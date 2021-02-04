 

Lazard Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 Per Share

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to declare a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on February 19, 2021.

About Lazard

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

