing rights 2,581,174 2,333,821 2,926,790 Operating lease right-of-use assets 74,934 72,133 73,090 Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at fair value 1,105 991 1,672 Receivable from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 87,005 122,478 48,159 Loans eligible for repurchase 14,625,447 17,183,873 1,046,527 Other 692,169 651,229 333,557 Total assets $ 31,597,795 $ 31,180,865 $ 10,204,017 LIABILITIES Assets sold under agreements to repurchase $ 9,654,797 $ 7,259,188 $ 4,141,053 Mortgage loan participation and sale agreements 521,477 535,063 497,948 Obligations under capital lease 11,864 13,957 20,810 Notes payable secured by mortgage servicing assets 1,295,840 1,295,143 1,294,070 Unsecured senior notes 645,820 492,358 - Excess servicing spread financing payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at fair value 131,750 142,990 178,586 Derivative liabilities 42,638 24,537 22,330 Mortgage servicing liabilities at fair value 45,324 31,698 29,140 Operating lease liabilities 94,193 92,005 91,320 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 308,398 278,403 175,273 Payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 140,306 77,136 73,280 Payable to exchanged Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC unitholders under tax receivable agreement 35,165 35,784 46,158 Income taxes payable 622,700 673,149 504,569 Liability for loans eligible for repurchase 14,625,447 17,183,873 1,046,527 Liability for losses under representations and warranties 32,688 28,504 21,446 Total liabilities 28,208,407 28,163,788 8,142,510 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock—authorized 200,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value; issued and outstanding 70,905,532, 72,400,490, and 78,515,047 shares, respectively 7 7 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,047,052 1,116,428 1,335,107 Retained earnings 2,342,329 1,900,642 726,392 Total stockholders' equity 3,389,388 3,017,077 2,061,507 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,597,795 $ 31,180,865 $ 10,204,017

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Quarter ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (in thousands, except earnings per share) Revenue Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value $ 859,061 $ 855,269 $ 257,487 Loan origination fees 93,460 75,572 63,868 Fulfillment fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 72,606 54,839 58,297 Net loan servicing fees: Loan servicing fees 262,740 250,368 234,871 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, mortgage servicing liabilities and excess servicing spread financing (127,097 ) (124,082 ) 45,246 Hedging results (109,147 ) 6,521 (192,386 ) Net loan servicing fees 26,496 132,807 87,731 Net interest (expense) income: Interest income 74,192 52,952 76,015 Interest expense 93,653 63,179 65,132 (19,461 ) (10,227 ) 10,883 Management fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8,687 8,508 10,314 Change in fair value of investment in and dividends received from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 149 (288 ) 39 Results of real estate acquired in settlement of loans 233 1,214 (648 ) Revaluation of payable to exchange Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC unitholders under tax receivable agreement 280 - 379 Other 635 2,298 2,025 Total net revenue 1,042,146 1,119,992 490,375 Expenses Compensation 187,807 202,440 141,009 Servicing 87,155 71,110 57,487 Loan origination 69,069 53,752 44,919 Technology 42,594 28,964 15,515 Professional services 19,853 18,307 10,983 Occupancy and equipment 8,535 8,491 7,841 Other 9,907 8,637 9,255 Total expenses 424,920 391,701 287,009 Income before provision for income taxes 617,226 728,291 203,366 Provision for income taxes 164,422 193,131 50,705 Net income $ 452,804 $ 535,160 $ 152,661 Earnings per share Basic $ 6.31 $ 7.39 $ 1.95 Diluted $ 5.97 $ 7.03 $ 1.88 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 71,793 72,439 78,466 Diluted 75,898 76,138 81,076 Dividend declared per share $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ -

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (in thousands, except earnings per share) Revenue Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value $ 2,740,785 $ 725,528 $ 249,022 Loan origination fees 285,551 174,156 101,641 Fulfillment fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 222,200 160,610 81,350 Net loan servicing fees: Loan servicing fees: From non-affiliates 814,646 730,165 585,101 From PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 67,181 48,797 42,045 Investment funds - - 3 Other fees 116,464 98,564 64,133 998,291 877,526 691,282 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, mortgage servicing liabilities and excess servicing spread financing (1,477,023 ) (979,358 ) (124,844 ) Hedging results 918,180 395,497 (121,045 ) Net loan servicing fees 439,448 293,665 445,393 Net interest (expense) income: Interest income 247,026 288,700 216,416 Interest expense 271,551 211,979 144,597 (24,525 ) 76,721 71,819 Management fees, net: From PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 34,538 36,492 24,465 From Investment Funds - - 4 34,538 36,492 24,469 Carried Interest from Investment Funds - - (365 ) Change in fair value of investment in and dividends received from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (453 ) 416 332 Results of real estate acquired in settlement of loans 1,036 557 589 Revaluation of payable to exchange Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC unitholders under tax receivable agreement 280 379 1,126 Other 6,737 8,880 9,253 Total net revenue 3,705,597 1,477,404 984,629 Expenses Compensation 738,569 503,458 403,270 Servicing 256,934 164,697 137,104 Loan origination 219,746 117,338 27,398 Technology 112,570 67,946 60,103 Professional services 64,064 32,859 27,615 Occupancy and equipment 33,357 28,916 27,152 Other 39,748 32,746 34,290 Total expenses 1,464,988 947,960 716,932 Income before provision for income taxes 2,240,609 529,444 267,697 Provision for income taxes 593,725 136,479 23,254 Net income 1,646,884 392,965 244,443 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 156,749 Net income attributable to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. common stockholders $ 1,646,884 $ 392,965 $ 87,694 Earnings per share Basic $ 21.91 $ 5.02 $ 2.62 Diluted $ 20.92 $ 4.89 $ 2.59 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 75,161 78,466 33,524 Diluted 78,728 81,076 35,322

