Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Redemption of Series D and Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

On the Redemption Date, dividends on both the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock will cease to accumulate and all rights relating to the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock will terminate, except the right to receive the Redemption Amount. Payment of the Redemption Amount will be made only upon delivery and surrender of the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock to Equiniti Trust Company, the company’s redemption and paying agent.

Two Harbors Investment Corp . (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, today announced the redemption of all outstanding shares of both the company’s 7.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: TWO PRD)(the “Series D Preferred Stock”) and 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: TWO PRE)(“Series E Preferred Stock”). The cash redemption amount (the “Redemption Amount”) for each share of Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock is $25.00 plus accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the redemption date for each series of March 15, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

Notice of redemption will be delivered to holders of record of both the Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock. Questions about the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Equiniti Trust Company by mail at P.O. Box 64858, St. Paul, MN, 55164-0858, Attention: Corporate Actions; by overnight courier at 1110 Centre Pointe Curve, Suite 101, Mendota Heights, MN, 55120-4100, Attention: Corporate Actions; or by telephone at (800) 468-9716.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the respective articles supplementary governing the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include statements and information that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and we intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions therein and are included in this statement for purposes of invoking these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, targets, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance. The forward-looking statements made in this release include, but may not be limited to, expectations regarding the use of proceeds from the offering.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from our expectations. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks identified under the captions “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our public filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

All written or oral forward-looking statements that we make, or that are attributable to us, are expressly qualified by this cautionary notice. Except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations, we undertake no obligations to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is a real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Two Harbors Investment Corp., 601 Carlson Parkway, Suite 1400, Minnetonka, MN, 55305, telephone 612-453-4100.

